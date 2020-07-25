Binary parallel adder, decimal adder

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Digital Logic Design 1 Combinational Logic Prof. Shehzad Ali
Introduction  Logic circuits for digital systems may be combinational or sequential.  Consists of logic gates whose outp...
Digital Circuits Combinational Circuits Logic circuits for digital system ◦ Combinational circuits ◦ the outputs are a fun...
Digital Circuits Combinational circuits A combinational circuits ◦ 2 n possible combinations of input values ◦ Specific fu...
Sequential Circuit 5  Employs storage elements in addition to logic gates.  Their outputs are a function of the inputs a...
Digital Circuits Design Procedure The design procedure of combinational circuits ◦ State the problem (system spec.) ◦ dete...
7 Half adder  Is a combinational circuit that performs the addition of two bits. 0 + 0 = 0 ; 0 + 1 = 1 ; 1 + 0 = 1 ; 1+ 1...
8 Half adder  S = x'y+xy'  C = xy Simplified Boolean Function (Sum of Products) Logic Diagram (Sum of Products) Binary A...
9 Half adder S=xy C = xy Simplified Boolean Function (XOR and AND gates) Logic Diagram (XOR and AND gates) Binary Adder
Digital Circuits Binary Adder ◦ S = x'y+xy' ◦ C = xy For the SUM bit: SUM = A XOR B = A ⊕ B For the CARRY bit: CARRY = A A...
Digital Circuits 11 Functional Block: Full-Adder  It is a combinational circuit that performs the arithmetic sum of three...
Digital Circuits  For a carry-in (Z) of 0, it is the same as half-adder:  For a carry- in (Z) of 1: 12 Z 0 0 0 0 X 0 0 1...
Digital Circuits Full-Adder Full-Adder ◦ The arithmetic sum of three input bits ◦ three input bits ◦ x, y: two significant...
Digital Circuits 14 Full-Adder Then the Boolean expression for a full adder is as follows. For the SUM (S) bit: SUM = (A X...
