Kristau erresumetako bizimodua ane, noa, aimar eta anthony

Kristautasuna Erdi Aroko historiaren bihotzean datza. Izan ere, garai honetako pentsamoldea markatzen du zeharo Erromako a...
KRISTAU ERRESUMAK Kristau erresumetan bi talde handi zeuden:Pribilegiadunak eta pribilegiorik gabeak.
KRISTAU PRIBILEGIODUNAK • Pribilegiodunek nobleak eta kleroa ziren:ez zuten zergarik ordaintzen.Nobleak gazteluetan bizi z...
KRISTAU PRIBILEGIODUNAK • Kleroa berriz monasterioetan bizi ziren ,etaelizetako jarduerez arduratzen ziren apai eta apaizp...
KRISTAU PRIBILEGIORIK GABEAK • Pribilegiorik gabeek zergak ordaindu behar zituzten.Talde hori nekazariek, artisauek eta me...
NEKAZARIAK SEGUIDA • Gehieneknobleen lurraklantzen zituzten. Artisauak eta merkatariak berriz hirietan bizi ziren.
KRISTAUTASUNA Kristautasuna, Euskal Herrian sartzea Aintzinako erromaren azken mendeetan gertatu bide zen ,eta IV .mendera...
KRISTAUTASUNAREN SARRERA  Kristautasuna munduko hiru erlijio monoteisten artean edatuena da, judaismoa eta islamia dira b...
HISTORIOA  Apostuloen ekintzen arabera , hamabi Apostuloek jarraitu zuten Kristoren irakasbidea zabaltzen heriotzaren ond...
KRISTAU BESTE 2 TALDE Protestanea: Erreforma protestante tiiksortutako taldeak, gaur egun 600 milioi bataiatu baino gehiag...
KRISTAU 2 TALDE Katolismoa: 1000 milioi bataiatu baino gehiago ditu. Bere baitan adar garrantzitsuena Eliza Katolika Errom...
Erdi aroko hiriek garrantzia hartu zuten XII.mendetik aurrera. Harresiz inguratuta zeuden, eta ateak itxi egiten ziren ga...
Hirietan, merkatariak eta artisauak bizi ziren, nagusiki: okinak, arotzak, tintatzaileak, ehuleak… Lanbide bereko artisau...
Italia izan zen gehien hiritartu zena. Han, XII eta XIII. mendeetako biztanleriaren %30-35, 5.000 biztanlez gorako hiriet...
ERDI AROKO HIRIAK OSO POLITAK ZIREN
HORRELA ERAIKI ZITUZTEN HIRIAK:
 Lurralde hauez egiten diren lehen aipamenak IX. mendekoak dira Araba eta Bizkaiari dagokienez, eta XI. mendea Gipuzkoare...
DONOSTIAKO MAKETA BAT ERDI AROAN:
AGUR!!!!
Arte erromanikoa  Erdi Aroan, bi estilotako eraikin handiak (elizak, monasterioak eta jauregiak) eraiki zituzten: erroman...
 XI.mendearen hasieran, mundu kristauak, bere burua zahartua ikusirik, erabateko iraultza egin zuen, espirituala eta mate...
Erromanikoa  Sendoa eta monumentala da. Harrizko horma lodiak ditu.  Erdi-puntuko arkuak ditu.  Sabaia kanoi-gangaz est...
oinarriak  Erromaniko hitza erabiltzea, baina, askoz geroagoko kontua da, 1820an Charles de Gerville frantziar arkeologoa...
Arte sakratua  Gizonak bazekien jainkoak bere irudira egina zuela, hemen beheko guztia han goikoaren isla zela. Analogiar...
ARTE SAKRATUA  Gauzak ulertzeko modu horretan dago, hain zuzen, arte erromanikoaren muina edo oinarria. Kristautasunak be...
Arte sakratua  Arte sakratu oro hizkuntza sinboliko baten bidez adierazten da. Baita arte erromanikoa ere. Arte erromanik...
 Sinbolo edo ikurrak errealitatearen alderdi guztiak hautemanarazten dizkio ikusleari, bai agerian dagoena bai ezkutuan d...
Estilo erromanikoaren bilakaera  Ez da erraza erromanikoa noiz hasi zen esatea. Arteak sinboloaren beharra du erabateko a...
 Estreinako erromanikoan, XI. Mendeko lehenbiziko hamarraldietan, arkitekturari eman zitzaion garrantzia, eraikuntza asko...
 . Bigarren aldi horren hasieran eliza handiak egin ziren Done Jakue Bidean, besteetatik bereizten dituzten ezaugarri jak...
 Erdi aroan, bi estilotako eraikin handiak (elizak, monasterioak eta jauregiak) eraiki zituzten: erromanikoa eta gotikoa....
Hormak meheagoak ziren erromanikoenak baino, eta arku zorrotzeko aste mahiz leiho handiak zituzten. Leihoak koloretako bei...
6-Arina da, eta horma meheak eta zenbait solairu ditu. 7-Arku zorrotzak ditu. 8-Sabaia gurutzeria-gangaz estalita du. G...
Arte gotikoa Mendebaldeko Europan Erdi Aroko azkenengo urteetan garatu zen estilo bat izan zen; XII. mende erdialdetik Er...
Herrialde eta eskualdeen arabera momentu kronologiko ezberdinetan garatuko da, garapen honetan desberdintasun sakonak esk...
TESTUINGURUA ETA PENTSAERA Estilo honen agerpenaren testuinguruari erreparatuz, arte honek dituen konplexutasunez jabetze...
Zerbitzu ezberdin horien artean bi talde nabarmendu ziren, alde batetik, artisauak, hasieran logietan antolatzen ziren et...
Jabetzak langileen artean banatzen doazen heinean, burgesiak, edo hirugarren estatuak, bere une loriatsua biziko du, hone...
Bizitzako gainerako alorretan bezala, artean ere, oreka bilatzen dute, indibidualtasuna eta kontzerbadurismoa, sakratua et...
Fedearenganako guztizko konfiantzaren haustura hori da Gotikoan zehar agertzen diren kontra-ezen arteko adibide bat. Artel...
Gombrichen esanetan, eskultura horiek, errealitatearen errepresentazio zehatza badirudite ere, benetan, ez dira, izan ere...
  1. 1. Kristautasuna Erdi Aroko historiaren bihotzean datza. Izan ere, garai honetako pentsamoldea markatzen du zeharo Erromako aita Santuaren inguruan antolatuta, Mendebaldeko Erdi Aroko mugak eta mundu kristau katolikoenak bat dira.
  2. 2. KRISTAU ERRESUMAK Kristau erresumetan bi talde handi zeuden:Pribilegiadunak eta pribilegiorik gabeak.
  3. 3. KRISTAU PRIBILEGIODUNAK • Pribilegiodunek nobleak eta kleroa ziren:ez zuten zergarik ordaintzen.Nobleak gazteluetan bizi ziren, eta ondasun handien eta aberestasun ugarien jabe ziren
  4. 4. KRISTAU PRIBILEGIODUNAK • Kleroa berriz monasterioetan bizi ziren ,etaelizetako jarduerez arduratzen ziren apai eta apaizpikuek osatzen zuten .
  5. 5. KRISTAU PRIBILEGIORIK GABEAK • Pribilegiorik gabeek zergak ordaindu behar zituzten.Talde hori nekazariek, artisauek eta merkatariek osatzen zuten. Nekazariak talderik handienak ziren eta gazteluaren inguruko herrixketan bizi ziren
  6. 6. NEKAZARIAK SEGUIDA • Gehieneknobleen lurraklantzen zituzten. Artisauak eta merkatariak berriz hirietan bizi ziren.
  7. 7. KRISTAUTASUNA Kristautasuna, Euskal Herrian sartzea Aintzinako erromaren azken mendeetan gertatu bide zen ,eta IV .menderako funtsean kristatua egongo zen Euskal Herria zehar.
  8. 8. KRISTAUTASUNAREN SARRERA  Kristautasuna munduko hiru erlijio monoteisten artean edatuena da, judaismoa eta islamia dira besteak. Kristautasuna judaismotik dator eta gaur egun gauza asko dauzkate elkarren arteanan
  9. 9. HISTORIOA  Apostuloen ekintzen arabera , hamabi Apostuloek jarraitu zuten Kristoren irakasbidea zabaltzen heriotzaren ondoren. Hasieran , fedeun gehienak juduak ziren , kristautasuna, juduen erlijioaren adartzat artzen da.
  10. 10. KRISTAU BESTE 2 TALDE Protestanea: Erreforma protestante tiiksortutako taldeak, gaur egun 600 milioi bataiatu baino gehiago dituzte. Bertan kokatzen dira luteranoak, anglikanoak, baptistak,kalbindarak, metodistak, adbentistak, eta pentekostalak besteak beste. Katolikotik : Eliza Katoliko Zaharra, Eliza Katoliko Apostoliko Brasildarra eta Lefevre artzapezpikuaren jarraitzaileak, esateraBestelako taldeak: talde hauek Erreformaren ondoren banatu ziren Eliza ko. Euren buruak katolikotzat dituzte, baina ez dute egungo katolizismoaren doktrina ofizialarekin bat egiten, arrazoi desberdinak direla eta.
  11. 11. KRISTAU 2 TALDE Katolismoa: 1000 milioi bataiatu baino gehiago ditu. Bere baitan adar garrantzitsuena Eliza Katolika Erromatarra da, baina badaude beste talde erlijioso batzuk, Ekialdeko Elizak deitzen direnak. Doktrinan Erromarekin bat egiten dute, baina ohitura eta liturgia kontuetan bereizten dira. Eliza ortodoxoa: 240 milioi bataiatu ditu. Bere baitan Ekialdeko Eliza Ortodoxoa, Ekialdeko Eliza Ortodoxoak eta Ekialdeko Asihriako Eliza daude.
  12. 12. Erdi aroko hiriek garrantzia hartu zuten XII.mendetik aurrera. Harresiz inguratuta zeuden, eta ateak itxi egiten ziren gauez, balizko erasoetatik babesteko. Auzotan banatuta zeuden. Kaleak estuak ziren, eta etxeak, zurezkoak. Plaza handi bat zuten, eta merkatariek produktuak saltzen zituzten bertan. Hiri askotan, katedral ederrak eraiki zituzten; esate baterako, Burgosen, Toledon eta Leonen. Toledoko katedrala Leongo katedrala
  13. 13. Hirietan, merkatariak eta artisauak bizi ziren, nagusiki: okinak, arotzak, tintatzaileak, ehuleak… Lanbide bereko artisauak gremiotan elkartzen ziren, eta guztiek kale berean izaten zituzten lantegiak. Hiri askotako hainbat kaleek garai hartako izenak dituzte, gaur egun ere: Upegileen kalea, Aiztogileen kalea eta abar. Gremio bakoitzak bere produktuen kalitatea eta prezioak kontrolatzen zituen. Zenbait hirietan, merkataritza-feriak egiten ziren, urtean behin edo bitan eta Europa guztiko produktuak izaten zituzten. Hiri nagusietan, unibertsitatetan sortu ziren; adibidez, Palentzian eta Salamankan.
  14. 14. Italia izan zen gehien hiritartu zena. Han, XII eta XIII. mendeetako biztanleriaren %30-35, 5.000 biztanlez gorako hirietan bizi zen. Europako bost «metropolietatik» (80.000 biztanletik gorako hiriak) lau italiarrak ziren: Milan, Florentzia, Venezia eta Genoa. Baina gainera, beste 7-8 hiri «erraldoi» zituen (40.000 biztanlez gorakoak): Bolonia, Verona, Siena, Pisa, Brescia, Cremona, Palermo eta, segur aski, Erroma. Horiez gain Italiak, batez ere erdialdean eta iparraldean (Toscana, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto eta Lonbardia), hiri «handi» asko zituen (80 inguru 10.000 biztanlez gorakoak) eta beste 100 bat hiri «ertain» (5.000-10.000 biztanle bitartekoak).
  15. 15. ERDI AROKO HIRIAK OSO POLITAK ZIREN
  16. 16. HORRELA ERAIKI ZITUZTEN HIRIAK:
  17. 17.  Lurralde hauez egiten diren lehen aipamenak IX. mendekoak dira Araba eta Bizkaiari dagokienez, eta XI. mendea Gipuzkoaren kasuan, baina XII. mendearen erdialderako hiru lurralde horiek hartzen duten euskal eremua egungo mugen barne finkatua da. Euskal Herriko biztanleak herrigune txikitan bildurik bizi ziren; herrigune horiek auzo deitzen ziren Gipuzkoan eta Bizkaian eta herrixkaren neurrietara ere ez ziren iristen (4tik 10 etxe bitartekoak ziren). Auzo eta herrixka horiek antzinako biziguneak dira; horiek bailara izeneko barruti zabalagoetan biltzen ziren. Araban, bizigune txiki horien elkarteari talde zeritzan, Bizkaian merindade, eta Gipuzkoan unibertsitate. Nekazaritzako etxebizitza bakartua, baserria, egun oraino zutik ikus dezakegunaren antzekoa, XIII. mendetik aurrera hasi zen agertzen, Bizkaian eta Giuzkoan batez ere.
  18. 18. DONOSTIAKO MAKETA BAT ERDI AROAN:
  19. 19. AGUR!!!!
  20. 20. Arte erromanikoa  Erdi Aroan, bi estilotako eraikin handiak (elizak, monasterioak eta jauregiak) eraiki zituzten: erromanikoak eta gotikoak.  Haiseran, estilo erromanikoaren arabera eraiki zituzten eraikinak. Eraikin erromanikoak garaiera txikikoak ziren, eta harrizko horma lodi-lodiak eta leiho gutxikoak zituzten. Horregatik, barrualdea oso iluna izaten zuten. Ateek eta leihoek erdi-puntuko arkua izaten zuten.
  21. 21.  XI.mendearen hasieran, mundu kristauak, bere burua zahartua ikusirik, erabateko iraultza egin zuen, espirituala eta materiala, eta mundu berri bat eraiki zuen urte gutxian: zibilizazio erromanikoa.  Zibilizazio horren adierazpen sakratua da, hain zuzen, arte erromanikoa.
  22. 22. Erromanikoa  Sendoa eta monumentala da. Harrizko horma lodiak ditu.  Erdi-puntuko arkuak ditu.  Sabaia kanoi-gangaz estalita du. Kanoi-gangak erdi-puntuko arkuen luzapenak dira. Oso astunak direnez, hormak dituzte euskarri, eta parpain- arkuen bidez sendotzen dira. Arku horiek ataletan banatzen dituzte gangak.  Leiho gutxi eta txikiak dituzte. Barnealdea iluna da.
  23. 23. oinarriak  Erromaniko hitza erabiltzea, baina, askoz geroagoko kontua da, 1820an Charles de Gerville frantziar arkeologoa latinetik sortutako hizkuntzak izendatzeko erabiltzen zen hitz bera hautatu zuenekoa puntu erdiko arkuan oinarritzen zen arkitektura guztia -hau da, erromatarren ondorengo
  24. 24. Arte sakratua  Gizonak bazekien jainkoak bere irudira egina zuela, hemen beheko guztia han goikoaren isla zela. Analogiaren ideia, sinbolismo ororen oinarri, izugarri indartu zen.
  25. 25. ARTE SAKRATUA  Gauzak ulertzeko modu horretan dago, hain zuzen, arte erromanikoaren muina edo oinarria. Kristautasunak bere berezko izaeragatik arte figuratiboa bultzatu behar zuen, baina eskura zuen eredu bakarra greziar eta latindar mundua zen.
  26. 26. Arte sakratua  Arte sakratu oro hizkuntza sinboliko baten bidez adierazten da. Baita arte erromanikoa ere. Arte erromanikoan ez dago forma edo irudirik funtsik ez duenik.
  27. 27.  Sinbolo edo ikurrak errealitatearen alderdi guztiak hautemanarazten dizkio ikusleari, bai agerian dagoena bai ezkutuan dagoena, norberaren ondo- ondoko kontzientea zabaltzen du eta, emozioak, irudiak eta oroitzapenak bere kasa uztartzen direlarik, kontzientziaraino azalarazten ditu inkontzienteko elementuak.
  28. 28. Estilo erromanikoaren bilakaera  Ez da erraza erromanikoa noiz hasi zen esatea. Arteak sinboloaren beharra du erabateko artea izango bada, eta erromanikoa sinbolismo jakin baten euskarri eta eramaile gisa sortu zen. Horregatik ezin da XI. mendean eraikitako guztia erromanikotzat hartu, sinbolismoz jantzirik ez badago. Beraz, nolabait esateko, harrizko basiliketan lehenengo eskulturak azaldu zirenean sortu zen erromanikoa.
  29. 29.  Estreinako erromanikoan, XI. Mendeko lehenbiziko hamarraldietan, arkitekturari eman zitzaion garrantzia, eraikuntza askotan ez baitago eskulturarik edo tailurik batere. Tokian tokiko moldea hartu zuen, eta horien artean aipagarriena erromaniko laubardiarra da. Italiako iparraldean jaio zen eta handik berehala zabaldu zen Frantziako hegoaldera eta Pirinio inguruetara Katalunian.
  30. 30.  . Bigarren aldi horren hasieran eliza handiak egin ziren Done Jakue Bidean, besteetatik bereizten dituzten ezaugarri jakin batzuekin: deanbulatorioa eta triforioa dute, eta eskultura ugariz hornitua dute aurrealdea. Nahiz eta garai hartako eraikuntza guztiek ezaugarri gehienak berdinak izan Europa osoan, tokian tokiko estiloak sortu ziren: Borgoinako erromanikoa, Gaztelakoa, etab.
  31. 31.  Erdi aroan, bi estilotako eraikin handiak (elizak, monasterioak eta jauregiak) eraiki zituzten: erromanikoa eta gotikoa.  XIII. Mendetik Aurrera, katedralak eta jauregiak estilo, gotikoan eraikitzen hasi ziren. Eraikin gotikoak garaiera handikoak ziren.
  32. 32. Hormak meheagoak ziren erromanikoenak baino, eta arku zorrotzeko aste mahiz leiho handiak zituzten. Leihoak koloretako beiratez apaintzen ziren.
  33. 33. 6-Arina da, eta horma meheak eta zenbait solairu ditu. 7-Arku zorrotzak ditu. 8-Sabaia gurutzeria-gangaz estalita du. Gurutzeria- ganga bi arku zorrotz gurutzatuz egiten da. Horrelako gangak arinak dira, eta zutabeak edo pilareak dituzte euskarri. 9-Leiho asko eta handiak dituzte. Leiho horiek koloretako beirateak dituzte. Barnealdea argitsua eta koloretsua da.
  34. 34. Arte gotikoa Mendebaldeko Europan Erdi Aroko azkenengo urteetan garatu zen estilo bat izan zen; XII. mende erdialdetik Errenazimentua agertu zen arte (XVI. Mendea Italian), eta XVI. mendea nahiko aurreratuta gotikoa denbora gehiago iraun zuen tokietan. Periodo artistiko zabal zabala da Frantzia iparraldean jaio eta Mendebalde guztitik hedatu zena.
  35. 35. Herrialde eta eskualdeen arabera momentu kronologiko ezberdinetan garatuko da, garapen honetan desberdintasun sakonak eskainiz: garbiagoa Frantzian (Paris eta Provenzako desberdintasunak kontuan hartuta), horizontalagoa eta tradizio klasikoari hurbilagoa Italian, eta ezaugarri lokal bereziekin Flandesen, Alemanian, Ingalaterran eta Espainian.
  36. 36. TESTUINGURUA ETA PENTSAERA Estilo honen agerpenaren testuinguruari erreparatuz, arte honek dituen konplexutasunez jabetzen gara, hau da, garaian gertatzen ari ziren aldaketek eragin zuzena izan zuten arte era hau sortu eta garatzeko unean. Erdi Arokogizarteak behin eta berriro bizi zituen aldaketa sakonak, hein batean, pentsaeraren garapenarekin, aldaketa hauen erakusle nagusia, gobernu sistemaren aldaketa izan zen, sistema feudala bere askenetan zegoen burgesiaren berpizkundearen ondorioz.
  37. 37. Zerbitzu ezberdin horien artean bi talde nabarmendu ziren, alde batetik, artisauak, hasieran logietan antolatzen ziren eta gero gremioetan, eta beste aldetik, merkatariena, hazkunde nabarmena bizi zuten estatu eta hirien arteko komunikazio erak hobetu eta garatu zirelako. Azken talde horren hazkundeak, gainera, diruaren banaketaren aldaketa suposatu zuen
  38. 38. Jabetzak langileen artean banatzen doazen heinean, burgesiak, edo hirugarren estatuak, bere une loriatsua biziko du, honek sistema feudalaren amaiera suposatuko du. Oraingo honetan burgesia izango da arteren sustatzaile sutsuenetariko bat. Dirua dute eta artean inbertituko dute, askotan artelanekin trukeak egingo dituzte, bai euren hirien barruan eta baita, margolanetan ikusiko den moduan, hirietatik kanpo, estilo internazional bat sortuz. Fedearekiko konfiantza sutsua hautsi zuten, alor zientifikoari garrantzi gehiago emanez, ala ere, ez zuten zientziarekiko sineste absolutua, ezta erlijioarekiko guztizko haustura eragin, obra baten balio artistikoa eta poetak irakatsi nahi duena ez dute zertan bat etorri behar, artelana eta balioen arteko erlazioa guztiz aldatu zen, Hauserrek dioen moduan: fedearekiko konfiantza absolutua galdu zuten, baina zientziarenganako lotura ez da oraindik guztizkoa izango.
  39. 39. Bizitzako gainerako alorretan bezala, artean ere, oreka bilatzen dute, indibidualtasuna eta kontzerbadurismoa, sakratua eta profanoa… oreka hori izango da Gotikoko Naturalismoan azalduko den ezaugarri nagusia. Gizonaren irudikapenak, naturaren errepresentazioari kenduko dio garrantzia, indibidualak eta esanguratsuak izango du garrantzia. Hauserrek, Chartresko katedralean dauden bi eskulturen adibidea ipintzen du hau azaltzeko, historialari honen hitzetan, artista gotikoak, naturaren errepresentazio zehatzaren adibidetzat hartzen ditu, garaiko pertsonaiei eginiko erretratuak direla dio.
  40. 40. Fedearenganako guztizko konfiantzaren haustura hori da Gotikoan zehar agertzen diren kontra-ezen arteko adibide bat. Artelanetan munduko gauzak irudikatzen saiatzen diren bitartean denak jainkotiarra irudikatu nahi du (bere erara), hau da, ikuspuntu artistiko batetik, denak dauka zentzu eta balio zehatz bat, artelanek, Jainkoa, kanpotik “lan egiten” duen izaki bat bezala dutelako.
  41. 41. Gombrichen esanetan, eskultura horiek, errealitatearen errepresentazio zehatza badirudite ere, benetan, ez dira, izan ere, artelana egin zenean errege eta erregin hori hila zeuden. Gombrichek, garaiko usadio bat dela dio, figura guztiak era antzekoan egiten zirela dio eta gero, desberdindu ahal izateko koroa, txanoa … jartzen zizkieten. Chartresko bi eskulturen kasuan, errege eta erreginak zirenez, koroa ipini zieten eta gainera, Gombrichek dioen moduan, inor erra ez daiten, behealdean pertsonaien izenak ipini zituzten.

