Labour Laws-HR Professional Should Know By Rekha Sharma
LAWS RELATED TO INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS THE TRADE UNIONS ACT, 1926 was passed before independence to provide legal protection...
LAWS RELATED TO INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS THE INDUSTRIAL EMPLOYMENT(STANDING ORDERS) ACT, 1946 is regulatory in nature and is a...
LAWS RELATED TO INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS THE INDUSTRIAL DISPUTES(ID) ACT, 1947 is regulatory in nature since it puts restricti...
LAWS RELATED TO WAGES THE PAYMENT OF WAGES ACT, 1936 has objective of ensuring payment of wages to certain groups of emplo...
LAWS RELATED TO WAGES MINIMUM WAGES ACT 1948 is to ensure that a minimum rate of wages is paid to all those who are engage...
LAWS RELATED TO WORKING HOURS, CONDITIONS OF SERVICES AND EMPLOYMENT FACTORIES ACT, 1948 is one of the most important legi...
LAWS RELATED TO WORKING HOURS, CONDITIONS OF SERVICES AND EMPLOYMENT SHOPS AND COMMERCIAL ESTABLISHMENTS ACT 1961 has seen...
LAWS RELATED TO EQUALITY AND EMPOWERMENT OF WOMEN MATERNITY BENEFIT ACT, 1961 a social welfare oriented law aimed at empow...
LAWS RELATED TO EQUALITY AND EMPOWERMENT OF WOMEN THE EQUAL REMUNERATION ACT, 1976 has its basis in Article 39 of the Cons...
LAWS RELATED TO SOCIAL SECURITY WORKMEN’S COMPENSATION ACT,1923 is the earliest social security legislation in India, enac...
LAWS RELATED TO SOCIAL SECURITY THE EMPLOYEE STATE INSURANCE ACT, 1948 has been enacted with the objective of securing fin...
LAWS RELATED TO SOCIAL SECURITY THE EMPLOYEES’ PROVIDENT FUNDS AND MISCELANEOUS PROVISIONS ACT, 1952 is a social security ...
LAWS RELATED TO SOCIAL SECURITY THE PAYMENT OF GRATUITY ACT 1972 is an additional financial benefit given to employees of ...
APPLICABILITY OF LABOUR LAWS TO THE IT/ITES SECTOR From the nature of work performed, it can be seen that IT/ITES companie...
Labour laws

Labour Laws in India, Labour laws prevailing in india

Published in: Law
Labour laws

  Labour Laws-HR Professional Should Know By Rekha Sharma
  2. 2. LAWS RELATED TO INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS THE TRADE UNIONS ACT, 1926 was passed before independence to provide legal protection to employees collectives and regulate them. Under the act, trade unions are to be registered with the appropriate government-appointed Registrar of Trade Unions. The TRADE UNION ACT, 1926, allows freedom for any seven employees to apply to register a trade union, but a later amendment (2001) specified minimum membership as 10% of unionisable employees or 100, whichever is less. Registration is not compulsory. However, the registered trade unions receive protections from certain civil and criminal actions. The act does not specify any criterion or method for recognition of trade union by the employer as the representative of employees. Various state governments like Maharashtra have enacted separate legislations to deal with recognition. By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com
  3. 3. LAWS RELATED TO INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS THE INDUSTRIAL EMPLOYMENT(STANDING ORDERS) ACT, 1946 is regulatory in nature and is applicable to industrial establishments under the jurisdiction of central and state governments. By formally defining conditions of employment, the Act serves to reduce conflict and also be a communication mechanism between management and labour. Industrial establishments have to frame standing orders and apply for certifications for those as well. Certification will be done by the designated certifying officer after inviting objections from workmen or trade union and considering the objections in the absence of certified standing orders, the model standing orders provided in the act will automatically apply except in Gujrat and Maharashtra. By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com
  4. 4. LAWS RELATED TO INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS THE INDUSTRIAL DISPUTES(ID) ACT, 1947 is regulatory in nature since it puts restrictions on the direct actions that can be taken by both the parties involved in the industrial dispute. Different conflict resolution forums have been proposed, including works committees(section 3), conciliation officers (section 4), boards of conciliations(section 5), courts of inquiry(section 6), labour courts(section 7), tribunals(section 7A) and the national tribunal(section 7B). The act also allows the government to intervene in the interest of maintaining industrial peace. The act places restrictions on the employees in public utilities going on strike(section 22,23 an 24) without appropriate notice(6 weeks and 14 days before giving the notice) or when any conciliation effort is operational. It has also provisions for firms employing more than 50 workmen regarding layoffs(section 25A), payment of layoff compensation(section 25C), retrenchment of workmen after giving sufficient notice(section 25F), and for closer of undertakings(section 25FFA). By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com
  5. 5. LAWS RELATED TO WAGES THE PAYMENT OF WAGES ACT, 1936 has objective of ensuring payment of wages to certain groups of employees, at regular intervals and without any unauthorized deductions. The Act also provides relief to the group of employees in case of non payment of wages on time(Section 5) or if unauthorized deductions are made(Section 7) By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com
  6. 6. LAWS RELATED TO WAGES MINIMUM WAGES ACT 1948 is to ensure that a minimum rate of wages is paid to all those who are engaged in wage employment. The state and Union governments are empowered to declare minimum wages(Section 3) for employment categories given in Schedule I & II of the Act. It also specifies the structure of minimum wages(Section 4) and the procedure for fixing and revising minimum wages at regular intervals(Section 5). Non payment of Minimum wages is an offence under the legislation. With more than 1500 minimum wages declared by central and state governments, India has one of the most complicated minimum wages system. PayCheck India(www.paycheck.in) maintains regularly updated database of Minimum wages of all states and central sphere. By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com
  7. 7. LAWS RELATED TO WORKING HOURS, CONDITIONS OF SERVICES AND EMPLOYMENT FACTORIES ACT, 1948 is one of the most important legislations covering the manufacturing sector. The Act provides safeguards for workers to protect their health, provides for safety at the workplace when dealing with machinery, improves the physical conditions at the workplace and provides welfare amenities. It also restricts the hours of work, provides for overtime and spread of working hours(Section 51,54,55 and 56), employment of young persons(Section 69,70,71,72 & 73), and places restriction on employment of women during the night hours(Section 66). Factories are approved, licensed and registered under the Factories Act(Section 6) and authorities are appointed by the government(Chief Inspector of Factories and Inspectors(Section 8 and 9). The certifying Surgeons(Section 10) ensure implementation of the Act. The Act also provides for the appointment of Welfare Officers in factories employing more than 500 workers(Section 49) and Safety Officers(Section 40 B), with appropriate qualifications. While the factory worker is protected and given some rights under the act(Section 111A), there are obligations placed on workers to abide by the rules set in the interests of health, Safety and welfare(Section 111). Violating workers are liable to be punished. By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com
  8. 8. LAWS RELATED TO WORKING HOURS, CONDITIONS OF SERVICES AND EMPLOYMENT SHOPS AND COMMERCIAL ESTABLISHMENTS ACT 1961 has seen enactments from most state of India. In fact, such acts have existed even before the central government enacted legislations in 1961. With the growth of the IT and ITES sector, this Act has become significant. Due to nature of work, IT and ITEs firms are also covered. It deals with important work related aspects like restrictions on working hours, the period of work, extra wages for overtime and earned leave and sick leave. It also prohibits employment of children, underage people and women during night hours and lays down the procedure for dismissal, discharge and termination of employment. In the interest of encouraging IT/ITEs firms to function more effectively, many states have made suitable amendments in their laws, particularly to allow employment of women during night hours and even permit 24 hour operation. By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com
  9. 9. LAWS RELATED TO EQUALITY AND EMPOWERMENT OF WOMEN MATERNITY BENEFIT ACT, 1961 a social welfare oriented law aimed at empowering women, provides security(both employment and financial) for women employees working in certain establishments(except those dismissed for gross misconduct only because the act prohibits discharge/dismissal during the period of pregnancy and for defined periods before and after child birth). Thus Section 5 of the Act makes it the right for women to avail maternity benefits, including pay and leave and employers liable to provide the same. Some states have added provisions that provide for additional benefits such as free medical aid, maternity bonus, provision of creches, additional rest intervals The Act also provides for cash and non cash benefits, including a maximum period of leave of twenty six weeks. Non cash benefits include a reduced workload(Section 4.3), a medical bonus if the employer does not provide pre and post natal support(Section 8) and four nursing breaks every working day till the child attains the age of fifteen months(Section 11) By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com
  10. 10. LAWS RELATED TO EQUALITY AND EMPOWERMENT OF WOMEN THE EQUAL REMUNERATION ACT, 1976 has its basis in Article 39 of the Constitution of India. The Act directs the state to ensure “equal pay for equal work for men and women”. It stipulates that there should be no discrimination between genders in matters of remuneration for the same type of work(Section 4) and in recruitment and subsequently in promotions, trainings or transfers(Section 5), unless the law explicitly prohibits employment of women. This legislations assumes significance in the context of wide wage gap existing between genders in India. By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com
  11. 11. LAWS RELATED TO SOCIAL SECURITY WORKMEN’S COMPENSATION ACT,1923 is the earliest social security legislation in India, enacted with the purpose of making the employer liable to pay compensation to employees who are affected by personal injury arising out of accidents. Compensation is payable for partial disablement(Section 2(1)(g)) and total disablement (Section 2(1) (1)). The claim for compensation has to arise from event that is “Out of” and “in the course” of employment and hence necessarily has not taken place in the formal place of work. The expression “out of” the course of employment refers to the casual connection between accident and employment, while “in the course of” refers to the time of accident. If only one condition is fulfilled, then the claim for compensation is not admissible. By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com
  12. 12. LAWS RELATED TO SOCIAL SECURITY THE EMPLOYEE STATE INSURANCE ACT, 1948 has been enacted with the objective of securing financial relief in cases of sickness, maternity, disablement and for providing medical benefits to employees of factories and establishments and their dependents. It is also applicable to non seasoned factories using power and employing 10 or more employees and non power using factories and certain other establishments employing 20or more employees. Employees and employer make contribution to the scheme and various benefits are given to eligible employees like: • Sickness Benefits-in cash(Section 46(1)(a)) • Maternity Benefit-in cash(Section 46(1)(b)) • Disablement Benefit-in cash(Section 46(1)(c)) • Dependents’ Benefit-in cash(Section 46(1)(d)) • Funeral Expenses-in cash(Section 46(1)(f)) • Medical Benefit-as service and kind(Section 46(1)(e)) By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com
  13. 13. LAWS RELATED TO SOCIAL SECURITY THE EMPLOYEES’ PROVIDENT FUNDS AND MISCELANEOUS PROVISIONS ACT, 1952 is a social security legislation for employees working in factories and other establishments. A dedicated Provident Fund has been created with contribution from employer and employee. The objective is to provide monetary assistance to employees and their families, when they are in distress, unable to meet family and social obligations and to protect them in old age, disablement, early death(of the employee) and in some other contingencies. By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com
  14. 14. LAWS RELATED TO SOCIAL SECURITY THE PAYMENT OF GRATUITY ACT 1972 is an additional financial benefit given to employees of organizations irrespective of salary or status, when their services end because of superannuation, retirement, resignation, death or disablement. The act provides for gratuity payment to all employees at the prescribed rates(currently 15 days for every year of service). Five years continuous service(as defined in Section 2-A) is required for an employee to be eligible(except in case of death or disablement) to receive gratuity. The maximum amount receivable as gratuity is Rs. 20,00,000 and the amount is exempt from Income Tax. However under section 4(5) of the law, employer enter into agreement with employees and pay higher amount, though the difference is taxable in the hands of receiver. By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com
  15. 15. APPLICABILITY OF LABOUR LAWS TO THE IT/ITES SECTOR From the nature of work performed, it can be seen that IT/ITES companies are covered by the Shops and commercial Establishments Act. However many states have granted exemption from Apprentices Act and Industrial Employment(Standing Orders) Act 1946 or flexibility in opening and closing times, employment of women in night shifts, weekly offs etc. The given relaxation do not mean that the IT/ITES industry is outside the purview of all labour legislations that provide a protective cover to the employees. Many exemptions are for specific period of time or location(like SEZs) and can not be considered permanent. ITES/BPO employees fall within the definition of “workmen” under the Industrial Disputes Act, unless they are in the managerial cadre By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com By Rekha Sharma sharmarekha2608@gmail.com

