Fina bismillah untuk hasil

DEVELOPMENT OF GRAPHENE/TiO2 PASTE ELECTRODE MODIFIED IONOPHORE CALIX[6]ARENE (GPE/TiO2-CALIX[6]ARENE) FOR DETECTION OF Pb...
Introduction Industry Industrial waste Heavy metals Toxic impact of heavy metal on human
AAS ICP-MS Some Factors : Availability of equipment, detection limits, time required, selectivity and provision of samples...
Electrochemistry Voltammetry Potentiostat WECERE Graphene Paste Electrode (GPE) C CH3 CH3H3C O C O O CH3 6 Calix[6]Arene 1...
PROBLEM STATEMENTS PURPOSE BENEFITS How are the effect of adding Calix[6]arena ionophore as modifier to the performance GP...
TiO2 Anatase Characterization Parameter test GPE/TiO2- Calix[6]Arene in determination of Pb2+ ion. Performance test in K3[...
RESULT AND DISCUSSION Preparation of TiO2 Anatase (Thamapat et al., 2008) Characterizationof XRDnanopartikel TiO2anatase
Characterizationby SEM RESULT AND DISCUSSION 20 µm 20 µm 500 µm2 µm A B The surface morphologyof the working electrode : (...
RESULT AND DISCUSSION Characterizationby EDX Energy Level C : 0,2 keV; 2,35 keV dan 2,49 keV O : 0,5 keV Ti : 0,5 keV; 4,5...
RESULT AND DISCUSSION Performance test of, GPE/TiO2 and GPE/TiO2-Calix[6]arene Arus(µA) Potensial (V) 0 - 150 - 50 - 250- ...
RESULT AND DISCUSSION Effect of modifier massvariations of the Calix[6]arene to GPE/TiO2 performance in Pb2+ solutions Aru...
RESULT AND DISCUSSION Effect of supportingelectrolytepH to GPE/TiO2– Calix[6]areneperformance in Pb2+ solutions Arus(µA) P...
RESULT AND DISCUSSION Effect of scan rate variationto GPE/TiO2– Calix[6]arene performance in Pb2+ solutions Voltammetry Ce...
RESULT AND DISCUSSION Determination of linearityand detectionlimit (LOD) Voltammetry Cells Concentration (ppm) Arus(y) yi ...
RESULT AND DISCUSSION Determination of measurenment repeatability Arus(µA) Potensial (V) 0 - - 100 - - 200 - - -100 - - -2...
RESULT AND DISCUSSION Determination of the Age ElectrodeArus(µA) Potensial (V) 0 - - 100 - - 200 - - -100 - - -200 - - -0,...
RESULT AND DISCUSSION Selectivity Test Arus(µA) Potensial (V) 0 - - 100 - - 200 - - -100 - - -200 - - -0,5 - 0,5 - - 1 - 0...
RESULT AND DISCUSSION Real Sample Test CyclicVoltamogramrealsampletesof Pb2+measurement Sampel Nyata Pb 2+ 1 ppm dalam sam...
CONCLUSION The optimum modifier composition of electrode with Calix[6]arene ionofor composition of 0.015 g is indicated by...
THANK YOU ALFINA AMELIA AMASI (F1C1 15 021) Grateful to be a member of “Titania Research Group”
  1. 1. DEVELOPMENT OF GRAPHENE/TiO2 PASTE ELECTRODE MODIFIED IONOPHORE CALIX[6]ARENE (GPE/TiO2-CALIX[6]ARENE) FOR DETECTION OF Pb2+ ION CHEMISTRY DEPARTMENT MATHEMATICS AND NATURAL SCIENCES FACULTY HALU OLEO UNIVERSITY KENDARI 2019 Presented by: ALFINA AMELIA AMASI F1C115021 Supervisor I Dr. H. Nasriadi Dali, M.Si Supervisor II Prof. Dr. Maulidiyah, M.Si.
  2. 2. Introduction Industry Industrial waste Heavy metals Toxic impact of heavy metal on human
  3. 3. AAS ICP-MS Some Factors : Availability of equipment, detection limits, time required, selectivity and provision of samples. Voltammetry Has high sensitivity. Low detection limit. Easy use. Easy sample preparation. Introduction (Suliana and Prim, 2014)
  4. 4. Electrochemistry Voltammetry Potentiostat WECERE Graphene Paste Electrode (GPE) C CH3 CH3H3C O C O O CH3 6 Calix[6]Arene 1. Graphene 2. Paraffin Introduction • Surface area is large • Good thermal stability • Providing a more active on the electrode surface (Ensafi et al., 2013).
  5. 5. PROBLEM STATEMENTS PURPOSE BENEFITS How are the effect of adding Calix[6]arena ionophore as modifier to the performance GPE/TiO2 ? How are the performance GPE/TiO2 modified Calix[6]arene ionophore in determination Pb2+ ion? To knowing the effect of adding Calix[6]arene ionophore as modifier to the performance of GPE/TiO2. To knowing the performance of GPE/TiO2 modified Calix[6]arene ionophore to determination of Pb2+ ion. To Provide knowledge about alternative modifier materials to improve the performance of graphene paste electrode (GPE). Add new knowledge about the use of graphene and compound of calix[6]arene in the research of field, especially for the determination of Pb2+ ion.
  6. 6. TiO2 Anatase Characterization Parameter test GPE/TiO2- Calix[6]Arene in determination of Pb2+ ion. Performance test in K3[Fe(CN6)] GPE/TiO2 XRD SEM- EDX Preparation TiO2 Degussa RESEARCH METHODS Ionophore Calix[6]Arena GPE/TiO2-Calix[6]Arene
  7. 7. RESULT AND DISCUSSION Preparation of TiO2 Anatase (Thamapat et al., 2008) Characterizationof XRDnanopartikel TiO2anatase
  8. 8. Characterizationby SEM RESULT AND DISCUSSION 20 µm 20 µm 500 µm2 µm A B The surface morphologyof the working electrode : (A) GPE/TiO2 material, (B) GPE/TiO2- calix[6]arene material
  9. 9. RESULT AND DISCUSSION Characterizationby EDX Energy Level C : 0,2 keV; 2,35 keV dan 2,49 keV O : 0,5 keV Ti : 0,5 keV; 4,5 keV dan 4,9 keV No. Unsur % Massa 1. C 94.99 2. O 3.41 3. Ti 1.60 Jumlah 100,00 Table 3. Composition of GPE/TiO2-calix[6]arene material GPE/TiO2-calix[6]arenematerial
  10. 10. RESULT AND DISCUSSION Performance test of, GPE/TiO2 and GPE/TiO2-Calix[6]arene Arus(µA) Potensial (V) 0 - 150 - 50 - 250- -50 - -150 - -250- EPG/TiO2-KALIKS[6]ARENA EPG/TiO2 - -0,4 - 0,4 - - 0,8 - 0-0,8 Work Elektrode Epa (V) Epc (V) Ipa (µA) Ipc (µA) GPE/TiO2 0.46 -0.13 64.9 -63.4 GPE/TiO2- Calix[6]arene 0.40 -0.08 226 -207 VoltamogramGPE/TiO2 andGPE/TiO2- Calix[6]arene in K3[Fe(CN)6] Fe(CN)6 3- (aq) + e- ⇌ Fe(CN)6 4- (aq)
  11. 11. RESULT AND DISCUSSION Effect of modifier massvariations of the Calix[6]arene to GPE/TiO2 performance in Pb2+ solutions Arus(µA) Potensial (V) 0 - 200 - 100 - 300 - -100 - -200 - -300 - EPG/TiO2-KALIKS[6]ARENA0,005 g EPG/TiO2-KALIKS[6]ARENA 0,010 g EPG/TiO2-KALIKS[6]ARENA 0,015 g - -0,5 - 0,5 - - 1 - 0-1 VoltamogramGPE/TiO2-Calix[6]arenewithvariationsof modifiermass WorkElektrode Epa (V) Epc (V) Ipa (µA) Ipc (µA) GPE/TiO2- Calix[6]arene0,005g 0.48 -0.13 60.1 -0.15 GPE/TiO2- Calix[6]arene 0,010g 0.35 -0.08 114 -0.04 GPE/TiO2- Calix[6]arene 0,015g 0.32 -0.06 167 -169
  12. 12. RESULT AND DISCUSSION Effect of supportingelectrolytepH to GPE/TiO2– Calix[6]areneperformance in Pb2+ solutions Arus(µA) Potensial (V) 0 - - 100 - - 200 - - -100 - - -200 - - -0,5 - 0,5 - - 1 - 0-1 Pb 2+ 1 ppm pH 3 Pb 2+ 1 ppm pH 4 Pb 2+ 1 ppm pH 5 Pb 2+ 1 ppm pH 6 VoltamogramGPE/TiO2-Calix[6]areneto influencevariationsof pHcitratebufferinthemeasurenmentof Pb2+ PlotbetweenthepHof the solutionandthepeakcurrent of theresultsmeasurenment
  13. 13. RESULT AND DISCUSSION Effect of scan rate variationto GPE/TiO2– Calix[6]arene performance in Pb2+ solutions Voltammetry Cells Pb 2+ 1 ppm Scan Rate 0,02 V/s Pb 2+ 1 ppm Scan Rate 0,05 V/s Pb 2+ 1 ppm Scan Rate 0,1 V/s Pb 2+ 1 ppm Scan Rate 0,2 V/s Arus(µA) Potensial (V) 0 - - 100 - - 200 - - -100 - - -200 - - -0.5 - 0.5 - - 1 - 0-1 Voltamogramoptimumscanratetest Plotbetweenof scanrateandthecurrentof the resultsmeasurenment
  14. 14. RESULT AND DISCUSSION Determination of linearityand detectionlimit (LOD) Voltammetry Cells Concentration (ppm) Arus(y) yi (y-yi) (y-yi)2 0,1 80.7 25.9512 54.7488 2997.431 0,3 82.4 41.6316 40.7684 1662.062 0,5 87.5 57.312 30.188 911.3153 0,7 92.9 72.9924 19.9076 396.3125 1 95.6 96.513 -0.913 0.833569 Amount 13.59133 SD 1.2288807012 Slope 78.402 Intercept 18.111 LOD 0.04702 ppm Tabledatalinearityandlimitdetection
  15. 15. RESULT AND DISCUSSION Determination of measurenment repeatability Arus(µA) Potensial (V) 0 - - 100 - - 200 - - -100 - - -200 - - -0,5 - 0,5 - - 1 - 0-1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 Repeat measurements are considered good if the HorRat value is less than 2 (Irdhawati et al., 2015) HorRat value = 0.98
  16. 16. RESULT AND DISCUSSION Determination of the Age ElectrodeArus(µA) Potensial (V) 0 - - 100 - - 200 - - -100 - - -200 - - -0,5 - 0,5 - - 1 - 0-1 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29
  17. 17. RESULT AND DISCUSSION Selectivity Test Arus(µA) Potensial (V) 0 - - 100 - - 200 - - -100 - - -200 - - -0,5 - 0,5 - - 1 - 0-1 Pb 2+ dan Mn 2+ 1 ppm Pb 2+ dan Cd 2+ 1 ppm Pb 2+ 1 ppm CyclicVoltamogramselectivitytesof Pb2+measurement Selectivity Epa (V) Epc (V) Ipa (µA) Ipc (µA) Pb2+ 1 ppm 0.35 -0.04 167 -169 Pb2+ and Cd2+ 1 ppm 0.48 -0.01 88.6 -135 Pb2+ and Mn2+ 1 ppm 0.41 -0.01 43.0 -66.5
  18. 18. RESULT AND DISCUSSION Real Sample Test CyclicVoltamogramrealsampletesof Pb2+measurement Sampel Nyata Pb 2+ 1 ppm dalam sampel nyata Arus(µA) Potensial (V) 0 - - 100 - - 200 - - -100 - - -200 - - -0.5 - 0.5- - 1 - 0-1 Sampel Ipa (μA) Epa(V) Real Sample 22.1 0.01 Pb2+ 1,0 ppm in real sample 53.0 0.04 y = i = 22.1 y = 18.111x + 78.402 x = -3108 ppm
  19. 19. CONCLUSION The optimum modifier composition of electrode with Calix[6]arene ionofor composition of 0.015 g is indicated by anodic peak current (Ipa) 226 μA and cathodic peak current (Ipc) -207 μA. Other factors Which affects the pH of the solution and the scan time rate. The optimum measurement condition of GPE / TiO2-Calix[6]arene in detecting Pb2+ ions is at pH 5 with scan speed of 0.8 V / s The detection limit obtained from the measurement of GPE/TiO2-Calix[6]arene on Pb2+ ions is 0.04702 ppm and the repeatability of GPE/TiO2-Calix[6]arene performance is indicated by the value of Horwitz Ratio (HorRat) of 0.98. The stability of the optimum measurement of GPE/TiO2-Calix[6]arene in analyzing Pb2+ ion is 30 days and there is a significant influence on Pb2+ ion analysis when added with a disturbing ion as evidenced by the emergence of a anodic peak current in the addition of Cd2+ and Mn2+ ions. Pb2+ ion levels in real samples are -3.108 ppm 1 2
  20. 20. THANK YOU ALFINA AMELIA AMASI (F1C1 15 021) Grateful to be a member of “Titania Research Group”

