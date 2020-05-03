Carbonyl compounds uses

Successfully reported this slideshow.
By Dr.K.Sirisha Associate Professor & Head, Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Vaagdevi College of Pharmacy, Warangal...
ACETONE
Industrial About one third of the world's acetone is used as a solvent, and a quarter is consumed as acetone cyanohydrin a...
Chemical intermediate Many millions of kilograms of acetone are consumed in the production of the solvents methyl isobutyl...
Low-temperature bath A mixture of acetone and dry ice is a popular cooling bath that maintains a temperature of −78 °C as ...
Anticonvulsant Acetone has been shown to have anticonvulsant effects in animal models of epilepsy, in the absence of toxic...
CHLORAL HYDRATE First developed in 1832, chloral hydrate is the oldest sleep medication still in use today.
Chloral hydrate is for short-term use as a sedative or sleep medicine. It is sometimes given before a surgery to help you ...
Synthesis: It is used to synthesize isatin Botany and mycology Hoyer's mounting medium Chloral hydrate is also an ingredie...
TODDY
The Hans India 50 kg of Chloral Hydrate used in toddy making seized by excise officials on 5th feb 2020
HEXAMINE (UROTROPINE, METHENAMINE)
USES: The dominant use of hexamethylenetetramine is in the production of powdery or liquid preparations of phenolic resins...
Solid fuel Together with 1,3,5-trioxane, hexamethylenetetramine is a component of hexamine fuel tablets used by campers, h...
BENZALDEHYDE •The most common use of benzaldehyde is to confer almond flavor to foods and scented products. •In industry, ...
•The aniline dye malachite green is prepared from benzaldehyde and dimethylaniline. •Benzaldehyde is also a precursor to c...
VANILLIN Vanilla planifolia, flower4-Hydroxy-3-methoxybenzaldehyde Synthesis
•The largest use of vanillin is as a flavoring agent, usually in sweet foods. The ice cream and chocolate industries toget...
CINNAMALDEHYDE
Synthesis via aldol condensation
My special thanks to all the sources whose images have been utilized in preparing this presentation THANK YOU ONE AND ALL!...
Carbonyl compounds uses

Few aldehydes and ketones of commercial significance, their global market and products are discussed

Carbonyl compounds uses

  1. 1. By Dr.K.Sirisha Associate Professor & Head, Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Vaagdevi College of Pharmacy, Warangal, Telangana, India E-mail: ragisirisha@gmail.com CARBONYL COMPOUNDS OF COMMERCIAL SIGNIFICANCE
  2. 2. ACETONE
  3. 3. Industrial About one third of the world's acetone is used as a solvent, and a quarter is consumed as acetone cyanohydrin a precursor to methyl methacrylate Solvent Acetone is a good solvent for many plastics and some synthetic fibers. It is used for thinning polyester resin, cleaning tools used with it, and dissolving two-part epoxies and superglue before they harden. It is used as one of the volatile components of some paints and varnishes. As a heavy-duty degreaser, it is useful in the preparation of metal prior to painting or soldering, and to remove rosin flux after soldering, which helps to prevent the rusty bolt effect. Acetylene carrier Although itself flammable, acetone is used extensively as a solvent for the safe transportation and storage of acetylene, which cannot be safely pressurized as a pure compound. Vessels containing a porous material are first filled with acetone followed by acetylene, which dissolves into the acetone. One liter of acetone can dissolve around 250 liters of acetylene at a pressure of 10 bar.
  4. 4. Chemical intermediate Many millions of kilograms of acetone are consumed in the production of the solvents methyl isobutyl alcohol and methyl isobutyl ketone. These products arise via an initial aldol condensation to give diacetone alcohol. 2 (CH3)2CO → (CH3)2C(OH)CH2C(O)CH3 Condensation with acetylene gives 2-methylbut-3-yn-2-ol, precursor to synthetic terpenes and terpenoids. Laboratory Chemical research In the laboratory, acetone is used as a polar, aprotic solvent in a variety of organic reactions, such as SN2 reactions. Acetone is used to precipitate proteins. Cleaning Low-grade acetone is also commonly used in academic laboratory settings as a glassware rinsing agent for removing residue and solids before a final wash.
  5. 5. Low-temperature bath A mixture of acetone and dry ice is a popular cooling bath that maintains a temperature of −78 °C as long as there is some dry ice left. Histology Acetone is used in the field of pathology to find lymph nodes in fatty tissues for tumor staging (such as looking for lymph nodes in the fat surrounding the intestines). This helps dissolve the fat, and hardens the nodes, making finding them easier. Acetone also used for destaining microscope slides of certain stains. Medical Drug solvent and excipient Acetone is used as a solvent by the pharmaceutical industry and as a denaturant in denatured alcohol. Acetone is also present as an excipient in some pharmaceutical drugs. Skin defatting Dermatologists use acetone with alcohol for acne treatments to chemically peel dry skin.
  6. 6. Anticonvulsant Acetone has been shown to have anticonvulsant effects in animal models of epilepsy, in the absence of toxicity, when administered in millimolar concentrations. Domestic uses Acetone is often the primary component in cleaning agents such as nail polish and superglue removers. It will attack some plastics, however. Make-up artists use acetone to remove skin adhesive from the netting of wigs and mustaches by immersing the item in an acetone bath, then removing the softened glue residue with a stiff brush. Acetone is often used for vapor polishing of printing artifacts on 3D-printed models printed with ABS plastic.
  7. 7. CHLORAL HYDRATE First developed in 1832, chloral hydrate is the oldest sleep medication still in use today.
  8. 8. Chloral hydrate is for short-term use as a sedative or sleep medicine. It is sometimes given before a surgery to help you relax. Chloral hydrate may also be used to treat alcohol withdrawal symptoms, or to relieve anxiety caused by withdrawal from certain drugs such as barbiturates or narcotic medicine.
  9. 9. Synthesis: It is used to synthesize isatin Botany and mycology Hoyer's mounting medium Chloral hydrate is also an ingredient used for Hoyer's solution, a mounting medium for microscopic observation of diverse plant types such as bryophytes, ferns, seeds, and small arthropods (especially mites). Melzer's reagent Chloral hydrate is an ingredient used to make Melzer's reagent, an aqueous solution that is used to identify certain species of fungi.
  10. 10. TODDY
  11. 11. The Hans India 50 kg of Chloral Hydrate used in toddy making seized by excise officials on 5th feb 2020
  12. 12. HEXAMINE (UROTROPINE, METHENAMINE)
  13. 13. USES: The dominant use of hexamethylenetetramine is in the production of powdery or liquid preparations of phenolic resins and phenolic resin moulding compounds, where it is added as a hardening component. These products are used as binders, e.g. in brake and clutch linings, abrasive products, non-woven textiles, formed parts produced by moulding processes, and fireproof materials. Medical uses As the mandelic acid salt (generic methenamine mandelate, USP) it is used for the treatment of urinary tract infection. It decomposes at an acidic pH to form formaldehyde and ammonia, and the formaldehyde is bactericidal; the mandelic acid adds to this effect. This drug is particularly suitable for long-term prophylactic treatment of urinary tract infection, because bacteria do not develop resistance to formaldehyde Methenamine in the form of cream and spray is successfully used for treatment of excessive sweating and concomitant odor. Histological stains Methenamine silver stains are used for staining in histology •Grocott's methenamine silver stain, used widely as a screen for fungal organisms. •Jones' stain, a methenamine silver-Periodic acid-Schiff that stains for Glomerular basement membrane associated with membranous glomerulonephritis.
  14. 14. Solid fuel Together with 1,3,5-trioxane, hexamethylenetetramine is a component of hexamine fuel tablets used by campers, hobbyists, the military and relief organizations for heating camping food or military rations. It burns smokelessly, does not liquify while burning, and leaves no ashes, although its fumes are toxic. Food additive[ Hexamine is also used as a food additive as a preservative. Reagent in organic chemistry Hexamethylenetetramine is a versatile reagent in organic synthesis.It is used in the Duff reaction (formylation of arenes),[the Sommelet reaction (converting benzyl halides to aldehydes), and in the Delepine reaction (synthesis of amines from alkyl halides). Explosives Hexamethylenetetramine is the base component to produce RDX and, consequently, C-4 as well as Octogen, hexamine dinitrate, hexamine diperchlorate and HMTD.
  15. 15. BENZALDEHYDE •The most common use of benzaldehyde is to confer almond flavor to foods and scented products. •In industry, benzaldehyde is used as a precursor to other organic compounds, ranging from pharmaceuticals to plastic additives. •It is used as a bee repellant. •Additionally, benzaldehyde is also used as a flavour chemical in e-cigarette pods, particularly the "Cool Mint", "Cool Cucumber", and "Fruit Medley" varieties. The concentration is relatively low, at ~10-3 mg/mL
  16. 16. •The aniline dye malachite green is prepared from benzaldehyde and dimethylaniline. •Benzaldehyde is also a precursor to certain acridine dyes. Via aldol condensations, benzaldehyde is converted into derivatives of cinnamaldehyde and styrene. •The synthesis of mandelic acid starts with the addition of hydrocyanic acid to benzaldehyde
  17. 17. VANILLIN Vanilla planifolia, flower4-Hydroxy-3-methoxybenzaldehyde Synthesis
  18. 18. •The largest use of vanillin is as a flavoring agent, usually in sweet foods. The ice cream and chocolate industries together comprise 75% of the market for vanillin as a flavoring, with smaller amounts being used in confections and baked goods. •Vanillin is also used in the fragrance industry, in perfumes, and to mask unpleasant odors or tastes in medicines, livestock fodder, and cleaning products. •Additionally, vanillin can be used as a general-purpose stain for visualizing spots on thin-layer chromatography plates. This stain yields a range of colors for different components. •Vanillin–HCl staining can be used to visualize the localisation of tannins in cells.
  19. 19. CINNAMALDEHYDE
  20. 20. Synthesis via aldol condensation
  21. 21. My special thanks to all the sources whose images have been utilized in preparing this presentation THANK YOU ONE AND ALL!!!

