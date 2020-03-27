Successfully reported this slideshow.
The role of strategic direction in organization design
Organization design Organizational design is a step-by-step methodology which identifies dysfunctional aspects of work flo...
Strategic direction Strategic Direction is a path set out for your organization based on your vision, mission, core values...
Benefits of strategic direction A company's strategic direction is created through the development of a strategic plan. Th...
Varying Performance Measures by Organizational Level Organizational Level Basis for Annual Bonus/Merit Pay Corporate 75% o...
The Role of Strategic Direction in Organization Design 1.The primary responsibility of top management is to determine an o...
3.First line managers usually focus on execution of strategies made by top and middle managers.
Submitted by V.Naveen singh RA1952001020076
OD ASSIGNMENT 1

