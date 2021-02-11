2 fundamentos de transferencia de calor

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FUNDAMENTALS OF HEAT TRANSFER Guide | Fundamentals of Heat Transfer
2 FUNDAMENTALS OF HEAT TRANSFER Contents Page Steady State Heat Transfer Steady State Conditions.............................
3 DEFINITIONS Some of the terms defined below refer to both English and metric units of measurement. However, only English...
4 DEFINITIONS Heat Transfer Heat transfer is the movement of heat energy. Heat energy always moves from a higher temperatu...
5 DEFINITIONS Heat Flow (Q) Heat Flow (Q) is the rate at which heat moves from an area of higher temperature to an area of...
6 HEAT FLOW PROBLEMS Now that we have defined the terms involved in heat transfer calculations, let’s work a few problems ...
7 SURFACE FILM FACTOR Up to this point we have been concerned only with thermal properties of materials. However, surfaces...
8 THERMAL TRANSMITTANCE (U) Example 4 Problem 4: Determine thermal transmittance U of the residential wall construction...
9 SURFACE TEMPERATURE Very often, when working heat flow problems, the surface temperature must be determined. To do this,...
10 HEAT TRANSMISSION, HOT FLAT SURFACES Since the thermal resistance of the insulation, R, can also be written where L is ...
11 TEMPERATURE GRADIENT Example 7 Problem 7: Find the temperature drop across each component of the wall system shown ...
12 COLD FLAT SURFACES Example 8 Problem 8: What is the surface temperature ts? Conditions: Operating temperature, ti =...
13 ROUND SURFACES The equation we have been using is for flat surface calculations. When we consider a curved surface, we ...
14 HOT ROUND SURFACES Example 9 Problem 9: What is the heat loss per foot of length at conditions shown below and in t...
15 COLD ROUND SURFACES Example 10 Problem 10: What is the heat gain per foot of length at conditions shown below and i...
16 VAPOR RETARDERS Insulation requires a vapor retarder on the hot side when the surface temperature is below the ambient ...
17 CONDENSATION CONTROL, FLAT VERTICAL SURFACES Example 11: Problem 11 (a): Find the insulation thickness required to prev...
18 APPENDIX Figure 1. Thermal conductivity vs. Mean temperature Fiberglas® Pipe Insulation (ASTM C 335) Notes to Figures 1...
19 FUNDAMENTALS OF HEAT TRANSFER Table 1. Insulation Thickness Constants, Fiberglas pipe insulation-Equivalent Thicknesses...
