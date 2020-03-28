Successfully reported this slideshow.
OUTLINE 1. Introduction: teenagers and reading 2. Reading and value systems: how do we learn not to read 3. The reader thr...
INTRODUCTION: TEENAGERS AND READING • Competence • Epistemic curiosity • Empathy IFLA School Libraries International Meeti...
READING ANDVALUE SYSTEMS HOW DOWE LEARN TO NOT READ IFLA School Libraries International Meeting 02/04/2020 _ Dott.ssa Beat...
THE READERTHROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS «A crooked being, too thin or too fat (anyway unfit because, of course, he doesn’t pra...
THE READERTHROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS «You say reading is a lonely activity, but for us it is global and it can be a saving ...
SCHOOLS, LIBRARIES AND SCHOOL LIBRARIES IFLA School Libraries International Meeting 02/04/2020 _ Dott.ssa Beatrice Eleuter...
FINAL REMARKS: TO PAINT OVER THE IMAGINARY IFLA School Libraries International Meeting 02/04/2020 _ Dott.ssa Beatrice Eleu...
THANKYOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION! For further information, you are welcome to contact me at b.p.eleuteri@gmail.com
The reader’s ghost. Books and libraries in teen’s imagination, by Beatrice Eleuteri

The PPT Presentation concerns the videorecorderd speech by Beatrice Eleuteri, PhD Student at Roma Tre University in Rome, on "The reader’s ghost. Books and libraries in teen’s imagination".

Abstract (EN)
We often believe that a child, yet a young adult, only needs to be taught how to read and write for us to feel in the right to reproach him if he doesn’t actually do it or if he’s not really good at it.Well, knowing how to read is not enough to motivate reading. Reading is an “habitus”, a suit that could fit tight, or loose, that we need to try on a couple of times in the dressing room before choosing to buy it. The school library is a guest-house, a place in which kids, especially culturally deprived ones, must feel safe and welcome to talk about stories, experiences, opinions. A forum to meet books of course, but also readers. A workshop meant to sew our personal reader’s habitus, rejuvenating it from its old mousy image and preparing it for us to grow inside it.

Published in: Education
The reader’s ghost. Books and libraries in teen’s imagination, by Beatrice Eleuteri

  1. 1. INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 Dipartimento di Scienze della Formazione Department of Education Con la collaborazione di / In collaboration with THE READER’S GHOST Books and libraries in teenagers’ imagination Beatrice Eleuteri (Università degli Studi RomaTre) #RomaTrenonsiferma / #RomaTredoesnotstop
  2. 2. INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020 BIO Coming from artistic and humanistic education, I have a three years’ degree in Cultural Heritage applied on performing arts, a master’s degree in Communication and information sciences, a Specialization in library science and, at the moment, I am enrolled at the University of RomaTre (department of Education) as a Ph.D. Student. I work as a cultural animator and promotor, intending to combine theatre and music with the arts of language, such as rhetoric, debate and literature, in workshops and lectures that involve schools and libraries. I collaborate with the PerLaRe (Association for the study of rhetoric) and AIB (Italian libraries association); starting in 2019, I also work as a book artisan, introducing handcrafting and the history of books in reading promotion projects that mean to analyze and illustrate the language and educate reading for pleasure, especially with teenagers.
  3. 3. ABSTRACT We often believe that a child, yet a young adult, only needs to be taught how to read and write for us to feel in the right to reproach him if he doesn’t actually do it or if he’s not really good at it.Well, knowing how to read is not enough to motivate reading. Reading is an “habitus”, a suit that could fit tight, or loose, that we need to try on a couple of times in the dressing room before choosing to buy it. The school library is a guest-house, a place in which kids, especially culturally deprived ones, must feel safe and welcome to talk about stories, experiences, opinions. A forum to meet books of course, but also readers. A workshop meant to sew our personal reader’s habitus, rejuvenating it from its old mousy image and preparing it for us to grow inside it. INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020
  4. 4. OUTLINE 1. Introduction: teenagers and reading 2. Reading and value systems: how do we learn not to read 3. The reader through the looking glass 4. Schools, libraries, school libraries 5. Final remarks: to paint over the imaginary Essential References Contacts INTERNATIONAL SEMINAL MEETING ON “THE EVOLVING CONCEPT OF ‘SCHOOL-LIBRARY’ AND ITS PROFESSION” – ROME 02/04/2020
  5. 5. INTRODUCTION: TEENAGERS AND READING • Competence • Epistemic curiosity • Empathy IFLA School Libraries International Meeting 02/04/2020 _ Dott.ssa Beatrice Eleuteri ANTHROPOPOIESIS 0,0 10,0 20,0 30,0 40,0 50,0 60,0 70,0 6-10 11-14 15-17 18-19 20-24 25-34 35-44 45-54 55-59 60-64 65-74 75 or more People over 6 yo who have read books in the past 12 months 2007 2013 2018 1 2 3 4 5
  6. 6. READING ANDVALUE SYSTEMS HOW DOWE LEARN TO NOT READ IFLA School Libraries International Meeting 02/04/2020 _ Dott.ssa Beatrice Eleuteri Lack of correct learning strategies Effort Frustration Wrong intelligence model Low competence perception Anxiety DutyVS Pleasure Obligation Intolerance Adults’ stereotypes and value systems appropriation Social inconvenience Shame Compensative strategies meant to defend self esteem and need of belonging NON READING CHOICE 1 2 3 4 5
  7. 7. THE READERTHROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS «A crooked being, too thin or too fat (anyway unfit because, of course, he doesn’t practice any kind of sport), bent on a desk, in the darkness, alone, only with the fainting light of a lamp to illuminate the yellowy pages he’s losing his sight on (therefore he usually wears bottle bottom thick glasses). He doesn’t have any friends, or girlfiend/boyfriend, wears unfashioned clothes and has already lost any kind of contact with reality, so that when he speaks nobody understands.» Boys and girls involved in 2018’s motivational survey «The rhetoric of no reading» IFLA School Libraries International Meeting 02/04/2020 _ Dott.ssa Beatrice Eleuteri 1 2 3 4 5
  8. 8. THE READERTHROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS «You say reading is a lonely activity, but for us it is global and it can be a saving anchor for those who do feel lonely. Reading allows people to see themselves through the story and someone else’s words, to recognize themselves in the characters and live other lives, in other places; it makes you feel strong emotions, helps you in life choices. Reading a novel doesn’t just allow you to get away from reality, it makes you think about things happening in your daily life and make you capable of developing your very own thinking. I read because I can stop and take my time. I once was at a point in life when a book helped me a lot and I think that there’s no much to say, you make a journey every time you read a book. It happened to me to stay awake all night reading a book a friend lent me because it touched emotions that I haven’t had felt for a long time and a movie can’t do the same thing. Every single person has a different story, we just have to find the right book, the one that fits us and then maybe, trying it on, we’ll like it. Imagination can be a hard task but it comes from inside you and the book lets it out. Reading a book means to put yourself in the game, not choosing the easier way. In short, who says that he doesn’t like reading maybe simply didn’t read the right books.» Boys and girls involved in 2018’s motivational survey «The rhetoric of no reading» IFLA School Libraries International Meeting 02/04/2020 _ Dott.ssa Beatrice Eleuteri 1 2 3 4 5
  9. 9. SCHOOLS, LIBRARIES AND SCHOOL LIBRARIES IFLA School Libraries International Meeting 02/04/2020 _ Dott.ssa Beatrice Eleuteri Duty Pleasure Amusement Imagination Dialogue Free time Study Comprehension Silence School time What is the library for? «To get free books (but you can’t write on them)» «To borrow dictionaries» «To study and hang during religion’s class» Boys and girls involved in 2018’s motivational survey «The rhetoric of no reading» • Spaces • Time • People PEERS & PROFESSIONALS 1 2 3 4 5
  10. 10. FINAL REMARKS: TO PAINT OVER THE IMAGINARY IFLA School Libraries International Meeting 02/04/2020 _ Dott.ssa Beatrice Eleuteri Training Motivation Opennes Transdisciplinarity Multimediality Flexibility Dialogue Professionality Updating Exchange Monitoring Time Example Listening Choice 1 2 3 4 5
  13. 13. THANKYOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION! For further information, you are welcome to contact me at b.p.eleuteri@gmail.com

