Fuzzylogic

FUZZY RULE BASE AND APPROXIMATE REASONING
Fuzzy If-Then Rules  General format: If x is A then y is B  Examples:  If pressure is high, then volume is small.  If ...
Fuzzy Reasoning Single rule with single antecedent Rule: if x is A then y is B Fact: x is A’ Conclusion: y is B’ Graphic R...
Fuzzy Reasoning Single rule with multiple antecedent Rule: if x is A and y is B then z is C Fact: x is A’ and y is B’ Conc...
Fuzzy Reasoning Multiple rules with multiple antecedent Rule 1: if x is A1 and y is B1 then z is C1 Rule 2: if x is A2 and...
Fuzzy Reasoning Graphics representation: A1 B1 A2 B2 T-norm X X Y Y w1 w2 A’ A’ B’ B’ C1 C2 Z Z C’ Z X Y A’ B’ x is A’ y i...
The degree of an element in a fuzzy set corresponds to the truth value of a proposition in fuzzy logic systems. FUZZY RULE...
LINGUISTIC VARIABLES  A linguistic variable is a fuzzy variable. • The linguistic variable speed ranges between 0 and 300...
TRUTH TABLES Truth tables define logic functions of two propositions. Let X and Y be two propositions, either of which can...
FUZZY RULES A fuzzy rule is defined as the conditional statement of the form If x is A THEN y is B where x and y are lingu...
 The decision-making process is based on rules with sentence conjunctives AND, OR and ALSO.  Each rule corresponds to a ...
FUZZY RULE FORMATION IF height is tall THEN weight is heavy. Here the fuzzy classes height and weight have a given range (...
FORMATION OF FUZZY RULES Three general forms are adopted for forming fuzzy rules. They are:  Assignment statements,  Con...
Assignment Statements Conditional Statements Unconditional Statements
DECOMPOSITION OF FUZZY RULES A compound rule is a collection of several simple rules combined together.  Multiple conjunc...
DECOMPOSITION OF FUZZY RULES Multiple Conjunctive Antecedants Conditional Statements ( With Else and Unless) Multiple disj...
AGGREGATION OF FUZZY RULES Aggregation of rules is the process of obtaining the overall consequents from the individual co...
AGGREGATION OF FUZZY RULES Conjunctive system of rules
Disjunctive system of rules
FUZZY RULE - EXAMPLE Rule 1: If height is short then weight is light. Rule 2: If height is medium then weight is medium. R...
Problem: Given (a) membership functions for short, medium- height, tall, light, medium-weight and heavy; (b) The three fuz...
Solution: (1) From John’s height we know that John is short (degree 0.3) John is of medium height (degree 0.6) John is tal...
 The cumulative fuzzy output is obtained by OR-ing the output from each rule.  Cumulative fuzzy output (weight at 6’1”).
1. De-fuzzify to obtain a numerical estimate of the output. 2. Choose the middle of the range where the truth value is max...
FUZZY REASONING There exist four modes of fuzzy approximate reasoning, which include: 1. Categorical reasoning, 2. Qualita...
REASONING WITH FUZZY RULES  In classical systems, rules with true antecedents fire. (Like if a is true only then b is imp...
SINGLE RULE WITH SINGLE ANTECEDANT
MULTIPLE ANTECEDANTS
MULTIPLE ANTECEDANTS IF x is A AND y is B THEN z is C IF x is A OR y is B THEN z is C Use unification (OR) or intersection...
MULTIPLE RULE WITH MULTIPLE ANTECEDANTS
MULTIPLE CONSEQUENTS IF x is A THEN y is B AND z is C Each consequent is affected equally by the membership in the anteced...
FUZZY INFERENCE SYSTEMS (FIS)  Fuzzy rule based systems, fuzzy models, and fuzzy expert systems are also known as fuzzy i...
BLOCK DIAGRAM OF FIS
TYPES OF FIS There are two types of Fuzzy Inference Systems:  Mamdani FIS(1975)  Sugeno FIS(1985)
MAMDANI FUZZY INFERENCE SYSTEMS (FIS)  Fuzzify input variables: • Determine membership values.  Evaluate rules: • Based ...
SUGENO FUZZY INFERENCE SYSTEMS (FIS) The main steps of the fuzzy inference process namely, 1. fuzzifying the inputs and 2....
SUGENO FIS
SUMMARY  Advantages of fuzzy logic • Allows the use of vague linguistic terms in the rules.  Disadvantages of fuzzy logi...
Fuzzy Inference Processing 42 • There are three models for Fuzzy processing based on the expressions of consequent parts i...
Fuzzy Inference Processing contd.. 43 2. TSK (Takagi-Sugano-Kang) model: y = a0 + Ʃ ai xi where ai are constants The outpu...
Applications of Fuzzy Logic 44  Fuzzy logic has been used in many applications including - Domestic appliances like washi...
Case Study: Controlling the speed of a motor in a room cooler 45 • Through this case study we can understand fuzzy logic, ...
Case Study: Operation of a room cooler contd.. 46 • Two input variables –room temperature and cooler fan speed control the...
Case Study: Operation of a room cooler contd.. 47  Fuzzy profiles are defined for each of the three parameters by assigni...
Case Study: Operation of a room cooler contd.. 48 Figure 2. Fuzzy relationships for the inputs Fan Motor speed 1 4 7 10 13...
Case Study: Operation of a room cooler contd.. 49 Figure 3. Fuzzy relationships for the outputs Water Flow Rate 0 0.2 0.4 ...
Fuzzy Rules for fuzzy room cooler 50  The fuzzy rules form the triggers of the fuzzy engine  After a study of the system...
Fuzzy Rules for fuzzy room cooler contd.. 51  R5: If temperature is WARM and fan motor speed is MEDIUM then the flow-rate...
Fuzzification 52  The fuzzifier that performs the mapping of the membership values of the input parameters temperature an...
Example of fuzzification 53  From Figure 1., the temperature 42 degrees correspond to two membership values 0.142 and 0.2...
Example of fuzzification contd.. 54  From Table 2, there are four combinations possible  If temperature is WARM and fan ...
Defuzzification 55 • The fuzzy outputs LOW-POSITIVE, POSITIVE, and HIGH- POSITIVE are to be converted to a single crisp va...
Defuzzification contd.. 56 • ttttt 1 4 7… 37 40 43 46 48 DegreeofmembershipDegreeofmembership Degreeof membership 1 4 … 13...
Defuzzification contd.. 57 • ttttt 1 4 7… 37 40 43 46 48 DegreeofmembershipDegreeofmembership Degreeof membership 1 4 … 28...
Defuzzification contd.. 58 • ttttt 1 4 7..28.. 40 43 46 48 DegreeofmembershipDegreeofmembership Degreeof membership 1 4 … ...
Defuzzification contd.. 59 • ttttt 1 4 7..28.. 40 43 46 48 DegreeofmembershipDegreeofmembership Degreeof membership 1 4 …1...
Defuzzification contd.. 60 Degreeof membership Temperature 42 D Centigrade Motor speed (RPM) 31 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 0 ...
Steps in Fuzzy logic based system  Formulating fuzzy regions  Fuzzy rules  Embedding a Defuzzification procedure In Def...
HYBRID SOFT COMPUTING TECHNIQUES
Neural Network Systems Neural networks are the simplified models of the human nervous systems mimicking our ability to ada...
The main aim of the concept of hybridization is to overcome the weakness in one technique while applying it and bringing o...
The use of hybrid systems is growing rapidly with successful applications in areas such as  engineering design  stock ma...
VARIOUS HYBRID SYSTEMS In this text book, the following three different hybrid systems are discussed:  Neuro fuzzy hybrid...
NEURO FUZZY HYBRID SYSTEMS Definition: A neuro-fuzzy hybrid system (also called fuzzy neural hybrid) is a learning mechani...
ARCHITECTURE OF NEURO FUZZY HYBRID SYSTEMS Fig 1 The general architecture of neuro-fuzzy hybrid system is as shown in Figu...
TYPES OF NEURO FUZZY HYBRID SYSTEMS NFSs can be classified into the following two systems: 1. Cooperative NFSs. 2. General...
CO-OPERATIVE NEURO FUZZY SYSTEMS In this type of system, both artificial neural network (ANN) and fuzzy system work indepe...
GENERAL NEURO FUZZY HYBRID SYSTEMS General neuro-fuzzy hybrid systems (NFHS) resemble neural networks where a fuzzy system...
GENETIC FUZZY HYBRID SYSTEMS The hybridization of genetic algorithm and fuzzy logic can be performed in the following two ...
ADVANTAGES OF GENETIC FUZZY HYBRID SYSTEMS GAs allow us to represent different kinds of structures, such as weights, featu...
  1. 1. FUZZY RULE BASE AND APPROXIMATE REASONING
  2. 2. Fuzzy If-Then Rules  General format: If x is A then y is B  Examples:  If pressure is high, then volume is small.  If the road is slippery, then driving is dangerous.  If a tomato is red, then it is ripe.  If the speed is high, then apply the brake a little.
  3. 3. Fuzzy Reasoning Single rule with single antecedent Rule: if x is A then y is B Fact: x is A’ Conclusion: y is B’ Graphic Representation: A X w A’ B Y x is A’ B’ Y A’ X y is B’
  4. 4. Fuzzy Reasoning Single rule with multiple antecedent Rule: if x is A and y is B then z is C Fact: x is A’ and y is B’ Conclusion: z is C’ Graphic Representation: A B T-norm X Y w A’ B’ C2 Z C’ Z X Y A’ B’ x is A’ y is B’ z is C’
  5. 5. Fuzzy Reasoning Multiple rules with multiple antecedent Rule 1: if x is A1 and y is B1 then z is C1 Rule 2: if x is A2 and y is B2 then z is C2 Fact: x is A’ and y is B’ Conclusion: z is C’ Graphic Representation: (next slide)
  6. 6. Fuzzy Reasoning Graphics representation: A1 B1 A2 B2 T-norm X X Y Y w1 w2 A’ A’ B’ B’ C1 C2 Z Z C’ Z X Y A’ B’ x is A’ y is B’ z is C’
  7. 7. The degree of an element in a fuzzy set corresponds to the truth value of a proposition in fuzzy logic systems. FUZZY RULES AND REASONING
  8. 8. LINGUISTIC VARIABLES  A linguistic variable is a fuzzy variable. • The linguistic variable speed ranges between 0 and 300 km/h and includes the fuzzy sets slow, very slow, fast, … • Fuzzy sets define the linguistic values.  Hedges are qualifiers of a linguistic variable. • All purpose: very, quite, extremely • Probability: likely, unlikely • Quantifiers: most, several, few • Possibilities: almost impossible, quite possible
  9. 9. TRUTH TABLES Truth tables define logic functions of two propositions. Let X and Y be two propositions, either of which can be true or false. The operations over the propositions are: 1. Conjunction (): X AND Y. 2. Disjunction (): X OR Y. 3. Implication or conditional (): IF X THEN Y. 4. Bidirectional or equivalence (): X IF AND ONLY IF Y.
  10. 10. FUZZY RULES A fuzzy rule is defined as the conditional statement of the form If x is A THEN y is B where x and y are linguistic variables and A and B are linguistic values determined by fuzzy sets on the universes of discourse X and Y. IF height is tall THEN weight is heavy.
  11. 11.  The decision-making process is based on rules with sentence conjunctives AND, OR and ALSO.  Each rule corresponds to a fuzzy relation.  Rules belong to a rule base.  Example: If (Distance x to second car is SMALL) OR (Distance y to obstacle is CLOSE) AND (speed v is HIGH) THEN (perform LARGE correction to steering angle ) ALSO (make MEDIUM reduction in speed v).  Three antecedents (or premises) in this example give rise to two outputs (consequences).
  12. 12. FUZZY RULE FORMATION IF height is tall THEN weight is heavy. Here the fuzzy classes height and weight have a given range (i.e., the universe of discourse). range (height) = [140, 220] range (weight) = [50, 250]
  13. 13. FORMATION OF FUZZY RULES Three general forms are adopted for forming fuzzy rules. They are:  Assignment statements,  Conditional statements,  Unconditional statements.
  14. 14. Assignment Statements Conditional Statements Unconditional Statements
  15. 15. DECOMPOSITION OF FUZZY RULES A compound rule is a collection of several simple rules combined together.  Multiple conjunctive antecedent,  Multiple disjunctive antecedent,  Conditional statements (with ELSE and UNLESS).
  16. 16. DECOMPOSITION OF FUZZY RULES Multiple Conjunctive Antecedants Conditional Statements ( With Else and Unless) Multiple disjunctive antecedent
  17. 17. AGGREGATION OF FUZZY RULES Aggregation of rules is the process of obtaining the overall consequents from the individual consequents provided by each rule.  Conjunctive system of rules.  Disjunctive system of rules.
  18. 18. AGGREGATION OF FUZZY RULES Conjunctive system of rules
  19. 19. Disjunctive system of rules
  20. 20. FUZZY RULE - EXAMPLE Rule 1: If height is short then weight is light. Rule 2: If height is medium then weight is medium. Rule 3: If height is tall then weight is heavy.
  21. 21. Problem: Given (a) membership functions for short, medium- height, tall, light, medium-weight and heavy; (b) The three fuzzy rules; (c) the fact that John’s height is 6’1” estimate John’s weight.
  22. 22. Solution: (1) From John’s height we know that John is short (degree 0.3) John is of medium height (degree 0.6) John is tall (degree 0.2) (2) Each rule produces a fuzzy set as output by truncating the consequent membership function at the value of the antecedent membership.
  23. 23.  The cumulative fuzzy output is obtained by OR-ing the output from each rule.  Cumulative fuzzy output (weight at 6’1”).
  24. 24. 1. De-fuzzify to obtain a numerical estimate of the output. 2. Choose the middle of the range where the truth value is maximum. 3. John’s weight = 80 Kg. Two methods to de-fuzzification (yen 143-145) 1. Mean of Maximum (MoM) 2. Centre of Area (CoA)
  25. 25. FUZZY REASONING There exist four modes of fuzzy approximate reasoning, which include: 1. Categorical reasoning, 2. Qualitative reasoning, 3. Syllogistic reasoning, 4. Dispositional reasoning.
  26. 26. REASONING WITH FUZZY RULES  In classical systems, rules with true antecedents fire. (Like if a is true only then b is implemented) IF height is tall THEN weight is heavy.  In fuzzy systems, truth (i.e., membership in some class) is relative, so all rules fire (to some extent).
  27. 27. SINGLE RULE WITH SINGLE ANTECEDANT
  28. 28. MULTIPLE ANTECEDANTS
  29. 29. MULTIPLE ANTECEDANTS IF x is A AND y is B THEN z is C IF x is A OR y is B THEN z is C Use unification (OR) or intersection (AND) operations to calculate a membership value for the whole antecedent.
  30. 30. MULTIPLE RULE WITH MULTIPLE ANTECEDANTS
  31. 31. MULTIPLE CONSEQUENTS IF x is A THEN y is B AND z is C Each consequent is affected equally by the membership in the antecedent class(es). E.g., IF x is tall THEN x is heavy AND x has large feet.
  32. 32. FUZZY INFERENCE SYSTEMS (FIS)  Fuzzy rule based systems, fuzzy models, and fuzzy expert systems are also known as fuzzy inference systems.  The key unit of a fuzzy logic system is FIS.  The primary work of this system is decision-making.  FIS uses “IF...THEN” rules along with connectors “OR” or “AND” for making necessary decision rules.  The input to FIS may be fuzzy or crisp, but the output from FIS is always a fuzzy set.  When FIS is used as a controller, it is necessary to have crisp output.  Hence, there should be a defuzzification unit for converting fuzzy variables into crisp variables along FIS.
  33. 33. BLOCK DIAGRAM OF FIS
  34. 34. TYPES OF FIS There are two types of Fuzzy Inference Systems:  Mamdani FIS(1975)  Sugeno FIS(1985)
  35. 35. MAMDANI FUZZY INFERENCE SYSTEMS (FIS)  Fuzzify input variables: • Determine membership values.  Evaluate rules: • Based on membership values of (composite) antecedents.  Aggregate rule outputs: • Unify all membership values for the output from all rules.  Defuzzify the output: • COG: Center of gravity (approx. by summation).
  36. 36. SUGENO FUZZY INFERENCE SYSTEMS (FIS) The main steps of the fuzzy inference process namely, 1. fuzzifying the inputs and 2. applying the fuzzy operator are exactly the same as in MAMDANI FIS. The main difference between Mamdani’s and Sugeno’s methods is that Sugeno output membership functions are either linear or constant.
  37. 37. SUGENO FIS
  38. 38. SUMMARY  Advantages of fuzzy logic • Allows the use of vague linguistic terms in the rules.  Disadvantages of fuzzy logic • Difficult to estimate membership function • There are many ways of interpreting fuzzy rules, combining the outputs of several fuzzy rules and de- fuzzifying the output.
  39. 39. Fuzzy Inference Processing 42 • There are three models for Fuzzy processing based on the expressions of consequent parts in fuzzy rules Suppose xi are inputs and y is the consequents in fuzzy rules 1. Mamdani Model: y = A where A is a fuzzy number to reflect fuzziness • Though it can be used in all types of systems, the model is more suitable for knowledge processing systems than control systems
  40. 40. Fuzzy Inference Processing contd.. 43 2. TSK (Takagi-Sugano-Kang) model: y = a0 + Ʃ ai xi where ai are constants The output is the weighted linear combination of input variables (it can be expanded to nonlinear combination of input variables) Used in fuzzy control applications 3. Simplified fuzzy model: y = c where c is a constant Thus consequents are expressed by constant values
  41. 41. Applications of Fuzzy Logic 44  Fuzzy logic has been used in many applications including - Domestic appliances like washing machines and cameras -Sophisticated applications such as turbine control, data classifiers etc. - Intelligent systems that use fuzzy logic employ techniques for learning and adaptation to the environment
  42. 42. Case Study: Controlling the speed of a motor in a room cooler 45 • Through this case study we can understand fuzzy logic, defining fuzzy rules and fuzzy inference and control mechanisms • Mamdani style of inference processing is used • Problem: A room cooler has a fan encased in a box with wool or hay. The wool is continuously moistened by water that flows through a pump connected to a motor. The rate of flow of water is to be determined; it is a function of room temperature and the speed of motor • The speed of the motor is based on two parameters: temperature and humidity; humidity is increased to reduce temperature
  43. 43. Case Study: Operation of a room cooler contd.. 46 • Two input variables –room temperature and cooler fan speed control the output variable – flow rate of the water. The fuzzy regions using fuzzy terms for input-output are defined as follows Variable name Fuzzy terms Temperature Cold, Cool, Moderate, Warm and Hot Fan speed Slack, Low, Medium, Brisk, fast ((rotations per minute) Flow rate of water Strong Negative (SN), Negative (N), Low-Negative (LN), Medium (M), Low-Positive (LP), Positive (P), and High-Positive (HP)
  44. 44. Case Study: Operation of a room cooler contd.. 47  Fuzzy profiles are defined for each of the three parameters by assigning memberships to their respective values  The profiles have to be carefully designed after studying the nature and desired behavior of the system 1 4 7 10 13 16 19 22 25 28 31 34 37 40 43 46 49 Temperature Degree of membership Cold Cool Moderate Warm Fig.1. Fuzzy relationships for the inputs Temperature 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 Hot
  45. 45. Case Study: Operation of a room cooler contd.. 48 Figure 2. Fuzzy relationships for the inputs Fan Motor speed 1 4 7 10 13 16 19 22 25 28 31 34 37 40 43 46 49 Motor speed RPM Degree of membership Slack Low Medium Brisk Fast 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 Slack Low Medium Brisk Fast
  46. 46. Case Study: Operation of a room cooler contd.. 49 Figure 3. Fuzzy relationships for the outputs Water Flow Rate 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 14 1.6 Flow rate (ml/Sec) Degree of membership SN N LN M LP P HP 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0
  47. 47. Fuzzy Rules for fuzzy room cooler 50  The fuzzy rules form the triggers of the fuzzy engine  After a study of the system, the rules could be written as follows R1: If temperature is HOT and fan motor speed is SLACK then the flow-rate is HIGH-POSITIVE R2: If temperature is HOT and fan motor speed is LOW then the flow-rate is HIGH-POSITIVE R3: If temperature is HOT and fan motor speed is MEDIUM then the flow-rate is POSITIVE R4: If temperature is HOT and fan motor speed is BRISK then the flow-rate is HIGH-POSITIVE
  48. 48. Fuzzy Rules for fuzzy room cooler contd.. 51  R5: If temperature is WARM and fan motor speed is MEDIUM then the flow-rate is LOW-POSITIVE  R6: If temperature is WARM and fan motor speed is BRISK then the flow-rate is POSITIVE  R7: If temperature is COOL and fan motor speed is LOW then the flow-rate is NEGATIVE  R8: If temperature is MODERATE and fan motor speed is LOW then the flow-rate is MEDIUM
  49. 49. Fuzzification 52  The fuzzifier that performs the mapping of the membership values of the input parameters temperature and fan speed to the respective fuzzy regions is known as fuzzification. This is the most important step in fuzzy systems  Suppose that at some time t, the temperature is 42 degrees and fan speed is 31 rpm. The corresponding membership values and the fuzzy regions are shown in Table 2
  50. 50. Example of fuzzification 53  From Figure 1., the temperature 42 degrees correspond to two membership values 0.142 and 0.2 that belong to WARM and HOT fuzzy regions respectively  Similarly From Figure 2., the fan speed 31 rpm corresponds to two membership values 0.25 and 0.286 that belong to MEDIUM and BRISK fuzzy regions respectively Table 2 Parameters Fuzzy Regions Memberships Temperature Warm, hot 0.142, 0.2 Fan Speed medium, brisk 0.25, 0.286
  51. 51. Example of fuzzification contd.. 54  From Table 2, there are four combinations possible  If temperature is WARM and fan speed is MEDIUM  If temperature is WARM and fan speed is BRISK  If temperature is HOT and fan speed is MEDIUM  If temperature is HOT and fan speed is BRISK  Comparing the above combinations with the left side of fuzzy rules R5, R6, R3, and R4 respectively, the flow-rate should be LOW-POSITIVE, POSITIVE, POSITIVE and HIGH-POSITIVE  The conflict should be resolved and the fuzzy region is to be given as a value for the parameter water flow-rate
  52. 52. Defuzzification 55 • The fuzzy outputs LOW-POSITIVE, POSITIVE, and HIGH- POSITIVE are to be converted to a single crisp value that is provided to the fuzzy cooler system; this process is called defuzzification • Several methods are used for defuzzification • The most common methods are 1. The centre of gravity method and 2. The Composite Maxima method The centroid, of a two-dimensional shape X is the intersection of all straight lines that divide X into two parts of equal moment about the line or the average of all points of X. (Moment is a quantitative measure of the shape of a set of points.) In both these methods the composite region formed by the portions A, B, C, and D (corresponding to rules R3, R4, R5 and R6 respectively) on the output profile is to be computed
  53. 53. Defuzzification contd.. 56 • ttttt 1 4 7… 37 40 43 46 48 DegreeofmembershipDegreeofmembership Degreeof membership 1 4 … 13…. 31 34 37 40 43 46 48 1.2 1 .8 .6 . 4 .2 0 1.2 1 .8 .6 .4 .2 0 Hot Medium Temperature 42 D Centigrade Motor speed (RPM) 31 0.25 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 Rule R3 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 1.6 P 0.2 Flow rate (ml/Sec) Min(0.2,0.25) = 0.2 C Figure 4.1 Figure 4.2 Figure 4.3
  54. 54. Defuzzification contd.. 57 • ttttt 1 4 7… 37 40 43 46 48 DegreeofmembershipDegreeofmembership Degreeof membership 1 4 … 28 ..31.. 37 40 43 46 48 1.2 1 .8 .6 . 4 .2 0 1.2 1 .8 .6 .4 .2 0 Hot Brisk Temperature 42 D Centigrade Motor speed (RPM) 31 0.286 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 Rule R4 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 1.6 HP 0.2 Flow rate (ml/Sec) Min(0.2,0.286) = 0.2 D Figure 5.1 Figure 5.2 Figure 5.3
  55. 55. Defuzzification contd.. 58 • ttttt 1 4 7..28.. 40 43 46 48 DegreeofmembershipDegreeofmembership Degreeof membership 1 4 … 13…. 31 34 37 40 43 46 48 1.2 1 .8 .6 . 4 .2 0 1.2 1 .8 .6 .4 .2 0 Warm Medium Temperature 42 D Centigrade Motor speed (RPM) 31 0.25 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 Rule R5 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 1.6 LP 0.142 Flow rate (ml/Sec) Min(0.142,0.25) = 0.25 A Figure 6.1 Figure 6.2 Figure 6.3
  56. 56. Defuzzification contd.. 59 • ttttt 1 4 7..28.. 40 43 46 48 DegreeofmembershipDegreeofmembership Degreeof membership 1 4 …13.. 28..31 34 37 40 43 46 48 1.2 1 .8 .6 . 4 .2 0 1.2 1 .8 .6 .4 .2 0 Warm Brisk Temperature 42 D Centigrade Motor speed (RPM) 31 0.286 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 Rule R6 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 1.6 P 0.142 Flow rate (ml/Sec) Min(0.142,0.286) =0.142 B Figure 7.1 Figure 7.2 Figure 7.3
  57. 57. Defuzzification contd.. 60 Degreeof membership Temperature 42 D Centigrade Motor speed (RPM) 31 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 1.6 P Flow rate (ml/Sec) LP HP Centroid A B is within C as it is a subset of the region C D Figure 8When parameters are connected by AND the minimum of their memberships is taken The area C is the region formed by the application of rule R3 as shown in Figure 4.3 The area D is the region formed by the application of rule R4 as shown in Figure 5.3 The area A is the region formed by the application of rule R5 as shown in Figure 6.3 The area B is the region formed by the application of rule R6 as shown in Figure 7.3 The composite region formed by the portions A, B, C and D on the output profile is shown in Figure 8. The centre of gravity of this composite region is the crisp output or the desired flow rate value
  58. 58. Steps in Fuzzy logic based system  Formulating fuzzy regions  Fuzzy rules  Embedding a Defuzzification procedure In Defuzzification procedure, depending on the application, either the centre of gravity or the composite maxima is found to obtain the crisp output
  59. 59. HYBRID SOFT COMPUTING TECHNIQUES
  60. 60. Neural Network Systems Neural networks are the simplified models of the human nervous systems mimicking our ability to adapt to certain situations and to learn from the past experiences. Fuzzy Logic Fuzzy logic or fuzzy systems deal with uncertainty or vagueness existing in a system and formulating fuzzy rules to find a solution to problems. Genetic Algorithm Genetic algorithms inspired by the natural evolution process are adaptive search and optimization algorithms. HYBRID SYSTEMS
  61. 61. The main aim of the concept of hybridization is to overcome the weakness in one technique while applying it and bringing out the strength of the other technique to find solution by combining them. Neural networks are good at recognizing patterns but they are not good at explaining how they reach their decisions. On the contrary, fuzzy logic is good at explaining the decisions but cannot automatically acquire the rules used for making the decisions. Also, the tuning of membership functions becomes an important issue in fuzzy modeling. Genetic algorithms offer a possibility to solve this problem. These limitations act as a central driving force for the creation of hybrid soft computing systems where two or more techniques are combined in a suitable manner that overcomes the limitations of individual techniques.
  62. 62. The use of hybrid systems is growing rapidly with successful applications in areas such as  engineering design  stock market analysis and prediction  medical diagnosis  process control  credit card analysis and  few other cognitive simulations.
  63. 63. VARIOUS HYBRID SYSTEMS In this text book, the following three different hybrid systems are discussed:  Neuro fuzzy hybrid system;  neuron genetic hybrid system;  fuzzy genetic hybrid systems.
  64. 64. NEURO FUZZY HYBRID SYSTEMS Definition: A neuro-fuzzy hybrid system (also called fuzzy neural hybrid) is a learning mechanism that utilizes the training and learning algorithms from neural networks to find parameters of a fuzzy system. Advantages of neuro fuzzy hybrid systems:  It can handle any kind of information (numeric, linguistic, logical, etc.).  It can manage imprecise, partial, vague or imperfect information.  It can resolve conflicts by collaboration and aggregation.  It has self-learning, self-organizing and self-tuning capabilities.  It doesn’t need prior knowledge of relationships of data.
  65. 65. ARCHITECTURE OF NEURO FUZZY HYBRID SYSTEMS Fig 1 The general architecture of neuro-fuzzy hybrid system is as shown in Figure 1. The architecture is a three-layer feed forward neural network model. It can also be observed that the first layer corresponds to the input variables, and the second and third layers correspond to the fuzzy rules and output variables, respectively. The fuzzy sets are converted to (fuzzy) connection weights.
  66. 66. TYPES OF NEURO FUZZY HYBRID SYSTEMS NFSs can be classified into the following two systems: 1. Cooperative NFSs. 2. General neuro-fuzzy hybrid systems.
  67. 67. CO-OPERATIVE NEURO FUZZY SYSTEMS In this type of system, both artificial neural network (ANN) and fuzzy system work independently from each other. The ANN attempts to learn the parameters from the fuzzy system.
  68. 68. GENERAL NEURO FUZZY HYBRID SYSTEMS General neuro-fuzzy hybrid systems (NFHS) resemble neural networks where a fuzzy system is interpreted as a neural network of special kind. Fig 2 Figure 2 illustrates an NFHS In Fig 2, the rule base of a fuzzy system is assumed to be a neural network; the fuzzy sets are regarded as weights and the rules and the input and output variables as neurons.
  69. 69. GENETIC FUZZY HYBRID SYSTEMS The hybridization of genetic algorithm and fuzzy logic can be performed in the following two ways: 1. By the use of fuzzy logic based techniques for improving genetic algorithm behavior and modeling GA components. This is called fuzzy genetic algorithms (FGAs). 2. By the application of genetic algorithms in various optimization and search problems involving fuzzy systems.
  70. 70. ADVANTAGES OF GENETIC FUZZY HYBRID SYSTEMS GAs allow us to represent different kinds of structures, such as weights, features together with rule parameters, etc., allowing us to code multiple models of knowledge representation. This provides a wide variety of approaches where it is necessary to design specific genetic components for evolving a specific representation. Genetic algorithm efficiently optimizes the rules, membership functions, DB and KB of fuzzy systems. The methodology adopted is simple and the fittest individual is identified during the process.
  71. 71. Fuzzy Logic: Intelligence, Control, And Information By Yen 74
