Communication skills

• Communication Toolbox of communication 1
Communication involves: What you say How you say it How they take it Timing Matters 2
Communication What is Your Goal? To be heard/Vent 3
Communication •What is Your Goal? To be right/control 4
Communication •What is Your Goal? To Win/Convince/persuade 5
Communication •What is Your Goal? To build rapport/join 6
Communication •What is Your Goal? To solve a problem Asking WHAT….WHY….WHEN….WHERE….WHO…. HOW ….WHICH…..WHOM 7
Communication WHAT IS YOUR STYLE? AGGRESSIVE/URGENT • Don’t respect needs, opinions or feelings of other than own. • Do no...
Communication WHAT IS YOUR STYLE? EMOTIONAL 9
Communication WHAT IS YOUR STYLE? MANIPULATIVE This style is scheming, calculating and shrewd. Manipulative Communicators ...
Communication WHAT IS YOUR STYLE? AVOIDANT • Avoids Occupational Activities • Avoids to get involved with people • Is preo...
Communication WHAT IS YOUR STYLE? APPEASING Seeks to placate mend Patch up smooth over troubles Settling differences moder...
Communication WHAT IS YOUR STYLE? DIRECT/CLEAR • CONVEYS CLEAR MESSAGES • CLEARLY DIRECTS ACTIONS 13
Communication WHAT IS YOUR STYLE? PROACTIVE It states that individual should act based on anticipatory behaviour rather th...
Communication WHAT IS YOUR STYLE? ASSERTIVE 15
Communication WHAT IS YOUR STYLE? PARTENERING Involve people in communication 16
Communication WHAT IS YOUR STYLE? PROBLEM SOLVING 17
Communication Assumptions that prevent effective Communication NEGATIVE ASSUMPTIONS • It won’t go well. • They Won’t want ...
Communication Assumptions that promote effective Communication POSITIVE ASSUMPTIONS • It will go well. • They need and wan...
Communication Tips for masterful conversation TIP-1 Pause to reconsider. Polish if required. Team for better results. 20
Communication Tips for masterful conversation USE BUSINESS WORDS TIP-2 AVOID Emotional Words ie. Worried, anxious, angry. ...
Communication Tips for masterful conversation THE HAMBURGER TIP-3 HAMBURGER TECHNIQUE 22
Communication Tips for masterful conversation INVITE TIP-4 “Is this a good time to talk about” Or “sometime later” 23
Communication Tips for masterful conversation FOCUS ON ‘IT’ TIP-5 ABOUT PROBLEMS • It needs to be done. • It needs to be i...
Communication Tips for masterful conversation POSITIVE DROPS TIP-6 TRY TO SOLVE THE PROBLEM Stay positive Don’t indulge in...
Communication Tips for masterful conversation COACH IT FORWARD TIP-7 COACH • It needs to get done. • You are particularly ...
Communication Tips for masterful conversation LEAD TO LEVEL 5 TIP-8 LEAD TO LEVEL 5 Help people to grow up the ladder of s...
Communication Tips for masterful conversation STAY ADULT TIP-9 DO IT CONSIDER COLLABORATE SOLVE DO NOT COMPLAIN WAIT FOR F...
Communication Tips for masterful conversation GET ON ARROW TIP-10 29
Communication 30
Communication 31
