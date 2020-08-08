Fuzzylogic

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fuzzy Logic  Introduction  Basic Concepts of Fuzzy Logic  Fuzzy Sets  Fuzzy Relations  Fuzzy Graphs  Fuzzy Arithmeti...
Introduction  Fuzzy systems, Neural networks and Genetic Algorithms are a part of soft computing technologies 2  Definit...
Introduction to fuzzy logic  Uncertainty is inherent in accessing information from large amount of data; for example word...
Crisp sets Crisp sets: In a crisp set, members belong to the group identified by the set or not slow = {s such that 0 <= s...
5 The following general symbols are normally employed: Crisp sets
The crisp set The crisp set is defined in such a way as to divide the individuals in some given universe of discourse into...
Crisp sets: an overview  Three basic methods to define sets:  The list method: a set is defined by naming all its member...
Crisp sets: an overview  A set is defined by a characteristic function. the characteristic function For example let A={2,...
Crisp sets: an overview  A family of sets: a set whose elements are sets  It can be defined in the form: where i and I a...
Crisp sets: an overview  The power set of A ( ): the family of all subsets of a given set A.  The second order power set...
Crisp sets: an overview  The union of sets A and B:  The generalized union operation: for a family of sets,  The inters...
Crisp sets: an overview 12
Crisp sets: an overview  The partial ordering of a power set:  Elements of the power set of a universal set can be order...
Partially ordered set 14
Crisp sets: an overview  A set whose members can be labeled by the positive integers is called a countable set.  If such...
Crisp sets: an overview  Let R denote a set of real number.  If there is a real number r such that for every , then r is...
Fuzzy sets: an overview – A fuzzy set can be defined mathematically by assigning to each possible individual in the univer...
Fuzzy sets: basic types  A membership function:  A characteristic function: the values assigned to the elements of the u...
Fuzzy sets: basic types  Tall person  Crisp set A={x | x>6}  Now somebody has height greater than 6 is a tall person. ...
Fuzzy sets: basic types • A fuzzy set is a set having degrees of membership between 1 and 0. (in contrast to crisp set hav...
Fuzzy sets: basic types 21
Fuzzy Sets •Sets with fuzzy boundaries A = Set of tall people Membership function Heights5’10’’ 6’2’’ .5 .9 Fuzzy set A 1....
Membership Functions (MFs) Characteristics of MFs:  Subjective measures  Not probability functions MFs Heights5’10’’ .5...
Fuzzy Sets •Formal definition: A fuzzy set A in X is expressed as a set of ordered pairs: }|))(,{( XxxxA A   Universe o...
Fuzzy Sets with Discrete Universes •Fuzzy set C = “desirable city to live in” X = {Shimla, Chandigarh, Delhi} (discrete an...
Fuzzy Sets with Cont. Universes •Fuzzy set B = “about 50 years old” X = Set of positive real numbers (continuous) B = {(x,...
Alternative Notation A fuzzy set A can be alternatively denoted as follows: •Also denoted as 0.1/0, 0.3/1, 0.7/2, 0.6/4, ...
Fuzzy Partition Fuzzy partitions formed by the linguistic values “young”, “middle aged”, and “old”:
More Definitions Support (set of all points) Core (where A (x)=1) Normality (core is nonempty) Crossover points (wher...
MF Terminology MF X .5 1 0 Core Crossover points Support a - cut a
Convexity of Fuzzy Sets •A fuzzy set A is convex if for any l in [0, 1],  l l  A A Ax x x x( ( ) ) min( ( ), ( ))1 2 1 ...
Set-Theoretic Operations Subset: Complement: Union: Intersection: A B A B    C A B x x x x xc A B A B     ...
Set-Theoretic Operations
Fuzzy sets: basic types  An example:  Define the seven levels of education: 34 Highly educated (0.8) Very highly educate...
Fuzzy sets: basic types  Several fuzzy sets representing linguistic concepts such as low, medium, high, and so one are of...
Fuzzy sets: basic types  Now, we introduced only one type of fuzzy set. Given a relevant universal set X, any arbitrary f...
1.3 Fuzzy sets: basic types 37
Fuzzy sets: basic types  Discussions:  The primary disadvantage of interval- value fuzzy sets, compared with ordinary fu...
Fuzzy sets: basic concepts  Given two fuzzy sets, A and B, their standard intersection and union are defined for all by t...
Fuzzy sets: basic concepts  Another example:  A1, A2, A3 are normal.  B and C are subnormal.  B and C are convex.  ar...
Fuzzy Sets  To reduce the complexity of comprehension, vagueness is introduced in crisp sets  Fuzzy set contains element...
Example of a fuzzy set  Consider a crisp set A with elements representing ages of a set of people in years  A = { 2, 4, ...
Ages and their memberships 43 Age Infant Child Adole scent Young Adult Old 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 4 0.1 0.5 0 1 0 0 10 0 1 0.3 1 0 ...
Explanation of Example • How to categorize a person with age 30? • A person with age 40 is old? • The table 1. shows the f...
Explanation of Example contd..  As per the table 1. a person with age 30 is 60% young and 100% adult  A person with age ...
Features of Fuzzy Sets 1. A complex nonlinear input-output relation is represented as a combination of simple input- outpu...
Features of Fuzzy Sets contd..  In Conventional two value logic based systems logic and fuzziness are not different  fuz...
Some Fuzzy Terminology  Universe of Discourse (U): The range of all possible values that comprise the input to the fuzzy ...
Fuzzy Terminology contd..  Support of a fuzzy set (Sf): The support S of a fuzzy set f in a universal crisp set U is that...
Fuzzy Set Operations • Union: The membership function of the union of two fuzzy sets A and B is defined as the maximum of ...
Fuzzy Set Operations contd.. Complement: The membership function of the complement of a fuzzy set A is defined as the nega...
CLASSICAL RELATIONS AND FUZZY RELATIONS
RELATIONS  Relations represent mappings between sets and connectives in logic.  A classical binary relation represents t...
CRISP CARTESIAN PRODUCT
CRISP CARTESIAN PRODUCT The elements in two sets A and B are given as A = {0, 1} and B = {e, f, g} find the Cartesian prod...
CRISP RELATIONS Y={1,2,3,4} A relation R can be defined as R={(x,y)/ y=x+1, x, y  Y A relation matrix R is given by 0 0 0...
CRISP BINARY RELATIONS Examples of binary relations
OPERATIONS ON CRISP RELATIONS
PROPERTIES OF CRISP RELATIONS The properties of crisp sets (given below) hold good for crisp relations as well.  Commutat...
COMPOSITION ON CRISP RELATIONS
Fuzzy Relations  Generalizes classical relation into one that allows partial membership  Describes a relationship that h...
Fuzzy Relations  A fuzzy relation is a mapping from the Cartesian space X x Y to the interval [0,1], where the strength o...
Fuzzy Cartesian Product Let be a fuzzy set on universe X, and be a fuzzy set on universe Y, then Where the fuzzy relation ...
Fuzzy Cartesian Product: Example Let defined on a universe of three discrete temperatures, X = {x1,x2,x3}, and defined on ...
Fuzzy Composition Suppose is a fuzzy relation on the Cartesian space X x Y, is a fuzzy relation on the Cartesian space Y x...
Fuzzy Composition: Example (max-min) X  {x1,x2}, ˜T (x1,z1)   yY ( ˜R (x1,y)  ˜S (y,z1))  max[min(0.7,0.9),min(0....
Fuzzy Composition: Example (max- Prod) X  {x1,x2}, ˜T (x2, z2 )   yY ( ˜R (x2 , y)  ˜S (y, z2))  max[(0.8,0.6),(0...
FUZZY RELATION
OPERATIONS ON FUZZY RELATION The basic operation on fuzzy sets also apply on fuzzy relations.
PROPERTIES OF FUZZY RELATIONS The properties of fuzzy sets (given below) hold good for fuzzy relations as well.  Commutat...
72 FUZZY GRAPH Vertices, edges, Directed, undirected, cycle,
Extension Principle • Provides a general procedure for extending crisp domains of mathematical expressions to fuzzy domain...
Extension Principle: Example Let A=0.1/-2+0.4/-1+0.8/0+0.9/1+0.3/2 and f(x) = x2-3 Upon applying the extension principle, ...
Extension Principle: Example Let A(x) = bell(x;1.5,2,0.5) and f(x) = { (x-1)2-1, if x >=0 x, if x <=0
Extension Principle: Example Around-4 = 0.3/2 + 0.6/3 + 1/4 + 0.6/5 + 0.3/6 and Y = f(x) = x2 -6x +11
Arithmetic Operations on Fuzzy Numbers Applying the extension principle to arithmetic operations, we have Fuzzy Addition: ...
Arithmetic Operations on Fuzzy Numbers Let A and B be two fuzzy integers defined as A = 0.3/1 + 0.6/2 + 1/3 + 0.7/4 + 0.2/...
FUZZY RULE BASE AND APPROXIMATE REASONING
Fuzzy If-Then Rules  General format: If x is A then y is B  Examples:  If pressure is high, then volume is small.  If ...
The degree of an element in a fuzzy set corresponds to the truth value of a proposition in fuzzy logic systems. FUZZY RULE...
LINGUISTIC VARIABLES  A linguistic variable is a fuzzy variable. • The linguistic variable speed ranges between 0 and 300...
TRUTH TABLES Truth tables define logic functions of two propositions. Let X and Y be two propositions, either of which can...
FUZZY RULES A fuzzy rule is defined as the conditional statement of the form If x is A THEN y is B where x and y are lingu...
 The decision-making process is based on rules with sentence conjunctives AND, OR and ALSO.  Each rule corresponds to a ...
FUZZY RULE FORMATION IF height is tall THEN weight is heavy. Here the fuzzy classes height and weight have a given range (...
FORMATION OF FUZZY RULES Three general forms are adopted for forming fuzzy rules. They are:  Assignment statements,  Con...
Assignment Statements Conditional Statements Unconditional Statements
DECOMPOSITION OF FUZZY RULES A compound rule is a collection of several simple rules combined together.  Multiple conjunc...
DECOMPOSITION OF FUZZY RULES Multiple Conjunctive Antecedants Conditional Statements ( With Else and Unless) Multiple disj...
AGGREGATION OF FUZZY RULES Aggregation of rules is the process of obtaining the overall consequents from the individual co...
AGGREGATION OF FUZZY RULES Conjunctive system of rules
Disjunctive system of rules
FUZZY RULE - EXAMPLE Rule 1: If height is short then weight is light. Rule 2: If height is medium then weight is medium. R...
Problem: Given (a) membership functions for short, medium-height, tall, light, medium-weight and heavy; (b) The three fuzz...
Solution: (1) From John’s height we know that John is short (degree 0.3) John is of medium height (degree 0.6). John is ta...
“Principles of Soft Computing, 2nd Edition” by S.N. Sivanandam & SN Deepa Copyright  2011 Wiley India Pvt. Ltd. All right...
 The cumulative fuzzy output is obtained by OR-ing the output from each rule.  Cumulative fuzzy output (weight at 6’1”).
1. De-fuzzify to obtain a numerical estimate of the output. 2. Choose the middle of the range where the truth value is max...
FUZZY REASONING There exist four modes of fuzzy approximate reasoning, which include: 1. Categorical reasoning, 2. Qualita...
REASONING WITH FUZZY RULES  In classical systems, rules with true antecedents fire.  In fuzzy systems, truth (i.e., memb...
SINGLE RULE WITH SINGLE ANTECEDANT
MULTIPLE ANTECEDANTS IF x is A AND y is B THEN z is C IF x is A OR y is B THEN z is C Use unification (OR) or intersection...
MULTIPLE RULE WITH MULTIPLE ANTECEDANTS
MULTIPLE CONSEQUENTS IF x is A THEN y is B AND z is C Each consequent is affected equally by the membership in the anteced...
FUZZY INFERENCE SYSTEMS (FIS)  Fuzzy rule based systems, fuzzy models, and fuzzy expert systems are also known as fuzzy i...
BLOCK DIAGRAM OF FIS
TYPES OF FIS There are two types of Fuzzy Inference Systems:  Mamdani FIS(1975)  Sugeno FIS(1985)
MAMDANI FUZZY INFERENCE SYSTEMS (FIS)  Fuzzify input variables: • Determine membership values.  Evaluate rules: • Based ...
SUGENO FUZZY INFERENCE SYSTEMS (FIS) The main steps of the fuzzy inference process namely, 1. fuzzifying the inputs and 2....
SUGENO FIS
FUZZY EXPERT SYSTEMS An expert system contains three major blocks:  Knowledge base that contains the knowledge specific t...
BLOCK DIAGRAM OF FUZZY EXPERT SYSTEMS Examples of Fuzzy Expert System include Z-II, MILORD.
SUMMARY  Advantages of fuzzy logic • Allows the use of vague linguistic terms in the rules.  Disadvantages of fuzzy logi...
Fuzzy Inference Processing • There are three models for Fuzzy processing based on the expressions of consequent parts in f...
Fuzzy Inference Processing contd.. 2. TSK (Takagi-Sugano-Kang) model: y = a0 + Ʃ ai xi where ai are constants The output i...
Applications of Fuzzy Logic  Fuzzy logic has been used in many applications including - Domestic appliances like washing ...
Case Study: Controlling the speed of a motor in a room cooler • Through this case study we can understand fuzzy logic, def...
Case Study: Operation of a room cooler contd.. • Two input variables –room temperature and cooler fan speed control the ou...
Case Study: Operation of a room cooler contd..  Fuzzy profiles are defined for each of the three parameters by assigning ...
Case Study: Operation of a room cooler contd.. Figure 2. Fuzzy relationships for the inputs Fan Motor speed 125 1 4 7 10 1...
Case Study: Operation of a room cooler contd.. Figure 3. Fuzzy relationships for the outputs Water Flow Rate 126 0 0.2 0.4...
Fuzzy Rules for fuzzy room cooler  The fuzzy rules form the triggers of the fuzzy engine  After a study of the system, t...
Fuzzy Rules for fuzzy room cooler contd..  R5: If temperature is WARM and fan motor speed is MEDIUM then the flow-rate is...
Fuzzification  The fuzzifier that performs the mapping of the membership values of the input parameters temperature and f...
Example of fuzzification  From Figure 1., the temperature 42 degrees correspond to two membership values 0.142 and 0.2 th...
Example of fuzzification contd..  From Table 2, there are four combinations possible  If temperature is WARM and fan spe...
Defuzzification • The fuzzy outputs LOW-POSITIVE, POSITIVE, and HIGH- POSITIVE are to be converted to a single crisp value...
Defuzzification contd.. • ttttt 133 1 4 7… 37 40 43 46 48 DegreeofmembershipDegreeofmembership Degreeof membership 1 4 … 1...
Defuzzification contd.. • ttttt 134 1 4 7… 37 40 43 46 48 DegreeofmembershipDegreeofmembership Degreeof membership 1 4 … 2...
Defuzzification contd.. • ttttt 135 1 4 7..28.. 40 43 46 48 DegreeofmembershipDegreeofmembership Degreeof membership 1 4 …...
Defuzzification contd.. • ttttt 136 1 4 7..28.. 40 43 46 48 DegreeofmembershipDegreeofmembership Degreeof membership 1 4 …...
Defuzzification contd.. 137 Degreeof membership Temperature 42 D Centigrade Motor speed (RPM) 31 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 0...
Steps in Fuzzy logic based system  Formulating fuzzy regions  Fuzzy rules  Embedding a Defuzzification procedure In Def...
  1. 1. Fuzzy Logic  Introduction  Basic Concepts of Fuzzy Logic  Fuzzy Sets  Fuzzy Relations  Fuzzy Graphs  Fuzzy Arithmetic  Fuzzy If-Then Rules  Fuzzy Implications and Approximate Reasoning 1
  2. 2. Introduction  Fuzzy systems, Neural networks and Genetic Algorithms are a part of soft computing technologies 2  Definition of fuzzy  Fuzzy – “not clear, distinct, or precise; blurred”  Definition of fuzzy logic  A form of knowledge representation suitable for notions that cannot be defined precisely, but which depend upon their contexts.
  3. 3. Introduction to fuzzy logic  Uncertainty is inherent in accessing information from large amount of data; for example words like near and slow in sentences like  “My house is near to the office”  “He drives slowly”  If we set slow as speeds <=20 and fast otherwise, then is 20.1 is fast? 3
  4. 4. Crisp sets Crisp sets: In a crisp set, members belong to the group identified by the set or not slow = {s such that 0 <= s <= 40} fast = {s such that 40 < s <70} 40.1 belongs to set fast, hence 40.1 is not slow Drawback of crisp sets: Suppose a physical system has to apply brakes if the speed of the vehicle is fast and release the brake if the speed is slow. If the speed is in the interval [39, 41], such a system would continuously keep jerking which is not desired 4
  5. 5. 5 The following general symbols are normally employed: Crisp sets
  6. 6. The crisp set The crisp set is defined in such a way as to divide the individuals in some given universe of discourse into two groups: members and nonmembers. • However, many classification concepts do not exhibit this characteristic. • For example, the set of tall people, expensive cars, or sunny days. 6
  7. 7. Crisp sets: an overview  Three basic methods to define sets:  The list method: a set is defined by naming all its members.  A={2, 4, 6, 8, 10}  The rule method: a set is defined by a property satisfied by its members. where ‘|’ denotes the phrase “such that” P(x): a proposition of the form “x has the property P ” For example A= {x | x is an even number} },...,,{ 21 naaaA  )}(|{ xPxA  7
  8. 8. Crisp sets: an overview  A set is defined by a characteristic function. the characteristic function For example let A={2, 4, 6, 8, 10} {(2,1), (3,0), (4,1), (6,1), (11,0)} 8       Ax Ax xA for0 for1 )( }1,0{: XA
  9. 9. Crisp sets: an overview  A family of sets: a set whose elements are sets  It can be defined in the form: where i and I are called the set index and the index set, respectively.  The family of sets is also called an indexed set.  For example: A  A is a subset of B:  A, B are equal sets:  A and B are not equal:  A is proper subset of B:  A is included in B: },...,,{ 21 nAAAA }|{ IiAi  9 BA BA ABBA  and BA BA BABABA  and
  10. 10. Crisp sets: an overview  The power set of A ( ): the family of all subsets of a given set A.  The second order power set of A:  The higher order power set of A:  The cardinality of A (|A|): the number of members of a finite set A.  For example:  B – A: the relative complement of a set A with respect to set B  If the set B is the universal set, then    ,2|)(| ||A A P )(AP 10 ))(()( AA PPP 2  ),...(),( 43 AA PP || 2 2|)(| A A 2 P },|{ AxBxxAB  .AAB  AA  X X
  11. 11. Crisp sets: an overview  The union of sets A and B:  The generalized union operation: for a family of sets,  The intersection of sets A and B:  The generalized intersection operation: for a family of sets, }and|{ BxAxxBA  }somefor|{ IiAxxA ii Ii    11 }or|{ BxAxxBA  }allfor|{ IiAxxA ii Ii   
  12. 12. Crisp sets: an overview 12
  13. 13. Crisp sets: an overview  The partial ordering of a power set:  Elements of the power set of a universal set can be ordered by the set inclusion.  Disjoint:  any two sets that have no common members iff (or ) for any , ( )A B A B B A B A A B X     P )(AP 13  BA
  14. 14. Partially ordered set 14
  15. 15. Crisp sets: an overview  A set whose members can be labeled by the positive integers is called a countable set.  If such labeling is not possible, the set is called uncountable.  For example, { a | a is a real number, 0 < a < 1} is uncountable.  Every uncountable set is infinite. 15
  16. 16. Crisp sets: an overview  Let R denote a set of real number.  If there is a real number r such that for every , then r is called an upper bound of R, and A is bounded above by r.  If there is a real number s such that for every , then s is called an lower bound of R, and A is bounded below by s.  For any set of real numbers R that is bounded above, a real number r is called the supremum of R (write r = sup R) iff: (a) r is an upper bound of R; (b) no number less than r is an upper bound of R.  For any set of real numbers R that is bounded below, a real number s is called the infimum of R (write s = inf R) iff: (a) s is an lower bound of R; (b) no number greater than s is an lower bound of R. Rx 16 rx  sx  Rx
  17. 17. Fuzzy sets: an overview – A fuzzy set can be defined mathematically by assigning to each possible individual in the universe of discourse a value representing its grade of membership in the fuzzy set. • For example: a fuzzy set representing our concept of sunny might assign a degree of membership of 1 to a cloud cover of 0%, 0.8 to a cloud cover of 20%, 0.4 to a cloud cover of 30%, and 0 to a cloud cover of 75%. For example let us evaluate few dates 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 August 2014 Crisp set { (12,1), (13, 1), (14, 0), (15, 1), (16,0)} Here 12, 13, 15 belongs to sunny set. Fuzzy set {(12, 0.9), (13, 1), (14, 0.8), (15,1), (16,0.3)} Here all belongs to sunny set but with definite grade of membership. 17
  18. 18. Fuzzy sets: basic types  A membership function:  A characteristic function: the values assigned to the elements of the universal set fall within a specified range and indicate the membership grade of these elements in the set.  Larger values denote higher degrees of set membership.  A set defined by membership functions is a fuzzy set.  The most commonly used range of values of membership functions is the unit interval [0,1].  Notation:  The membership function of a fuzzy set A is denoted by :  In the other one, the function is denoted by A and has the same form  In this text, we use the second notation. ]1,0[: XA 18 ]1,0[: XA
  19. 19. Fuzzy sets: basic types  Tall person  Crisp set A={x | x>6}  Now somebody has height greater than 6 is a tall person.  A person of height 6.001 ft is tall while a person with height 5.999 ft is not tall.  Does humans think in this manner.  Crisp sets do not depict the nature of human concepts and thoughts. 19
  20. 20. Fuzzy sets: basic types • A fuzzy set is a set having degrees of membership between 1 and 0. (in contrast to crisp set having degree of membership either 0 or 1). • E.g. what kind of weather is today? • Crisp set will answer summer or winter • Fuzzy set will answer 0.7 summer or 0.3 winter • A fuzzy set is a set without crisp boundary. • If X is a collection of objects denoted by x, then a fuzzy set A in X is defined as a set of ordered pairs: A= {(x, A (x)) | x X} Where A (x) is called ,membership function (MF) 20
  21. 21. Fuzzy sets: basic types 21
  22. 22. Fuzzy Sets •Sets with fuzzy boundaries A = Set of tall people Membership function Heights5’10’’ 6’2’’ .5 .9 Fuzzy set A 1.0 Heights5’10’’ 1.0 Crisp set A
  23. 23. Membership Functions (MFs) Characteristics of MFs:  Subjective measures  Not probability functions MFs Heights5’10’’ .5 .8 .1 “tall” in Asia “tall” in the US “tall” in NBA
  24. 24. Fuzzy Sets •Formal definition: A fuzzy set A in X is expressed as a set of ordered pairs: }|))(,{( XxxxA A   Universe or universe of discourse Fuzzy set Membership function (MF) A fuzzy set is totally characterized by a membership function (MF).
  25. 25. Fuzzy Sets with Discrete Universes •Fuzzy set C = “desirable city to live in” X = {Shimla, Chandigarh, Delhi} (discrete and nonordered) C = {(Shimla, 0.7), (Chandigarh, 0.8), (Delhi, 0.6)} •Fuzzy set A = “sensible number of children” X = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6} (discrete universe) A = {(0, .1), (1, .3), (2, .7), (3, 1), (4, .6), (5, .2), (6, .1)} Also denoted as 0.1/0, 0.3/1, 0.7/2, 0.6/4, 0.2/5, 0.1/6
  26. 26. Fuzzy Sets with Cont. Universes •Fuzzy set B = “about 50 years old” X = Set of positive real numbers (continuous) B = {(x, B(x)) | x in X} B x x ( )         1 1 50 10 2
  27. 27. Alternative Notation A fuzzy set A can be alternatively denoted as follows: •Also denoted as 0.1/0, 0.3/1, 0.7/2, 0.6/4, 0.2/5, 0.1/6 A x xA x X i i i    ( ) / A x xA X   ( ) / X is discrete X is continuous Note that S and integral signs stand for the union of membership grades; “/” stands for a marker and does not imply division.
  28. 28. Fuzzy Partition Fuzzy partitions formed by the linguistic values “young”, “middle aged”, and “old”:
  29. 29. More Definitions Support (set of all points) Core (where A (x)=1) Normality (core is nonempty) Crossover points (where A (x)=0.5) Fuzzy singleton (support contains one element) a-cut, strong a-cut (where A (x) >=a) Convexity Fuzzy numbers Bandwidth Symmetricity Open left or right, closed
  30. 30. MF Terminology MF X .5 1 0 Core Crossover points Support a - cut a
  31. 31. Convexity of Fuzzy Sets •A fuzzy set A is convex if for any l in [0, 1],  l l  A A Ax x x x( ( ) ) min( ( ), ( ))1 2 1 21   Alternatively, A is convex is all its a-cuts are convex. convexmf.m
  32. 32. Set-Theoretic Operations Subset: Complement: Union: Intersection: A B A B    C A B x x x x xc A B A B         ( ) max( ( ), ( )) ( ) ( ) C A B x x x x xc A B A B         ( ) min( ( ), ( )) ( ) ( ) A X A x xA A     ( ) ( )1
  33. 33. Set-Theoretic Operations
  34. 34. Fuzzy sets: basic types  An example:  Define the seven levels of education: 34 Highly educated (0.8) Very highly educated (0.5)
  35. 35. Fuzzy sets: basic types  Several fuzzy sets representing linguistic concepts such as low, medium, high, and so one are often employed to define states of a variable. Such a variable is usually called a fuzzy variable.  For example: 35
  36. 36. Fuzzy sets: basic types  Now, we introduced only one type of fuzzy set. Given a relevant universal set X, any arbitrary fuzzy set of this type is defined by a function of the form This kind of fuzzy sets is called ordinary fuzzy sets.  Interval-valued fuzzy sets:  The membership functions of ordinary fuzzy sets are often overly precise.  We may be able to identify appropriate membership functions only approximately.  Interval-valued fuzzy sets: a fuzzy set whose membership functions does not assign to each element of the universal set one real number, but a closed interval of real numbers between the identified lower and upper bounds. ]1,0[: XA 36 ]),1,0([: XA Power set
  37. 37. 1.3 Fuzzy sets: basic types 37
  38. 38. Fuzzy sets: basic types  Discussions:  The primary disadvantage of interval- value fuzzy sets, compared with ordinary fuzzy sets, is computationally more demanding. 38
  39. 39. Fuzzy sets: basic concepts  Given two fuzzy sets, A and B, their standard intersection and union are defined for all by the equations where min and max denote the minimum operator and the maximum operator, respectively. Xx 39 )],(),(max[))(( )],(),(min[))(( xBxAxBA xBxAxBA  
  40. 40. Fuzzy sets: basic concepts  Another example:  A1, A2, A3 are normal.  B and C are subnormal.  B and C are convex.  are not convex. 40 21 AAB  32 AAC  CBCB  and Normality and convexity may be lost when we operate on fuzzy sets by the standard operations of intersection and complement.
  41. 41. Fuzzy Sets  To reduce the complexity of comprehension, vagueness is introduced in crisp sets  Fuzzy set contains elements; each element signifies the degree or grade of membership to a fuzzy aspect  Membership values denote the sense of belonging of a member of a crisp set to a fuzzy set 41
  42. 42. Example of a fuzzy set  Consider a crisp set A with elements representing ages of a set of people in years  A = { 2, 4, 10, 15, 20, 30, 35, 40, 45, 60, 70}  Classify the age in terms of six fuzzy variables or names given to fuzzy sets as: infant, child, adolescent, adult, young and old  Membership is different from probabilities  Memberships do not necessarily add up to one 42
  43. 43. Ages and their memberships 43 Age Infant Child Adole scent Young Adult Old 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 4 0.1 0.5 0 1 0 0 10 0 1 0.3 1 0 0 15 0 0.8 1 1 0 0 21 0 0 0.1 1 0.8 0.1 30 0 0 0 0.6 1 0.3 35 0 0 0 0.5 1 0.35 40 0 0 0 0. 4 1 0.4 45 0 0 0 0.2 1 0.6 60 0 0 0 0 1 0.8 70 0 0 0 0 1 1
  44. 44. Explanation of Example • How to categorize a person with age 30? • A person with age 40 is old? • The table 1. shows the fuzzy sets namely ages, infant, child, adolescent, adult, young and old • The values in the table indicate the memberships to the fuzzy sets • For example, consider the fuzzy set child. • A child with age 4 belongs to the fuzzy set child with 0.5 membership value and a child with age 10 is 100% member 44
  45. 45. Explanation of Example contd..  As per the table 1. a person with age 30 is 60% young and 100% adult  A person with age 40 is 40% young and 100% adult  A person with age 60 is 100% adult and 80% old 45
  46. 46. Features of Fuzzy Sets 1. A complex nonlinear input-output relation is represented as a combination of simple input- output relations 2. The simple input-output relation is described in each rule 3. The system output from one rule area to the next rule area gradually changes 4. Fuzzy logic systems are augmented with techniques that facilitate learning and adaptation to the environment; thus logic and fuzziness are separate in fuzzy systems 46
  47. 47. Features of Fuzzy Sets contd..  In Conventional two value logic based systems logic and fuzziness are not different  fuzzy logic systems modify rules when logic is to be changed and change membership functions when fuzziness is to be changed 47
  48. 48. Some Fuzzy Terminology  Universe of Discourse (U): The range of all possible values that comprise the input to the fuzzy system  Fuzzy set: A set that has members with membership (real) values in the interval [0,1]  Membership function: It is the basis of a fuzzy set. The membership function of the fuzzy set A is given by µA: U [0,1] 48
  49. 49. Fuzzy Terminology contd..  Support of a fuzzy set (Sf): The support S of a fuzzy set f in a universal crisp set U is that set which contains all elements of the set U that have a non-zero membership value in f the support of the fuzzy set adult S adult is given by S adult = {21,30,35,40,45,60,70} Depiction of a fuzzy set: A fuzzy set in a universal crisp set U is written as f =µ1/s1 + µ2/s2+…+ µn/sn wher µi is the membership, si is the corresponding term in the support set ; + and / are only user for representation purpose; fuzzy set OLD is depicted as Old =0.1/21+0.3/30+0.35/35+0.4/40+0.6/45+0.8/60+1/70 49
  50. 50. Fuzzy Set Operations • Union: The membership function of the union of two fuzzy sets A and B is defined as the maximum of the two individual membership functions. It is equivalent to the Boolean OR operation µ AUB = max( µA, µ B) • Intersection: The membership function of the Intersection of two fuzzy sets A and B is defined as the minimum of the two individual membership functions. It is equivalent to the Boolean AND operation µ A^B = min(µA, µ B) 50
  51. 51. Fuzzy Set Operations contd.. Complement: The membership function of the complement of a fuzzy set A is defined as the negation of the specified membership function It is equivalent to the Boolean NOT operation µ Ac = (1- µA) 51
  52. 52. CLASSICAL RELATIONS AND FUZZY RELATIONS
  53. 53. RELATIONS  Relations represent mappings between sets and connectives in logic.  A classical binary relation represents the presence or absence of a connection or interaction or association between the elements of two sets.  Fuzzy binary relations are a generalization of crisp binary relations, and they allow various degrees of relationship (association) between elements.
  54. 54. CRISP CARTESIAN PRODUCT
  55. 55. CRISP CARTESIAN PRODUCT The elements in two sets A and B are given as A = {0, 1} and B = {e, f, g} find the Cartesian product A × B, B × A, A × A, B × B. The Cartesian product for the given sets is as follows: B × A = {(e, 0), (e, 1), (e, 1), (f, 1), (g, 1)}, A × A = A2 = {(0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 0), (1, 1)}, B × B = B2 = {(e, e), (e, f), (e, g), (f, e), (f, f), (f, g), (g, e), (g, f), (g, g)}.
  56. 56. CRISP RELATIONS Y={1,2,3,4} A relation R can be defined as R={(x,y)/ y=x+1, x, y  Y A relation matrix R is given by 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
  57. 57. CRISP BINARY RELATIONS Examples of binary relations
  58. 58. OPERATIONS ON CRISP RELATIONS
  59. 59. PROPERTIES OF CRISP RELATIONS The properties of crisp sets (given below) hold good for crisp relations as well.  Commutativity,  Associativity,  Distributivity,  Involution,  Idempotency,  DeMorgan’s Law,  Excluded Middle Laws. “Principles of Soft Computing, 2nd Edition” by S.N. Sivanandam & SN Deepa Copyright  2011 Wiley India Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.
  60. 60. COMPOSITION ON CRISP RELATIONS
  61. 61. Fuzzy Relations  Generalizes classical relation into one that allows partial membership  Describes a relationship that holds between two or more objects ○ Example: a fuzzy relation “Friend” describe the degree of friendship between two person (in contrast to either being friend or not being friend in classical relation!)
  62. 62. Fuzzy Relations  A fuzzy relation is a mapping from the Cartesian space X x Y to the interval [0,1], where the strength of the mapping is expressed by the membership function of the relation  (x,y)  The “strength” of the relation between ordered pairs of the two universes is measured with a membership function expressing various “degree” of strength [0,1] ˜R ˜R
  63. 63. Fuzzy Cartesian Product Let be a fuzzy set on universe X, and be a fuzzy set on universe Y, then Where the fuzzy relation R has membership function ˜A  ˜B  ˜R  X  Y ˜R (x, y)   ˜Ax˜B (x, y)  min( ˜A (x), ˜B (y)) ˜A ˜B
  64. 64. Fuzzy Cartesian Product: Example Let defined on a universe of three discrete temperatures, X = {x1,x2,x3}, and defined on a universe of two discrete pressures, Y = {y1,y2} Fuzzy set represents the “ambient” temperature and Fuzzy set the “near optimum” pressure for a certain heat exchanger, and the Cartesian product might represent the conditions (temperature-pressure pairs) of the exchanger that are associated with “efficient” operations. For example, let ˜A ˜B ˜A ˜B ˜A  0.2 x1  0.5 x2  1 x3 and ˜B  0.3 y1  0.9 y2 } ˜A  ˜B  ˜R  x1 x2 x3 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.5 0.3 0.9         y1 y2
  65. 65. Fuzzy Composition Suppose is a fuzzy relation on the Cartesian space X x Y, is a fuzzy relation on the Cartesian space Y x Z, and is a fuzzy relation on the Cartesian space X x Z; then fuzzy max-min and fuzzy max-product composition are defined as ˜R ˜S ˜T ˜T  ˜Ro ˜S max min ˜T (x,z)   yY ( ˜R (x,y)  ˜S (y,z)) max product ˜T (x,z)   yY ( ˜R (x,y)  ˜S (y, z))
  66. 66. Fuzzy Composition: Example (max-min) X  {x1,x2}, ˜T (x1,z1)   yY ( ˜R (x1,y)  ˜S (y,z1))  max[min(0.7,0.9),min(0.5, 0.1)]  0.7 Y {y1,y2},and Z  {z1,z2,z3} Consider the following fuzzy relations: ˜R  x1 x2 0.7 0.5 0.8 0.4     y1 y2 and ˜S  y1 y2 0.9 0.6 0.5 0.1 0.7 0.5     z1 z2 z3 Using max-min composition, } ˜T  x1 x2 0.7 0.6 0.5 0.8 0.6 0.4     z1 z2 z3
  67. 67. Fuzzy Composition: Example (max- Prod) X  {x1,x2}, ˜T (x2, z2 )   yY ( ˜R (x2 , y)  ˜S (y, z2))  max[(0.8,0.6),(0.4, 0.7)]  0.48 Y {y1,y2},and Z  {z1,z2,z3} Consider the following fuzzy relations: ˜R  x1 x2 0.7 0.5 0.8 0.4     y1 y2 and ˜S  y1 y2 0.9 0.6 0.5 0.1 0.7 0.5     z1 z2 z3 Using max-product composition, } ˜T  x1 x2 .63 .42 .25 .72 .48 .20     z1 z2 z3
  68. 68. FUZZY RELATION
  69. 69. OPERATIONS ON FUZZY RELATION The basic operation on fuzzy sets also apply on fuzzy relations.
  70. 70. PROPERTIES OF FUZZY RELATIONS The properties of fuzzy sets (given below) hold good for fuzzy relations as well.  Commutativity,  Associativity,  Distributivity,  Involution,  Idempotency,  DeMorgan’s Law,  Excluded Middle Laws.
  71. 71. 72 FUZZY GRAPH Vertices, edges, Directed, undirected, cycle,
  72. 72. Extension Principle • Provides a general procedure for extending crisp domains of mathematical expressions to fuzzy domains. • Generalizes a common point-to-point mapping of a function f(.) to a mapping between fuzzy sets. Suppose that f is a function from X to Y and A is a fuzzy set on X defined as A  A(x1)/(x1)  A(x2 )/(x2 ) ..... A(xn )/(xn ) Then the extension principle states that the image of fuzzy set A under the mapping f(.) can be expressed as a fuzzy set B, B  f(A)  A(x1)/(y1) A(x2 )/(y2 ) ..... A(xn )/(yn ) Where yi =f(xi), i=1,…,n. If f(.) is a many-to-one mapping then B(y)  max x f 1 (y) A (x)
  73. 73. Extension Principle: Example Let A=0.1/-2+0.4/-1+0.8/0+0.9/1+0.3/2 and f(x) = x2-3 Upon applying the extension principle, we have B = 0.1/1+0.4/-2+0.8/-3+0.9/-2+0.3/1 = 0.8/-3+max(0.4, 0.9)/-2+max(0.1, 0.3)/1 = 0.8/-3+0.9/-2+0.3/1
  74. 74. Extension Principle: Example Let A(x) = bell(x;1.5,2,0.5) and f(x) = { (x-1)2-1, if x >=0 x, if x <=0
  75. 75. Extension Principle: Example Around-4 = 0.3/2 + 0.6/3 + 1/4 + 0.6/5 + 0.3/6 and Y = f(x) = x2 -6x +11
  76. 76. Arithmetic Operations on Fuzzy Numbers Applying the extension principle to arithmetic operations, we have Fuzzy Addition: Fuzzy Subtraction: Fuzzy Multiplication: Fuzzy Division: AB(z)   x,y xyz A(x) B (y) AB(z)   x,y xyz A(x) B (y) AB(z)   x,y xyz A(x) B (y) A / B(z)  x,y x / yz A(x) B (y)
  77. 77. Arithmetic Operations on Fuzzy Numbers Let A and B be two fuzzy integers defined as A = 0.3/1 + 0.6/2 + 1/3 + 0.7/4 + 0.2/5 B = 0.5/10 + 1/11 + 0.5/12 Then F(A+B) = 0.3/11+ 0.5/12 + 0.5/13 + 0.5/14 +0.2/15 + 0.3/12 + 0.6/13 + 1/14 + 0.7/15 + 0.2/16 + 0.3/13 + 0.5/14 + 0.5/15 + 0.5/16 +0.2/17 Get max of the duplicates, F(A+B) =0.3/11 + 0.5/12 + 0.6/13 + 1/14 + 0.7/15 +0.5/16 + 0.2/17 • Addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division of fuzzy numbers are all defined based on the extension principle
  78. 78. FUZZY RULE BASE AND APPROXIMATE REASONING
  79. 79. Fuzzy If-Then Rules  General format: If x is A then y is B  Examples:  If pressure is high, then volume is small.  If the road is slippery, then driving is dangerous.  If a tomato is red, then it is ripe.  If the speed is high, then apply the brake a little.
  80. 80. The degree of an element in a fuzzy set corresponds to the truth value of a proposition in fuzzy logic systems. FUZZY RULES AND REASONING
  81. 81. LINGUISTIC VARIABLES  A linguistic variable is a fuzzy variable. • The linguistic variable speed ranges between 0 and 300 km/h and includes the fuzzy sets slow, very slow, fast, … • Fuzzy sets define the linguistic values.  Hedges are qualifiers of a linguistic variable. • All purpose: very, quite, extremely • Probability: likely, unlikely • Quantifiers: most, several, few • Possibilities: almost impossible, quite possible
  82. 82. TRUTH TABLES Truth tables define logic functions of two propositions. Let X and Y be two propositions, either of which can be true or false. The operations over the propositions are: 1. Conjunction (): X AND Y. 2. Disjunction (): X OR Y. 3. Implication or conditional (): IF X THEN Y. 4. Bidirectional or equivalence (): X IF AND ONLY IF Y.
  83. 83. FUZZY RULES A fuzzy rule is defined as the conditional statement of the form If x is A THEN y is B where x and y are linguistic variables and A and B are linguistic values determined by fuzzy sets on the universes of discourse X and Y.
  84. 84.  The decision-making process is based on rules with sentence conjunctives AND, OR and ALSO.  Each rule corresponds to a fuzzy relation.  Rules belong to a rule base.  Example: If (Distance x to second car is SMALL) OR (Distance y to obstacle is CLOSE) AND (speed v is HIGH) THEN (perform LARGE correction to steering angle ) ALSO (make MEDIUM reduction in speed v).  Three antecedents (or premises) in this example give rise to two outputs (consequences).
  85. 85. FUZZY RULE FORMATION IF height is tall THEN weight is heavy. Here the fuzzy classes height and weight have a given range (i.e., the universe of discourse). range (height) = [140, 220] range (weight) = [50, 250]
  86. 86. FORMATION OF FUZZY RULES Three general forms are adopted for forming fuzzy rules. They are:  Assignment statements,  Conditional statements,  Unconditional statements.
  87. 87. Assignment Statements Conditional Statements Unconditional Statements
  88. 88. DECOMPOSITION OF FUZZY RULES A compound rule is a collection of several simple rules combined together.  Multiple conjunctive antecedent,  Multiple disjunctive antecedent,  Conditional statements (with ELSE and UNLESS).
  89. 89. DECOMPOSITION OF FUZZY RULES Multiple Conjunctive Antecedants Conditional Statements ( With Else and Unless) Multiple disjunctive antecedent
  90. 90. AGGREGATION OF FUZZY RULES Aggregation of rules is the process of obtaining the overall consequents from the individual consequents provided by each rule.  Conjunctive system of rules.  Disjunctive system of rules.
  91. 91. AGGREGATION OF FUZZY RULES Conjunctive system of rules
  92. 92. Disjunctive system of rules
  93. 93. FUZZY RULE - EXAMPLE Rule 1: If height is short then weight is light. Rule 2: If height is medium then weight is medium. Rule 3: If height is tall then weight is heavy.
  94. 94. Problem: Given (a) membership functions for short, medium-height, tall, light, medium-weight and heavy; (b) The three fuzzy rules; (c) the fact that John’s height is 6’1” estimate John’s weight.
  95. 95. Solution: (1) From John’s height we know that John is short (degree 0.3) John is of medium height (degree 0.6). John is tall (degree 0.2). (2) Each rule produces a fuzzy set as output by truncating the consequent membership function at the value of the antecedent membership.
  96. 96. “Principles of Soft Computing, 2nd Edition” by S.N. Sivanandam & SN Deepa Copyright  2011 Wiley India Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.
  97. 97.  The cumulative fuzzy output is obtained by OR-ing the output from each rule.  Cumulative fuzzy output (weight at 6’1”).
  98. 98. 1. De-fuzzify to obtain a numerical estimate of the output. 2. Choose the middle of the range where the truth value is maximum. 3. John’s weight = 80 Kg.
  99. 99. FUZZY REASONING There exist four modes of fuzzy approximate reasoning, which include: 1. Categorical reasoning, 2. Qualitative reasoning, 3. Syllogistic reasoning, 4. Dispositional reasoning.
  100. 100. REASONING WITH FUZZY RULES  In classical systems, rules with true antecedents fire.  In fuzzy systems, truth (i.e., membership in some class) is relative, so all rules fire (to some extent).
  101. 101. SINGLE RULE WITH SINGLE ANTECEDANT
  102. 102. MULTIPLE ANTECEDANTS IF x is A AND y is B THEN z is C IF x is A OR y is B THEN z is C Use unification (OR) or intersection (AND) operations to calculate a membership value for the whole antecedent.
  103. 103. MULTIPLE RULE WITH MULTIPLE ANTECEDANTS
  104. 104. MULTIPLE CONSEQUENTS IF x is A THEN y is B AND z is C Each consequent is affected equally by the membership in the antecedent class(es). E.g., IF x is tall THEN x is heavy AND x has large feet.
  105. 105. FUZZY INFERENCE SYSTEMS (FIS)  Fuzzy rule based systems, fuzzy models, and fuzzy expert systems are also known as fuzzy inference systems.  The key unit of a fuzzy logic system is FIS.  The primary work of this system is decision-making.  FIS uses “IF...THEN” rules along with connectors “OR” or “AND” for making necessary decision rules.  The input to FIS may be fuzzy or crisp, but the output from FIS is always a fuzzy set.  When FIS is used as a controller, it is necessary to have crisp output.  Hence, there should be a defuzzification unit for converting fuzzy variables into crisp variables along FIS.
  106. 106. BLOCK DIAGRAM OF FIS
  107. 107. TYPES OF FIS There are two types of Fuzzy Inference Systems:  Mamdani FIS(1975)  Sugeno FIS(1985)
  108. 108. MAMDANI FUZZY INFERENCE SYSTEMS (FIS)  Fuzzify input variables: • Determine membership values.  Evaluate rules: • Based on membership values of (composite) antecedents.  Aggregate rule outputs: • Unify all membership values for the output from all rules.  Defuzzify the output: • COG: Center of gravity (approx. by summation).
  109. 109. SUGENO FUZZY INFERENCE SYSTEMS (FIS) The main steps of the fuzzy inference process namely, 1. fuzzifying the inputs and 2. applying the fuzzy operator are exactly the same as in MAMDANI FIS. The main difference between Mamdani’s and Sugeno’s methods is that Sugeno output membership functions are either linear or constant.
  110. 110. SUGENO FIS
  111. 111. FUZZY EXPERT SYSTEMS An expert system contains three major blocks:  Knowledge base that contains the knowledge specific to the domain of application.  Inference engine that uses the knowledge in the knowledge base for performing suitable reasoning for user’s queries.  User interface that provides a smooth communication between the user and the system.
  112. 112. BLOCK DIAGRAM OF FUZZY EXPERT SYSTEMS Examples of Fuzzy Expert System include Z-II, MILORD.
  113. 113. SUMMARY  Advantages of fuzzy logic • Allows the use of vague linguistic terms in the rules.  Disadvantages of fuzzy logic • Difficult to estimate membership function • There are many ways of interpreting fuzzy rules, combining the outputs of several fuzzy rules and de-fuzzifying the output.
  114. 114. Fuzzy Inference Processing • There are three models for Fuzzy processing based on the expressions of consequent parts in fuzzy rules Suppose xi are inputs and y is the consequents in fuzzy rules 1. Mamdani Model: y = A where A is a fuzzy number to reflect fuzziness • Though it can be used in all types of systems, the model is more suitable for knowledge processing systems than control systems 119
  115. 115. Fuzzy Inference Processing contd.. 2. TSK (Takagi-Sugano-Kang) model: y = a0 + Ʃ ai xi where ai are constants The output is the weighted linear combination of input variables (it can be expanded to nonlinear combination of input variables) Used in fuzzy control applications 3. Simplified fuzzy model: y = c where c is a constant Thus consequents are expressed by constant values 120
  116. 116. Applications of Fuzzy Logic  Fuzzy logic has been used in many applications including - Domestic appliances like washing machines and cameras -Sophisticated applications such as turbine control, data classifiers etc. - Intelligent systems that use fuzzy logic employ techniques for learning and adaptation to the environment 121
  117. 117. Case Study: Controlling the speed of a motor in a room cooler • Through this case study we can understand fuzzy logic, defining fuzzy rules and fuzzy inference and control mechanisms • Mamdani style of inference processing is used • Problem: A room cooler has a fan encased in a box with wool or hay. The wool is continuously moistened by water that flows through a pump connected to a motor. The rate of flow of water is to be determined; it is a function of room temperature and the speed of motor • The speed of the motor is based on two parameters: temperature and humidity; humidity is increased to reduce temperature 122
  118. 118. Case Study: Operation of a room cooler contd.. • Two input variables –room temperature and cooler fan speed control the output variable – flow rate of the water. The fuzzy regions using fuzzy terms for input-output are defined as follows Variable name Fuzzy terms Temperature Cold, Cool, Moderate, Warm and Hot Fan speed Slack, Low, Medium, Brisk, fast ((rotations per minute) Flow rate of water Strong Negative (SN), Negative (N), Low-Negative (LN), Medium (M), Low-Positive (LP), Positive (P), and High-Positive (HP) 123
  119. 119. Case Study: Operation of a room cooler contd..  Fuzzy profiles are defined for each of the three parameters by assigning memberships to their respective values  The profiles have to be carefully designed after studying the nature and desired behavior of the system 124 1 4 7 10 13 16 19 22 25 28 31 34 37 40 43 46 49 Temperature Degree of membership Cold Cool Moderate Warm Fig.1. Fuzzy relationships for the inputs Temperature 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 Hot
  120. 120. Case Study: Operation of a room cooler contd.. Figure 2. Fuzzy relationships for the inputs Fan Motor speed 125 1 4 7 10 13 16 19 22 25 28 31 34 37 40 43 46 49 Motor speed RPM Degree of membership Slack Low Medium Brisk Fast 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 Slack Low Medium Brisk Fast
  121. 121. Case Study: Operation of a room cooler contd.. Figure 3. Fuzzy relationships for the outputs Water Flow Rate 126 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 14 1.6 Flow rate (ml/Sec) Degree of membership SN N LN M LP P HP 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0
  122. 122. Fuzzy Rules for fuzzy room cooler  The fuzzy rules form the triggers of the fuzzy engine  After a study of the system, the rules could be written as follows R1: If temperature is HOT and fan motor speed is SLACK then the flow-rate is HIGH-POSITIVE R2: If temperature is HOT and fan motor speed is LOW then the flow-rate is HIGH-POSITIVE R3: If temperature is HOT and fan motor speed is MEDIUM then the flow-rate is POSITIVE R4: If temperature is HOT and fan motor speed is BRISK then the flow-rate is HIGH-POSITIVE 127
  123. 123. Fuzzy Rules for fuzzy room cooler contd..  R5: If temperature is WARM and fan motor speed is MEDIUM then the flow-rate is LOW-POSITIVE  R6: If temperature is WARM and fan motor speed is BRISK then the flow-rate is POSITIVE  R7: If temperature is COOL and fan motor speed is LOW then the flow-rate is NEGATIVE  R8: If temperature is MODERATE and fan motor speed is LOW then the flow-rate is MEDIUM 128
  124. 124. Fuzzification  The fuzzifier that performs the mapping of the membership values of the input parameters temperature and fan speed to the respective fuzzy regions is known as fuzzification. This is the most important step in fuzzy systems  Suppose that at some time t, the temperature is 42 degrees and fan speed is 31 rpm. The corresponding membership values and the fuzzy regions are shown in Table 2 129
  125. 125. Example of fuzzification  From Figure 1., the temperature 42 degrees correspond to two membership values 0.142 and 0.2 that belong to WARM and HOT fuzzy regions respectively  Similarly From Figure 2., the fan speed 31 rpm corresponds to two membership values 0.25 and 0.286 that belong to MEDIUM and BRISK fuzzy regions respectively Table 2 130 Parameters Fuzzy Regions Memberships Temperature Warm, hot 0.142, 0.2 Fan Speed medium, brisk 0.25, 0.286
  126. 126. Example of fuzzification contd..  From Table 2, there are four combinations possible  If temperature is WARM and fan speed is MEDIUM  If temperature is WARM and fan speed is BRISK  If temperature is HOT and fan speed is MEDIUM  If temperature is HOT and fan speed is BRISK  Comparing the above combinations with the left side of fuzzy rules R5, R6, R3, and R4 respectively, the flow-rate should be LOW-POSITIVE, POSITIVE, POSITIVE and HIGH-POSITIVE  The conflict should be resolved and the fuzzy region is to be given as a value for the parameter water flow-rate 131
  127. 127. Defuzzification • The fuzzy outputs LOW-POSITIVE, POSITIVE, and HIGH- POSITIVE are to be converted to a single crisp value that is provided to the fuzzy cooler system; this process is called defuzzification • Several methods are used for defuzzification • The most common methods are 1. The centre of gravity method and 2. The Composite Maxima method The centroid, of a two-dimensional shape X is the intersection of all straight lines that divide X into two parts of equal moment about the line or the average of all points of X. (Moment is a quantitative measure of the shape of a set of points.) In both these methods the composite region formed by the portions A, B, C, and D (corresponding to rules R3, R4, R5 and R6 respectively) on the output profile is to be computed 132
  128. 128. Defuzzification contd.. • ttttt 133 1 4 7… 37 40 43 46 48 DegreeofmembershipDegreeofmembership Degreeof membership 1 4 … 13…. 31 34 37 40 43 46 48 1.2 1 .8 .6 . 4 .2 0 1.2 1 .8 .6 .4 .2 0 Hot Medium Temperature 42 D Centigrade Motor speed (RPM) 31 0.25 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 Rule R3 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 1.6 P 0.2 Flow rate (ml/Sec) Min(0.2,0.25) = 0.2 C Figure 4.1 Figure 4.2 Figure 4.3
  129. 129. Defuzzification contd.. • ttttt 134 1 4 7… 37 40 43 46 48 DegreeofmembershipDegreeofmembership Degreeof membership 1 4 … 28 ..31.. 37 40 43 46 48 1.2 1 .8 .6 . 4 .2 0 1.2 1 .8 .6 .4 .2 0 Hot Brisk Temperature 42 D Centigrade Motor speed (RPM) 31 0.286 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 Rule R4 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 1.6 HP 0.2 Flow rate (ml/Sec) Min(0.2,0.286) = 0.2 D Figure 5.1 Figure 5.2 Figure 5.3
  130. 130. Defuzzification contd.. • ttttt 135 1 4 7..28.. 40 43 46 48 DegreeofmembershipDegreeofmembership Degreeof membership 1 4 … 13…. 31 34 37 40 43 46 48 1.2 1 .8 .6 . 4 .2 0 1.2 1 .8 .6 .4 .2 0 Warm Medium Temperature 42 D Centigrade Motor speed (RPM) 31 0.25 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 Rule R5 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 1.6 LP 0.142 Flow rate (ml/Sec) Min(0.142,0.25) = 0.25 A Figure 6.1 Figure 6.2 Figure 6.3
  131. 131. Defuzzification contd.. • ttttt 136 1 4 7..28.. 40 43 46 48 DegreeofmembershipDegreeofmembership Degreeof membership 1 4 …13.. 28..31 34 37 40 43 46 48 1.2 1 .8 .6 . 4 .2 0 1.2 1 .8 .6 .4 .2 0 Warm Brisk Temperature 42 D Centigrade Motor speed (RPM) 31 0.286 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 Rule R6 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 1.6 P 0.142 Flow rate (ml/Sec) Min(0.142,0.286) =0.142 B Figure 7.1 Figure 7.2 Figure 7.3
  132. 132. Defuzzification contd.. 137 Degreeof membership Temperature 42 D Centigrade Motor speed (RPM) 31 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 1.6 P Flow rate (ml/Sec) LP HP Centroid A B is within C as it is a subset of the region C D Figure 8When parameters are connected by AND the minimum of their memberships is taken The area C is the region formed by the application of rule R3 as shown in Figure 4.3 The area D is the region formed by the application of rule R4 as shown in Figure 5.3 The area A is the region formed by the application of rule R5 as shown in Figure 6.3 The area B is the region formed by the application of rule R6 as shown in Figure 7.3 The composite region formed by the portions A, B, C and D on the output profile is shown in Figure 8. The centre of gravity of this composite region is the crisp output or the desired flow rate value
  133. 133. Steps in Fuzzy logic based system  Formulating fuzzy regions  Fuzzy rules  Embedding a Defuzzification procedure In Defuzzification procedure, depending on the application, either the centre of gravity or the composite maxima is found to obtain the crisp output

×