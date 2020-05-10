ベンチャーマネージャーのマニュアル⑥さいごに

Successfully reported this slideshow.
さいごに ①良いマネージャーであるための出発点とは ②新しい時代の主役はベンチャーマネージャー 1
さいごに ①良いマネージャーであるための出発点とは ②新しい時代の主役はベンチャーマネージャー 2
出発点 メンバーを 大事にする 気持ち メンバーの 才能が開花する チームの 成果が出る 社会も会社も 喜ぶ メンバーが やる気に 満ち溢れる 本マニュアルの技術  ベンチャーマネージャーの役割  ベンチャーマネージャーの基本動作  ピー...
メンバーのキャリアにおける本質的な成功にコミットする メンバーのご機嫌をとるのは、“大事にする気持ち”とは異なる メンバーを 大事にする気持ち 成果を上げて、 よりチャレンジングな 機会を得てほしい 高評価を得て 給与をあげてほしい 夢を叶える...
さいごに 1.良いマネージャーであるための出発点とは 2.新しい時代の主役はベンチャーマネージャー 5
新しい時代の到来①ネットワーク型組織 副業解禁・DX・SNSの発達・終身雇用の崩壊などを背景に、 様々な人が有機的につながる組織モデルにシフトしつつある 1社完結型組織 ネットワーク型組織 自社のメンバーだけで完結して 仕事を進める組織形態 会...
新しい時代の到来②オンラインワーク 新型コロナウイルスの蔓延による在宅勤務を発端に、 オンラインワークが急速に浸透 オンラインワークの利便性が浸透し、新しい時代の働き方のスタンダードに 7
ネットワーク型組織 x オンラインワークが起こすダイナミックな変化 ネットワーク型組織とオンラインワークは相互に作用し合い、 新しい時代へと急速に向かわせる ネットワーク型 組織 オンライン ワーク ネットワーク型組織では会社の枠を超えた兼業者...
新時代はベンチャーマネージャーが主役になる 会社の枠や物理的空間を超え、多様なタレントを組織化し成果に導く ベンチャーマネージャーが新時代の主役になる 雇用形態も価値観も違うタレント 物理的な空間を共有しない、 “あうんの呼吸”が通用しないチー...
ベンチャーマネージャーに必要なマインドセット 新時代のマインドセットに切り替え、 新時代のど真ん中で成果を生み続けよう オープン マインド デジタル シフト “つながり” 構築 透明化 自社＊フルタイムに こだわらず、多様な 人とプロジェクトを...
長村の実体験はこちらをどうぞ^^ 11 https://note.com/nagam/n/n332938e28ae4
以下もご活用ください^^ 公開した本スライドの解説動画を定期的にあげていきます 公開した本スライドを解説する記事を定期的にあげていきます 12 https://note.com/nagam https://www.youtube.com/cha...
