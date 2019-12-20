Manu multimedia call

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Department of English sem :- 4 Paper no :- 16 Topic name :- Multimedia Call Pareped by :- Mansi Upadhyay
  2. 2.  Antonyms ✘ Entrance ✘ Warm ✘ Dead ✘ Push ✘ Servant ✘ Borrow ✘ Give ✘ Receive ✘ Alive ✘ Exit ✘ Lend ✘ Cool ✘ Pull ✘ Master 2
  3. 3.  Synonyms ✘ Baffle ✘ Kind ✘ Fair ✘ Hypocrisy ✘ Intelligent ✘ Hardworking ✘ Positive ✘ Diligent ✘ Smart ✘ Optimistic ✘ Thoughtful ✘ Confuse ✘ Duplicity ✘ Just 3
  4. 4.  Articles ✘ ______ insect. ✘ ______ lemon. ✘ ______woman arrived. ✘ ______ cold day. ✘ ______ sun shines brightly. ✘ The ✘ An ✘ A ✘ A ✘ The 4
  5. 5.  Noun (Country, Singer, England, Mountain, Justin, Mount, Laptop, MacBook, Earth, Planet) ✘ Common Noun • Country • Singer • Mountain • Laptop • Planet ✘ Proper Noun • England • Justin • Mount • MacBook • Earth 5
  6. 6.  Pronoun ✘ ( He, This, Those, She, That ) 1) ______ is a good athlete. 2) ______ are your flowers. 3) ______ is a boy. 4) ______ is his bike. 5) ______ is my car.  Correct Answers :- ( She, Those, He, That, This ) 6
  7. 7.  Preposition ✘ ( On, Among, Behind, Over, At ) 1) He jumped ________ the wall. 2) He swam _______ the lake. 3) The food was placed _______ the table. 4) My beg was _______ the table. 5) The moon is _______ the stars.  Correct Answers :- over, at, on, behind, among) 7
  8. 8.  Conjunctions ✘ ( But, So, and, or, Because ) 1) She bought a shird _______ a book. 2) I’m getting good grades _______ I study everyday. 3) Soniya has won the match ______ he is happy. 4) These girls are clever _______ naughty. 5) I take milk ______ tea.  Correct Answers :- ( and, because, so, but, or ) 8
  9. 9.  The Present Continuous Tense ✘ ( are eating, am singing, is reading, are playing, is talking ) 1) I ______ at church today. 2) The boys _______ ball after school. 3) He _______ to his friend. 4) They ______ lunch right now. 5) Rose ______ a book.  Correct Answer :- ( am singing, are playing, is talking, are eating, is reading ) 9
  10. 10.  The Present Perfect Tense ✘ ( have thrown, has been, have done, have seen, has lived ) 1) I ______ that movie twenty times. 2) She ______ in London for three years. 3) She ______ hungry for hours. 4) They ______ the ball. 5) Rahul ______ her work.  Correct Answer :- ( have seen, has lived, has been, have thrown, have done ) 10
  11. 11. 11

