Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BLUE BRAIN TECHNOLOGY SUBMITTED TO:- SUBMITTED BY :- MISS VEERPAL KAUR MANJU(1703)
CONTENTS • INTRODUCTION • WHAT IS BLUE BRAIN? • FUNCTIONS • WHY WE NEED VIRTUAL BRAIN? • BRAIN SIMULATION • EXAMPLE OF BLU...
INTRODUCTION • Blue brain is the technology to create a synthetic brain • This research is done by IBM in the collabaratio...
What is blue brain ? • Reverse engneering mechanism • Systhectic memory storage device • Data system
Functions Blue Brain Decision Maker Gives Respons e Commun- icate Think Memory Understan -d
Why We Need Virtual Brain?? To upload contents of the natural brain into it. To keep the intelligence,knowledge and skill ...
BRAIN SIMULATION NATURAL BRAIN BLUE BRAIN INPUTS Natural Neurons Silicon Chip or artifical neturons INTERPRETATION By diff...
EXAMPLE OF BLUE BRAIN
NANOBOT OF THE BLUE BRAIN
PARTS OF NANOBOT • Mechanicalism • Rotor • Sensors • Micro-Cameras • Payloads • Capacitors
HOW NANOBOT WORKS? NAVIGAT ION & POSTION ING DESTRU CTI-ON INJECTI ON DETECTI ON
HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE REQUIREMENT • Memory with a large storing capacity. • Processor with a high processing speed. • A Pr...
ADVANTAGES • Remember things without any effort • Making decision without presence of a person • Using intelligence of a p...
DISADVANTAGES • Become independent upon computer • Others may use technical knowledge • Human Cloning • costly procedure o...
CONCLUSION • Transfer ourselves into computers at some point • It is both boon and bane to mankind • Very soon this techno...
Thanks
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

blue brain technology

31 views

Published on

technology

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

blue brain technology

  1. 1. BLUE BRAIN TECHNOLOGY SUBMITTED TO:- SUBMITTED BY :- MISS VEERPAL KAUR MANJU(1703)
  2. 2. CONTENTS • INTRODUCTION • WHAT IS BLUE BRAIN? • FUNCTIONS • WHY WE NEED VIRTUAL BRAIN? • BRAIN SIMULATION • EXAMPLE OF BLUE BRAIN • NANOBOT OF BLUE BRAIN • PARTS OF NANOBOT • HOW NANOBOT WORKS? • HARDWARE & SOFTWARE REQUIREMENT • ADVANTAGES • DISADVANTAGES • CONCLUSION
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION • Blue brain is the technology to create a synthetic brain • This research is done by IBM in the collabaration with EPFL in Switzerland • The blue brain is named with the color blue because this virtual brain functions based on the super computer "BLUE GENE" • This technology uses nanobots to meet the functions of human brain
  4. 4. What is blue brain ? • Reverse engneering mechanism • Systhectic memory storage device • Data system
  5. 5. Functions Blue Brain Decision Maker Gives Respons e Commun- icate Think Memory Understan -d
  6. 6. Why We Need Virtual Brain?? To upload contents of the natural brain into it. To keep the intelligence,knowledge and skill of any person for ever. To remember things without any effort.
  7. 7. BRAIN SIMULATION NATURAL BRAIN BLUE BRAIN INPUTS Natural Neurons Silicon Chip or artifical neturons INTERPRETATION By different states of neurons with brain By Set of bits in the set of registers OUTPUT Through natural neutrons Through silicon chip PROCESSING Through Arithmetic operations and Logical calculations Through arithmetic and logical calculations provided arthifical intelligence MEMORY Through permanent state of neutrons Through secondary memory
  8. 8. EXAMPLE OF BLUE BRAIN
  9. 9. NANOBOT OF THE BLUE BRAIN
  10. 10. PARTS OF NANOBOT • Mechanicalism • Rotor • Sensors • Micro-Cameras • Payloads • Capacitors
  11. 11. HOW NANOBOT WORKS? NAVIGAT ION & POSTION ING DESTRU CTI-ON INJECTI ON DETECTI ON
  12. 12. HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE REQUIREMENT • Memory with a large storing capacity. • Processor with a high processing speed. • A Program to convert the electric impulse from brain to the input signal ,which is to be received by the computer and vice-versa. • Linux and C++ software. • 100 KW power consumption. • Very powerful NANOBOTS to act as a interface between the natural brain and the computer.
  13. 13. ADVANTAGES • Remember things without any effort • Making decision without presence of a person • Using intelligence of a person after death • To understanding the activity of animals • Enables to utilise the knowledge of intellectuals to develop country
  14. 14. DISADVANTAGES • Become independent upon computer • Others may use technical knowledge • Human Cloning • costly procedure of regaining memory back
  15. 15. CONCLUSION • Transfer ourselves into computers at some point • It is both boon and bane to mankind • Very soon this technology will be accepted whole over the world
  16. 16. Thanks

×