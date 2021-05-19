Orde baru pembuka materi kelompok

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ORDE BARU 1967-1998
G 30 S/ PKI 1965 SUPERSEMAR 1966 TRANSISI PEMERINTAHAN SOEKARNO- SOEHARTO 23 MARET 1967 SOEKARNO MENYERAHKAN KEKUASAANNYA ...
1967 ORLA-ORBA
ORDE BARU HAKIKAT Kehidupan bangsa Indonesia yang murni berdasar PANCASILA & UUD 1945 LANDASAN IDIIL (PANCASILA) KONSTITUS...
PEMERINTAHAN ORBA 1. PENGANGKATAN SOEHARTO SEBAGAI PRESIDEN RI 2. KEBIJAKAN EKONOMI ERA ORBA 3. KEBIJAKAN IPTEK ERA ORBA 4...
KEBIJAKAN EKONOMI
TAP MPRS NO IX/MPRS 1966 KABINET AMPERA DWI DARMA KABINET AMPERA
PROGRAM KABINET AMPERA CATUR KARYA PERBAIKAN SANDANG PANGAN PEMILU 5 JULI 1968 (MPRS/XI/1966) POLITIK BEBAS AKTIF (MPRS/XI...
TRILOGI PEMBANGUNAN GBHN 1973 (REPELITA) PEMERATAAN PEMBANGUNAN PERTUMBUHAN EKONOMI TINGGI STABILITAS NASIONAL SEHAT & DIN...
PEMBANGUNAN PELITA I (1 April 1969 – 31 Maret 1974) PELITA II (1 April 1974 – 31 Maret 1979) PELITA III (1 April 1979 – 31...
POLITIK
AWAL ORBA DALAM & LUAR NEGERI HUBUNGAN MALAYSIA- INDONESIA (11 AGUSTUS 1966) KEMBALI KE PBB (28 SEPTEMBER 1966) ASEA N INT...
DALAM NEGERI PENYEGARAN DPR-GR PENYEDERHANAAN PARTAI DEMOKRASI PEMBANGUNAN (PNI.PARKINDO,KATOLIK,IP KI, MURBA PERSATUAN PE...
IPTEK
REVOLUSI HIJAU PRODUKSI BIJI- BIJIAN BENIH UNGGUL PADI, GANDUM, JAGUNG BERDASARKAN FORD AND ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION DIDUKUN...
USAHA PERBESAR PRODUKSI PERTANIAN DIDUKUNG OLEH EKSTENSIFIKASI INTENSIFIKASI PERLUASAN LAHAN PERTANIAN PENELITIAN DAN PENC...
INDUSTRIALISASI INDUSTRI PERTANIAN (HOLTIKULTURA,MIN YAK,BARANG KARET,PENGOLAHA N UDANG,KAYU,KERTA S,GAS, PESTISIDA) INDUS...
TIK SISTEM INFORMASI & KOMUNIKASI (KOMPUTER) MEDIA KOMUNIKASI MASSA (RADIO,TELEVISI) SKSD PALAPA (1975-1976) (SATELIT PALA...
SOSIAL BUDAYA
HASIL KEBIJAKAN EKONOMI BERPENGARUH PADA BERKEMBANGNYA ARUS MANUSIA,BARANG,J ASA INFORMASI CEPAT DAN MURAH HUBUNGAN KOTA- ...
KERUNTUHAN ORBA DISEBABKAN KRISIS EKONOMI,POLITIK,SOSIA L
KRISIS EKONOMI DISEBABKAN 1. Kurs rupiah Rp.17.000/dolar AS 2. Utang luar negeri US$ 138 miliar 3. Pro kontra IMF 4. Penan...
KRISIS POLITIK DISEBABKAN 1. GOLKAR MENANG 5 KALI PEMILU 2. PARPOL LAIN TIDAK MENAMPUNG ASPIRASI RAKYAT 3. PEMERINTAHAN SO...
KRISIS SOSIAL KETIMPANGAN SOSIAL EKONOMI KETIMPANGAN PUSAT- DAERAH
KRISIS MULTIDIMENSI GERAKAN REFORMASI KRISIS KEPERCAYAAN RAKYAT
GERAKAN REFORMASI TRAGEDI SEMANGGI KORBAN JIWA ELANG MULYA LESMANA, HAFIDHIN ROYAN, HERI HARTANTO, HENDRAWAN LESMANA
MUNCULLAH AGENDA REFORMASI 1. Adili Soeharto dan kroninya 2. Amandemen UUD 1945 3. Penghapusan Dwi Fungsi ABRI 4. Otonomi ...
21 MEI 1998 SOEHARTO MENGUNDURKAN DIRI
LAHIRLAH REFORMASI
PRESIDEN HABIBIE MENGATASI KRISIS EKONOMI Merekapitulasi perbankan Merekonstruksi perekonomian Melikuidasi bank bermasalah...
Membentuk kabinet Reformasi 16 menteri (ABRI,Golkar, PPP, PDI) Membentuk komite perancang undang-undang politik Membatasi ...
Tuntutan dihapuskannya dwifungsi ABRI : Peran ABRI di DPR dikurangi dari 75 menjadi 38 Kepolisian dipisahkan berganti menj...
