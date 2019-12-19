Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. YUPPARAJWITTAYALAISCHOOL Computer Project โครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์
  2. 2. ความหมายของโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ โครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์      หมายถึง กิจกรรมการเรียนทีนักเีรียนมี อิสระในการเลือกศึกษาปญหาทีตนเองสนใจ โดยจะต้องวางแผน การดําเนินงาน ศึกษา พัฒนาโปรแกรม โดยใช้ความรู้ทาง กระบวนการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ เครืองคอมพิวเตอร์และอุปกรณ์ ทีเกียวข้อง ตลอดจนทักษะพืนฐานในการพัฒนาโครงงาน เรืองที นักเรียนสนใจและคิดจะทําโครงงาน ซึงอาจมีผู้ศึกษามาก่อน หรือ เปนเรืองทีนักพัฒนาโปรแกรมได้เคยค้นคว้าและพัฒนาแล้ว นักเรียนสามารถทําโครงงานเรืองดังกล่าวได้ แต่ต้องคิดดัดแปลง แนวทางในการศึกษา การวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล การพัฒนาโปรแกรม หรือศึกษาเพิมเติมจากผลงานเดิมทีมีผู้รายงานไว้ จุดมุ่งหมาย สําคัญของการทําโครงงานเปนการเปดโอกาสให้นักเรียนได้รับ ประสบการณ์ตรงในการใช้ระบบคอมพิวเตอร์แก้ปญหา ประดิษฐ์ คิดค้น หรือค้นคว้าหาความรู้ต่างๆ ใช้คอมพิวเตอร์ในการพัฒนา สือการเรียนรู้เพือการศึกษา ประดิษฐ์ฮาร์ดแวร์ ซอฟต์แวร์ หรือ อุปกรณ์ใช้สอยต่างๆ พัฒนาโปรแกรมประยุกต์ต่างๆ ตลอดจน การพัฒนาเกมคอมพิวเตอร์ เพือฝกให้นักเรียนเปนบุคคลทีใฝ เรียนใฝรู้ การพัฒนาความคิดใหม่ๆ ความมีคุณธรรมจริยธรรม เอือเฟอเผือแผ่ ให้กับเพือนมนุษย์ และอยู่ในสังคมอย่างมีความสุข
  3. 3. ประเภทของ โครงงาน คอมพิวเตอร์ 1. โครงงานพัฒนาสือเพือการศึกษา (Educational Media) 2. โครงงานพัฒนาเครืองมือ (Tools Development) 3. โครงงานประเภทจําลองทฤษฎี (Theory Experiment) 4. โครงงานประเภทการประยุกต์ใช้งาน (Application) 5. โครงงานพัฒนาเกม (Game Development) มีทังหมด 5 ประเภท
  4. 4. 1. โครงงานพัฒนาสือเพือการศึกษา (Educational Media) เปนโครงงานทีใช้คอมพิวเตอร์ในการผลิตสือเพือการศึกษา โดยการสร้างโปรแกรมบทเรียน หรือหน่วยการเรียน ซึงอาจจะต้องมีภาคแบบฝกหัด บททบทวน และคําถามคําตอบไว้พร้อม ผู้เรียนสามารถเรียนแบบรายบุคคลหรือ รายกลุ่ม การสอนโดยใช้คอมพิวเตอร์ช่วยนี ถือว่าเครืองคอมพิวเตอร์เปนอุปกรณ์การสอน ไม่ใช่เปนครูผู้สอน ซึงอาจเปนการพัฒนาบทเรียนแบบ Online ให้นักเรียนเข้ามาศึกษาด้วยตนเองก็ได้ โครงงานประเภทนีสามารถพัฒนาขึนเพือใช้ประกอบการสอนในวิชาต่าง ๆ ไม่ว่าจะเปนสาขาคอมพิวเตอร์ วิชา คณิตศาสตร์ วิชาวิทยาศาสตร์ วิชาสังคม วิชาชีพอืน ๆ ฯลฯ โดยนักเรียนอาจคัดเลือกหัวข้อทีนักเรียนทัวไปที ทําความเข้าใจยาก มาเปนหัวข้อในการพัฒนาโปรแกรมบทเรียน ตัวอย่างเช่น โปรแกรมสอนวิธีการใช้งาน ระบบ สุริยะจักรวาล โปรแกรมแบบทดสอบวิชาต่าง ๆ
  5. 5. ตัวอย่างโครงงานการพัฒนาสือเพือการศึกษา
  6. 6. 2. โครงงานพัฒนาเครืองมือ (Tools Development) เปนโครงงานเพือพัฒนาเครืองมือมาใช้ช่วยสร้างงานประยุกต์ต่าง ๆ ซึงโดยส่วนใหญ่ จะเปนในรูปซอฟต์แวร์ ตัวอย่างของเครืองมือช่วยงาน เช่น ซอฟต์แวร์วาดรูป ซอฟต์แวร์พิมพ์งาน ซอฟต์แวร์ช่วยการมองวัตถุในมุมต่าง ๆ เปนต้น สําหรับซอฟต์แวร์ เพือการพิมพ์งานนันสร้างขึนเปนโปรแกรมประมวลผลภาษา ซึงจะเปนเครืองมือให้เรา ใช้งานในงานพิมพ์ต่าง ๆ บนเครืองคอมพิวเตอร์เปนไปได้โดยง่าย ซึงรูปทีได้สามารถนํา ไปใช้งานต่าง ๆ ได้มากมาย สําหรับซอฟต์แวร์ช่วยในการมองวัตถุในมุมต่าง ๆ ใช้สําหรับ ช่วยในการออกแบบสิงของต่าง ๆ เช่น โปรแกรมประเภท 3D
  7. 7. ตัวอย่างโครงงานพัฒนาเครืองมือ
  8. 8. 3. โครงงานประเภทจําลองทฤษฎี (Theory Experiment) เปนโครงงานใช้คอมพิวเตอร์ในการจําลองการทดลองของสาขาต่าง ๆ เปนโครงงานทีผู้ทําต้องศึกษา รวบรวมความรู้ หลักการ ข้อเท็จจริงและแนวความคิดต่าง ๆ อย่างลึกซึงในเรืองทีต้องการศึกษา แล้ว เสนอเปนแนวคิด แบบจําลอง หลักการ ซึงอาจอยู่ในรูปของสมการ สูตร หรือคําอธิบายก็ได้ พร้อมทังนํา เสนอวิธีการจําลองทฤษฎีด้วยคอมพิวเตอร์ การทําโครงงานประเภทนีมีจุดสําคัญอยู่ทีผู้ทําต้องมีความรู้ เรืองนัน ๆ เปนอย่างดี ตัวอย่าง เช่น การทดลองเรืองการไหลของเหลว การทดลองเรืองพฤติกรรม ของปลาอโรวาน่า ทฤษฎีการแบ่งแยกดีเอ็นเอ เปนต้น
  9. 9. ตัวอย่างโครงงานประเภทจําลองทฤษฎี
  10. 10. 4. โครงงานประเภทการประยุกต์ใช้งาน (Application) เปนโครงงานทีใช้คอมพิวเตอร์ในการสร้างผลงานเพือประยุกต์ใช้งานจริงในชีวิตประจําวัน เช่น ซอฟต์แวร์สําหรับการ ออกแบบและตกแต่งอาคาร ซอฟต์แวร์สําหรับการผสมสี ซอฟต์แวร์สําหรับการระบุคนร้าย เปนต้น โครงงานงานประเภท นีจะมีการประดิษฐ์ฮาร์ดแวร์ ซอฟต์แวร์ หรืออุปกรณ์ใช้สอยต่าง ๆ ซึงอาจจะสร้างใหม่หรือปรับปรุงดัดแปลงของเดิมทีมี อยู่แล้วให้มี ประสิทธิภาพสูงขึนก็ได้ โครงงานลักษณะนีจะต้องศึกษาและวิเคราะห์ความต้องการของผู้ใช้ก่อน แล้วนํา ข้อมูลทีได้มาใช้ในการออกแบบ และพัฒนาสิงของนัน ๆ ต่อจากนันต้องมีการทดสอบการทํางานหรือทดสอบคุณภาพของ สิงประดิษฐ์แล้วปรับปรุงแก้ไขให้มีความสมบูรณ์ โครงงานประเภทนีนักเรียนต้องใช้ความรู้เกียวกับเครืองคอมพิวเตอร์ ภาษาโปรแกรม และเครืองมือต่าง ๆ ทีเกียวข้อง รวมทังอาจใช้วิธีทางวิศวกรรมฮาร์ดแวร์และซอฟต์แวร์ในการพัฒนา ด้วย
  11. 11. ตัวอย่างโครงงานประเภทการประยุกต์ใช้งาน
  12. 12. 5. โครงงานพัฒนาเกม (GAME DEVELOPMENT) เปนโครงงานพัฒนาซอฟต์แวร์เกมเพือความรู้ และ/หรือ ความเพลิดเพลิน เช่น เกมหมากรุก เกม หมากฮอส เกมการคํานวณเลข ซึงเกมทีพัฒนาขึนนีน่าจะเน้นให้เปนเกมทีไม่รุนแรง เน้นการใช้สมอง เพือฝกคิดอย่างมีหลักการ โครงงานประเภทนีจะมีการออกแบบลักษณะและกฎเกณฑ์การเล่น เพือให้ น่าสนใจเก่ผู้เล่น พร้อมทังให้ความรู้สอดแทรกไปด้วย ผู้พัฒนาควรจะได้ทําการสํารวจและรวบรวม ข้อมูลเกียวกับเกมต่าง ๆ ทีมีอยู่ทัวไปและนํามาปรับปรุงหรือพัฒนาขึนใหม่เพือให้ปนเกมทีแปลกใหม่ และน่าสนใจแก่ผู้เล่นกลุ่มต่าง ๆ
  13. 13. ตัวอย่างโครงงานพัฒนาเกม
  14. 14. ขอบข่ายการทําโครงงาน คอมพิวเตอร์ 1. เปนกิจกรรมการเรียนให้นักเรียนศึกษา ค้นคว้า ปฏิบัติดัวยตนเองโดย อาศัยหลักวิชาการทางทฤษฎีตามเนือหาโครงงานนันๆ หรือจาก ประสบการณ์และกิจกรรมต่าง ๆ ทีได้พบเห็นมากแล้ว 2. นักเรียนทุกคนพิจารณาจัดทําโครงงานด้วยตนเอง หรือเปนกลุ่มโดยใช้ ระยะเวลาสันๆ เปนภาคเรียน หรือมากว่าก็ได้ แล้วแต่โครงงานเล็กหรือใหญ่ 3. นักเรียนเปนผู้พิจารณาริเริมสร้างสรรค์ คัดเลือกโครงงานทีจะศึกษา ค้นคว้าปฏิบัติด้วยตนเองตามความถนัด สนใจ และความพร้อม 4. นักเรียนเปนผู้เสนอโครงงาน รายละเอียดของโครงงาน แผนปฏิบัติงาน และการแปลผล รายงานผลต่ออาจารย์ทีปรึกษา เพือดําเนินงานร่วมกันให้ บรรลุตามจุดหมายทีกําหนดไว้ 5. เปนโครงงานทีเหมาะสมกับความรู้ ความสามารถของนักเรียนตามวัย และสติปญญา รวมทังการใช้จ่ายเงินดําเนินงานด้วย
  15. 15. 1. การคิดและการเลือกหัวข้อโครงงาน ผู้เรียนจะต้องคิด และเลือกหัวข้อของโครงงานด้วยตนเองว่าอยากจะศึกษาอะไร ทําไมจึง อยากศึกษา หัวเรืองของโครงงานมักจะได้มาจากปญหา คําถามหรือความอยากรู้อยากเห็น เกียวกับเรืองต่างๆ ของผู้เรียนเอง หัวเรืองของโครงงานควรเฉพาะเจาะจงและชัดเจน เมือ ใครได้อ่านชือเรืองแล้วควรเข้าใจและรู้เรืองว่าโครงงานนีทําจากอะไร การกําหนดหัวเรืองของ โครงงานนันมีแหล่งทีจะช่วยกระตุ้นให้เกิดความคิดและความสนใจหลายแหล่งด้วยกัน เช่น จากการอ่านหนังสือ เอกสาร บทความ การเยียมชมสถานทีต่างๆ การฟงบรรยายทาง วิชาการ การเข้าชมนิทรรศการหรืองานประกวดโครงงานทางวิทยาศาสตร์ การสนทนากับ บุคคลต่างๆ หรือจาการสังเกตปรากฏการณ์ต่างๆ รอบตัว เปนต้น นอกจากนี ควรคํานึงถึง ประเด็นต่อไปนี - ความเหมาะสมของระดับความรู้ ความสามารถของผู้เรียน - วัสดุ อุปกรณ์ ทีใช้ - งบประมาณ - ระยะเวลา - ความปลอดภัย - แหล่งความรู้ ขันตอนการทําโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์
  16. 16. 2. การวางแผน การวางแผนการทําโครงงาน จะรวมถึงการเขียนเค้าโครงของโครงงาน ซึงต้องมีการ วางแผนไว้ล่วงหน้า เพือให้การดําเนินการเปนไปอย่างรัดกุมและรอบคอบ ไม่สับสน แล้วนําเสนอต่อผู้ สอนหรือครูทีปรึกษาเพือขอความเห็นชอบก่อนดําเนินการขันต่อไป การเขียนเค้าโครงของโครงงาน โดยทัวไป เขียนเพือแสดงแนวคิด แผนงาน และขันตอนการทําโครงงาน ซึงควรประกอบด้วยหัวข้อ ต่อไปนี 1. ชือโครงงาน ควรเปนข้อความทีกะทัดรัด ชัดเจน สือความหมายได้ตรง 2. ชือผู้ทําโครงงาน 3. ชือทีปรึกษาโครงงาน 4. หลักการและเหตุผลของโครงงาน เปนการอธิบายว่าเหตุใดจึงเลือกทําโครงงานเรืองนี มี ความสําคัญอย่างไร มีหลักการหรือทฤษฎีอะไรทีเกียวข้อง เรืองทีทําเปนเรืองใหม่หรือมีผู้อืนได้ศึกษา ค้นคว้าเรืองนีไว้บ้างแล้ว ถ้ามีได้ผลอย่างไร เรืองทีทําได้ขยายเพิมเติม ปรับปรุงจากเรืองทีผู้อืนทําไว้ อย่างไร หรือเปนการทําซําเพือตรวจสอบผล 5. จุดมุ่งหมายหรือวัตถุประสงค์ควรมีความเฉพาะเจาะจง และสามารถวัดได้ เปนการบอก ขอบเขตของงานทีจะทําได้ชัดเจนขึน 6. สมมติฐานของการศึกษาค้นคว้า (ถ้ามี) สมมติฐานเปนคําตอบหรือคําอธิบายทีคาดไว้ล่วง หน้า ซึงอาจจะถูกหรือไม่ก็ได้ การเขียนสมมติฐานควรมีเหตุมีผลมีทฤษฎีหรือหลักการรองรับ และที สําคัญ คือ เปนข้อความทีมองเห็นแนวทางในการดําเนินการทดสอบได้ นอกจากนีควรมีความสัมพันธ์ ระหว่างตัวแปรอิสระและตัวแปรตามด้วย ขันตอนการทําโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์
  17. 17. 7. วิธีดําเนินงานและขันตอนการดําเนินงาน จะต้องอธิบายว่า จะออกแบบการทดลองอะไรอย่างไร จะเก็บ ข้อมูลอะไรบ้างรวมทังระบุวัสดุอุปกรณ์ทีจําเปนต้องใช้ มีอะไรบ้าง 8. แผนปฏิบัติงาน อธิบายเกียวกับกําหนดเวลาตังแต่เริมต้นจนเสร็จสินการดําเนินงานในแต่ละขันตอน 9. ผลทีคาดว่าจะได้รับ 10. เอกสารอ้างอิง ขันตอนการทําโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์
  18. 18. 3. การดําเนินงาน เมือทีปรึกษาโครงงานให้ความเห็นชอบเค้าโครงของโครงงานแล้ว ต่อไปก็เปนขัน ลงมือปฏิบัติงานตามขันตอนทีระบุไว้ ผู้เรียนต้องพยายามทําตามแผนงานทีวางไว้ เตรียมวัสดุอุปกรณ์ และสถานทีให้พร้อมปฏิบัติงานด้วยความละเอียดรอบคอบ คํานึงถึงความประหยัดและปลอดภัยในการ ทํางาน ตลอดจนการบันทึกข้อมูลต่างๆ ว่าได้ทําอะไรไปบ้าง ได้ผลอย่างไร มีปญหาและข้อคิดเห็น อย่างไร พยายามบันทึกให้เปนระเบียบและครบถ้วน ขันตอนการทําโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์
  19. 19. 4. การเขียนรายงาน การเขียนรายงานเกียวกับโครงงาน เปนวิธีสือความหมายวิธีหนึงทีจะให้ผู้อืนได้เข้าใจถึง แนวคิด วิธีการดําเนินงาน ผลทีได้ ตลอดจนข้อสรุปและข้อเสนอแนะต่างๆ ทีเกียวกับโครงงานนัน การเขียนโครงงานควรใช้ภาษาทีอ่านแล้วเข้าใจง่าย ชัดเจนและครอบคลุมประเด็นสําคัญๆ ทังหมด ของโครงงาน ขันตอนการทําโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์
  20. 20. แหล่งอ้างอิง http://www.acr.ac.th/acr/ACR_E-Learning/CAREER_COMPUTER/COMPUTER/M4/ComputerProject/content1.html https://sites.google.com/site/wtkppkm/ https://sites.google.com/site/khorngngankhomphiwtexr/2-khorng-ngan-phathna-kheruxng-mux-tools-development http://sapjarern.blogspot.com/p/3-theory-experiment.html https://dayself.com/%E0%B9%81%E0%B8%AD%E0%B8%9E%E0%B8%9E%E0%B8%A5%E0%B8%B4%E0%B9%80%E0%B8%84%E0%B8 %8A%E0%B8%B1%E0%B9%88%E0%B8%99-20-%E0%B9%81%E0%B8%AD%E0%B8%9E/ https://issaraphorn49.wordpress.com/%E0%B8%9B%E0%B8%A3%E0%B8%B0%E0%B9%80%E0%B8%A0%E0%B8%97%E0%B8%82%E0 %B8%AD%E0%B8%87%E0%B9%82%E0%B8%84%E0%B8%A3%E0%B8%87%E0%B8%87%E0%B8%B2%E0%B8%99%E0%B8%84%E0%B8 %AD%E0%B8%A1%E0%B8%9E%E0%B8%B4%E0%B8%A7/ https://www.gotoknow.org/posts/314100 https://sites.google.com/site/kittisakbeam03/home/khan-txn-kar-tha-khorng-ngan
  21. 21. นายชญานนท์ สิงหธนากร เลขที 8 นางสาวอุรัสยา โอสถาพันธุ์ เลขที33 ผู้จัดทํา

