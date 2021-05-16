Idyoma al sppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANG IDYOMA
Ano ang kahulugan Mga pahayag na di- tuwirang nagbibigay ng kahulugan
Karaniwang hinahango ang kahulugan nito sa karanasan ng tao gaya ng mga pangyayari sa buhay o mga bagay-bagay sa ating pa...
Sa pamamagitan ng idyoma,nakikilala ang yaman ng isang wika.
Mga Halimbawa
 Nagbibilang ng poste Ayon sa surbey ng NSO, parami ng parami ang mga Pilipinong nagbibilang ng poste.
Walang trabaho
Kahiramang suklay Sa lungkot man o saya, sina Vivian at Karen ay magkahiramang suklay.
Matalik na magkaibig an
Nagsusunog ng kilay Ikinararangal si Maria ng kaniyang mga magulang dahil nagsusunog ng kilay.
Nag-aaral nang mabuti
Anak- pawis Lumaki siyang anak-pawis subalit nakapagtapos siya sa pag-aaral.
Mahirap
Ilaw ng tahanan Si Aling Petra ang pinarangalang Huwarang Ilaw ng Tahanan. Ina
Alog na ang baba Igalang natin ang mga alog na ang baba sa ating lipunan. Matanda na
Mga iba pang mga halimbawa Pusong bakal Hindi marunong magpatawad
Butas ang bulsa Walang pera
Butas ang bulsa
