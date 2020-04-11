Visual merchandising and display

-
Explain the importance of visual merchandising
Describe the two main areas of store layout
Summarize the aspects of merchandise presentation
Describe the components of in-store displays
List the advantages, disadvantages, and types of window displays
Visual merchandising is the physical display of products in the most attractive and appealing ways
Purposes are to sell products and promote store image
Should always try to be different, new, and creative
Selling areas (75%-80%)
Where merchandise is displayed and customers interact with salespeople
Sales support areas
Customer services and all other operations
Grid layout
One or more main aisles with secondary aisles intersecting
