Thomas Moran's Yellowstone
CONTACT
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY
STAR TREK (1960s)
STAR TREK (2000s)
Thomas Moran’s Yellowstone
Thomas Moran
Thomas Moran & F.V. Hayden
Jay Cooke
William Henry Jackson
Thomas Moran & W.H. Jackson
W.H. Jackson’s Yellowstone
Thomas Moran’s Yellowstone
The Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, 1872
The Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, 1893-1901
Anne Twadell’s Yellowstone
COMPARE / CONTRAST
WHY?
“Every form introduced into the picture is within view from a given point, but the relations of the separate parts to one ...
“I place no value upon literal transcripts from Nature. My general scope is not realistic; all my tendencies are toward id...
ANALYZE
“March 1, 1872: President Grant signs the Act Establishing Yellowstone Park into law because of a report issued to the Pub...
$10,000: June, 1872
"A uniquely American combination of art, commerce, and government fiat." — EXPLAIN?
Thomas Moran's Yellowstone

×