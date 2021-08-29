đồ áN thiết kế ô tô hệ thống phun xăng điện tử efi (kèm bản vẽ)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mục Lục Lời nói đầu………………………………………………………….. 1 Chương 1: Tổng quan về hệ thống phun xăng điện tử EFI………………………………………. 2 1.lị...
2. Sơ đồ cấu tạo và nguyên ký hoạt động của của động cơ 1TR-FE…. 20 2.1 Sơ đồ cấu tạo……………………………………………………… 21 2.2 Nguyên l...
3.2.2 Cảm biến nhiệt độ khí nạp……………………………………… 34 3.2.3 Cảm biến vị trí bướm ga……………………………………….. 35 3.2.4 cảm biến ô xy………...
Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 4 Chương 5: Kết luận ………………………………60 Đánh giá kết quả Tài liệu...
Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 5 Chương 1 Tổng quan về hệ thống phun xăng điện tử EFI 1. Lịc...
Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 6 Hình vẽ: hệ thống EFI điển hình 1.2 lịch sử phát triển: Vào...
Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 7 Do hệ thống phun xăng cơ khí có nhiều nhược điểm nên đầu nh...
Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 8 Sơ đồ phân loại hệ thống phun xăng điển tử Loại EFI mạch tư...
Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 9 Đây là hệ thống kiểu sử dụng kim phun cơ khí, chỉ sự dụng t...
Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 10 • D – Jectronic: Với lượng xăng phun được xác định bởi áp ...
Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 11 2.1 Thành phần hòa khí: Thành phần hòa khí thể hiện tỷ lệ ...
Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 12 B: cầm chừng C: bướm ga mở một phần D: gia tốc E: bướm ga ...
Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 13 Với thành phần hòa khí m ≈ 14,7:1 động cơ đạt các chỉ tiêu...
Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 14 trong mạch ở bất kỳ chế độ hoạt động nào của động cơ. Bơm ...
Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 15 xăng đa điểm). Còn ở hệ thống phun xăng đơn điểm thì có mộ...
Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 16 Đầu của van kim có chuôi hình dáng đặc biệt giúp tán sương...
Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 17 ECU trước khi khối lượng không khí này thực sự được nạp và...
Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 18 d) Cảm biến ôxy trong khí thải (oxygen sensor): Bộ cảm biế...
Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 19 Cổ họng gió bao gồm:Bướm ga để điều khiển lượng không khí ...
Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 20 c) Chế độ tăng tốc bốc máy: Lúc cần vượt nhanh qua mặt một...
Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 21 Chương 2 Sơ đồ cấu tạo và nguyên lý làm việc của động cơ 1...
Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 22 Động cơ. Bảng: 2.3 Loại động cơ 1TR-FE Kiểu 4 xilanh thẳng...
Độ nhớt /cấp độ của dầu bôi trơn 5W-30/API SL, SJ, EC or ILSAC Bảng: 2.4 Loại Innova G Innova J Treo trước Độc lập với lò ...
innova G: 2.1 Sơ đồ cấu tạo: Hình 2.1: Sơ đồ hệ thống nhiên liệu động cơ 1TR-FE. 1:Bình Xăng; 2:Bơm xăng điện; 3:Cụm ống c...
trục cam; 16:Bộ giảm chấn áp suất nhiên liệu; 17:Ống phân phối nhiên liệu; 18:Vòi phun; 19:Cảm biến tiếng gõ; 20:Cảm biến ...
Chương 3 Phân tích đặc điểm kết cấu của hệ thống phun xăng điện tử của động cơ 1TR-FE trên xe innova G 1. Cấu tạo và nguyê...
7,9:Cánh bơm; 10:Cửa xăng ra; 11:Cửa xăng vào. Rôto (4) quay, dẫn động cánh bơm (7) quay theo, lúc đó cánh bơm sẽ gạt nhiê...
Hình 3.2: Sơ đồ mạch điều khiển bơm nhiên liệu. 1:Cầu chì dòng cao; 2,6,8,9:Cầu chì; 3,4,10:Rơ le; 5:Bơm; 7:Khóa điện; 11:...
4:Cửa xăng ra; 5:Tấm đỡ; 6:Cửa xăng vào. Xăng từ bơm nhiên liệu vào cửa (6) của bộ lọc, sau đó xăng đi qua phần tử lọc (2)...
Hình 3.4: Kết cấu bộ ổn định áp suất. 1:Khoang thông với đường nạp khí; 2:Lò xo; 3:Van; 4:Màng; 5: Khoang thông với dàn ốn...
Vòi phun trên động cơ 1TR-FE là loại vòi phun đầu dài, trên thân vòi phun có tấm cao su cách nhiệt và giảm rung cho vòi ph...
Lượng phun được điều khiển bằng khoảng thời gian phát ra tín hiệu của ECU. Do độ mở của van được giữ cố định trong khoảng ...
Hình 3.7: Hệ thống kiểm soát hơi nhiên liệu động cơ 1TR-FE. 1:Bướm ga; 2:Van điện từ; 3:Van một chiều; 4:Thùng xăng; 5:Van...
Hệ thống nạp khí cung cấp lượng không khí cần cho sự cháy đến các xylanh động cơ. Không khí đi qua lọc gió, sau đó đến cảm...
1:Môtơ bước; 2:Bướm ga; 3:Các nam châm; 4:Các bánh răng giảm tốc; 5:IC HALL(cảm biến vị trí bướm ga).  Nguyên lý làm việc...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 29, 2021
40 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

đồ áN thiết kế ô tô hệ thống phun xăng điện tử efi (kèm bản vẽ)

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 29, 2021
40 views

Đồ Án Thiết Kế Ô Tô Hệ Thống Phun Xăng Điện Tử EFI (Kèm Bản Vẽ)

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4.5/5)
Free
Making Sense of Anxiety and Stress: A Comprehensive Stress Management Toolkit Saarim Aslam
(5/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
Quiet Your Inner Critic: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Get Gutsy and Play Bigger Becky Mollenkamp ACC
(4/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

đồ áN thiết kế ô tô hệ thống phun xăng điện tử efi (kèm bản vẽ)

  1. 1. Mục Lục Lời nói đầu………………………………………………………….. 1 Chương 1: Tổng quan về hệ thống phun xăng điện tử EFI………………………………………. 2 1.lịch sự phát triển của hệ thống phun xăng điển tử……………........ 2 1.1 Khái niệm về phun xăng điện tử………………………………… 2 1.2 Lịch sử phát triển………………………………………………... 3 1.3 Phân loại hệ thống phun xăng…………………………………… 5 1.3.1 Loại cis………………………………………………………… 5 1.3.2 Loại AFC………………………………………………………. 6 2. Hệ thống phun xăng điển tử EFI………………………………….. 7 2.1 Thành phần hòa khí……………………………………………… 7 2.2 Hệ thống phun xăng điển tử EFI………………………………… 9 2.2.1 Hệ thống cung cấp nhiên liệu…………………………………. 9 2.2.2 Hệ thống điều khiển điện tử……………………………………. 13 2.2.3 Hệ thống nạp khí……………………………………………….. 15 2.2.4 Hiệu chỉnh tỷ lệ khí hỗn hợp…………………………………… 16 Chương 2: Sơ đồ cấu tạo và nguyên lý làm việc của động cơ 1TR-FE dùng trên xe innova G…………. 18 1. Giới thiệu chung về động cơ 1TR-FE……………………………... 18
  2. 2. 2. Sơ đồ cấu tạo và nguyên ký hoạt động của của động cơ 1TR-FE…. 20 2.1 Sơ đồ cấu tạo……………………………………………………… 21 2.2 Nguyên lý hoạt động……………………………………………… 22 Chương 3: Phân tích đặc điểm kết cấu của hệ thống phun xăng điện tử của động cơ 1TR-FE trên xe innova G………………………………………….. 23 1. Cấu tạo và nguyên lý làm việc của các bộ phận chính………… ... 23 1.1 Bơm nhiên liệu…………………………………………………... 23 1.2 Bộ lọc nhiên liệu………………………………………………… 25 1.3 Bộ ổn định áp suất………………………………………………. 26 1.4 Vòi phun xăng điển tử…………………………………………… 27 1.5 Hệ thống kiểm soát hơi………………………………………….. 29 2. Hệ thống cung cấp không khí……………………………………… 30 2.1 Sơ đồ cung cấp không khí………………………………………... 30 2.2 Các bộ phận của hệ thống cung cấp không khí………………….. 30 2.2.1 Lọc không khí………………………………………………….. 30 2.2.2 Cổ họng gió……………………………………………………. 30 2.2.3 Ống góp hút và đường ống nạp………………………………… 31 3. Hệ thống điều khiển điển tử……………………………………….. 32 3.1 Nguyên lý chung…………………………………………………. 32 3.2 Các cảm biến…………………………………………………….. 32 3.2.1 Cảm biến lưu lượng khí nạp…………………………………… 32
  3. 3. 3.2.2 Cảm biến nhiệt độ khí nạp……………………………………… 34 3.2.3 Cảm biến vị trí bướm ga……………………………………….. 35 3.2.4 cảm biến ô xy………………………………………………….. 37 3.2.5 cảm biến nhiệt độ nước làm mát………………………………. 38 3.2.6 Cảm biến vị trí trục cam……………………………………….. 39 3.2.7 Cảm biến vị trí trục khuỷu…………………………………….. 41 3.2.8 Cảm biến tiếng gõ……………………………………………… 42 3.2.9 Cảm biến bàn đạp chân ga……………………………………… 43 4. Hệ thống điều khiển ECU…………………………………………. 44 4.1 Chức năng của ECU……………………………………………… 45 4.2 Các bộ phận của ECU……………………………………………. 45 4.3 Các thông số hoạt động của ECU………………………………… 45 4.4 Các chế độ làm việc……………………………………………… 46 Chương 4 : Các hư hỏng thường gặp và chẩn đoán……………………………………… 50 1. Khái quát………………………………………………………….. 50 2. Nguyên lý của hệ thống chẩn đoán……………………………….. 50 3. Mã chẩn đoán……………………………………………………... 51 4. Kiểm tra và xóa mã chẩn đoán……………………………………. 58 4.1 Kiểm tra đèn báo “CHECK ENGINE”…………………………... 58 4.2 Phát mã chẩn đoán hư hỏng……………………………………… 58 4.3 Xóa các mã chẩn đoán hư hỏng………………………………….. 58
  4. 4. Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 4 Chương 5: Kết luận ………………………………60 Đánh giá kết quả Tài liệu tham khảo Mục lục
  5. 5. Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 5 Chương 1 Tổng quan về hệ thống phun xăng điện tử EFI 1. Lịch sự phát triển của hệ thống phun xăng điển tử: 1.1 Khái niệm về phun xăng điển tử: Chữ EFI ở phía sau thân của các ôtô đời mới và trên động cơ là chữ viết tắt của Electronic fuel injection, có nghĩa là hệ thống phun xăng điều khiển bằng điện tử. hệ thống này cung cấp xăng hỗn hợp khí một cách hoàn hảo . Tuy nhiên, tùy theo chế độ làm việc của ô tô mà EFI thay đổi tỷ lệ khí nhiên liệu để luôn luôn cung cấp cho động cơ một hỗn hợp khí tối ưu. Cụ thể ở chế độ khởi động trong thời tiết giá lạnh hỗn hợp khí được cung cấp giàu xăng hơn, sau khi động cơ đã đủ nhiệt độ vận hành hỗn hợp khí sẽ nghèo xăng hơn. ở chế độ cao tốc lại được cung cấp hỗn hợp khí giàu xăng trở lại. Ôtô sử dụng một trong hai thiết bị hay hệ thống để cung cấp hỗn hợp khi- nhiên liệu với một tỷ lệ nhất định đến các xylanh của động cơ tại tất cả các dải tốc độ; một bộ chế hòa khí hay hệ thống phun xăng điển tử. cả hai hệ thống đo lường khí nạp mà thay đổi theo góc mở của bướm ga và tốc độ động cơ, đều cung cấp một tỷ lệ nhiên liệu và không khí thích hợp đến các xylanh phụ thuộc vào lượng khí nạp. Do kết cấu của chế hòa khí khá đơn giản, nó đã được sử dụng trên hầu hết các động cơ xăng trước đây. Mặc dù vậy, để đáp ứng các nhu cầu hiện nay về khí xả sạch hơn, tiêu hao nhiên liệu kinh tế hơn, cải thiện khả năng tải….., bộ chế hòa khí ngày nay phải được lắp đặt các thiết bị hiệu chỉnh khác, làm cho nó trở nên phức tạp hơn rất nhiều. Do vậy, hệ thống EFI được sử dụng thay thế cho chế hòa khí, đảm bảo tỷ lệ khí – nhiên liệu thích hợp cho động cơ bằng việc phun nhiên liệu điển tử theo các chế độ lái xe khac nhau.
  6. 6. Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 6 Hình vẽ: hệ thống EFI điển hình 1.2 lịch sử phát triển: Vào thế kỷ 19, một kỹ sư người mỹ ông Stenvan đã nghĩ ra cách phun nhiên liệu cho một máy nén khí. Sau đó một thời gian, một người Đức đã cho phun nhiên liệu vào buồng cháy nhưng không mang lại hiệu quả. Đầu thế kỷ 20, người Đức áp dụng hệ thống phun nhiên liệu trong động cơ 4 kỳ tĩnh tại ( nhiên liệu dùng trên động cơ này là dầu hỏa nên hay bị kích nổ và hiệu quả thấp ). Tuy nhiên, sau đó sáng kiến này đã rất thành công trong việc chế tạo hệ thống phun xăng kiểu cơ khí. Trong hệ thống phun xăng này nhiên liệu được phun trực tiếp vào trước xupap hút nên có tên goi là K - Jetronic. K - Jetronic được đưa vào sản xuất ứng dụng trên các xe của hãng Mercedes và một số xe khác, là nền tảng cho việc phát triển hệ thống phun xăng thế hệ sau như KE - Jetronic, Mono – Jetronic, L – Jetronic, Motronic…..
  7. 7. Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 7 Do hệ thống phun xăng cơ khí có nhiều nhược điểm nên đầu những năm 80, BOSCH đã cho ra đời hệ thống phun xăng sử dụng kim phun điều khiển bằng điện, có hai loại : hệ thống L – Jetronic (lượng nhiên liệu được xác định nhờ cảm biến đo lưu lượng khí nạp ) và D – Jetronic (lượng nhiên liệu được xác định dựa vào áp suất trên đường ống nạp). Đến năm 1984, người Nhật đã mua bản quyền của BOSCH và đã ứng dụng hệ thống phun xăng L – Jetronic và D – Jetronic trên các xe của hãng Toyota (dung với động cơ 4A – ELU). Đến những năm 1987 , hãng Nissan dung L – Jetronic thay bộ chế hòa khí của xe Sunny. Việc điều khiển EFI có thể chia làm hai loại, dựa trên sự khác nhau về phương pháp dung để xác định lượng nhiên liệu phun. Một là một loại mạch tương tự, loại này điều khiển lượng phun dựa vào thời gian cần thiết để nạp và phóng vào tụ điện. Loại khác là loại được điều khiển bằng vi xử lý,loại này sử dụng dữ liệu lưu trong bộ nhớ để xác định lượng phun. Loại hệ thống EFI điều khiển bằng mạch tương tự là loại được Toyota sử dụng lần đầu tiên trong hệ thống EFI của nó. Loại điều khiển bằng vi xử lý được bắt đầu sử dụng vào năm 1983. Loại hệ thống EFI điều khiển bằng bôn vi xử lý được sử dụng trong xe của Toyota gọi là TCCS (Toyota computer controlled system – hệ thống điều khiển bằng máy tính của Toyota), nó không chỉ điều khiển lượng phun mà còn bao gồm ESA (Electronic Spark advance – đánh lửa sớm điển tự) để điều khiển thời điểm đánh lửa ; ISC (Idle speed control – điều khiển tốc độ không tải) và các hệ thống điều khiển khác cũng như chức năng chẩn đoán và dự phòng. Hai hệ thống này có thể phân loại như sau:
  8. 8. Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 8 Sơ đồ phân loại hệ thống phun xăng điển tử Loại EFI mạch tương tự và vi điều khiển bằng bộ vi xử lý về cơ bản là giống nhau, nhưng có thể nhận thấy một vài điểm khác nhau như các lĩnh vực điều khiển và độ chính xác. 1.3 Phân loại hệ thống phun xăng: Hệ thống phun nhiên liệu có thể được phân loại theo nhiều kiểu. nếu phân biệt theo cấu tạo kim phun, ta có 2 loại: 1.3.1 loại CIS :
  9. 9. Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 9 Đây là hệ thống kiểu sử dụng kim phun cơ khí, chỉ sự dụng trên một số động cơ, bộ phun mở lien tục, sự thay đổi áp suất đối với nhiên liệu sẽ làm thay đổi lượng nhiên liệu được phun. Gồm bốn loại cơ bản sau: • Hệ thống K – Jectronic: Đây là hệ thống phun nhiên liệu được điều khiển hoàn toàn bằng cơ khí và thủy lực sau đó được cải thiện thành hệ thống KE – Jectronic với hệ thống ECM mạnh hơn. Là hệ thống phun xăng cơ bản của các kiểu phun xăng điển tự ngày nay. Nó có các đặc điểm như không cần những cơ cấu dẫn động của động cơ, có nghĩa là động tác điều chỉnh xăng phun ra do chính độ chân không trong ống hút điều khiển.xăng phun ra lien tục cà được xác định tùy theo khối lượng không khí nạp. Được sử dụng cho các xe như Audi : coupe, Quattro, 80, 90, 100, 200 .xe BMW: 318, 520…. • Hệ thống K – Jectronic có cảm biến khí thải: Có thêm cảm biến oxy • Hệ thống KE – Jectronic: Là hệ thống được phát triển từ hệ thống K – Jectronic với mạch điều chỉnh áp lực phun bằng điện tử. 1.3.2 Loại AFC: Đây là hệ thống phun xăng sử dụng kim phun điều khiển bằng điện. Hệ thống phun xăng với kim phun điện có thể chia làm 2 loại chính: • L – Jectronic (xuất phát từ chữ Luft trong tiếng Đức là không khí): là hệ thống phun xăng đa điểm điều khiển bằng điện tử. xăng được phun vào cửa nạp của các xylanh động cơ theo từng lúc chứ không phun lien tục. Quá trình phun xăng và định lượng nhiên liệu được thực hiện theo hai tín hiệu gốc: tín hiệu về khối lượng không khí đang nạp vào và tín hiệu về vận tốc trục khuỷu của động cơ. Chức năng của L – Jectronic là cung cấp cho từng xylanh động cơ một lượng xăng đáp ứng nhiều chế độ tải khác nhau của động cơ. Một hệ thống các bộ cảm biến ghi nhận thông tin về chế độ làm việc của ôtô, về tình trạng thực tế của động cơ, chuyển đổi các thông tin này thành tín hiệu điện . ECU sẽ xử lý, phân tích các thông tin nhận được và tính toán chính xác lượng xăng cần phun ra. Lưu lượng phun xăng phun ra ấn định do thời lượng mở van của béc phun xăng.
  10. 10. Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 10 • D – Jectronic: Với lượng xăng phun được xác định bởi áp suất sau cánh bướm ga bằng cảm biến MAP. Nếu phân biệt theo vị trí lắp đặt kim phun , ta có thể chia hệ thống phun xăng thành hai loại:  Loại TBI(throttle body injection): Phun xăng đơn điểm, gồm một hoặc hai béc phun xăng và phun trực tiếp vào cánh bướm ga tại đầu họng hút.  Loại MPI(multi points injection): Phun xăng đa điểm, trên hệ thống phun xăng này động cơ có bao nhiêu xy lanh thì sẽ có bây nhiêu kim phun béc phun xăng. Béc được bố trí xịt xăng vào ngay cửa hút gần sát xu páp hút. Hệ thống phun xăng điển tử đa điểm là hệ thống định lượng và điều khiển hiện đại nhất hiên nay, nó tối ưu cả hai quá trình phun xăng và đánh lửa của động cơ. Hệ thống MPI Hệ thống TBI 2. Hệ thống phun xăng điện tử EFI:
  11. 11. Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 11 2.1 Thành phần hòa khí: Thành phần hòa khí thể hiện tỷ lệ hòa trộn giữa xăng và không khí trong hòa khí, được đặc trưng bằng hệ số dư không khí α (hoặc λ) hoặc bằng hệ số tỷ lệ không khí – nhiên liệu m – đó là tỷ số lượng không khí Gk và số lượng xăng Gx chứa trong hòa khí (m= ). Với m= 14,7:1 – đủ không khí, ta có α=1 và có hòa khí chuẩn (lý tưởng) Với m >14,7:1 – dư không khí, ta có α >1 và có hòa khí nhạt (nghèo xăng) Với m <14,7:1 – thiếu không khí, ta có α <1 và có hòa khí đậm (giàu xăng) Thành phần hòa khí gây ảnh hưởng lớn tới tính năng hoạt động của xe đòi hỏi một thành phần hòa khí nhất định. Hình vẽ 1.1: biến thiên cua tỷ số không khí – nhiên liệu theo điều kiện hoạt động của xe. Ký hiệu : A: khởi động
  12. 12. Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 12 B: cầm chừng C: bướm ga mở một phần D: gia tốc E: bướm ga mở hoàn toàn Hình trên giới thiệu các thành phần hòa khí nhất định.hình 1.2 giới thiệu các các hòa khí yêu cầu động cơ khi hoạt đông ở các chế độ khác nhau. Lúc khởi động lạnh yêu cầu hòa khí đậm ( m ≈ 9:1), ở tốc độ trung bình bướm ga mở một phần m ≈ 15:1. Khi mở bướm ga đột ngột để tăng tốc, cũng phải làm đậm tạm thời cho hòa khí , nếu không xe sẽ chết máy. Hòa khí cũng được làm đậm m ≈ 13:1 khi mở rộng bướm ga (vì lúc này cần đốt hết ôxy trong buồng cháy để phát hết công suất). Hình vẽ 1.2: biến thiên của hiệu suất bộ xúc tác hóa khử theo tỷ số m (không khí – nhiên liệu).
  13. 13. Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 13 Với thành phần hòa khí m ≈ 14,7:1 động cơ đạt các chỉ tiêu công suất cao cũng như suất tiêu thụ nhiên liệu thấp, đồng thời hiệu suất khử độc hại của bộ xúc tác hóa khử ba dòng là cao nhất. Từ đó có thể thấy việc định lượng chính xác số xăng theo tỷ số không khí nhiên liệu m của hòa khí cấp cho động cơ trở thành vấn đề cốt lõi của hệ thống nhiên liệu. 2.2 Hệ thống phun xăng điển tử EFI: EFI có thể chia thành ba hệ thống cơ bản: Hệ thống cung cấp nhiên liệu, hệ thống điều khiển điện tử và hệ thống nạp khí. 2.2.1 Hệ thống cung cấp nhiên liệu: Hệ thống cung cấp nhiên liệu đảm nhiệm các chức năng là: − Hút xăng từ thùng chứa để bơm đến các béc phun. − Tạo áp suất cần thiết để phun xăng. − Duy trì áp suất nhiên liệu cố điịnh trong ống chia béc phun (fuel rail). Trong hệ thống phun xăng điện tử, hệ thống cung cấp nhiên liệu bao gồm năm bộ phận chính sau đây: − Bơm xăng điện. − Bộ lọc xăng. − ống chia xăng của các béc phun. − Bộ điều áp xăng (pressure regulator) − Các béc phun xăng. a) Bơm xăng điện: bơm xăng điện được thiết kế để bơm cung cấp một lượng xăng nhiều hơn mức yêu cầu tối đa của động cơ. Yếu tố này tạo được áp suất cần thiết
  14. 14. Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 14 trong mạch ở bất kỳ chế độ hoạt động nào của động cơ. Bơm được thiết kế van chặn bố trí tại cửa thoát của bơm xăng ngăn không cho xăng tháo lui thùng chứa khi bơm nhiên liệu ngừng bơm. Van giới hạn áp suất giới hạn áp suất xăng đi. Khi nối mạch công tắc máy và công tắc khởi động thì bơm xăng hoạt động tức thì và lien tục sau khi khởi động xong. Bơm xăng điện được bố trí trực tiếp kế bên thùng chứa xăng và không đòi hỏi phải bảo trì bảo dưỡng. b) Bầu lọc xăng: Nó có công dụng lọc sạch các tạp chất trong xăng nhằm bảo vệ các béc phun xăng. Bầu lọc có hai phần tử lọc: Một lõi lọc bằng giấy và một tấm lọc. Độ xốp của lõi giấy khoảng 10µm. Xăng phải chiu xuyên qua lõi giấy và tấm lọc trước khi chảy vào bộ phân phối. Lõi lọc phảu được thay mới đúng định kỳ. Trong quá trình lắp ráp cần lưu ý chiều nũi tên chỉ hướng vào và ra. c) Ống chia các béc phun xăng: Ống chia xăng có chức năng như một kho chứa nhiên liệu của các béc phun. Dung tích của nó lớn hơn nhiều lần so với lượng xăng cần thiết cung cấp cho chu kỳ hoạt động của động cơ. Nhờ vậy tránh được tình trạng làm thay đổi áp suất trong ống chia. Ống chia có công dụng sau đây: − Cung cấp xăng đồng đều cho các béc phun dưới áp suất bằng nhau − Làm nơi gá lắp các béc phun và giúp cho việc tháo ráp các béc phun được dễ dàng. d) Bộ điều áp nhiên liệu: Trong mạch cung cấp nhiên liệu, bộ điều áp có công dụng cố định áp suất nhiên liệu trong ống chia xăng của các béc phun. Việc điều áp này rất cần thiết, vì nhờ áp suất xăng không đổi nên lượng xăng phun ra chỉ còn phụ thuộc vào một yếu tố duy nhất là thời gian mở van cho béc phun xăng hay thời lượng phun xăng. Bộ điều áp xăng được lắp đặt ở phía cuối ống xăng chia các béc phun. Nó duy trì áp suất khoảng 2,5 đến 3 bar tùy theo kiểu thiết kế. e) Béc phun xăng: Béc phun xăng thuộc loại điện từ được điều khiển do hộp ECU động cơ, béc có chức năng phun vào cửa nạp ở xupap hút một lượng xăng đã được định lượng chính xác. Mỗi xy lanh động cơ có riêng cho nó một béc xăng (ở hệ thống phun
  15. 15. Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 15 xăng đa điểm). Còn ở hệ thống phun xăng đơn điểm thì có một hoặc hai béc xăng cho tất cả các xy lanh. Béc phun hoạt động nhờ xôlênoy. Mỗi khi nhận được tín hiệu điện của ECU, cuộn dây xôlênoy được từ hóa và dẫn động van kim mở cho xăng phun ra. Hình vẽ 1.3 vòi phun xăng kiểu điện tử: 1-lọc xăng; 2-đầu nối điện; 3-cuộn dây kích từ; 4-lõi từ tính; 5-kim phun; 6-đầu kim phun; 7- dàn phân phối xăng; 8-chụp bảo vệ; 9,10-joăng. Trên hình 1.3 giới thiệu kết cấu của một béc phun xăng. Khi chưa có dòng điện chạy qua cuộn dây của xôlênoy, lò xo ấn kim phun bịt kin lỗ phun, đây là trạng thái đóng của béc. Đến lúc ECU đánh tín hiệu đặt một điện áp vào cuộn dây xôlênoy, nam châm điện sẽ nhấc lõi từ và kim phun lên khoảng 0,1 ly và xăng được phun vào đường nạp.
  16. 16. Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 16 Đầu của van kim có chuôi hình dáng đặc biệt giúp tán sương nhiên liệu xịt ra. Thời gian mở và đóng béc phun xăng xảy ra trong khoảng khắc từ 1 đến 1,5 mili giây. Để phân phối tốt tia xăng phun vào cửa nạp xy lanh, tránh tổn thất do bị ngưng đọng, người ra phải bố trí lắp đặt béc phun thế nào cho vách ống góp hút không bị đẫm nhiên liệu. Điều này có nghĩa là góc phun của các tia xăng xũng như khoảng cách giữa các béc phun và xupáp hút phải được tính toán thật chính xác và phải được duy trì cố định. Các béc phun xăng được gá lắp trên các vòng đệm cao su đặc biệt. Các vòng đệm này giúp béc phun không bị rung động, đồng thời được cách nhiệt tốt với động cơ tránh hiện tượng tạo bọt hơi xăng bên trong béc phun. 2.2.2 Hệ thống điều khiển điện tử: Trong hệ thống phun xăng điển tử, các bộ cảm biến có chức năng theo dõi, dò tìm, nhận biết tình hình và chế độ hoạt động cụ thể của động cơ để báo lên ECU bằng các tín hiệu điện. Hệ thống các bộ cảm biến cùng với bộ vi xử lý và điều khiển ECU hình thành hệ thống điều khiển trung ương. Nhận được thông tin của các bộ cảm biến, ECU sẽ đánh giá và xử lý thông tin, sau đó ra lệnh cho hệ thống phun xăng cung cấp một lượng nhiên liệu chính xác thich hợp cho chế độ đang hoạt động của động cơ. a) Cảm biến đo lượng khí nạp vào xy lanh động cơ: Chế độ tải của động cơ được ghi nhận bằng chính khối lượng do động cơ hút.Hệ thống đo lường khối lượng không khí nạp hoạt động cực kỳ chính xác. Nó có khả năng đo lường chính xác trong cả tình huống mòn khuyết của động cơ thei thời gian sử dụng ôtô. Như chúng ta đã biết, trước khi được nạp vào xy lanh động cơ, khối lượng không khí nạp phải lưu thông xuyên qua bộ cảm biến không khí nạp hay thiết bị đo gió. Điều này có nghĩa là trong quá trình tăng tốc, tín hiệu thông tin về dòng khí rời bộ cảm biến để đến
  17. 17. Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 17 ECU trước khi khối lượng không khí này thực sự được nạp vào bên trong xy lanh động cơ. Đặc điểm này cho hệ thống phun xăng điển tử cung cấp được một tỷ lệ hỗn hợp khí chính xác, tối ưu và kịp thời vào bất kỳ thời điểm nào trong suốt quá trình thay đổi tải trọng của động cơ. Có các loại thiết bị đo khí nạp thường được trang bị trên hệ thống phun xăng điện tử là: − Thiết bị đo khí nạp kiểu mâm đo. − Thiết bị đo khí nạp kiểu dây nung nóng. − Thiêt bị đo khí nạp kiểu phim nung nóng. − Thiết bị đo khí nạp kiểu phim nung nóng. − Thiết bị đo khí nạp kiểu dòng xoáy lốc Karman. − Bộ cảm biến chân không tuyệt đối trong ống góp hút MAP. b) Cảm biến vị trí chân ga (throttle – position sensor): Vị trí lắp đặt bướm ga và bộ cảm biến trên họng hút không khí. Cảm biến vị trí bướm ga được lắp đặt trên trục bướm ga. Chức năng của cảm biến này là chuyển đổi góc mở lớn bé khác nhau của bướm ga thành tín hiệu điện áp chuyển về cho ECU. Tùy theo đời ôtô ta thường thấy hai kiểu cảm biến vị trí bướm ga: kiểu tiếp điểm và kiểu cần trượt. c) Cảm biến nhiệt độ không khí nạp (air-temperature sensor): Nếu nhiệt độ không khí cao, tỷ trọng không khí sẽ giảm. Ngược lại nếu nhiệt độ không khí thấp, tỷ trọng của không khí sẽ tăng. Trong cùng một kỳ hút của piston động cơ, nếu trong thời tiết se lạnh sẽ hút một lượng không khí nhiều hơn so với lúc khí trời nóng. Nói một cách khác, khối lượng của khối khí nạp vào xylanh động cơ tùy vào nhiệt độ của không khí. Bộ cảm biến nhiệt độ không khí nạp có chức năng cung cấp cho ECU điều khiển phun ra lượng xăng chính xác tạo được tỷ lệ khí hỗn hợp tối ưu. Nếu nhiệt độ khí nạp cao hơn 20 độ thì ECU sẽ điều khiển giảm lượng xăng phun ra và ngược lại. Bộ cảm biến được lắp đặt, bố trí trong thiết bị đo gió kiểu cánh van hay bố trí trong bầu lọc không khí của hệ thống nạp không khí trang bị MAP.
  18. 18. Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 18 d) Cảm biến ôxy trong khí thải (oxygen sensor): Bộ cảm biến ôxy được lắp đặt trong ống thoát khí thải. Công dụng của cảm biến là theo dõi, ghi nhận lượng ôxy còn sót lại trong khí thải để báo cho ECU. Nếu lượng ôxy còn nhiều chứng tỏ khí hỗn hợp nghèo xăng, ECU sẽ điều chỉnh phun thêm xăng. Nếu lượng ôxy còn ít chứng tỏ hỗn hợp giàu xăng, ECU sẽ giảm bớt lượng xăng phun ra. e) ECU động cơ: ECU tiếp nhận thông tin về chế độ đang hoạt động của động cơ do hệ thống các bộ cảm biến cung cấp. ECU xử lý các thông tin này và quyết định phát tín hiệu điều khiển mở béc phun xăng, lượng xăng phun ra nhiều hay ít tùy thuộc vào độ dài thời gian mở van kim của béc xăng, có nghĩa là tùy thuộc vào thời lượng mở van phun xăng. Trên ôtô, hộp ECU động cơ của hệ thống phun xăng điển tử EFI là một hộp kim loại được lắp đặt vào nơi thoáng mát, không bị ảnh hưởng của nhiệt độ động cơ. Thông tin về vận tốc trục khuỷu và thông tin về khối lượng không khí nạp là hai yếu tố cơ bản quyết định độ dài của thời gian mở van béc phun xăng. 2.2.3 Hệ thống nạp khí: a) Bầu lọc khí: Bầu lọc khí có tác dụng lọc sạch không khí trước khi đưa vào cổ họng gió và đi vào đường ống nạp. b) Bướm ga: Lượng khí đi vào động cơ phụ thuộc vào độ mở của bướm ga. Bướm ga mở càng rộng thì lượng khí đi vào động cơ càng nhiều và ngược lại bướm ga mở nhỏ thì lượng khí đi vào động cơ ít đi. c) Cổ họng gió:
  19. 19. Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 19 Cổ họng gió bao gồm:Bướm ga để điều khiển lượng không khí nạp trong quá trình hoạt động của động cơ. Một đường khí phụ để cho phép một lượng nhỏ không khí đi vào trong quá trình chạy không tải. Một cảm biến vị trí bướm ga để nhận biết góc mở bướm ga. Một số loại cổ họng gió còn trang bị một bộ đệm chân ga để cho phép bướm ga trả từ từ khi nó đóng lại hay van khí phụ loại sáp. d) Van khí phụ : Van khí phụ điều khiển tốc độ của động cơ khi động cơ còn lạnh. 2.2.4 Hiệu chỉnh tỷ lệ khí hỗn hợp: Bộ điều khiển ECU còn có thêm chức năng điều chỉnh tỷ lệ khí hỗn hợp tùy theo các chế độ hoạt động khác nhau của động cơ nhằm làm cho động cơ phát huy tối đa công suất, giảm hơi độc trong khí thải, giúp quá trình khởi động động cơ được nhanh và dễ, ổn định hoạt động của ôtô trong mọi chế độ khác nhau. a) Chế độ khởi động lạnh: Ở chế độ khởi động lạnh, cần phải phun thêm nhiều xăng hơn bình thường. vì thời tiết lạnh làm cho xăng bốc hơi kém và bị ngưng đọng trên vách ống góp hút, do đó phải cung cấp nhiều xăng hơn để xylanh động cơ có thể nhận đủ số xăng cần thiết giúp khởi động được. Số xăng phun thêm này được thực hiện nhờ béc phun khởi động lạnh phun xăng vào trong ống góp. b) Quá trình sưởi nóng động cơ: Quá trình sưởi nóng động cơ được thực hiện tiếp theo ngay sau khi chấm quá trình khởi động lạnh. Vì mặc dù động cơ đã nổ nhưng vách xylanh động cơ vẫn còn lạnh làm cho xăng khó bốc hơi, hậu quả là khí hỗn hợp vẫn nghèo xăng. Để sưởi nóng tốt động cơ, phải phun ra lượng xăng nhiều hơn bình thường từ hai đến ba lần ngay sau khi béc phun khởi động ngưng.
  20. 20. Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 20 c) Chế độ tăng tốc bốc máy: Lúc cần vượt nhanh qua mặt một xe khác lưu thông cùng chiều, phải tăng tốc cho xe tức thì. Ở chế độ này bướm ga mở đột ngột khối lượng không khí nạp vào nhiều trong xylanh làm cho khí hỗn hợp nghèo xăng. Khi ECU nhận được tín hiệu tăng tốc nhờ bộ cảm biến lưu lượng dòng khí nạp. Khi bướm ga mở lớn đột xuất, khối lượng khí nạp tăng vọt lên, mâm đo của bộ cảm biến dòng khí nạp xoay dịch chuyển một góc lớn hơn. Hộp ECU nhận được tín hiệu này sẽ chỉ huy phun thêm nhiên liệu, điều chỉnh tỷ lệ khí hỗ hợp để có hệ số dư lượng không khí λ = 0,9. d) Làm giàu khí hỗn hợp ở chế độ toàn tải: Ở chế độ toàn tải, động cơ phát huy công suất tối đa, vì vậy cần phải cung cấp cho động cơ một lượng khí hỗn hợp giàu xăng hơn so với chế độ tải một phần. Việc điều chỉnh thêm xăng cần thiết này được lập trình sẵn trong bộ xử lý và điều khiển điện tử ECU. Bộ ECU nhận được thông tin về chế độ toàn tải nhờ công tắc vị trí bướm ga hay cảm biến vị trí bướm ga. e) Kiểm soát vận tốc ralăngti: Cơ cấu này sẽ giúp điều chỉnh hỗn hợp khí căn bản duy trì động cơ nổ cầm chừng, để cho vận tốc vận tốc cầm chừng được êm và ổn định, cơ cấu kiểm soát vận tốc cầm chừng sẽ tăng thêm vận tốc trục khuỷu ở chế độ ralăngti. Việc tăng tốc này cũng giúp rút ngắn thời gian nổ máy sưởi nóng động cơ.
  21. 21. Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 21 Chương 2 Sơ đồ cấu tạo và nguyên lý làm việc của động cơ 1TR-FE dung trên xe innova G 1. Giới thiệu chung về động cơ 1TR-FE trên xe innova: Toyota Innova có 2 loại: Innova G và Innova J Bảng:2.1 Loại xe Innova G Innova J Động cơ 2.0 lít (1TR-FE) 2.0 lít (1TR-FE) Hộp số 5 số tay 5 số tay Số chỗ ngồi 8 chỗ 8 chỗ Bảng: 2.2 Loại xe Innova G Innova J Trọng lượng toàn tải 2170 kg 2600 kg Trọng lượng không tải 1530 kg 1515 kg Dài x rộng x cao toàn bộ 4555mm x 1770mm x 1745mm Chiều dài cơ sở 2750 mm 2750 mm Chiều rộng cơ sở 1510 mm 1510 mm Khoảng sáng gầm xe 176 mm 176 mm
  22. 22. Đồ án môn học tính toán thiết kế ôtô http://www.ebook.edu.vn 22 Động cơ. Bảng: 2.3 Loại động cơ 1TR-FE Kiểu 4 xilanh thẳng hàng, 16 van, cam kép DOHC có VVT-I, dẫn động xích. Dung tích công tác 1998 cm3 Đường kính xy lanh D 86 mm Hành trình piston S 86 mm Tỉ số nén 9,8 Công suất tối đa 100Kw/5600 rpm Mô men xoắn tối đa 182/4000 (N.m/rpm) Hệ thống phun nhiên liệu L-EFI Tiêu chuẩn khí xả Euro Step 2 Cơ cấu phối khí 16 xupap dẫn động bằng xích,có VVT-i Thời điểm Nạp Mở 520 ~00 BTDC Đóng 120 ~640 ABDC Xả Mở 440 BTDC Đóng 80 ABDC
  23. 23. Độ nhớt /cấp độ của dầu bôi trơn 5W-30/API SL, SJ, EC or ILSAC Bảng: 2.4 Loại Innova G Innova J Treo trước Độc lập với lò xo cuộn, đòn kép và thanh cân bằng Treo sau 4 điểm liên kết, lò xo cuộn và tay đòn bên Phanh trước Đĩa thông gió Phanh sau Tang trống Bán kính quay vòng tối thiểu 5,4 m Dung tích bình xăng 55 lit Vỏ và mâm xe 205/65R15 Mâm đúc 195/70R14 Thép, chụp kín Động cơ 1TR-FE lắp trên xe Innova của hãng Toyota là loại động cơ xăng thế hệ mới, 4 xy lanh thẳng hàng, dung tích xylanh 2,0lít trục cam kép DOHC 16 xupap dẫn động bằng xích thông qua con đội thuỷ lực với hệ thống van nạp biến thiên thông minh VVT-i. Động cơ có công suất 100Kw/5600v/p có hệ thống đánh lửa trực tiếp điều khiển bằng điện tử và hệ thống nhiên liệu phun trực tiếp điều khiển bởi ECU. 2. Sơ đồ cấu tạo và nguyên lý hoạt động của động cơ 1TR-FE trên xe
  24. 24. innova G: 2.1 Sơ đồ cấu tạo: Hình 2.1: Sơ đồ hệ thống nhiên liệu động cơ 1TR-FE. 1:Bình Xăng; 2:Bơm xăng điện; 3:Cụm ống của đồng hồ đo xăng và bơm; 4:Lọc Xăng; 5:Bộ lọc than hoạt tính; 6:Lọc không khí; 7:Cảm biến lưu lượng khí nạp; 8:Van điện từ; 9: Môtơ bước; 10:Bướm ga; 11:Cảm biến vị trí bướm ga; 12:Ống góp nạp; 13:Cảm biến vị trí bàn đạp ga; 14:Bộ ổn định áp suất;15:Cảm biến vị trí
  25. 25. trục cam; 16:Bộ giảm chấn áp suất nhiên liệu; 17:Ống phân phối nhiên liệu; 18:Vòi phun; 19:Cảm biến tiếng gõ; 20:Cảm biến nhiệt độ nước làm mát; 21:Cảm biến vị trí trục khuỷu; 22:Cảm biến ôxy. 2.2 Nguyên lý hoạt động của hệ thống phun xăng động cơ 1TR-FE: Nhiên liệu được hút từ bình nhiên liệu bằng bơm cánh gạt qua bình lọc nhiêu liệu để lọc sách các tạp chất sau đó tới bộ giảm rung, bộ phận này có nhiệm vụ hấp thụ các dao động nhỏ của nhiên liệu sự phun nhiện liệu gây ra. Sau đó qua ống phân phối, ở cuối ống phân phối có bộ ổn định áp suất nhằm điều khiển áp suất của dòng nhiên liệu và giữ cho nó luôn ổn định. Tiếp đến nhiên liệu được đưa tới vòi phun dưới sự điều khiển của ECU vòi phun sẽ mở ra nhiên liệu được phun vào buồng cháy để động cơ hoạt động. nhiên liệu thừa sẽ được đưa theo đường hồi trở về bình nhiên liệu. Các vòi phun sẽ phun nhiên liệu vào ống nạp tùy theo các tín hiệu phun của ECU. Các tín hiệu phun của ECU sẽ được quyết định sau khi nó nhận được các tín hiệu từ các cảm biến và nhiên liệu sẽ được ECU điều chỉnh phù hợp với tình trạng hoạt động của động cơ.
  26. 26. Chương 3 Phân tích đặc điểm kết cấu của hệ thống phun xăng điện tử của động cơ 1TR-FE trên xe innova G 1. Cấu tạo và nguyên lý hoạt động của các bộ phận chính: 1.1 bơm nhiên liệu: Bơm nhiên liệu là loại bơm cánh gạt được đặt trong thùng xăng, do đó loại bơm này ít sinh ra tiếng ồn và rung động hơn so với loại trên đường ống. Các chi tiết chính của bơm bao gồm: Mô tơ, hệ thống bơm nhiên liệu, van một chiều, van an toàn và bộ lọc được gắn liền thành một khối. Hình 3.1: Kết cấu của bơm xăng điện. 1:Van một chiều; 2:Van an toàn; 3:Chổi than; 4:Rôto; 5:Stato; 6,8:Vỏ bơm;
  27. 27. 7,9:Cánh bơm; 10:Cửa xăng ra; 11:Cửa xăng vào. Rôto (4) quay, dẫn động cánh bơm (7) quay theo, lúc đó cánh bơm sẽ gạt nhiên liệu từ cửa vào (11) đến cửa ra (10) của bơm, do đó tạo được độ chân không tại cửa vào nên hút được nhiên liệu vào và tạo áp suất tại cửa ra để đẩy nhiên liệu đi. Van an toàn (2) mở khi áp suất vượt quá áp suất giới hạn cho phép (khoảng 6 kG/cm2). Van một chiều (1) có tác dụng khi động cơ ngừng hoạt động. Van một chiều kết hợp với bộ ổn định áp suất duy trì áp suất dư trong đường ống nhiên liệu khi động cơ ngừng chạy, do vậy có thể dễ dàng khởi động lại. Nếu không có áp suất dư thì nhiên liệu có thể dễ dàng bị hoá hơi tại nhiệt độ cao gây khó khăn khi khởi động lại động cơ.  Ðiều khiển bơm nhiên liệu: Bơm nhiên liệu chỉ hoạt động khi động cơ đang chạy. Ðiều này tránh cho nhiên liệu không bị bơm đến động cơ trong trường hợp khóa điện bật ON nhưng động cơ chưa chạy. Hiện nay có nhiều phương pháp điều khiển bơm nhiên liệu Khi động cơ đang quay khởi động. Dòng điện chạy qua cực ST2 của khóa điện đến cuộn dây máy khởi động (kí hiệu ST) và dòng diện vẫn chạy từ cực STAcủa ECU (tín hiệu STA). Khi tín hiệu STA và tín hiệu NE được truyền đến ECU, transitor công suất bật ON, dòng điện chạy đến cuộn dây mở mạch (C/OPN), rơle mở mạch bật lên, nguồn điện cấp đến bơm nhiên liệu và bơm hoạt động. Khi động cơ đã khởi động. Sau khi động cơ đã khởi động, khóa điện được trở về vị trí ON (cực IG2) từ vị trí Start cực (ST), trong khi tín hiệu NE đang phát ra (động cơ đang nổ máy), ECU giữ Tr bật ON, rơle mở mạch ON bơm nhiên liệu được duy trì hoạt động Khi động cơ ngừng. Khi động cơ ngừng, tín hiệu NE đến ECU động cơ bị tắt. Nó tắt Transistor, do đó cắt dòng điện chạy đến cuộn dây của rơle mở mạch. Kết quả là, rơle mở mạch tắt ngừng bơm nhiên liệu.
  28. 28. Hình 3.2: Sơ đồ mạch điều khiển bơm nhiên liệu. 1:Cầu chì dòng cao; 2,6,8,9:Cầu chì; 3,4,10:Rơ le; 5:Bơm; 7:Khóa điện; 11:Máy khởi động. 1.2 Bộ lọc nhiên liệu: Lọc nhiên liệu lọc tất cả các chất bẩn và tạp chất khác ra khỏi nhiên liệu. Nó được lắp tại phía có áp suất cao của bơm nhiên liệu. Ưu điểm của loại lọc thấm kiểu dùng giấy là giá rẻ, lọc sạch. Tuy nhiên loại lọc này cũng có nhược điểm là tuổi thọ thấp, chu kỳ thay thế trung bình khoảng 4500km. Hình 3.3: Kết cấu bộ lọc nhiên liệu. 1:Thân lọc nhiên liệu; 2:Lõi lọc; 3:Tấm lọc;
  29. 29. 4:Cửa xăng ra; 5:Tấm đỡ; 6:Cửa xăng vào. Xăng từ bơm nhiên liệu vào cửa (6) của bộ lọc, sau đó xăng đi qua phần tử lọc (2). Lõi lọc được làm bằng giấy, độ xốp của lõi giấy khoảng 10µm. Các tạp chất có kích thước lớn hơn 10µm được giữ lại đây. Sau đó xăng đi qua tấm lọc (3) các tạp chất nhỏ hơn 10µm được giữ lại và xăng đi qua cửa ra (5) của bộ lọc là xăng tương đối sạch cung cấp quá trình nạp cho động cơ. 1.3 Bộ ổn định áp suất: Bộ điều chỉnh áp suất được bắt ở cuối ống phân phối. Nhiệm vụ của bộ điều áp là duy trì và ổn định độ chênh áp trong đường ống. Bộ điều chỉnh áp suất nhiên liệu cấp đến vòi phun phụ thuộc vào áp suất trên đường ống nạp. Lượng nhiên liệu được điều khiển bằng thời gian của tín hiệu phun, nên để lượng nhiên liệu được phun ra chính xác thì mức chênh áp giữa xăng cung cấp đến vòi phun và không gian đầu vòi phun phải luôn luôn giữ ở mức 2,9 kG/cm2 và chính bộ điều chỉnh áp suất bảo đảm trách nhiệm này. Hình 5.5: Sự điều chỉnh áp suất nhiên liệu theo áp suất đường ống nạp của bộ ổn định áp suất.
  30. 30. Hình 3.4: Kết cấu bộ ổn định áp suất. 1:Khoang thông với đường nạp khí; 2:Lò xo; 3:Van; 4:Màng; 5: Khoang thông với dàn ống xăng; 6:Ðường xăng hồi về thùng xăng.  Nguyên lý làm việc của bộ ổn định . Nhiên liệu có áp suất từ dàn ống phân phối sẽ ấn màng (4) làm mở van (3). Một phần nhiên liệu chạy ngược trở lại thùng chứa qua đường nhiên liệu trở về thùng (6). Lượng nhiên liệu trở về phụ thuộc vào độ căng của lò xo màng, áp suất nhiên liệu thay đổi tuỳ theo lượng nhiên liệu hồi. Ðộ chân không của đường ống nạp được dẫn vào buồng phía chứa lò xo làm giảm sức căng lò xo và tăng lượng nhiên liệu hồi, do đó làm giảm áp suất nhiên liệu. Nói tóm lại, khi độ chân không của đường ống nạp tăng lên (giảm áp), thì áp suất nhiên liệu chỉ giảm tương ứng với sự giảm áp suất đó. Vì vậy áp suất của nhiên liệu A và độ chân không đường nạp B được duy trì không đổi. Khi bơm nhiên liệu ngừng hoạt động, lò xo (2) ấn van (3) đóng lại. Kết quả là van một chiều bên trong nhiên liệu và van bên trong bộ điều áp duy trì áp suất dư trong đường ống nhiên liệu. 1.4 Vòi phun xăng điện tử:
  31. 31. Vòi phun trên động cơ 1TR-FE là loại vòi phun đầu dài, trên thân vòi phun có tấm cao su cách nhiệt và giảm rung cho vòi phun, các ống dẫn nhiên liệu đến vòi phun được nối bằng các giắc nối nhanh. Vòi phun hoạt động bằng điện từ, lượng phun và thời điểm phun nhiên liệu phụ thuộc vào tín hiệu từ ECU. Vòi phun được lắp vào nắp quy lát ở gần cửa nạp của từng xy lanh qua một tấm đệm cách nhiệt và được bắt chặt vào ống phân phối xăng.  Kết cấu và nguyên lý hoạt động của vòi phun. Khi cuộn dây (4) nhận được tín hiệu từ ECU, piston (7) sẽ bị kéo lên thắng được sức căng của lò xo. Do van kim và piston là cùng một khối nên van cũng bị kéo lên tách khỏi đế van của nó và nhiên liệu được phun ra. Hình 3.5: Kết cấu vòi phun nhiên liệu. 1:Thân vòi phun ;2:Giắc cắm; 3:Đầu vào; 4:Gioăng chữ O; 5:Cuộn dây; 6:Lò xo; 7:Piston ; 8:Đệm cao su; 9:Van kim.
  32. 32. Lượng phun được điều khiển bằng khoảng thời gian phát ra tín hiệu của ECU. Do độ mở của van được giữ cố định trong khoảng thời gian ECU phát tín hiệu, vậy lượng nhiên liệu phun ra chỉ phụ thuộc vào thời gian ECU phát tín hiệu.  Mạch điện điều khiển vòi phun: Hiện có 2 loại vòi phun, loại có điện trở thấp1,5-3∧ và loại có điện trở cao13,8∧, nhưng mạch điện của hai loại vòi phun này về cơ bản là giống nhau. Điện áp ắc quy được cung cấp trực tiếp đến các vòi phun qua khóa điện. Các vòi phun được mắt song song. Động cơ 1TR-FE với kiểu phun độc lập nên mỗi vòi phun của nó có một transitor điều khiển phun. Hình 3.6: Sơ đồ mạch điện điều khiển vòi phun động cơ 1TR-FE. 1:Ắc quy; 2:Cầu chì dòng cao; 3:Khóa điện; 4:Cầu chì; 5:Vòi phun 1.5 Hệ thống kiểm soát hơi nhiên liệu: Do yêu cầu bảo vệ môi trường ngày càng khắt khe, hơi xăng tạo ra trong trong thùng chứa trên xe hiện đại sẽ không được thải ra ngoài mà được đưa trở lại đường nạp động cơ.
  33. 33. Hình 3.7: Hệ thống kiểm soát hơi nhiên liệu động cơ 1TR-FE. 1:Bướm ga; 2:Van điện từ; 3:Van một chiều; 4:Thùng xăng; 5:Van chân không của nắp bình xăng; 6:Bộ lọc than hoạt tính. Hơi nhiên liệu bốc lên từ bình nhiên liệu, đi qua van một chiều (3) và đi vào bộ lọc than hoạt tính(6). Than sẽ hấp thụ hơi nhiên liệu. Lượng hơi được hấp thụ này sẽ được hút từ cửa lọc của cổ họng gió vào xy lanh để đốt cháy khi động cơ hoạt động. ECU điều khiển dòng khí bằng cách điều chỉnh độ mở của van điện từ. Van chân không (5) của nắp bình nhiên liệu được mở ra để hút không khí từ bên ngoài vào bình nhiên liệu khi trong thùng có áp suất chân không. 2. Hệ thống cung cấp không khí động cơ 1TR-FE trên xe innova G: 2.1 Sơ đồ hệ thống cung cấp không khí: Không khí Lọc không khí Cảm biến lưu lượng khí nạp Các xy lanh Đường ống nạp Ống góp nạp Cổ họng gió Hình 3.8: Sơ đồ khối hệ thống nạp. Tải bản FULL (69 trang): https://bit.ly/3BnmtwS Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  34. 34. Hệ thống nạp khí cung cấp lượng không khí cần cho sự cháy đến các xylanh động cơ. Không khí đi qua lọc gió, sau đó đến cảm biến lưu lượng khí nạp, cổ họng gió, qua ống góp nạp và các đường ống rồi đến các xylanh trong kỳ nạp. 2.2 Các bộ phận của hệ thống cung cấp không khí: 2.2.1 Lọc không khí: Lọc không khí nhằm mục đích lọc sạch không khí trước khi không khí đi vào động cơ. Nó có vai trò rất quan trọng nhằm làm giảm sự mài mòn của động cơ. Trên động cơ 1TR-FE dùng kiểu lọc thấm, lõi lọc bằng giấy. Loại này có ưu điểm giá thành không cao, dễ chế tạo. Tuy vậy nhược điểm là tuổi thọ thấp, chu kỳ thay thế ngắn. 2.2.1 Cổ họng gió: Các bộ phận tạo thành gồm: bướm ga, môtơ điều khiển bướm ga, cảm biến vị trí bướm ga và các bộ phận khác. Bướm ga dùng để thay đổi lượng không khí dùng trong quá trình hoạt động của động cơ, cảm biến vị trí bướm ga lắp trên trục của bướm ga nhằm nhận biết độ mở bướm ga, môtơ bướm ga để mở và đóng bướm ga, và một lò xo hồi để trả bướm ga về một trí cố định. Môtơ bướm ga ứng dụng một môtơ điện một chiều (DC) có độ nhạy tốt và ít tiêu thụ năng lượng. Hình 3.9: Kết cấu cổ họng gió. Tải bản FULL (69 trang): https://bit.ly/3BnmtwS Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  35. 35. 1:Môtơ bước; 2:Bướm ga; 3:Các nam châm; 4:Các bánh răng giảm tốc; 5:IC HALL(cảm biến vị trí bướm ga).  Nguyên lý làm việc: ECU động cơ điều khiển độ lớn và hướng của dòng điện chạy đến môtơ điều khiển bướm ga, làm quay hay giữ môtơ, và mở hoặc đóng bướm ga qua một cụm bánh răng giảm tốc. Góc mở bướm ga thực tế được phát hiện bằng một cảm biến vị trí bướm ga, và thông số đó được phản hồi về ECU động cơ. Khi dòng điện không chạy qua môtơ, lò xo hồi sẽ mở bướm ga đến vị trí cố định (khoảng 7 0 ). Tuy nhiên, trong chế độ không tải bướm ga có thể được đóng lại nhỏ hơn so với vị trí cố định. Khi ECU động cơ phát hiện thấy có hư hỏng, nó bật đèn báo hư hỏng trên đồng hồ táp lô đồng thời cắt nguuồn đến môtơ, nhưng do bướm ga được giữ ở góc mở khoảng 7 0 , xe vẫn có thể chạy đến nơi an toàn. 2.2.3 Ống góp hút và đường ống nạp: Ống góp hút và đường ống nạp được chế tạo bằng nhựa nhằm mục đích giảm trọng lượng và sự truyền nhiệt đến nắp qui lát. Hình 3.10: Ống góp hút và đường ống nạp 1:Ống góp hút; 2:Đường ống nạp 3457046

    Be the first to comment

Đồ Án Thiết Kế Ô Tô Hệ Thống Phun Xăng Điện Tử EFI (Kèm Bản Vẽ)

Views

Total views

40

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×