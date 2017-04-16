THESIS WRITING IN GENERAL By. Dr. Permata Wulandari Presented for ISEFID on 14 April 2017
START WITH AN END IN MIND RESEARCH MINDSET WRITE DOWN YOUR GOALS!!
WHY DOES ALLAH CREATE THINGS IN PAIRS?? day night SHORT & TALL LEFT & RIGHT RESEARCH QUESTION? THINKING
THINKING PROCESS
Expressing ideas through mind mapping diagrams Short notes
VERN’S DIAGRAM ON INTER-RELATED IDEAS Overlapping ideas
The Venn Diagram is great for comparing & contrasting! 1) This type of organizer allows students to compare features that ...
Sample Network Tree complexity of going back to college researching a school applying for admission enrolling in classes l...
The Network Tree 1) In this type of graphic organizer, students put the main topic at the top of the page and circle it. 2...
Spider Map
The Idea Map (or Spider Map) 1) With this type of graphic organizer, students put the main topic of their essay in the cen...
Sample Flow Chart Ideas flow logically into each other, coming to a final conclusion. It's autumn! trees drop their leaves...
The Flow Chart This is often the simplest type of graphic organizer. Students list ideas or events in a sequential order: ...
WHAT GOALS DO YOU WANT TO ACHIEVE IN RESEARCH? 1)TOPIC – CURRENT, HOT 2)ISSUES / PROBLEMS – WHAT ARE THEY? 3)OBJECTIVES – ...
Academic Research Process Common structure of dissertation/thesis Introduction Literature review Methodology Results Discu...
Requirements for writing dissertation/thesis DissertationDissertation /Thesis/Thesis • AnalyzeAnalyze • Gather dataGather ...
ARE YOU HERE? BUILDING UP FOUNDATIONS FOR YOUR STUDY?
AT THE CROSS ROAD? OR TOPIC??
SUPERVISION- A WAY TO PHD SUCCESS Angry? Sad? Satisfied? Which is you now?
do YOU MANAGE YOUR SUPERVISOR?? SUPERVISION- A WAY TO PHD SUCCESS You need to manage your supervisor for GOT PhD completio...
Choosing Topic Useful Tips
Broad Discipline Area
Topic- what should it be? • Current and hot • Topic which you are passionate about within the broad discipline area. • Adv...
Sources of ideas for topics • Supervisor’s area of research interest • Your masters thesis expand old ideas • Your work ex...
How to identify master/Phd topic? • The topic reflects the issues • The depth of the issues • Data availability • Are ther...
Change Topic? Challenges faced…….
WHAT IS ACADEMIC WRITING ??
What is Academic Writing? • It is a formal writing. • Charcteristics of Academic writing: a) A formal tone b)Use of the th...
Academic writing • Types of Academic Writing – essay – research paper – Master Project paper/ PhD thesis – journal article...
What is not an academic writing? • It is an informal writing • Examples: a) diary entries b) blogs c) letters d) emails
Academic vs Non academic • Non-academic eg. “ I find the article is very bad, many mistakes in the grammar” The writer wri...
Conventions of writing acadmic writing/report • Spelling - What are wrongs with spelling? • Punctuation - what should you ...
WHAT IS EFFECTIVE ACADEMIC WRITING?? LEFT A LASTING IMPRESSION IN THE MINDS OF THE READER EASY, COMPREHENSIBLE, INTERESTIN...
The Ingredients of Effective Writing • Strong writing. -THINKING precedes writing. (mind-mapping ideas) - Solid PLANNING. ...
Examples & Excercises
Solutions for Writing Issues Use Fully grammatical sentences and punctuation. Use coherent paragraph form. Each paragraph ...
Continue .. Avoid slang and informal language. Avoid abbreviations. Link your ideas in a sensible sequence. Avoid passive ...
What are the Features of Effective Writing? • The five Features of Effective Writing are: a) focus, b)organization, (mind ...
Focus • Focus is the topic/subject established by the writer in response to the writing task. The writer must clearly esta...
Organization & Connectivity • Organization is the progression, relatedness, and completeness of ideas. The writer establis...
Support and Elaboration • Support and Elaboration is the extension and development of the topic/subject. The writer provid...
Style • Style is the control of language that is appropriate to the purpose, audience, and context of the writing task. Th...
Spotting Mistakes and Pitfalls in Thesis Writing Handouts and exercises
STEPS TO DO BEFORE WRITING • DO LITERATURE REVIEW FIRST • WHY? • IT IS THE PRIMARY FEATURE OF ACADEMIC WRITING TO PROVIDE ...
WHY DO YOU FIND IT DIFFICULT TO WRITE?? • YOU ARE NOT AWARE OF KNOWLEDGE PROCESSING & WRITING TECHNIQUE • MENTAL LAZINESS-...
It is about knowing the Process.. Literature Review Process
THE REVIEW PROCESS - MADE UP OF MANY STEPS
YOURT OPIC Al-QURAN (?); EXISTING STUDIES -JOURNALS EXISTING THEORY, KNOWLEDGE IN TEXT BOOKS DOCUMENTS, MANUSCRIPTS, OTHER...
PROCESS IN PREPARING LITERATURE REVIEW STEP 1 SORT OUT THE JOURNAL ARTICLES ACCORDING TO PRIORITIES BASED ON HOW RELATED T...
PROCESS IN PREPARING LIT REVIEW STEP 2: PREPARE A FACT SHEET a) read an article and consciously look for the information t...
PROCESS IN PREPARING LIT REVIEW STEP 3: WRITE YOUR REVIEW a) Read them and start converting the points into sentences in a...
PROCESS IN PREPARING LIT REVIEW STEP 4: RE ARRANGE YOUR REVIEWS BASED ON YOUR RESEARCH FRAMEWORK ( THEORY, Dependant Varia...
PROCESS IN LITERATURE REVIEW STEP 6: CONCLUDING THE LITERATURE REVIEWS a)Summarise the strengths and weaknesses of the stu...
FACT SHEET LIT REVIEW AUTHOR (YEAR) TITLE & OBJECTIVES THEORY METHODOL OGY FINDINGS GAPS Ahmad and Ariff (2007) To find ou...
Converting Fact sheet to write up literature review Using MRA, Ahmad and Ariff (2007) revealed that loan to deposit ratio ...
PROCESS IN LITERATURE REVIEW STEP 5: ON-GOING JOB. IT IS A CONTINUOUS PROCESS THROUGHOUT YOUR RESEARCH. STARTING WHILE DOI...
Vary your sentences in Ahmad and Ariff (2007) revealed agrees, asserts, believes, claims, comments, concedes that, conclud...
Same author ..many publications in same year Ahmad (2012) points out that loan loss provision is positively related with c...
• If there are two or more authors with the same surname, regardless of year of publication, include their first initials ...
Citing article written by many authors • 3-5 authors…. Include all names for the first citation. On subsequent sections, c...
Paraphrasing • Paraphrasing means to state the author’s ideas using different words. • Unlike summarising, paraphrasing do...
Paraphrasing Author citation in the body of the sentence As Leyden (2000) points out, schools are places where children sp...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Thesis writing in General

34 views

Published on

By. Dr. Permata Wulandari
Presented for ISEFID on 14 April 2017

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
34
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Thesis writing in General

  1. 1. THESIS WRITING IN GENERAL By. Dr. Permata Wulandari Presented for ISEFID on 14 April 2017
  2. 2. START WITH AN END IN MIND RESEARCH MINDSET WRITE DOWN YOUR GOALS!!
  3. 3. WHY DOES ALLAH CREATE THINGS IN PAIRS?? day night SHORT & TALL LEFT & RIGHT RESEARCH QUESTION? THINKING
  4. 4. THINKING PROCESS
  5. 5. Expressing ideas through mind mapping diagrams Short notes
  6. 6. VERN’S DIAGRAM ON INTER-RELATED IDEAS Overlapping ideas
  7. 7. The Venn Diagram is great for comparing & contrasting! 1) This type of organizer allows students to compare features that are common, and contrast those that are different. 2) Whether students are working on writing ideas or characters, each gets one circle. Then, they put details about each into its own circle. 3) The overlapping areas of the circles show the common points, and the non-overlapping areas show the unique points. Copyright 2012 www.time4writing.com/free-writing-resources Copyright 2012
  8. 8. Sample Network Tree complexity of going back to college researching a school applying for admission enrolling in classes location courses transcripts deadlines times prerequisites Copyright 2012 www.time4writing.com/free-writing-resources Copyright 2012
  9. 9. The Network Tree 1) In this type of graphic organizer, students put the main topic at the top of the page and circle it. 2) Then, as if doing a family tree, students diagram each idea that flows from that main topic by branching and, again, circling. 3) Students then continue to add lower levels to show further ideas flowing from those immediately above them. This organizer may demonstrate how some things cause others, how some things must exist before others can occur, or how ideas can be narrowed down. Copyright 2012 www.time4writing.com/free-writing-resources Copyright 2012
  10. 10. Spider Map
  11. 11. The Idea Map (or Spider Map) 1) With this type of graphic organizer, students put the main topic of their essay in the center of the page. 2) Then they brainstorm, writing supporting ideas all around the page. 3) They should put ideas that relate to each other together, in the same section of the page. 4) Eventually ideas (and related details) that they can use to support their main topic become clear. Copyright 2012 www.time4writing.com/free-writing-resources Copyright 2012
  12. 12. Sample Flow Chart Ideas flow logically into each other, coming to a final conclusion. It's autumn! trees drop their leaves ready for winter need to sweep leaves Copyright 2012 www.time4writing.com/free-writing-resources Copyright 2012
  13. 13. The Flow Chart This is often the simplest type of graphic organizer. Students list ideas or events in a sequential order: •chronologically, or •by a cause & effect relationship, or •based on a logical progression, or •mapping out different possibilities or outcomes Copyright 2012 www.time4writing.com/free-writing-resources Copyright 2012
  14. 14. WHAT GOALS DO YOU WANT TO ACHIEVE IN RESEARCH? 1)TOPIC – CURRENT, HOT 2)ISSUES / PROBLEMS – WHAT ARE THEY? 3)OBJECTIVES – WHAT ARE THEY? 4)METHOD – HOW PEOPLE DID IT? 5)RESULTS – FINDINGS WHAT ARE THE FINDINGS ? WHY ARE THE FINDINGS LIKE THAT? THINKING PROCESS
  15. 15. Academic Research Process Common structure of dissertation/thesis Introduction Literature review Methodology Results Discussion Conclusions Appendices Bibliography Publications
  16. 16. Requirements for writing dissertation/thesis DissertationDissertation /Thesis/Thesis • AnalyzeAnalyze • Gather dataGather data • ExperimentExperiment • TestTest • DesignDesign • CompareCompare • CalculateCalculate • OrganizeOrganize • WriteWrite • EditEdit • ReviewReview • ProofreadProofread • VerifyVerify • clarifyclarify TechnicalTechnical SkillsSkills WritingWriting SkillsSkills
  17. 17. ARE YOU HERE? BUILDING UP FOUNDATIONS FOR YOUR STUDY?
  18. 18. AT THE CROSS ROAD? OR TOPIC??
  19. 19. SUPERVISION- A WAY TO PHD SUCCESS Angry? Sad? Satisfied? Which is you now?
  20. 20. do YOU MANAGE YOUR SUPERVISOR?? SUPERVISION- A WAY TO PHD SUCCESS You need to manage your supervisor for GOT PhD completion. HOW? . STUDY HIM AS A PERSON – HE IS HUMAN. GET TO KNOW HIS PERSONALITY. RESPECT , LISTEN. AND THINK . NEGIOTATE FOR REGULAR APPOINTMENTS. MEET HIM ALTHOUGH YOU HAVE LITTLE PROGRESS OR NO PROGRESS. DISCUSS YOUR PROBLEM . WRITE WHAT HAVE BEEN AGREED/MAIN POINTS IN A HANDBOOK. BRING THE BOOK WITH YOU FOR EVERY APPOINTMENT.  BE HELPFUL TO HIM WHERE POSSIBLE.
  21. 21. Choosing Topic Useful Tips
  22. 22. Broad Discipline Area
  23. 23. Topic- what should it be? • Current and hot • Topic which you are passionate about within the broad discipline area. • Advisable to browse PhD topics, read thesis or dissertations on related topics to familiar with the ideas, writing style. • Better if the topic is in the area you are familiar with. • Discuss with your supervisors/experts for guidance.
  24. 24. Sources of ideas for topics • Supervisor’s area of research interest • Your masters thesis expand old ideas • Your work experience • Think of many ideas narrow down to one main research question • Write these ideas; do mind mapping
  25. 25. How to identify master/Phd topic? • The topic reflects the issues • The depth of the issues • Data availability • Are there implications from such a study on the topic?
  26. 26. Change Topic? Challenges faced…….
  27. 27. WHAT IS ACADEMIC WRITING ??
  28. 28. What is Academic Writing? • It is a formal writing. • Charcteristics of Academic writing: a) A formal tone b)Use of the third-person rather than first- person perspective c)Clear focus on the issue or topic rather than the author’s opinion d)Precise word choice e) The writing follows a certain Process
  29. 29. Academic writing • Types of Academic Writing – essay – research paper – Master Project paper/ PhD thesis – journal article – book review – Synthesis or an abstractt – review of the literature – annotated bibliography
  30. 30. What is not an academic writing? • It is an informal writing • Examples: a) diary entries b) blogs c) letters d) emails
  31. 31. Academic vs Non academic • Non-academic eg. “ I find the article is very bad, many mistakes in the grammar” The writer writes in a personal capacity, using the word “I”. It also contain personal opinion • Academic Eg: The article is bad as it contains many grammatical mistakes. The writer writes as a third person, avoid strong adjectives like “very bad”, focus on the issue which is the article
  32. 32. Conventions of writing acadmic writing/report • Spelling - What are wrongs with spelling? • Punctuation - what should you do? • Capitalization – capital letters? • Grammar – broken sentences • Paragraphing - what should paragraphs be?
  33. 33. WHAT IS EFFECTIVE ACADEMIC WRITING?? LEFT A LASTING IMPRESSION IN THE MINDS OF THE READER EASY, COMPREHENSIBLE, INTERESTING TO READ BROUGHT A CHANGE IN SOMEONE’S LIFE
  34. 34. The Ingredients of Effective Writing • Strong writing. -THINKING precedes writing. (mind-mapping ideas) - Solid PLANNING. Observe the Table of contents of completed theses to observe the coverage. For journal article, observe the layout - spend time to DISTILL information from literature/ articles reviews • Excellent Grammar and writing conventions (tenses, spelling, punctuation, comma, conjunctions) • Connection of ideas. Sentence to sentence, paragraph to paragraph
  35. 35. Examples & Excercises
  36. 36. Solutions for Writing Issues Use Fully grammatical sentences and punctuation. Use coherent paragraph form. Each paragraph must has follow from the previous one. Use Simple sentence structure. Every sentence must contain one idea only Each sentence must follow logically form the one before. (continue…)
  37. 37. Continue .. Avoid slang and informal language. Avoid abbreviations. Link your ideas in a sensible sequence. Avoid passive voice wherever possible. Avoid repeating words and phrases in close proximity to one another. . WRITE AND REWRITE OVER TIMES TO ACHIEVE ORIGINALITY
  38. 38. What are the Features of Effective Writing? • The five Features of Effective Writing are: a) focus, b)organization, (mind mapping, table of content) c)support and elaboration, d)style, and e) conventions
  39. 39. Focus • Focus is the topic/subject established by the writer in response to the writing task. The writer must clearly establish a focus as he/she fulfills the assignment of the prompt
  40. 40. Organization & Connectivity • Organization is the progression, relatedness, and completeness of ideas. The writer establishes for the reader a well-organized composition, which exhibits a constancy of purpose through the development of elements forming an effective beginning, middle, and end. The response demonstrates a clear progression of related ideas and/or events and is unified and complete.
  41. 41. Support and Elaboration • Support and Elaboration is the extension and development of the topic/subject. The writer provides sufficient elaboration to present the ideas and/or events clearly. • Two important concepts in determining whether details are supportive are the concepts of relatedness and sufficiency. To be supportive of the subject matter, details must be related to the focus of the response. Relatedness has to do with the directness of the relationship that the writer establishes between the information and the subject matter. Supporting details should be relevant and clear. • The writer must present his/her ideas with enough power and clarity to cause the support to be sufficient. Effective use of concrete, specific details strengthens the power of the response. Insufficiency is often characterized by undeveloped details, redundancy, and the repetitious paraphrasing of the same point. Sufficiency has less to do with amount than with the weight or power of the information that is provided.
  42. 42. Style • Style is the control of language that is appropriate to the purpose, audience, and context of the writing task. The writer’s style is evident through word choice and sentence fluency. • Skillful use of precise, purposeful vocabulary enhances the effectiveness of the composition through the use of appropriate words, phrases and descriptions that engage the audience. • Sentence fluency involves using a variety of sentence styles to establish effective relationships between and among ideas, causes, and/or statements appropriate to the task.
  43. 43. Spotting Mistakes and Pitfalls in Thesis Writing Handouts and exercises
  44. 44. STEPS TO DO BEFORE WRITING • DO LITERATURE REVIEW FIRST • WHY? • IT IS THE PRIMARY FEATURE OF ACADEMIC WRITING TO PROVIDE YOU WITH IDEAS OF WHAT HAVE BEEN COVERED IN YOUR STUDY BY PAST RESEARCHERS.
  45. 45. WHY DO YOU FIND IT DIFFICULT TO WRITE?? • YOU ARE NOT AWARE OF KNOWLEDGE PROCESSING & WRITING TECHNIQUE • MENTAL LAZINESS- DO NOT WANT TO THINK. • FEEL CONVENIENT TO ABSORB AND STORE INFORMATION • DO NOT PUSH HARDER TO STRETCH YOUR SELF TO WRITE AND RE-WRITE MORE IMPORTANTLY • SELDOM OPERATIONALISE YOUR PRAYER TO THE ALMIGHTY, THE MOST KNOWLEGEABLE AND MERCIFUL
  46. 46. It is about knowing the Process.. Literature Review Process
  47. 47. THE REVIEW PROCESS - MADE UP OF MANY STEPS
  48. 48. YOURT OPIC Al-QURAN (?); EXISTING STUDIES -JOURNALS EXISTING THEORY, KNOWLEDGE IN TEXT BOOKS DOCUMENTS, MANUSCRIPTS, OTHERS REVIEW WHAT? RELATED OBSERVATION - IDENTIFY & SEARCH FOR KEY WORDS
  49. 49. PROCESS IN PREPARING LITERATURE REVIEW STEP 1 SORT OUT THE JOURNAL ARTICLES ACCORDING TO PRIORITIES BASED ON HOW RELATED THEY ARE TO YOUR STUDY a) top priority – mark at corner as 1, 2nd priority as 2 etc. b) File them properly according to the priority given. Eg. File A for articles/documents marked 1.
  50. 50. PROCESS IN PREPARING LIT REVIEW STEP 2: PREPARE A FACT SHEET a) read an article and consciously look for the information to fill the column in the Fact Sheet. b) Fill the column with key information and points c)Do this for every article to review systematically.
  51. 51. PROCESS IN PREPARING LIT REVIEW STEP 3: WRITE YOUR REVIEW a) Read them and start converting the points into sentences in a paragraph or two paragraphs based on the headings of the columns in the fact sheet. b) State : (i) finding of author A supports or opposite to finding of author B or C (ii) highlight any differences between the studies (iii) bearing in mind the objectives of your study, establish what have not been covered in the past studies. Establish these gaps.
  52. 52. PROCESS IN PREPARING LIT REVIEW STEP 4: RE ARRANGE YOUR REVIEWS BASED ON YOUR RESEARCH FRAMEWORK ( THEORY, Dependant Variable & Independent Variables) a) Read them and start converting the points into sentences in a paragraph or two paragraphs based on the headings of the columns in the fact sheet. b) State : (i) finding of author A supports or opposite to finding of author B or C (ii) highlight any differences between the studies (iii) bearing in mind the objectives of your study, establish what have not been covered in the past studies. Establish these gaps.
  53. 53. PROCESS IN LITERATURE REVIEW STEP 6: CONCLUDING THE LITERATURE REVIEWS a)Summarise the strengths and weaknesses of the studies reviewed. b)How the strengths and weaknesses (gaps) lead you to develop your hypotheses and your research framework. c)Identify the “new” elements in your study.
  54. 54. FACT SHEET LIT REVIEW AUTHOR (YEAR) TITLE & OBJECTIVES THEORY METHODOL OGY FINDINGS GAPS Ahmad and Ariff (2007) To find out relation between loan-deposit ratio and credit risk Intermediati on theory, moral hazard theory Data-loan, deposit of banks Sample10 countries, 100 banks Analysis- MRA + ve relationship •Method, •Study period •region
  55. 55. Converting Fact sheet to write up literature review Using MRA, Ahmad and Ariff (2007) revealed that loan to deposit ratio (LD) is significant, positive determinant of credit risk in Malaysia, USA and France. This is in contrast to Ezeoha (2011) which found LD to be negatively related to credit risk in Nigeria. Ezeoha’s finding is supported by Ranjan and Dhaf(2003) that loan to deposit ratio has significant, negative influence on non- performing loans in India. These findings suggest inconclusive result which provides a gap for further investigation in this area.
  56. 56. PROCESS IN LITERATURE REVIEW STEP 5: ON-GOING JOB. IT IS A CONTINUOUS PROCESS THROUGHOUT YOUR RESEARCH. STARTING WHILE DOING YOUR ANALYSIS/RESULTS IN CONCLUDING YOUR FINDING
  57. 57. Vary your sentences in Ahmad and Ariff (2007) revealed agrees, asserts, believes, claims, comments, concedes that, concludes, defines, describes, focuses on, goes further, points out, poses….supports
  58. 58. Same author ..many publications in same year Ahmad (2012) points out that loan loss provision is positively related with credit risk. Ahmad (2012) discovers small banks’ loan loss provision is significantly and positively influenced credit risk. Write this way : Ahmad (2012a)……. Ahmad (2012b)….
  59. 59. • If there are two or more authors with the same surname, regardless of year of publication, include their first initials to distinguish the publications. …in the body of a sentence… According to R.B. Holmes (2010)and S.J.(2010), management principles underlie many organisation practices. How should be written Management principles underlie many management practices (R.B Holmes , 2010;J.S. Holmes,2010)
  60. 60. Citing article written by many authors • 3-5 authors…. Include all names for the first citation. On subsequent sections, cite first author’s name followed by et al. • 6 and more authors For all citations, include the first author’s surname followed by et al.
  61. 61. Paraphrasing • Paraphrasing means to state the author’s ideas using different words. • Unlike summarising, paraphrasing does not focus on condensing or shortening the words.
  62. 62. Paraphrasing Author citation in the body of the sentence As Leyden (2000) points out, schools are places where children spend a signifi cant amount of time. Beyond merely going to school to learn academic information, Leyden argues that learning occurs within a far wider context as children also learn about who they are, by being in groups, their local community, as well as the wider world which surrounds them. Hence, schools offer the settings to facilitate children’s learning about a great many things. Examples “Children spend a very large proportion of their daily lives in school. They go there to learn, not only in a narrow academic sense, but in the widest possible interpretation of the word – about themselves, about being a person within a group of others, about the community in which they live, and about the world around them. Schools provide the setting in which such learning takes place.” Leyden, S. (2000). Helping the child of exceptional ability. London: Croom Helm, page 38.

×