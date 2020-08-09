Size sepration

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ms. Mandakini Sampat Holkar (M. Pharm.) For Second Year B. Pharm. Program as per PCI syllabus, New Delhi Size Separation
Size Separation Syllabus Objectives, applications & mechanism of size separation, official standards of powders, sieves, s...
Size separation is a unit operation that involves the separation of a mixture of various sizes of particles in to two or m...
Size separation process used for 3. To test the efficiency of a size reduction equipment or process. 4. To optimise the pr...
Mechanical sieving Agitation Oscillation Vibration Gyration Brushing Wet Sieving Centrifugal method mechanism sedimentatio...
Sieve Shaker Machine
Principal- Powdered drug is separated according to its particle size using a number of sieves nested by different type of ...
Working- This oldest, most reliable and most commonly used method for analysis of particle size distribution. Sieves are a...
Advantages- Simple machine Rapid and reproducible result Compared with other inexpensive Disadvantages- If powder is not d...
Cyclone Separator
Cyclone Separator Principle-A high speed rotating air flow is established within a cylindrical or Conical container called...
Construction- Arrangement is such as to prevent the short circuiting of the air from inlet portion to fluid outlet. Workin...
Working- In a conical system as the rotating flow moves towards narrow end of cyclone.
Uses- Used to separate heavier solid particles from lighter particles. It can be used to remove dust particles suspended i...
Air separator
Air separator Principle-It works on the principle similar to cyclone separator with the only difference that here current ...
Air separator Construction- It consist of Cylindrical vessel with a conical base. In the upper part of separator the vesse...
Air separator Working- Sample powder is passed through the feed inlet, which falls on the rotating plate. The rotating bla...
Air separator Uses-is attached to ball mill or hammer mill to separate return oversized particles for further size reducti...
Principle: Separation is done in two steps. In one step in reduced powder is first passed through a bag filter by applying...
At the top of the metal container there is a exhaust and adjacent to this bell crank lever arrangement is made to bring th...
Sieve Sieves made made from wire mesh, woven from the wires of brass, bronze, stainless steel or any other inert suitable ...
2.Bolting cloth
Sieve Standards of sieves- •Tyler standard sieve •US standard sieve •British Standard sieves •German dutsche standard siev...
Standard for powder Sr.NO Grade of Powder Sieve through which all particles must pass Sieve through which not more than 40...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Size sepration

32 views

Published on

For Second year B.Pharm program as per PCI syllabus under Pharmaceutical Engineering

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Size sepration

  1. 1. Ms. Mandakini Sampat Holkar (M. Pharm.) For Second Year B. Pharm. Program as per PCI syllabus, New Delhi Size Separation
  2. 2. Size Separation Syllabus Objectives, applications & mechanism of size separation, official standards of powders, sieves, size separation Principles, construction, working, uses, merits and demerits of Sieve shaker, cyclone separator, Air separator, Bag filter & elutriation tank.
  3. 3. Size separation is a unit operation that involves the separation of a mixture of various sizes of particles in to two or more portions by means of screening surfaces. Size reduction process is also termed as sieving, sifting, classifying or screening. Size separation process used for 1.As a method to determine particle size and size distribution used for production of tablets and capsules. 2.As a quality control tool for the analysis of raw material
  4. 4. Size separation process used for 3. To test the efficiency of a size reduction equipment or process. 4. To optimise the process condition such method of agitation, time of screening, feed rate. 5. To ensure good flow ability of course granules with fine powder.
  5. 5. Mechanical sieving Agitation Oscillation Vibration Gyration Brushing Wet Sieving Centrifugal method mechanism sedimentation Elutriation Mechanism of Size Separation
  6. 6. Sieve Shaker Machine
  7. 7. Principal- Powdered drug is separated according to its particle size using a number of sieves nested by different type of agitation. Construction- Standard sieve with different sieve numbers are arranged in a machine known as mechanical sieve shaker or gyratory sieve shaker. Arrangement of sieve is such that the coarsest sieve is at the top and finest at the bottom.
  8. 8. Working- This oldest, most reliable and most commonly used method for analysis of particle size distribution. Sieves are arranged as shown and known weight of powdered sample is placed on the top of first sieve. The sieve are fixed properly with a receiving pan the bottom of sieve set and lid to cover the top sieve. Machine is operated by setting the timer. After this time machine stops, weight of powder retained on each sieve is noted.
  9. 9. Advantages- Simple machine Rapid and reproducible result Compared with other inexpensive Disadvantages- If powder is not dried properly the pores of the sieve might get clogged causing improver sieving During process of shaking lot of friction and attrition. This can cause size reduction of soft particle and lead errors in estimation.
  10. 10. Cyclone Separator
  11. 11. Cyclone Separator Principle-A high speed rotating air flow is established within a cylindrical or Conical container called a cyclone. Centrifugal force is used to separate the solid from fluid. Separation depends upon the particle size and density of the particle. Construction- It consist of vertical, cylindrical vessel having conical base. Upper part of vessel has a provision for the tangential inlet for feed. Outlet for separated solids is at the bottom. Fluid moved out of vessel through an outlet provided from centre of top portion.
  12. 12. Construction- Arrangement is such as to prevent the short circuiting of the air from inlet portion to fluid outlet. Working- Solid to separated are suspended in the stream of air which is introduced in to the vessel tangentially at a fairly high speed. This result in rotary movement of the particles within the vessel Centrifugal force makes a vortex movement throwing the heavier solid towards walls. Larger particles in the rotating stream have too inertia to follow the tight curve of the stream, and strike the wall,then fall to the bottom of the cyclone where they can be removed.
  13. 13. Working- In a conical system as the rotating flow moves towards narrow end of cyclone.
  14. 14. Uses- Used to separate heavier solid particles from lighter particles. It can be used to remove dust particles suspended in air. It is also used to separate solids suspended in water where the separator is known as liquid or wet cyclone. Cyclone are also used in oil refineries to separate oils and gases. Advantages-Fast Efficient Very fine particles can be separated easily. Disadvantages- Special equipment is required. Fluid and energy requirement are high
  15. 15. Air separator
  16. 16. Air separator Principle-It works on the principle similar to cyclone separator with the only difference that here current of air, combined with centrifugal force, is used. It involves mechanical force for movement of air. Rotating disc and vanes develop rotatory movement of air. By controlling speed of rotation it is possible to separate particles of definite size.
  17. 17. Air separator Construction- It consist of Cylindrical vessel with a conical base. In the upper part of separator the vessel is fitted with feed inlet ,at the base there are two outlets, one for fine particles and other for coarse particles. The rotating plate and blades are attached to the central shaft to produce air movement.
  18. 18. Air separator Working- Sample powder is passed through the feed inlet, which falls on the rotating plate. The rotating blades are attached to the same shaft. These produce a current of air as shown by the arrows. The fine particle picked up an are carried in to space, where air velocity is sufficiently reduced.the fine particles are dropped and ultimately collected at an outlet meant for fine particles. The heavy particles which downward are removed at an outlet meant for coarse particles.
  19. 19. Air separator Uses-is attached to ball mill or hammer mill to separate return oversized particles for further size reduction.
  20. 20. Principle: Separation is done in two steps. In one step in reduced powder is first passed through a bag filter by applying the suction on the opposite side of need entry. This helps in separation of fines. In the second step pressure is applied to shake the filter bags as to loosen powder adhered to the bags. The material falls off which is collected from conical base. Construction- It consist of number of filter bags made of cloth (Cotton or woollen fabric) these are suspended in a sheet metal container. hopper is arranged at the bottom of the filter to obtain the feed. Bag Filter
  21. 21. At the top of the metal container there is a exhaust and adjacent to this bell crank lever arrangement is made to bring the filters to normal atmospheric conditions. Bag Filter
  22. 22. Sieve Sieves made made from wire mesh, woven from the wires of brass, bronze, stainless steel or any other inert suitable material. Type of sieves- 1.Woven wire sieves- a. Plain weave b.Twilled weave c. Dutch weave 2.Bolting cloth 3.Screen or closed packed bars 4.Perforated plated seiveaa or punched plates
  23. 23. 2.Bolting cloth
  24. 24. Sieve Standards of sieves- •Tyler standard sieve •US standard sieve •British Standard sieves •German dutsche standard sieves •IP standard sieve •International test sieve series.
  25. 25. Standard for powder Sr.NO Grade of Powder Sieve through which all particles must pass Sieve through which not more than 40% particles pass 1 Coarse 10 44 2 Moderately Coarse 22 60 3 Moderately Fine 44 85 4 Fine 85 Not specified 5 Very Fine 120 Not specified

×