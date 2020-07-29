Successfully reported this slideshow.
BS ENG 8TH SEMESTER
PRESENTATION TOPIC GENDER IDENTITY,  GENDER EXPRESSION AND  SEX
Gender is a concept that can be broken down into three categories: • gender identity, • gender expression, • and physical ...
Gender identity Gender identity is how a person sees themselves – their own internal sense and personal experience of gend...
Sexual orientation is who a person is attracted to on the basis of gender. Some of the words used to describe sexual orien...
Gender binary is the problematic assumption that there are only two genders (man/male, woman/female), and that they are di...
Gender does not always match a person’s assigned sex at birth, and gender can change.
Some people whose biological sex does not match their gender identity may make physical and social changes to express thei...
Gender expression Gender expression is how a person outwardly shows their gender identity. It includes physical expression...
Some people have the same gender expression all the time, while others may change their expression over time or based on c...
Physical Sex Physical sex is how a person’s body develops and changes over their lifespan. It can be affected by sex chrom...
THANKS FOR LISTENING MY PRESENTATION
Gender and sex
Gender and sex
