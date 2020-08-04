Grishkovetskii zdo zvit_2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Звіт Гришковецького ЗДО «Сонечко» 2019-2020 навчальний рік Директор ЗДО «Сонечко» Ніщенко Оксана Петрівна Вихователі: Феще...
Головною метою дошкільного закладу є забезпечення реалізації прав громадян на здобуття дошкільної освіти, задоволення потр...
Освітня лінія «Особистість дитини» Протягом навчального року освітній процес у закладі дошкільної освіти «Сонечко» здійсню...
«Працюємограємо, правила вивчаємо» «Проходитьчасв садку цікавоу іграх і фізичних вправах»
«У веселі ігри граємо – та швидкість розвиваємо» «Кожен день по розпорядку, ми виконуєм зарядку»
Освітня лінія «Дитина в соціумі» Головне завдання реалізації освітньої лінії «Дитина в соціумі» - розкрити дитині соціальн...
Так, завдяки щоденній роботі молодші дітки виявляють турботу про близьких людей, друзів; вміють спільно діяти в грі, під ч...
В процесі ознайомлення з традиціями і звичаями емоційний досвід дітей збагачується новими враженнями, розширюється коло їх...
Збагачуємо знання дітей про історичні пам’ятки, формування стійкого інтересу до свого селища, бажання пізнати його ближче....
Освітня лінія «Дитина у природному довкіллі» Відповідно до Базового компонентузміст освітньої лінії «Дитина у природньому ...
«Перед нами цілий світ, пізнати все у ньому слід» «Любимо вивчати красу природи»
« Любимо спостерігати, квіти любим ми вивчати» Залучення дітей до проведення дослідів має дуже велике значення для розвитк...
Праця в природі передбачає виконання трудових дій у куточку живої природи (догляд за кімнатними рослинами, тваринами); у к...
Освітня лінія «Дитина у світі культури» В умовах реалізації завдань Базового компонента дошкільної освіти вихователі кожно...
Для ознайомлення дітей з працею дорослих використовуються найрізноманітніші методи, а саме: спостереження за працею доросл...
Задоволенню потреб вихованців ЗДО у самореалізації, самовдосконаленні, саморозвитку музичних здібностей сприяє створене ро...
Під час танцювальних постановок, без яких не обходиться жодне святкове дійство ЗДО, вихователі залучають дітей до красихор...
Освітня лінія «Гра дитини» У ній розглянуто такі види ігор, як: рольові, конструкторсько-будівельні, дидактичні, народні, ...
Освітня лінія «Дитина в сенсорно-пізнавальному просторі Відповідно до Базового компоненту освітня лінія «Дитина в сенсорно...
Діти виявляють пізнавальну активність, спостережливість, винахідливість у довкіллі; вирізняються позитивною пізнавальною м...
З урахуванням віку дітей їх рівню розвитку, кожна вікова група забезпечена ігровим та дидактичним матеріалом за тематичним...
Головнамета, яку переслідують всі педагогічні працівники ЗДО – це розвивати потребу дітей в спілкуванні, вчити норми і пра...
Гурток «Мукасолька» Ознайомити дітей з властивостями борошна, вправляти в умінні виготовляти різноманітні вироби з тіста: ...
Здійснювати контроль за якістю результату, виявити недоліки і усувати їх, проводити в порядок робоче місце.
Гурток «Квітка -семицвітка» У всі часи було й залишається актуальним твердження, що найцінніше багатство нації – це її інт...
Заняття оригамі розвивать пам'ять, просторову уяву, моторику пальців, точність рухів, вольові зусилля, вміння доводити спр...
Свято Осені
Новорічне свято
Свято мами та весни
Дистанційна робота під час карантину
У звязку з епідеміологічною ситуацією, що склалася в Україні, з метою запобігання поширенню COVID-19, дотримуючись рекомен...
«Творимо своїми руками»
«Нашедозвілля вдома»
Grishkovetskii zdo zvit_2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Grishkovetskii zdo zvit_2020

37 views

Published on

звіт директора ззсо

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Grishkovetskii zdo zvit_2020

  1. 1. Звіт Гришковецького ЗДО «Сонечко» 2019-2020 навчальний рік Директор ЗДО «Сонечко» Ніщенко Оксана Петрівна Вихователі: Фещенко О.В Нечепа А.С. Миколайчук В.В. РеготунІ.В.
  2. 2. Головною метою дошкільного закладу є забезпечення реалізації прав громадян на здобуття дошкільної освіти, задоволення потреб громадян у нагляді, догляді та оздоровленні дітей, створення умов для їх фізичного, розумового і духовного розвитку. Діяльність нашого садочка направлена на реалізацію основних завдань дошкільної освіти: збереження та зміцнення фізичного та психологічного здоров’я дітей; формування їх особистості, розвитку творчих здібностей та нахилів, забезпечення соціальної адаптації та готовності продовжувати освіту, виховання потреби в самореалізації та самоствердження. Безумовно, щаслива дитина – це здорова дитина. Серйозна увага приділяється питанням охорони та зміцнення здоров’я дітей, їх фізичному розвитку. А також в садочку створені належні умови для здійснення освітнього процесу. Наш дошкільний навчальний заклад спрямовує свій освітній процес на реалізацію вимог визначених новою редакцією Базового компонента дошкільної освіти. Навчально-виховну роботу педагогічний колектив нашого закладу будує за програмою розвитку дитини дошкільного віку «Українське дошкілля ». Базовий компонент визначає зміст і структуру дошкільної освіти за його інверіативною та варіативною складовою. Інваріативна складова систематизованаза освітніми лініями:  «Особистість дитини»  «Дитина в соціумі»  «Дитина в природномудовкіллі»  «Дитина у світі культури»  «Градитини»  «Дитина в сенсорно-пізнавальномупросторі»  «Мовлення дитини» Більш детально ознайомимо з роботоюпедагогів нашого закладу по кожній лінії розвиткуБазового компоненту.
  3. 3. Освітня лінія «Особистість дитини» Протягом навчального року освітній процес у закладі дошкільної освіти «Сонечко» здійснюється за пріоритетними напрямами роботи, які сприяють здійсненню системного підходу до формування цілісної дитячої особистості за лініями розвитку. Цілком логічно, що першою освітньоюлінією Базового компонентадошкільної освіти як Державного стандарту дошкільної освіти України визначено «Особистість дитини», що складається з двох частин: «Здоров’я та фізичний розвиток» і «Самоставлення». Так, для виконання завдань освітньої лінії «Особистість дитини», колектив ЗДО протягом року створює безпечні умови для фізичного благополуччя та гарного самопочуття дітей, для здійснення ефективної м’язово-рухової та предметно-практичної діяльності дошкільників. Увага педагогів спрямовуєтьсяна головні лінії розвитку фізичного, психічного та морально-духовного здоров’я, особистісних цінностей Під час роботи основною метою є формування здоров’я збережувальної компетенції дітей. Вихователі навчають дітей у виконанні рухів різної складності, розповідають про існування корисного і шкідливого, безпечного і небезпечного, знайомлять з будовою тіла, правилами збереження здоров’я, основами гендерного виховання, прищеплюють елементарні навички особистої гігієни, проводять фізкультурно- оздоровчу роботу. Проводяться зустрічі з рятівниками, медичною сестрою, стоматологом.
  4. 4. «Працюємограємо, правила вивчаємо» «Проходитьчасв садку цікавоу іграх і фізичних вправах»
  5. 5. «У веселі ігри граємо – та швидкість розвиваємо» «Кожен день по розпорядку, ми виконуєм зарядку»
  6. 6. Освітня лінія «Дитина в соціумі» Головне завдання реалізації освітньої лінії «Дитина в соціумі» - розкрити дитині соціальний світ і допомогти їй здобути соціальний досвід, зрозуміти своє місце у соціумі як активного учасника. Так на заняттях, під час бесід вихователі навчають дошкільнят виявляти турботу про рідних, бажання радувати близьких людей, виконуючи головні правила співжиття в сім’ї, запобігати непорозуміння між її членами, а в разі їх виникнення – брати на себе сміливість порозумітися щодо прикрого випадку, вибачитися, якщо завинила сама, пробачати іншим.
  7. 7. Так, завдяки щоденній роботі молодші дітки виявляють турботу про близьких людей, друзів; вміють спільно діяти в грі, під час занять, знають і виконують правила ввічливого спілкування.
  8. 8. В процесі ознайомлення з традиціями і звичаями емоційний досвід дітей збагачується новими враженнями, розширюється коло їхніх знань про довкілля, зокрема про близьких людей та свою малу Батьківщину, залученням дітей до підготовки і відзначення святнародного календаря. Вихователі пробуджують в них любов до рідної землі, повагу до людей праці, інтерес до історії своєї країни. Виховання любові до Батьківщини, гордості за свою країну поєднується із формуванням доброзичливого ставлення один до одного. « Народи всі поваги гідні, та наймиліший серцю – рідний!» «Плекаймо змалку патріотів щирих і житимемо в процвітанні й мирі» «У серці кожної дитини живе любов до України»
  9. 9. Збагачуємо знання дітей про історичні пам’ятки, формування стійкого інтересу до свого селища, бажання пізнати його ближче. Вшануванняпам’ятігероїв «Ніхто незабутий, ніщонезабуте» Ознайомлюємо дітей із сімейними та родинними традиціями, українською оселею, рідним краєм, народним одягом, українською народною іграшкою, календарно-обрядовими святами, звичними і традиціями, національною кухнею та народними ремеслами.
  10. 10. Освітня лінія «Дитина у природному довкіллі» Відповідно до Базового компонентузміст освітньої лінії «Дитина у природньому довкіллі» містить доступні дитині дошкільного віку уявлення про природу планети Земля та Всесвіт, розвиток емоційно-ціннісного та відповідального екологічного ставлення до природнього довкілля. Природнича освіченість передбачає наявність уявлень дитини про живі організми і природне середовище, багатоманітність явищ природи, причинно-наслідкові зв’язки у природному довкіллі та взаємозв’язок природних умов, рослинного і тваринного світу, позитивний і негативний вплив людської діяльності на стан природи. Ціннісне ставлення дитини до природи виявляється у її природо доцільній поведінці: виважене ставлення до рослин і тварин; готовність включатись у практичну діяльність, що пов’язана з природою; дотримування правил природокористування.
  11. 11. «Перед нами цілий світ, пізнати все у ньому слід» «Любимо вивчати красу природи»
  12. 12. « Любимо спостерігати, квіти любим ми вивчати» Залучення дітей до проведення дослідів має дуже велике значення для розвитку їхньої спостережливості і допитливості, виховання у них правильно і активного ставлення до об’єктів і явищ природи. За допомогою елементарних дослідів можна показати дітям такі явища неживої природи, як замерзання води, утворення райдуги, утворення хвилі, перетворення снігу та льоду на воду. Через досліди усвідомлюють значення чистої води, чистого повітря для всього живого на землі. Отже, пошуково-дослідницька діяльність дітей в неживій природі є важливою ланкою в екологічному, моральному, естетичному розвитку та соціалізації дошкільника загалом. «Досліди ми полюбляємо, природу неживу вивчаємо»
  13. 13. Праця в природі передбачає виконання трудових дій у куточку живої природи (догляд за кімнатними рослинами, тваринами); у квітнику, на ділянці чи городі дитсадка (перекопування, розпушування ґрунту, планування грядок, висівання насіння, садіння розсади, прополювання, підживлення, поливання). «У куточкуприроди любимопрацювати, кімнатні рослинидоглядати» Дидактичні ігри на розпізнавання весняних рослин, їх групування та класифікація. Настільно-друковані ігри пов’язаніс пізнанням природиі праці весною. Малята з цікавістю дивляться на навколишній світ, але можуть побачити не все, інколи навіть не помічають головного. Саме тому дуже важливо, щоб поруч був вихователь, який дивується разом із ними, вчить не тільки дивитись, а й бачити, тоді у дітей виникає бажання дізнатися ще більше.
  14. 14. Освітня лінія «Дитина у світі культури» В умовах реалізації завдань Базового компонента дошкільної освіти вихователі кожної вікової групи спрямовують свої зусилля на виховання творчої, активної особистості дитини, здатної бачити, відчувати, милуватися, споглядати, любити, творити прекрасне в житті, природі та мистецтві. Зважаючи на це одним з першочергових завдань є організація оптимального розвивального, предметно- просторовогосередовища, якеспрямовуєпізнавальну активність дітей на сприймання прекрасного, емоційний відгук на красу навколишнього світу. На заняттях та в повсякденному житті педагоги ЗДО здійснюють послідовну систематичну роботу щодо вдосконалення змісту, форм і методів роботи з питання формування у дошкільників уявлень про навколишній світ з урахуванням вікових та індивідуальних особливостей дітей. Ознайомлюючи дошкільників з сучасним та старовинним предметним оточенням людини (будівлі, речі, посуд, одяг), вихователі пробуджують в них інтерес до народнихтрадицій, збагачують уявлення про гармонію і красу в побуті та у стосунках людей.
  15. 15. Для ознайомлення дітей з працею дорослих використовуються найрізноманітніші методи, а саме: спостереження за працею дорослих, екскурсії, бесіди, читання художніх творів, розгляд картин, розповіді вихователя, перегляд відео-фільмів, сюжетно-рольові ігри та участь дітей у праці дорослих. Про високий рівень художніх здібностей вихованців ЗДО свідчать щорічні тематичні виставки поробок«Дарункиосені», «Великодні передзвони», «Ялинковий хоровод», «Фантазії осені», «Новорічна казка» (ялинкові прикраси своїми руками) тощо. «Ялинковий хоровод» «Фантазії осені» За допомогою театралізованої діяльності дошкільники створюють різноманітні яскраві образи казкових персонажів, створюють для них костюми, виготовляють декорації для їх обігравання. У всіх вікових групах педагоги в ІІ половину дня організовують театралізацію казок, віршів, показ різних видів театру, ігрові вправи за сюжетами художніх творів тощо. Репертуар театралізованих дійств відповідає віку дітей та їх здібностям.
  16. 16. Задоволенню потреб вихованців ЗДО у самореалізації, самовдосконаленні, саморозвитку музичних здібностей сприяє створене розвивальне середовище. Музичні осередки, якими обладнана кожна вікова група, оснащені, різноманітними музичними інструментами та музично-дидактичними іграми, відповідно тематики музичних занять. «Любимо ми грати, співати, танцювати» Вихователі ЗДО сприяють індивідуальному ставленню особистості дитини під впливом цінностей хореографічного мистецтва, у процесі власної мистецько- практичної діяльності, взаємодії з педагогом і дитячим колективом; формує елементарні основи хореографічної культури; збалансовує в дітей бажання (інтереси, смаки, любов до мистецтва танцю, потреба у репродуктивно- продуктивному танцюванні, у виконанні танців для себе і для інших).
  17. 17. Під час танцювальних постановок, без яких не обходиться жодне святкове дійство ЗДО, вихователі залучають дітей до красихореографічного мистецтва, виховує любов та інтерес до танцювальної діяльності, формує початкові хореографічні уміння та навички засвоєння нескладних танцювальних рухів та етюдів таким чином створюючи умови для розвитку обдарованих дітей. «Ми майстри своєї справи, вмієм танцювати вправно»
  18. 18. Освітня лінія «Гра дитини» У ній розглянуто такі види ігор, як: рольові, конструкторсько-будівельні, дидактичні, народні, рухливі, настільно-друковані, театралізовані та ігри на розвиток креативності. Особливо багата тематика народних ігор. Також подано орієнтовну тематику кожного виду ігор. «Дуже любим в ігри гратись та всебічно розвиватись»
  19. 19. Освітня лінія «Дитина в сенсорно-пізнавальному просторі Відповідно до Базового компоненту освітня лінія «Дитина в сенсорно- пізнавальному просторі» передбачає сформованість доступних для дитини дошкільного віку уявлень, еталонів, що відображають ознаки, властивості та відношення предметів і об’єктів довколишнього світу. Показником сформованості цих уявлень є здатність дитини застосовувати отримані знання у практичній діяльності (ігрова, трудова, сенсорно-логічного мислення тощо), оволодіння способами пізнання дійсності, розвиток у неї наочно-дієвого, наочно-образного, словесно-логічного мислення. Сенсорно-пізнавальна освітня лінія спрямована на інтеграцію змісту дошкільної освіти, формування у дітей пошуково- дослідницьких умінь, елементарних математичних уявлень, цілісної картини світу, компетентної поведінки в різних життєвих ситуаціях. «Щоб цікаво було грати, треба вміти рахувати»
  20. 20. Діти виявляють пізнавальну активність, спостережливість, винахідливість у довкіллі; вирізняються позитивною пізнавальною мотивацією; моделюють, експериментує у довкіллі за допомогою вихователя і самостійно, використовуючи умовно-символічні зображення, схеми. Орієнтуються в сенсорних еталонах (колір, форма, величина), їх видах, ознаках, властивостях; у часі і просторі; оволодівають прийомами узагальнення, класифікації, порівняння і зіставлення. Освітня лінія «Мовлення дитини» Це – формування комунікативно-мовленнєвої компетенції дитини дошкільного віку, зокрема здатності виражати свої бажання, наміри, а також давати пояснення своїм діям та їх змісту мовних і немовних засобів. Показником цього є здатність дитини будувати своє мовне спілкування з іншими людьми і різних життєвих ситуаціях.
  21. 21. З урахуванням віку дітей їх рівню розвитку, кожна вікова група забезпечена ігровим та дидактичним матеріалом за тематичними циклами освітнього процесу підібрана відповідна художня дитяча та методична література. На заняттях з розвитку мовлення вихователь проводить цілеспрямовану лінгвістичну підготовку дітей до навчання у школі, комплексно формує мовленнєві вміння й навички, збагачує словник дітей. Тож заняття різних видів і типів є провідною формою навчання дітей рідної мови та розвитку мовлення.
  22. 22. Головнамета, яку переслідують всі педагогічні працівники ЗДО – це розвивати потребу дітей в спілкуванні, вчити норми і правила українського мовленнєвого етикету, етичні норми спілкування. Цей розділ програми заслуговує поглибленого вивчення, адже, мова, спілкування – це основажиття будь-якої людини, громадянина своєї держави. Вміння спілкуватися, пояснювати своє бачення навколишнього світу, сприйняття суспільних відносин у колективі базуються на знаннях рідної мови. Вивчення милозвучної української мови та виховання у молодого покоління стало основою праці наших вихователів.
  23. 23. Гурток «Мукасолька» Ознайомити дітей з властивостями борошна, вправляти в умінні виготовляти різноманітні вироби з тіста: іграшки, прикраси. Вчити дітей користуватись різноманітним кухонним приладдям (ножі, ситечко, скалка, формочкидля печева, тощо) під час проведення гуртка, знати правила безпеки під час користування ними. Виховувати охайність, уміння працювати разом, бажання створювати творчі композиції. Виховувати у дітей культуру праці. Розширити знання дітей про можливості варіації в роботі з тістом, закріплювати раніше набуті прийоми ліплення (скочування, сплющення, витягування, загинання, примазування). Продовжуватизнайомити дітей із способами ліплення: конструктивний, пластичний і комбінований, прийомами рельєфного ліплення та декоративно-прикладного мистецтва. Формувати уміння, навички та техніку ліплення, вчити самостійно застосовувати набуті навички та прийоми ліплення. Уміння та навички з ліплення, якими має оволодіти дитина: - Ділити тісто на 3-4 частини і утворювати нескладні предмети, в основі яких лежать куля, циліндр, конус (круговими рухами рук та прямими рухами рук); (ліплення овочів, фруктів, їжачка, мишки, лисички); - Розплющувати тісто, утворюючи диск, і на основі цієї форми ліпити предмети (пиріжки, вареники, тарілка, чашка, гриб); - Загострювати та заокруглювати предмети, вдавлювати тісто пальцями; - Ділити тісто на частини і зєднувати їх завдяки прикладенню, натисканню, примазуванню (сніговик, пташка, зайчик); - Ліпити предмети комбінованим і пластичним способами зєднання деталей, згладжування поверхні пальцями, стекою та зволоженню пензлем (собака, зайчик, білочка, літак, черепаха, курочка, півник, лисичка). Вчити дітей якнайточніше передавати характерні ознаки предметів, їхню форму, будову, колір, призначення, дотримуватись пропорції. Формувати в дітей мотиви праці, бажання зробити корисну справу для інших. Розвиватибажання та вміння виконувати функції організатора колективної роботи. Дати дітям елементарне уявлення про економне використання матеріалу та часу. Розвивати мислення, фантазію, творчу уяву, дрібну моторику рук, естетичні почуття: форми, кольору, композиції.
  24. 24. Здійснювати контроль за якістю результату, виявити недоліки і усувати їх, проводити в порядок робоче місце.
  25. 25. Гурток «Квітка -семицвітка» У всі часи було й залишається актуальним твердження, що найцінніше багатство нації – це її інтелектуальний потенціал. Одним з ефективних засобів розвитку інтелекту дітей є заняття з оригамі, що в перекладі з японської мови означає «складання з паперу». Це старовинна техніка складання різноманітних фігур із квадрата паперу без застосування клею та ножиць. На відміну від інших видів традиційної японської культури (ікебана, бонсай, каліграфія, складання хоку та ін.) оригамі є не лише мистецтвом; воно містить у собі величезний творчий потенціал щодо використання його в різних галузях діяльності людини: конструюванні, архітектурі, дизайні, математиці, педагогіці, психології, медицині. Усе це виводить оригамі за межі екзотичного японськогомистецтва та робить його цікавим і корисним для людей різних країнсвіту, незалежно від віку й роду занять. Оригамі називають технологією ХХІ ст. Особливого значення набуває використання оригамі в педагогіці. Видатний німецький педпгог і гуманіст Фрідріх Фребель ще на початку ХІХ ст. підкреслював важливу роль оригамі в розвитку мислення, насамперед, в ознайомленні дітей з азами геометрії. У наш час у багатьох країнах світу оригамі все ширше застосовується в практиці дошкільної, початкової та позашкільної освіти. У Японії, наприклад, оригамі є обовязковою складовою частиною навчальних програм дитячих садків і початкової школи. Метою програми є формування компетентностей особистості в процесі вивчення оригамі. Основні завдання полягають у формування таких компетентностей:  Пізнавальної:оволодіння знаннямипро папір, його виробництво, види, властивості, способи конструювання з паперу;  Практичної: оволодіння способами та прийомами складання паперу, формування практичних умінь і навичоквиготовлення моделей оригамі;  Творчої: набуття досвіду власної творчої діяльності, емоційний, фізичний та інтелектуальний розвиток; задоволення потреб особистості у творчій самореалізації;  Соціальної: виховання культури праці, формування дружніх стосунків; відчуття відповідальності, колективізму та взаємодопомоги. За свідченням учених-психологів, оригамі є потужним засобом розвитку інтелекту дитини, унікальність якого полягає в гармонійному поєднанні роботи правої та лівої півкулі мозку.
  26. 26. Заняття оригамі розвивать пам'ять, просторову уяву, моторику пальців, точність рухів, вольові зусилля, вміння доводити справу до кінця, а також формують гнучке, еврестичне мислення, естетичний смак, сприяють спілкуванню та встановленню дружніх стосунків у колективі. Існують численні докази того, що заняття оригамі зменшують рівень тривожності й підвищують упевненість у своїхсилах, що дає змогувикористовувати оригамі в арт терапії.
  27. 27. Свято Осені
  28. 28. Новорічне свято
  29. 29. Свято мами та весни
  30. 30. Дистанційна робота під час карантину
  31. 31. У звязку з епідеміологічною ситуацією, що склалася в Україні, з метою запобігання поширенню COVID-19, дотримуючись рекомендацій Міністерства освіти і науки України, та на вимогу листів МОН: від 11.03.2020 № 1/9-154, від 13.03.2020 № 1/9- 161, а також Наказу МОН від 16.03.2020за № 406; відповідно до постанови Кабінету Міністрів України від 11 березня 2020 року № 211 «Про запобігання поширенню на території України COVID-19» дитячий садочок призупинив функціонування, та перейшов на дистанційний освітній процес. Вихователями були розроблені рекомендації, щодо організації розпорядку дня дитини та організації освітньої діяльності. «Вчимося рахувати, фігури пізнавати »
  32. 32. «Творимо своїми руками»
  33. 33. «Нашедозвілля вдома»

×