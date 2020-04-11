Visual merchandising and display

Explain the importance of visual merchandising

Describe the two main areas of store layout

Summarize the aspects of merchandise presentation

Describe the components of in-store displays

List the advantages, disadvantages, and types of window displays

Visual merchandising is the physical display of products in the most attractive and appealing ways

Purposes are to sell products and promote store image

Should always try to be different, new, and creative

Selling areas (75%-80%)

Where merchandise is displayed and customers interact with salespeople

Sales support areas

Customer services and all other operations

Grid layout

One or more main aisles with secondary aisles intersecting

