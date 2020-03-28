The PPT Presentation concerns the videorecorderd speech by Beatrice Eleuteri, PhD Student at Roma Tre University in Rome, on "The reader’s ghost. Books and libraries in teen’s imagination".



Abstract (EN)

We often believe that a child, yet a young adult, only needs to be taught how to read and write for us to feel in the right to reproach him if he doesn’t actually do it or if he’s not really good at it.Well, knowing how to read is not enough to motivate reading. Reading is an “habitus”, a suit that could fit tight, or loose, that we need to try on a couple of times in the dressing room before choosing to buy it. The school library is a guest-house, a place in which kids, especially culturally deprived ones, must feel safe and welcome to talk about stories, experiences, opinions. A forum to meet books of course, but also readers. A workshop meant to sew our personal reader’s habitus, rejuvenating it from its old mousy image and preparing it for us to grow inside it.