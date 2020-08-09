Immuno deficiency disorder Associated with purine metabolism

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Overview Hereditary xanthinuria is a purine metabolic disorder due to inherited deficiency of the xanthine dehydrogenase/o...
Causes 1 Type I xanthinuria can be caused by a deficiency of xanthine dehydrogenase, which is an enzyme necessary for conv...
Symptoms ➔ Haematuria, ➔ Nausea, ➔ Vomiting, ➔ Abdominal pain, ➔ Joint pain, ➔ Failure to thrive, ➔ Fever, ➔ Flank pain, ➔...
Diagnosis ➔ Diagnosis is based on estimation of uric acid in blood and urine If hypouricemia is confirmed, detailed purine...
Treatment There is no specific treatment beyond maintaining a high fluid intake and avoiding foods that are high in purine...
OROTIC ACIDURIA
Orotic aciduria Orotic aciduria refers to an excessive excretion of orotic acid in urine. Orotic acid is an intermediate p...
Signs and symptoms ➔ It causes a characteristic form of anemia and may be associated with mental and physical retardation....
Genetics Orotic aciduria has an autosomal recessive of inheritance. Its can be caused by a deficiency in the enzyme Uridin...
Diagnosis ➔ A diagnosis of hereditary orotic aciduria is based upon identification of characteristic symptoms, a detailed ...
➔ Treat with feeding diet rich in Uridine /Cytidine ➔ This provide Pyrimidine nucleotides through Salvage Pathway. ➔ Promo...
Administration of uridine, which is converted to UMP, will bypass the metabolic block and provide
GOUT
Gout is a common metabolic disorder of Purine metabolism characterized by : ● Persistent Hyperuricemia ● Hyperuricaciduria...
➔ Gout, is a disease of the joints, usually in males, caused by an elevated concentration of uric acid in the blood and ti...
Basic cause of primary Gout is genetic cause. It has Enzyme defects concerned with: ➔ Over Production Of Purine Nucleotide...
● The defect of above 5 Enzymes in primary Gout ● Directly or indirectly increases the Denovo Biosynthesis of Purine nucle...
● It is an acquired cause: ● In some pathological states where there is abnormal and excessive breakdown of cells releases...
Renal Gout ➔ Type of Gout caused due to insufficiency of Renal System. ➔ Where there is reduced excretion of Uric acid thr...
➔ The increased Uric acid levels ➔ Decreases the solubility of Uric acid and ➔ Get crystallized to form Mono Sodium Urate ...
—Deposition of Urate crystals in synovial spaces affects the movements of joints. —Leads to pain , inflammation, stiffness...
Symptoms
● Obesity (High BMI) ● Hypertension (HTN ) ● Use of Thiazide diuretics ● Diet high in meat & seafood ● Excess Alcohol use ...
The normal serum Uric acid level in adults is 2-7 mg% —0.5-1 g of uric acid is formed daily in the organism. —In Gout the ...
➔ Examination of joint fluid (Arthrocentesis extraction of joint fluid). ➔ X-rays of joint ➔ Blood Examination ➔ Serum Uri...
Treatment ➔ Bed rest : No much movements of joints. ➔ Bed rest : With a position for comfort ➔ Local application of heat o...
  1. 1. Confidential Customized for Lorem Ipsum LLC Version 1.0 IMMUNODEFICIENCY DISEASES ASSOCIATED WITH DEFECTS IN PURINE NUCLEOTIDE METABOLISM Dr. V. MAGENDIRA MANI Assistant Professor of Biochemistry Islamiah College (Autonomous), Vaniyambadi magivbio@gmail.com
  2. 2. 0 1 Xanthinuria, also known as xanthine oxidase deficiency, is a rare genetic disorder causing the accumulation of xanthine. It is caused by a deficiency of the enzyme xanthine oxidase. 0 2 Orotic aciduria is a disease caused by an enzyme deficiency resulting in a decreased ability to synthesize pyrimidines. It is the only known enzyme deficiency of the de novo pyrimidine synthesis pathway. 0 3 Gout is caused by a condition known as hyperuricemia, where there is too much uric acid in the body. Xanthinuria Orotic aciduria Gout
  3. 3. Confidential Customized for Lorem Ipsum LLC Version 1.0 Xanthinuria Xanthinuria, is a rare genetic disorder causing the accumulation of xanthine. It is caused by a deficiency of the enzyme xanthine oxidase. It was first formally characterized in 1954.
  4. 4. Overview Hereditary xanthinuria is a purine metabolic disorder due to inherited deficiency of the xanthine dehydrogenase/oxidase enzyme and is characterized by very low (or undetectable) concentrations of uric acid in blood and urine and very high concentration of xanthine in urine, leading to urolithiasis. Urolithiasis - A small, hard deposit (stones) that forms in the kidneys and is often painful when passed
  5. 5. Causes 1 Type I xanthinuria can be caused by a deficiency of xanthine dehydrogenase, which is an enzyme necessary for converting xanthine to uric acid 2 Type II xanthinuria caused by molybdenum cofactor deficiency lack one or two other enzyme activities in addition to xanthine 3 Xanthinuria can be caused by mutations in the xanthine dehydrogenase gene, aldehyde oxidase gene, or the molybdenum cofactor gene. 4 Xanthinuria may also be caused by treatment of uric acid excretion with allopurinol therapy.
  6. 6. Symptoms ➔ Haematuria, ➔ Nausea, ➔ Vomiting, ➔ Abdominal pain, ➔ Joint pain, ➔ Failure to thrive, ➔ Fever, ➔ Flank pain, ➔ Dysuria, ➔ Urinary tract infection, ➔ Renal colic, ➔ Acute renal failure, ➔ Crystalluria / urolithiasis. ➔ Kidney stones In some rare patients, renal disease may evolve to renal failure, or may even induce arthropathy, myopathy or duodenal ulcer Flank pain - upper abdominal pain, Dysuria - painful or difficult urination. Renal colic - pain you get when urinary stones block part of your urinary tract. Haematuria - blood in urine
  7. 7. Diagnosis ➔ Diagnosis is based on estimation of uric acid in blood and urine If hypouricemia is confirmed, detailed purine metabolic investigation follows, and includes measurement of xanthine and hypoxanthine in urine and plasma. ➔ Ultrasonography - reveals the presence of xanthine urolithiasis ➔ Allopurinol loading test, xanthine oxidase assay and molecular analysis.
  8. 8. Treatment There is no specific treatment beyond maintaining a high fluid intake and avoiding foods that are high in purine, avoiding foods and drinks that contain xanthine derivatives, such as coffee, tea, and cola
  9. 9. OROTIC ACIDURIA
  10. 10. Orotic aciduria Orotic aciduria refers to an excessive excretion of orotic acid in urine. Orotic acid is an intermediate product in pyrimidine synthesis pathway, a subsequent product of which plays a role in conversion between dihydrofolate and tetrahydrofolate. Orotic aciduria is associated with megaloblastic anemia due to decreased pyrimidine synthesis, which leads to decreased nucleotide-lipid cofactors needed for erythrocyte membrane synthesis in the bone marrow.
  11. 11. Signs and symptoms ➔ It causes a characteristic form of anemia and may be associated with mental and physical retardation. ➔ In addition to the characteristic excessive orotic acid in the urine, patients typically have megaloblastic anemia which cannot be cured by administration of vitamin B12 or folic acid ➔ It also can cause inhibition of RNA and DNA synthesis and failure to thrive. This can lead to mental and physical retardation
  12. 12. Genetics Orotic aciduria has an autosomal recessive of inheritance. Its can be caused by a deficiency in the enzyme Uridine Monophosphate Synthetase, a bifunctional protein that includes the enzyme activities of orotate phosphoribosyltransferase and orotidine 5'-phosphate decarboxylase. It can also arise secondary to blockage of the urea cycle, particularly in ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (or OTC deficiency).
  13. 13. Diagnosis ➔ A diagnosis of hereditary orotic aciduria is based upon identification of characteristic symptoms, a detailed patient and family history, a thorough clinical evaluation and examination of the urine. ➔ Examination of the urine (urinalysis) can reveal elevated levels of orotic acid. ➔ Orotic aciduria can be diagnosed through genetic sequencing of the UMPS gene. ➔ Hereditary orotic aciduria by assessing blood ammonia levels and blood urea nitrogen (BUN).
  14. 14. ➔ Treat with feeding diet rich in Uridine /Cytidine ➔ This provide Pyrimidine nucleotides through Salvage Pathway. ➔ Promotes DNA and RNA synthesis. ➔ Also the introduced Pyrimidine bases inhibits CPS II enzyme by feed back mechanism and block synthesis of Oroticaciduria. Treatment
  15. 15. Administration of uridine, which is converted to UMP, will bypass the metabolic block and provide
  16. 16. GOUT
  17. 17. Gout is a common metabolic disorder of Purine metabolism characterized by : ● Persistent Hyperuricemia ● Hyperuricaciduria and ● Joint pain
  18. 18. ➔ Gout, is a disease of the joints, usually in males, caused by an elevated concentration of uric acid in the blood and tissues. ➔ The joints become inflamed, painful, and arthritic, owing to the abnormal deposition of crystals of sodium urate. ➔ The kidneys are also affected, because excess uric acid is deposited in the kidney tubules. ● Primary Gout (Genetic Cause) ● Secondary Gout Types of Gout
  19. 19. Basic cause of primary Gout is genetic cause. It has Enzyme defects concerned with: ➔ Over Production Of Purine Nucleotides ➔ Over catabolism of Purine Nucleotides ➔ Results in Hyperuricemia 1. Ribose-phosphate diphosphokinase (Increased Activity)) 2. PRPP Glutamyl Amido Transferase (Increased Activity) 3. Hypoxanthine-guanine phosphoribosyltransferase (Decreased Activity) 4. Glucose 6 Phosphatase (Decreased Activity) 5. Glutathione Reductase (Decreased Activity)’ 5 Enzyme Defects Causing Primary Gout
  20. 20. ● The defect of above 5 Enzymes in primary Gout ● Directly or indirectly increases the Denovo Biosynthesis of Purine nucleotides. ● There is overproduction of Purine Nucleotides more than their functional use ● Which further catabolizes them to produce increased Uric acid levels (Hyperuricemia)
  21. 21. ● It is an acquired cause: ● In some pathological states where there is abnormal and excessive breakdown of cells releases Nucleic acids and Nucleotides. ● Whose catabolism produces increased Uric acid levels (Hyperuricemia) Conditions Of Secondary Gout
  22. 22. Renal Gout ➔ Type of Gout caused due to insufficiency of Renal System. ➔ Where there is reduced excretion of Uric acid through Urine. ➔ Retention of the Uric acid in blood leading to Hyperuricemia. ➔ Renal Failure ➔ Use of Thiazide diuretics (Drug increase urine flow) ➔ Metabolic Acidosis ➔ Ketoacidosis and Lacticacidosis affects the excretion of Uric acid through Urine. Conditions Of Renal Gout
  23. 23. ➔ The increased Uric acid levels ➔ Decreases the solubility of Uric acid and ➔ Get crystallized to form Mono Sodium Urate Crystals. ➔ The Mono Sodium Urate Crystals get deposited in the synovial spaces of joints form Tophi (Hard Mass/ Swelling)
  24. 24. —Deposition of Urate crystals in synovial spaces affects the movements of joints. —Leads to pain , inflammation, stiffness and redness of joints known as Gouty Arthritis.
  25. 25. Symptoms
  26. 26. ● Obesity (High BMI) ● Hypertension (HTN ) ● Use of Thiazide diuretics ● Diet high in meat & seafood ● Excess Alcohol use Highest with Beer ● Male Gender ● Postmenopausal female ● Older Persons ● Pharmaceuticals: Cyclosporine
  27. 27. The normal serum Uric acid level in adults is 2-7 mg% —0.5-1 g of uric acid is formed daily in the organism. —In Gout the serum Uric acid levels rises above 8 mg%. ● History taking & physical examination ● Family history of Gout ● Clinical symptoms alone are sufficient to make accurate diagnosis in most cases ● Performing Diagnostic studies may help in knowing the stage and progression of Gout. Diagnosis
  28. 28. ➔ Examination of joint fluid (Arthrocentesis extraction of joint fluid). ➔ X-rays of joint ➔ Blood Examination ➔ Serum Uric acid levels usually elevated. ➔ 24 hour urine Uric acid levels increased. ➔ WBC Count elevated during acute attacks. ➔ ESR (elevated)
  29. 29. Treatment ➔ Bed rest : No much movements of joints. ➔ Bed rest : With a position for comfort ➔ Local application of heat or cold around the joint area. ➔ Restrict intake of diet rich in Purine content. ➔ Restrict Alcohol consumption ➔ Avoid dehydration ➔ Drink lots of Water ➔ Allopurinol (Zyloprim) is a drug of choice for Treatment of Gouty arthritis. ➔ Allopurinol is a structural analog of Hypoxanthine.
