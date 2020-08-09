Immuno deficiency disorder Associated with purine metabolism

Xanthinuria

Xanthinuria, also known as xanthine oxidase deficiency, is a rare genetic disorder causing the accumulation of xanthine. It is caused by a deficiency of the enzyme xanthine oxidase.



Orotic aciduria

Orotic aciduria is a disease caused by an enzyme deficiency resulting in a decreased ability to synthesize pyrimidines. It is the only known enzyme deficiency of the de novo pyrimidine synthesis pathway.



Gout

Gout is caused by a condition known as hyperuricemia, where there is too much uric acid in the body.



