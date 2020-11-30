Ice professional review-guidance.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ProfessionalReviewGuidanceInstitutionofCivilEngineers Professional Review Guidance
Institution of Civil Engineers2 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of C...
Institution of Civil Engineers3 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of C...
Institution of Civil Engineers4 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of C...
Institution of Civil Engineers5 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of C...
Institution of Civil Engineers6 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of C...
Institution of Civil Engineers7 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of C...
Institution of Civil Engineers8 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of C...
Institution of Civil Engineers9 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of C...
Institution of Civil Engineers10 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of ...
Institution of Civil Engineers11 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of ...
Institution of Civil Engineers12 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of ...
Institution of Civil Engineers13 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of ...
Institution of Civil Engineers14 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of ...
Institution of Civil Engineers15 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of ...
Institution of Civil Engineers16 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of ...
Institution of Civil Engineers17 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of ...
Institution of Civil Engineers18 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of ...
Institution of Civil Engineers19 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of ...
Institution of Civil Engineers20 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of ...
ProfessionalReviewGuidanceInstitutionofCivilEngineers Our vision Civil engineers at the heart of society, delivering susta...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ice professional review-guidance.pdf

8 views

Published on

ICE Chartership Guidence

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ice professional review-guidance.pdf

  1. 1. ProfessionalReviewGuidanceInstitutionofCivilEngineers Professional Review Guidance
  2. 2. Institution of Civil Engineers2 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of Civil Engineers Registered charity no. 210252 Scotland no. SC038629 Contents Introduction......................................................................................................................... 3 Initial application ................................................................................................................. 4 Sponsors...................................................................................................................... 4 Criminal Convictions .................................................................................................... 5 Professional Review submission......................................................................................... 6 The report........................................................................................................................ 6 Writing your report ....................................................................................................... 6 Progressive route report............................................................................................... 6 CV................................................................................................................................ 7 Appendices.................................................................................................................. 7 Continuing professional development (CPD) records ...................................................... 7 Submitting your review documents.................................................................................. 7 The Professional Review day.............................................................................................. 9 Presentation................................................................................................................. 9 Interview ...................................................................................................................... 9 Written exercise ........................................................................................................... 9 Results.............................................................................................................................. 10 Appeals...................................................................................................................... 10 Re-sitting the Professional Review............................................................................. 10 Sponsors.................................................................................................................... 10 Supporting information............................................................................................... 10 Fees........................................................................................................................... 10 Appendix A – IEng/CEng MICE attributes ......................................................................... 11 Appendix B – Professional Review checklist................................................................... 14 Appendix C – Individual requirements............................................................................... 16 Disability or sensory impairment ................................................................................ 16 Appendix D – The written exercise.................................................................................... 17 Assessment ............................................................................................................... 17 Discussion groups...................................................................................................... 18 Use of laptop computers ............................................................................................ 18 Plagiarism.................................................................................................................. 18 Collusion.................................................................................................................... 19 Example subjects for Professional Review written exercise questions ....................... 19
  3. 3. Institution of Civil Engineers3 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of Civil Engineers Registered charity no. 210252 Scotland no. SC038629 Introduction The Professional Review is the final step in becoming an ICE Member (MICE) – at Incorporated (IEng) or Chartered Engineer (CEng) level. To sit a Professional Review, you must hold the appropriate qualifications (educational base), and have completed your initial professional development (IPD). The Professional Review is an opportunity to demonstrate you have the level of ability, experience, knowledge and personal development that is required to become a member of ICE. You’ll be assessed by your peer reviewers against the attributes that apply to the grade of membership you’ve applied for. The attributes are listed in Appendix A. The Professional Review process comprises the following steps:  Application  Professional Review submission  Professional Review day – o Presentation o Interview o Written exercise This document provides detailed guidance for all steps of the process. If you have any queries about the process, please contact the Professional Reviews team on +44 (0)207 665 2344.
  4. 4. Institution of Civil Engineers4 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of Civil Engineers Registered charity no. 210252 Scotland no. SC038629 Initial application You can specify where you would like your Professional Review to take place on your application form – please see the key dates page on our website for review centre locations and application deadlines. After submitting your initial application, you will be allocated your reviewers and advised of your Professional Review day. Your initial application should include:  An application form  Review fee (non-refundable)  Sponsor questionnaires (sent separately by the sponsors – see below for more details)  Evidence that you have the required qualifications – if not a current member  Evidence of initial professional development (IPD) completion at the grade for which you are applying, which can be – • ICE Training Agreement completion certificate • ICE mentor-supported training completion certificate • Career Appraisal or Member Assessment decision letter confirming you can proceed to Professional Review • Training Scheme A completion certificate in the civil discipline or in the geotechnical discipline with the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE), followed by 12 months post completion experience, for those who commence a HKIE scheme A after 1 January 2017. • Proof of registration in the civil discipline or in the geotechnical discipline with the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE) • Proof of CEng or IEng registration through any Engineering Council licensed institution (listed on the Engineering Council website) • Proof of registration and membership in the civil discipline with Engineers Ireland, Engineers Australia, IPENZ or Engineering Council of South Africa  A one-page précis of your Professional Review report – signed by your lead sponsor  Evidence of any special requirements you would like taken into account at your Professional Review – for example, if you have a hearing impairment or if there are restrictions on what you can discuss about a particular project you’ve worked on. You can find out more in Appendix C If you’re re-sitting you also need to include:  A one-page supplementary statement (signed by you and your lead sponsor) outlining what you’ve done since your last review. This should address the areas where you were unsuccessful. You can find more guidance on this statement on page 10 All documents (except the sponsor questionnaires) should be included – in the above order – within a single PDF file of no more than 5mb and emailed to professional.reviews@ice.org.uk. Sponsors Your application must have three sponsors, who can confirm your suitability for membership. To do so, they must fill out a sponsor questionnaire and return it to us before you send your initial application.
  5. 5. Institution of Civil Engineers5 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of Civil Engineers Registered charity no. 210252 Scotland no. SC038629 It’s important you also read the questionnaire as it provides guidance on who is eligible to sponsor your application and what they are required to demonstrate. You need to select one sponsor to be your lead sponsor. This person has additional responsibilities and plays a particularly important role in the success of your application. If you’re re-sitting please refer to page 10 to find out what your sponsors need to do. Your lead sponsor:  Must be an ICE Member at the same grade or higher than the one you are applying for  Has a duty to act as a mentor during the Professional Review submission process  Should be familiar with the current ICE Professional Review process and the standards you are required to meet Your lead sponsor could, for example, provide constructive criticism of your report, advice on the presentation and arrange practice interviews. We recommend that your lead sponsor is someone who was involved in your IPD process – your supervising civil engineer (SCE), for example. Criminal Convictions No person with an unspent conviction relating to a Serious Criminal Offence will be admitted to any grade of membership unless there are special circumstances that show beyond reasonable doubt that the person is a fit and proper person to be admitted to membership of the Institution. Sponsors of such persons will be required to make a specific declaration that they are aware of such person’s conviction and the nature of the offence of which the person was found guilty. If you have an unspent conviction relating to a serious criminal offence, please indicate this, on your application form, and a member of staff will contact you directly and in confidence. You will be sent a pro forma, asking you to state the nature of the crime and to provide a statement on why you believe you are a fit and proper person to be admitted to membership. This must be countersigned by your lead sponsor and returned to ICE. The matter will be treated with the strictest confidence.
  6. 6. Institution of Civil Engineers6 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of Civil Engineers Registered charity no. 210252 Scotland no. SC038629 Professional Review submission This step of the process involves sending your detailed submission to ICE. The Professional Review submission includes:  A cover page/contents  The Professional Review report, including – o A two-page CV o Appendices  CPD records You can find details on how to format and send us these documents at the end of this section. You’ll be given approximately four weeks’ notice of your Professional Review date and the reviewers assigned to you. If you know a reviewer or feel there may be conflict of interest, you should inform the Professional Reviews office. You should not attempt to make direct contact with your reviewers. You should send your submission to professional.reviews@ice.org.uk at least 15 full working days before your Professional Review date. If you miss the deadline your Professional Review may be deferred. The report Writing your report Your report is a vehicle for you to demonstrate how you’ve achieved the relevant attributes, set out in Appendix A. However, you shouldn’t try to address them in sequence. For the direct route to Member Professional Review (MPR) or Chartered Professional Review (CPR), your report should be up to 5,000 words long. It should be your own work and presented in an ordered manner. It’s essential that you emphasise your responsibilities and experience for each attribute. You should expand on decisions you made, problems you met, and occasions when you gained unusual or extensive experience and learned valuable lessons. The report should put particular emphasis on one or two projects in which you played a major part. If you’re applying for membership at Chartered Engineer (CEng) level, you should also describe how you took a lead in some or all of the elements of the project/s. You must clearly indicate your role in any relevant aspects of the projects you have worked on by giving the background to the important decisions you were responsible for, or made a significant contribution to. You must show where you’ve exercised independent judgement as an engineer and a practising professional. Progressive route report If you’re following the progressive route to CEng membership – the Chartered Professional Review Progressive (CPRP) – your report should be up to 2,000 words long. It must concentrate on significant work that you have carried out since your success at the Member
  7. 7. Institution of Civil Engineers7 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of Civil Engineers Registered charity no. 210252 Scotland no. SC038629 Professional Review (MPR). You should use this to demonstrate how the additional professional attributes required at CPR have been achieved. It must also include a two- page CV (amended to include experience since your MPR), which will not be included within the 2,000-word limit. CV Your report should include a brief, two-page CV, which gives an indication of the size and financial value of projects undertaken and your role and responsibilities in each project. This will not be included within the 5,000 word limit. Appendices Numerical analyses, cost data, drawings or other relevant additional documentation should be included as appendices to support the content of your report. They are not included in the word count. Your appendices should include no more than:  Three A3 drawings  Twelve A4 sides of additional information, including any relevant calculations Exceeding this may result in your reviewers declining your submission. Continuing professional development (CPD) records You need to submit the following CPD records for your Professional Review:  A development action plan (DAP) which details your objectives for the current/forthcoming year  Your personal development record (PDR) for a minimum of three years (with a minimum of 30 hours of effective learning per year) These records must include current formal training related to health safety and welfare (attribute group 6 in Appendix A). Before applying for Professional Review, you’re required to complete a minimum of 90 hours effective learning time at MPR and 180 at CPR. For more information, please read our CPD guidance. Submitting your review documents Your submission must be sent in the following format:  The overall document must be – o One self-contained PDF file o A4-sized (A3 is suitable for drawings if required) o No larger than 15mb  The filename must include your ICE member number, initials, surname and review date – for example, 62200093_J.B.BLOGGS_10.10.15  The submission cover page must include – o A recent photo of you o Your signature and membership number
  8. 8. Institution of Civil Engineers8 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of Civil Engineers Registered charity no. 210252 Scotland no. SC038629 o The lead sponsor’s signature and membership number  Include hyperlinks to link data in the appendices with the relevant text in your report  Use colour where necessary – for example, images and drawings  Where possible, convert individual documents to PDF electronically, rather than scan them  Ensure file is printable in the correct format – and can be read in black and white  Use an appropriate font and text size
  9. 9. Institution of Civil Engineers9 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of Civil Engineers Registered charity no. 210252 Scotland no. SC038629 The Professional Review day The Professional Review day comprises:  A presentation  An interview  A written exercise Presentation Your Professional Review interview will begin with a 15-minute presentation to your reviewers based on a topic, or topics, covered in your Professional Review report. You should provide an in-depth description of what you have done, that expands on your report and highlights your involvement. You are encouraged to use visual aids to illustrate your presentation, but they should be no larger than A3. You’re permitted to use a laptop computer, but external power supplies will not be provided. Interview You will then be interviewed by your reviewers, who will seek to confirm you have achieved the required level of competence, as stated in your report. The presentation and interview will last a maximum of one hour for MPR/CPRP and 75 minutes for CPR. If you haven’t demonstrated sufficient evidence of a particular attribute in your report, your reviewers will pose specific questions to try to draw out your knowledge and experience in that area. Written exercise You will be set two questions by your reviewers and must answer one in the allotted two hours. Questions will be based on subjects that relate to your experience, but you’ll still need to prepare for the written exercise by studying and gaining industry-related knowledge. The aim of the written exercise varies slightly:  At MPR, the objective is to ascertain that you can produce straightforward documents without assistance from others  At CPR and CPRP, the aim is to test your ability to organise your thoughts, and present them logically and clearly. Although it is not a direct test of engineering knowledge, sufficient understanding and knowledge of the professional subject matter is required. Factual errors or lack of knowledge could affect the outcome, but examples of well-reasoned personal opinion will not You can find detailed guidance on the written exercise in Appendix D.
  10. 10. Institution of Civil Engineers10 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of Civil Engineers Registered charity no. 210252 Scotland no. SC038629 Results We’ll let you know when your result will be emailed to you. The names of successful candidates will be published on ICE’s website five days later and will subsequently appear on the ‘New Civil Engineer’ website. If you’re unsuccessful at your Professional Review you will be given the reasons why. Appeals Candidates have the right to appeal where they feel there was an error in the process, and in cases of unforeseen events. Appeals must be received within two months of the date of your result letter. If you plan to appeal, we recommend you contact your Membership Recruitment Team and read the appeals guidance. If you are based in the UK, please email membershiprecruitment@ice.org.uk or call +44 (0)121 237 3648 / 3649 for help. If you are based in Hong Kong, please email membership@icehk.org.hk for help. If you are based anywhere else please email iceinternational@ice.org.uk or call +44 (0) 207 665 2006 for help. Re-sitting the Professional Review If you’re unsuccessful at the Professional Review you’ll need to undertake the whole process again. You should therefore prepare in the same way you did for your original Professional Review, demonstrating in your new submission, how you have addressed the feedback from your previous Professional Review. When you re-sit, you have to demonstrate all the required attributes, not just those that you were unsuccessful in. You are advised to consult with your sponsors and Membership Recruitment Team when preparing another application. Sponsors Your sponsors must fill out a new sponsor questionnaire. If any of your original sponsors are unable to support your application again, you’ll need to find new sponsors. Your lead sponsor must also provide an additional statement on their questionnaire telling us what you have done to prepare for your re-sit. Supporting information If you sat your review more than three years ago your application will be treated as new. However, if it’s been less than three years, you must send us a one-page supplementary statement in addition to the submission, which is described on page 4. This statement (signed by you and your lead sponsor) must outline what you’ve done since your last review, to address the areas where you were unsuccessful. Fees You’ll also need to pay a non-refundable fee – please go to the fees page of our website for details.
  11. 11. Institution of Civil Engineers11 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of Civil Engineers Registered charity no. 210252 Scotland no. SC038629 Appendix A – IEng/CEng MICE attributes At any Professional Review you must have had responsible and relevant experience at a level such that you can demonstrate the attributes shown in the table below. The interpretation of Attributes 1 and 2 will relate to your fields of work as indicated to the reviewers on your application form. You must demonstrate a sound understanding of core engineering principles in those fields, particularly if you do not hold the educational requirement necessary for Engineering Council registration. The reviewers will judge your level of attainment of Attributes 3 to 9 with regard to their relative importance within your fields of work. As a prospective professional civil engineer, in order to fulfil your obligation to society and to meet the requirements of Health, Safety and Welfare legislation, you must have a sound knowledge and understanding of the construction process (1) together with the activities connected to it. You must have an appreciation of, and be able to identify and manage, risks to all those engaged and affected by the design, construction, operation, use, maintenance and demolition of any works. For those whose experience includes the construction process, site experience will ordinarily be required. Attribute group Attributes of CEng MICE to be demonstrated at Chartered Professional Review (CPR) Attributes of MICE/IEng MICE to be demonstrated at Member Professional Review (MPR) Additional Attributes of CEng MICE to be demonstrated, if you are already IEng MICE, at Chartered Professional Review Progressive (CPRP) 1.Knowledge and understanding of engineering A Maintain and extend a sound theoretical approach to the application of technology in engineering practice. C Maintain and extend a sound theoretical approach in enabling the introduction and exploitation of new and advancing technology. B Use a sound evidence- based approach to problem solving and be able to contribute to continuous improvement. D Engage in the creative and innovative development of engineering technology and continuous improvement systems. 2.Technical and practical application of engineering A Identify, review and select techniques, procedures and methods to undertake engineering tasks. D Conduct appropriate research, relative to design or construction and appreciate its relevance within own area of responsibility. B Contribute to the design and development of engineering solutions. E Undertake the design and development of engineering solutions and evaluate their
  12. 12. Institution of Civil Engineers12 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of Civil Engineers Registered charity no. 210252 Scotland no. SC038629 effectiveness. C Implement or construct design solutions and contribute to their evaluation. F Implement or construct design solutions and evaluate their effectiveness. 3.Management and leadership A Plan for effective project implementation. E Plan, direct and control tasks, people and resources. B Manage the planning and organisation of tasks, people and resources. F Lead teams and develop staff to meet changing technical and managerial needs. C Manage teams and develop staff to meet changing technical and managerial needs. G Demonstrate continuous improvement through quality management. D Manage quality processes. 4.Independent judgement and responsibility A Identify the limits of personal knowledge and skills. C Identify the limits of a team’s skill and knowledge. B Exercise sound independent engineering judgement and take responsibility. D Exercise sound holistic independent judgement and take responsibility. 5.Commercial ability A Prepare and control budgets. C Demonstrate sound judgement on statutory, contractual and commercial issues in relation to your area of responsibility B Use sound knowledge of statutory and commercial frameworks within own area of responsibility and have an appreciation of other commercial arrangements. 6.Health, safety and welfare A A sound knowledge of legislation, hazards and safe systems of work. D Leading continuous improvement in health, safety and welfare. B Manage risks. C Manage health, safety and welfare within own area of responsibility. 7.Sustainable development A A sound knowledge of sustainable development best practice. C Leading continuous improvement in sustainable development. B Manage engineering activities that contribute to sustainable development. 8.Interpersonal skills and A Communicate well with others at all levels including E Communicate new concepts and ideas to
  13. 13. Institution of Civil Engineers13 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of Civil Engineers Registered charity no. 210252 Scotland no. SC038629 communication effective use of English (2) orally and in writing. technical and non- technical colleagues including effective use of English (2) orally and in writing B Discuss ideas and plans competently and with confidence. C Effective personal and social skills. D Manage diversity issues. 9.Professional commitment A Understanding and compliance with the ICE Code of Conduct. B Plan, carry out and record CPD and encourage others. C Engage with ICE activities. D Demonstration of appropriate professional standards, recognising obligations to society, the profession and the environment. E Exercise responsibilities in an ethical manner. Notes: (1) The construction process is held to include the conception, design, construction, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, removal, management and procurement of civil engineering works. (2) All Professional Reviews for Engineering Council registration will be conducted in English, subject only to the Welsh Language Act 1993 and any regulations which may be made in implementation of European Union Directives on free movement of labour.
  14. 14. Institution of Civil Engineers14 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of Civil Engineers Registered charity no. 210252 Scotland no. SC038629 Appendix B – Professional Review checklist Item Professional Review preparation checklist Completed 1 Ensure that you are using the current version of this guidance document. 2 Check attributes required for the grade of membership for which you are applying and against which you will be assessed (Appendix A). 3 Download current Professional Review application form. 4 Download current sponsor questionnaire form. 5 Obtain lead sponsor and further sponsors as required for the applicable grade of membership. 6 Check submission dates and produce activity schedule of actions. 7 Collate report documentation, photographs, appendices etc. 8 Prepare a one-page précis of your report. 9 Prepare report. 10 Collate development action plan and professional development records. 11 Review report with lead sponsor to verify achievement of attributes. Ensure report is signed by the lead sponsor. 12 Plan mock review (presentation, interview and written exercise) with your mentor or lead sponsor Item Professional Review application checklist Complete 1 The following documentation should be submitted in a single PDF file of no more than 5mb to the Professional Reviews office by email to professional.reviews@ice.org.uk: • Completed Professional Review application form • Completed sponsor questionnaires (ensure all sponsors have been submitted directly to the ICE) • Evidence of academic qualifications (unless already approved or not relevant to application) • Evidence of Initial Professional Development (IPD) completion, which will be one of the following – • ICE Training Agreement completion certificate • ICE mentor-supported training completion certificate • Career Appraisal or Member Assessment decision letter confirming you can proceed to Professional Review • Training Scheme A completion certificate in the civil discipline or in the geotechnical discipline with the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE), followed by 12 months post completion experience, for those who commence a HKIE scheme A after 1 January 2017. • Proof of registration in the civil discipline or in the geotechnical discipline with the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE)
  15. 15. Institution of Civil Engineers15 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of Civil Engineers Registered charity no. 210252 Scotland no. SC038629 • Proof of CEng, IEng or EngTech registration through any Engineering Council licensed institution (listed on the Engineering Council website) • Proof of registration and membership in the civil discipline with Engineers Ireland, Engineers Australia, IPENZ or Engineering Council of South Africa • A one-page précis of your Professional Review report – signed by your lead sponsor • Details of individual requirements (if applicable) 2 Payment of application fee (available options listed below): • Online payment • By phone Please note that the payment is non-refundable. Item Professional Review submission checklist Completed 1 A copy of your Professional Review submission in the format outlined on page 8 should be submitted to professional.reviews@ice.org.uk at least 15 full working days before your Professional Review date:  A cover page/contents  The Professional Review report – inclusive of your CV  Appendices  CPD records 2 Prepare presentation and visual aids to expand on your report. 3 Plan journey time to arrive at least 30 minutes before the interview time. 4 Ensure laptop computer is fully charged if using this option for presentation
  16. 16. Institution of Civil Engineers16 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of Civil Engineers Registered charity no. 210252 Scotland no. SC038629 Appendix C – Individual requirements We’re committed to making reasonable adjustments to our Professional Review process to accommodate specific individual requirements. Individual requirements may include disabilities and security clearance. You need to tell us about these requirements in the space provided in your Professional Review application form. We’ll also need to see any evidence, like certified documents or statements. Disability or sensory impairment In line with the Equality Act 2010, we’ll make whatever ‘reasonable adjustments’ are required for candidates with a disability, such as dyslexia, speech impairment or sensory loss, for example. Our Equality and Diversity Policy ensures everyone receives the same opportunities during the review process. Security-mindedness and security clearance You should consider whether information in your review submission should be omitted or reduced in its level of detail due to security reasons. However, there’s no reason why this should detract from the quality of your report. If your submission is affected by security issues, you should consider the following suggestions: • Make your report non-site specific – for example don’t state that the facility was on the Sellafield site or on the Hinkley site or that the asset serves a critical function to the site or country, or is or was vulnerable to various threats • Don’t state building numbers or names – it’s sufficient to say ‘nuclear facility’ or ‘nuclear store’ • Remove site and building names from drawings or snapshots of models • Don’t include photographs or other images which reveal the location of buildings and facilities • Avoid stating, or showing in drawings or extracts from models, technical details (such as wall thickness) which may reveal security-sensitive information If you work on a security-sensitive project, we recommend that your organisation’s information security manager (and also the asset owner’s/client’s) reads your Professional Review submission and approves the content before submission. Familiarise yourself with the Engineering Council’s guidance note on Security (published May 2016). You should also let us know if you believe your reviewers need security clearance.
  17. 17. Institution of Civil Engineers17 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of Civil Engineers Registered charity no. 210252 Scotland no. SC038629 Appendix D – The written exercise This is a two-hour test of your ability to communicate in written English. Your reviewers will draft two questions and you must answer one. The questions will be unique to you, based on your areas of experience, and appropriate to your level of work-based knowledge and responsibility. However, you’ll still need an appreciation of broad industry and society-related topics, which you should try to gain through your experience at work, general reading, CPD study and discussions with colleagues. Below, you’ll find a list of potential question topics within broad subject areas. However, this list is not exhaustive and you may be given a question from a different area, relative to your experience. You’re expected to show you can develop ideas and support them with reasoned opinion. Your answer should follow a logical structure, either as an essay or report. It does not have to be a polished article, but consistent with a ‘first draft’. For Reviews taking place after 1 July 2018 the written exercise will become closed book and you will only be allowed to bring in 2 sides of A4 (hard copy) as reference material. Until that time you are allowed to bring some reference material into the examination room, although pre-prepared information is unlikely to provide a suitable answer. You are advised to prepare a plan for your written exercise although this will not be marked. A plan will help you formulate a coherent argument, and can help your reviewers to see your thought process. This table shows the written exercise requirements. Member Professional Review Chartered Professional Review Written exercise requirements Demonstrate an ability to produce straightforward documents without assistance Demonstrate an ability to organise your ideas and opinions and communicate them clearly in writing Time allowed 120 minutes 120 minutes Assessment Your written exercise will be assessed for:  Knowledge and relevance  Use of English (grammar, spelling, punctuation and syntax)  Clarity and presentation You’ll receive an overall assessment of satisfactory or unsatisfactory.
  18. 18. Institution of Civil Engineers18 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of Civil Engineers Registered charity no. 210252 Scotland no. SC038629 Discussion groups Organised discussion groups can help develop your writing skills and encourage debates between engineers. Your Membership Recruitment Team (in the UK and Hong Kong) or regional representative (in other parts of the world) can give you more information about discussion groups. If you are based in the UK, please email membershiprecruitment@ice.org.uk or call +44 (0)121 237 3648 / 3649. If you are based in Hong Kong, please email membership@icehk.org.hk. If you are based anywhere else, please email iceinternational@ice.org.uk or call +44 (0)207 665 2006. Use of laptop computers You may use your own laptop to complete the written exercise, unless a computer is provided for you at your review centre. Where a computer is provided, you won’t be allowed to use or connect to your own external media drive or device. Guidance for using laptops in the written exercise:  The use of the internet on any mobile device or computer is not permitted  You will be asked at the start of the written exercise to put all mobile devices on silent and place them on the table in front of you  Where the invigilator is concerned that the internet is being used they will make you aware of their concerns, record what was observed and pass this information to your Reviewers  Your Reviewers may use this information in the marking of your written exercise or other relevant attributes  For Reviews taking place after 1st July 2018 you will only be allowed to bring in 2 sides of A4 (hard copy) as reference material, you will not be allowed to bring any other hard copy reference material or access any other information.  We won’t be able to help if you experience technical problems with your own equipment. If there’s a problem, you’ll be given a maximum of 60 additional minutes to complete the written exercise. In exceptional circumstances, you can submit work that has been partly hand-written and partly done on computer  At the end of the written exercise, the invigilator will ask you to download your work on to a USB. You must ensure that your laptop allows downloads to an external drive Plagiarism Plagiarism is presenting the work of others as your own. This means using words or ideas, for example, without the permission of the original author or authors, and without acknowledgement of the original author. Plagiarism should be avoided at all stages of your Professional Review, including reports, drawings, presentations and the written exercise. Here are some guidelines to help avoid plagiarism:  Don’t cut and paste material from others  Where you’ve directly quoted others, or the work of others, attribute the source fully and, where appropriate, use quotation marks. As a rule of thumb, material derived from others should be considered a quote, unless it’s assumed to be common knowledge – for example, standard equations that are in the public domain
  19. 19. Institution of Civil Engineers19 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of Civil Engineers Registered charity no. 210252 Scotland no. SC038629 Plagiarism is taken seriously by the ICE. Should there be concerns with your behaviour during the written exercise or with the content of your written exercise ICE will investigate including using plagiarism detection software. If this shows significant levels of similarity with any unattributed sources you will be contacted by the ICE and asked to provide an explanation. Collusion In the context of the Professional Review, collusion is any agreement to conceal someone else’s contribution to your piece of work, when you know that they intend to submit the same material. The guidance above equally applies to avoiding collusion. Plagiarism and collusion may lead to a ban on applying for membership or, for existing members, permanent expulsion as an ICE member. If an allegation of plagiarism or collusion is made relating to your application for membership, no result will be given until an investigation has taken place. Example subjects for Professional Review written exercise questions Please note: This list is indicative not exhaustive. Financial  The financial implications of decisions made by civil engineers  Whole-life asset management  Budget management  Cost control  Private finance  The financing of infrastructure development  Operational and maintenance cost analysis  Estimating/tendering  Payment and compensation Management  Re-thinking construction  Quality, health, safety welfare, and environmental management systems  Effective delegation  Team leadership  Communication during the design and construction of civil engineering works  Training/development of staff  Partnering/alliances  Business improvement  Marketing  Site/project management
  20. 20. Institution of Civil Engineers20 Professional Review Guidance M001 Version 1 Revision 9 – 23 November 2017 Institution of Civil Engineers Registered charity no. 210252 Scotland no. SC038629  Equality and diversity in the UK, in relation to the construction industry  Sustainable development  Influencing local, national and international political decisions  The influence of recent international events on civil engineering  The role of ICE  Overseas aid  ICE’s Rules for Professional Conduct  Health and safety management  Aesthetical and environmental issues in civil engineering  Health, safety and welfare during the design, construction, maintenance, operation and subsequent removal of the works  Environmental impact of construction projects  Status of the civil engineer in society Commercial  Methods of funding and procuring construction projects  Forms of contract for civil engineering works  Joint venture contracts  Risk analysis  Target cost contracts  Partnering/alliances  Supply-chain management Technical/academic  Research and development  Knowledge transfer  The professional development of civil engineers  Performance specifications  National and international regulations on the control of pollution  The role of an engineer as a specialist or a generalist  Quality management  Infrastructure maintenance Societal
  21. 21. ProfessionalReviewGuidanceInstitutionofCivilEngineers Our vision Civil engineers at the heart of society, delivering sustainable development through knowledge, skills and professional expertise. Core purpose  To develop and qualify professionals engaged in civil engineering  To exchange knowledge and best practice for the creation of a sustainable and built environment  To promote our contribution to society worldwide Institution of Civil Engineers One Great George Street Westminster London SW1P 3AA t +44 (0)20 7222 7722 f +44(0)20 7222 7500 ice.org.uk Registered charity number 210252. Charity registered in Scotland number SC038629. Printed on paper made from sustainable resources. Diversity statement As a membership organisation and an employer, we value diversity and inclusion - a foundation for great engineering achievement

×