Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIT-I SPARK IGNITION ENGINES Mixture requirements – Fuel injection systems – Monopoint, Multipoint & Direct injection - S...
Air-fuel ratio or Mixture requirements
Air-fuel ratio or Mixture requirements
Variation of Power output , BSFC with A/F ratio.
Automotive A/F ratio requirements
Carburetor
Stages of combustion
Stages of combustion
Stages of combustion
Normal Combustion Under ideal conditions the common internal combustion engine burns the fuel/air mixture in the cylinder ...
Abnormal Combustion When unburned fuel/air mixture beyond the boundary of the flame front is subjected to a combination of...
Knocking Knocking (also called knock, detonation, spark knock, pinging or pinking) in spark- ignition IC engine occurs whe...
Factors affecting knock 1. Density Factors
1. Density Factors
2. Time Factors
2. Time Factors
3. Composition Factors
Variables affecting Knocking in Si engine.
Combustion Chambers
Combustion Chambers 1. Smooth Engine Operation
Combustion Chambers 2. High Power Output and thermal Efficiency
Combustion Chambers Typical Combustion Chamber
Combustion Chambers Typical Combustion Chamber
Combustion Chambers Typical Combustion Chamber
S.I engines
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

S.I engines

35 views

Published on

Advanced I.C engines

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

S.I engines

  1. 1. UNIT-I SPARK IGNITION ENGINES Mixture requirements – Fuel injection systems – Monopoint, Multipoint & Direct injection - Stages of combustion – Normal and Abnormal combustion – Knock - Factors affecting knock – Combustion chambers.
  2. 2. Air-fuel ratio or Mixture requirements
  3. 3. Air-fuel ratio or Mixture requirements
  4. 4. Variation of Power output , BSFC with A/F ratio.
  5. 5. Automotive A/F ratio requirements
  6. 6. Carburetor
  7. 7. Stages of combustion
  8. 8. Stages of combustion
  9. 9. Stages of combustion
  10. 10. Normal Combustion Under ideal conditions the common internal combustion engine burns the fuel/air mixture in the cylinder in an orderly and controlled fashion.
  11. 11. Abnormal Combustion When unburned fuel/air mixture beyond the boundary of the flame front is subjected to a combination of heat and pressure for a certain duration (beyond the delay period of the fuel used), detonation may occur. Detonation is characterized by an instantaneous, explosive ignition of at least one pocket of fuel/air mixture outside of the flame front. A local shockwave is created around each pocket and the cylinder pressure may rise sharply beyond its design limits.
  12. 12. Knocking Knocking (also called knock, detonation, spark knock, pinging or pinking) in spark- ignition IC engine occurs when combustion of the air/fuel mixture in the cylinder starts off correctly in response to ignition by the spark plug, but one or more pockets of air/fuel mixture explode outside the envelope of the normal combustion front. The fuel-air charge is meant to be ignited by the spark plug only, and at a precise point in the piston's stroke. Knock occurs when the peak of the combustion process no longer occurs at the optimum moment for the 4 stroke cycle. The shock wave creates the characteristic metallic "pinging" sound, and cylinder pressure increases dramatically. Effects of engine knocking range from inconsequential to completely destructive.
  13. 13. Factors affecting knock 1. Density Factors
  14. 14. 1. Density Factors
  15. 15. 2. Time Factors
  16. 16. 2. Time Factors
  17. 17. 3. Composition Factors
  18. 18. Variables affecting Knocking in Si engine.
  19. 19. Combustion Chambers
  20. 20. Combustion Chambers 1. Smooth Engine Operation
  21. 21. Combustion Chambers 2. High Power Output and thermal Efficiency
  22. 22. Combustion Chambers Typical Combustion Chamber
  23. 23. Combustion Chambers Typical Combustion Chamber
  24. 24. Combustion Chambers Typical Combustion Chamber

×