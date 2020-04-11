Visual merchandising and display

Successfully reported this slideshow.
S.SUGANTHI M.Sc., M.Phil. ASSISTANT PROFESSOR DEPARTMENT OF FASHION TECHNOLOGY BON SCOURS COLLEGE FOR WOMEN THANJAVU
OBJECTIVES  Explain the importance of visual merchandising  Describe the two main areas of store layout  Summarize the ...
The Importance of Visual Merchandising  Visual merchandising is the physical display of products in the most attractive a...
Store Layout • Selling areas (75%-80%) – Where merchandise is displayed and customers interact with salespeople • Sales su...
Merchandise Presentation  The ways goods are hung, placed on shelves, or otherwise made available to customers  Shoulder...
Types of Fixtures  Most common types of fixtures  Bins  C-rack or half-circle  Four-way, quad, or four-arm  Rounder ...
Wall Arrangements  Should draw customers farther into the store or department  Reinforce store image  Divide large area...
Interior Displays  Displays should:  Stimulate product interest  Provide information  Suggest merchandise coordination...
Interior Display Locations  Should be chosen to maximize merchandise exposure  Just inside store entrance  At entrances...
Displayed Merchandise  Should be current  Represent styles and lines  Should be well stocked  In demand  New (inform ...
Grouping Displays  One-category groupings  Line-of-goods displays  May be different sizes or colors  Related groupings...
Props  Functional props physically support or hold merchandise  Mannequins, stands, pedestals, screens, panels, or forms...
Signage  Variety of signs may be used to inform customers  Counter signs  Posters  Hanging signs  Banners  Flags  E...
Display Evaluation  Effective sales appeal?  Coordinated with store ads?  Help to locate goods?  Signage legible and e...
Window Displays  First contact customer has with store  Can stimulate curiosity  More opportunities to sell merchandise...
Types of Display Windows  Enclosed  Full background  Ramped, elevated, or shadowbox  Semi-enclosed  Partial backgroun...
Visual merchandising and display
Explain the importance of visual merchandising
Describe the two main areas of store layout
Summarize the aspects of merchandise presentation
Describe the components of in-store displays
List the advantages, disadvantages, and types of window displays
Visual merchandising is the physical display of products in the most attractive and appealing ways
Purposes are to sell products and promote store image
Should always try to be different, new, and creative
Selling areas (75%-80%)
Where merchandise is displayed and customers interact with salespeople
Sales support areas
Customer services and all other operations
Grid layout
One or more main aisles with secondary aisles intersecting

