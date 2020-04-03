Successfully reported this slideshow.
Comm 1337.001 chapter 12 (video recording)
  1. 1. Chapter 12 VIDEO-RECORDING PROCEDURES AND SYSTEMS
  2. 2. Strive for excellence, not perfection. H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
  3. 3. I. Recording Preparations A. Schedule B. Equipment Checklist 1. Interface 2. Video recorder (VR) status 3. Media reader
  4. 4. 4. Combined recording 5. Power supply 6. Correct recording media 7. Enough media 8. Record protection
  5. 5. II. Recording Procedures A. Video Leader 1. Color bars (bars and tone) 2. Slate (clapboard)
  6. 6. B. Recording Checks 1. Do a test recording 2. Reset time code number 3. Watch VU levels 4. Wear headphones to monitor audio 5. Overlap ends of scenes
  7. 7. 6. Record rehearsals if possible 7. Slate every take 8. Keep breaks to a minimum C. Time Code D. Recordkeeping
  8. 8. III. Video-Recording Systems A. Memory Cards 1. Secure Digital (SD) Extreme Card 2. Panasonic P2 Card
  9. 9. B. Read/Write Optical Discs 1. DVD (digital versatile disc) 2. HD DVD 3. Blu-Ray
  10. 10. C. Hard Drives 1. Large-capacity external 2. Video servers (RAID) 3. Portable hard drive
  11. 11. IV. Electronic Features Of Video-Recording A. Compression 1. Lossless compression (Intraframe compression*) 2. Lossy compression (Interframe compression*)
  12. 12. B. Codecs 1. JPEG (Joint Photographic Experts Group) 2. MPEG (Moving Picture Experts Group)
  13. 13. a. MPEG-2 (interframe compression*) b. MPEG-4 c. "raw" C. Composite and Component Signals 1. Composite system 2. Component systems
  14. 14. a. Y/C component system (S-Video) b. Y/color difference component D. Sampling
  15. 15. V. An Epitaph To Videotape A. How Videotape Recording Works 1. Audio tracks 2. Video track
  16. 16. 3. Control track a. uses vertical sync pulse* b. 60 cycle-per-second electrical current is the backbone* 4. Videotape's demise 5. Problem for the future

