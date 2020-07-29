WORLD ENGLISHES PRESENTATION

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GOVT. POST. GRADUATE COLLEGE MARDAN PPT SUBMITTED TO : MA’AM HUSSAN PPT SUBMITTED BY : ROSHNA ISMAIL CLASS NO. : 22 SUBJEC...
  1. 1. GOVT. POST. GRADUATE COLLEGE MARDAN PPT SUBMITTED TO : MA’AM HUSSAN PPT SUBMITTED BY : ROSHNA ISMAIL CLASS NO. : 22 SUBJECT : WORLD ENGLISHES TOPIC OF PPT : PROS AND CONS OF LETING ENGLISH BE A GLOBAL LANGUAGE DEPARTMENT : ENGLISH SEMESTER : 8TH DATE OF SUBMISSION : 26TH JUNE, 2020
  2. 2. WHAT IS GLOBAL LANGUAGE?  A language achieves a genuinely global status when it develops a special role that is recognized in every country. This might seem like stat ing the obvious, but it is not, for the notion of ‘special role’ has many facets. Such a role w ill be most evident in countries where large numbers of the people speak the language.
  3. 3. Pros of English as a global language:  English as a lingua franca  International language  language of business  language of multi-national companies  Harmony and peace - no misunderstandings
  4. 4. Cons of English be the global language: Disappearance of native language Loss of cultural diversity Supersession of social and ethnic identities
  5. 5. 1. English as a lingua franca: English as lingua franca contributing to the incessant increase of the economy for decades
  6. 6. 2. International language: Being the third most spoken language in the world, English is the International language. It is all due to its efficiency and flexible way to communicate.
  7. 7. 3. Language of business: However, now a days the corporate world has seen myriads of debates regarding the fate of English language in the business world.
  8. 8. 4. Language of multi- national companies: Companies like Samsung, airbus and Microsoft are widely advocating English as the primary language for business.
  9. 9. Cons of English be the global language  People have a natural wish to use their own  Mother tongue, to see it survive and grow, and  they do not take kindly when the language of  another culture is imposed on them.  Following are some of the disadvantages of letting English be the global language.
  10. 10. 1. Disappearance of native languages: English is used everywhere for business, advertisements, film industries to music.
  11. 11. 2. Loss of cultural diversity One of the biggest disadvantages of adopting English language as a primary language for global business transaction is loss of cultural diversity.
  12. 12. 3. Supersession of social and ethnic identities: Most non-native speakers will feel neglected because their identities are in danger due to English language.
  13. 13. CONCLUSION IN SHORT, THE POSITIVE IMPACTS OF ENGLISH LANGUAGE IS MORE THAN NEGATIVE BECAUSE IT IS USE FOR WORLD WIDE COMMUNICATION IN MANY FIELDS LIKE ECONOMIC, POLITICAL, SOCIAL ETC. WHILE ELITE MONOLINGUAL SOCIAL CLASS WHO HAVE THE ADVANTAGE OF BEING ABLE TO USE IT TO GET RICHER AND THOSE WHO ARE NOT PROFICIENT OR EVEN EVER EXPOSED TO IT STAY POOR AND RESULTED IN THE DISAPPEARANCE OF MINORITY LANGUAGES.
  14. 14. THANK YOU FOR LISTENING

