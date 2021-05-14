Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ANALYSIS OF HOUSE STYLE IN MAGAZINE
House style is a company's preferred manner of presentation and layout of their graphic material. The masthead is the same...
Contents pages are where the magazine will list the headlines and the categories of their magazine.The Economists contents...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
20 views
May. 14, 2021

Analysis of house style

house style

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Analysis of house style

  1. 1. ANALYSIS OF HOUSE STYLE IN MAGAZINE
  2. 2. House style is a company's preferred manner of presentation and layout of their graphic material. The masthead is the same on all the covers and the layout is the same, with the masthead in the top top right corner and the headlines next to it. The main cover image is usually an illustrated image about a large event happening in the world, they are usually very telling and clear, with a lot of connotations. There is no barcodes on any of the covers, the date always comes under the cover lines. The main coverline is usually very short, simple but effective. The colours are usually quite bold, all the covers are very colourful. The coverline text is always sans serif, the mast head and the main cover line are serif. The image and the language usually get a very clear message across, without a lot of explanation, they construct representations through their use of imagery and language- because they use illustrated images, it is much easier to construct representation, because they can make it clear. The covers are very conventional of a current affairs magazine, with clear bold images, very formal language and font types, little use of explanation- all the language they are using headlines of articles about current affairs.
  3. 3. Contents pages are where the magazine will list the headlines and the categories of their magazine.The Economists contents pages are all the same layout, always between 3 and 7 photos.The headings are small and concise, they all have a red header at the top of the page, which follows the same styles as the mast head in the front cover.The images are all quite small and relate to the the contents headings.The contents headings are written in red, again following the magazines house style. All of the text is sans serif, which matches the cover lines on the front cover. The text and the colour scheme is very similar to the front cover, creating the house style.

×