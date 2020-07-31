Basic of Combustion in CI Engines

Successfully reported this slideshow.
I.C.ENGINES ME-501 Unit 3: Combustion in CI Engines PREPARED BY.. Prof.Sachin Kumar Nikam Assistant Professor
1. • CI Engine introduction • Combustion in CI Engines 2. • Various stages of combustion in CI Engines • Delay period, Die...
CI Engines A CI engine is an engine in which the fuel charge is ignited by the heat of compression. It is also known as Di...
A four-stroke cycle engine is an internal combustion engine that utilizes four distinct piston strokes 1.intake, 2.compres...
Combustion in CI Engines In CI engine A: F mixture is not homogeneous and fuel remains in liquid particles, therefore quan...
The ignition delay in a diesel engine is defined as the time interval between the start of injection and the start of comb...
EFFECT OF VARIOUS FACTORS ON DELAY PERIOD IN CI ENGINE Many design and operating factors affect the delay period. The impo...
Diesel knock Knocking, in an internal-combustion engine, sharp sounds caused by premature combustion of part of the compre...
FACTORS AFFECTING DETONATION OR KNOCKING (i) Compression Ratio: The compression ratio of the engine is the main factor aff...
METHODS OF CONTROLING DIESEL KNOCK 1. Using a better fuel. 2. Controlling the Rate of Fuel Supply 3. Knock reducing fuel i...
Various types of combustion chambers COMBUSTION CHAMBER -An enclosed space in which combustion takes place, especially in ...
FEATURES OF DIRECT INJECTION COMBUSTION CHAMBERS- For DI engine, ω piston crown recess is most widely used. In this desig...
SHALLOW DEPTH CHAMBER :-The shallow depth combustion chamber has large diameter cavity in the piston. The depth of the cav...
CYLINDRICAL CHAMBER :- Cylindrical combustion chamber is a modified version of the hemispherical chamber. It has cavity in...
INDIRECT-INJECTION (IDI) TYPE :- In this type of combustion chambers, the combustion space is divided into two parts, one ...
PRE-COMBUSTION CHAMBER :- The combustion space is divided into pre-chamber and a spherical combustion space. The pre-combu...
SWIRL CHAMBER SYSTEM :- The swirl indirect injection combustion chamber is divided in two chambers. The upper half is a sp...
AIR-CELL CHAMBER :- This chamber is divided into the main combustion chamber and energy cell. The energy cell is divided i...
Fuel injection in CI engine(MPFI, TBI,CRDI The fuel injection system lies at the very heart of the diesel engine. By press...
THE GOALS OF FUEL INJECTION :- Get the correct amount of fuel to the combustion chamber at the right time and to the righ...
The fuel injection systems are of 2 types: 1. Air Injection System: In this case fuel is injected under the pressure of ai...
C. Common Rail System : In this case fuel flows from storage tank to low pressure pump through filters. Low pressure pump,...
MANUFACTURER SPECIFIC NAMES FOR FUEL INJECTORS : Many manufacturers use different names for their implementation of fuel i...
The term MPFI is generally used to specify an engine variant used in the petrol vehicles. A small computerized system is u...
Multi Point Fuel Injection (MPFI)
HOW FUEL INJECTION SYSTEM WORKS? MPFI includes a fuel pressure regulator, fuel injectors, cylinders, pressure spring and a...
ADVANTAGES OF MULTI POINT FUEL INJECTION SYSTEM? a) The multi-point fuel injection technology improves fuel efficiency of ...
TBI FUEL INJECTION is a type of fuel injection system where the fuel is injected into the throttle body. The throttle body...
Throttle Body Injection (TBI), one or two injectors mounted in the throttle body spray fuel into the intake manifold. Fuel...
TBI Fuel Injection Disadvantages:- It is almost the same as a TBI carburetor wherein the fuel is not equally distributed ...
Common Rail Direct Injection (CRDi) CRDi stands for Common Rail Direct Injection meaning, direct injection of the fuel int...
Components of Common Rail Direct Injection System 1. High Pressure Fuel Pump 2. Common Fuel Rail 3. Injectors 4. Engine Co...
WORKING PRINCIPLE: A high-pressure pump supplies pressurized fuel. The pump compresses the fuel at the pressures of about ...
ADVANTAGE AND DISADVANTAGE OF CRDi ENGINE :- ADVANTAGES :- CRDi engine produced more power and torque. This engine has ab...
NOZZLE A Nozzle is a device designed to control the direction or characteristics of a fluid flow (especially to increase v...
Types of Nozzle in IC Engine: The design of nozzle must be such that the liquid fuel forced through the nozzle will broke ...
The Pintle Nozzle: In this type of nozzle the stem of nozzle valve is extended to from a pin or Pintle which protrudes thr...
The Multi Hole Nozzle: This nozzle consists of a number of holes bored in the tip of the nozzle. The number of holes varie...
Carburetor A carburetor is a device that mixes air and fuel for internal combustion engines in the proper air–fuel ratio f...
Types of Carburetor: There are three types of carburetors according to the direction in which the mixture is supplied. Up...
Solex Carburetor: Solex is a French manufacturer of carburettors and the powere bicycle VéloSoleX. Solex carburettor is us...
CONSTRUCTION AND WORKING OFA SOLEX CARBURETOR:- Solex Carburetor: The Main metering Jet will discharge the fuel into the ...
This starter is in the form of a flat disc with the holes of different sizes. The starter petrol jet and the starter jet...
•This rich mixture will be directly sent to the cylinder by a tube directly opened right below the throttle valve as shown...
  3. 3. CI Engines A CI engine is an engine in which the fuel charge is ignited by the heat of compression. It is also known as Diesel Engine. On September 29, 1913, Rudolf Diesel, Fuel used :- Diesel
  4. 4. A four-stroke cycle engine is an internal combustion engine that utilizes four distinct piston strokes 1.intake, 2.compression, 3.power, 4.Exhaust to complete one operating cycle. The piston make two complete passes in the cylinder to complete one operating cycle.
  5. 5. Combustion in CI Engines In CI engine A: F mixture is not homogeneous and fuel remains in liquid particles, therefore quantity of air supplied is 50% to 70% more than stiochiometric mixture. The combustion in SI engine starts at one point and generated flame at the point of ignition propagates through the mixture for burning where as in CI engine, the combustion takes place at number of points simultaneously and number of flames generated are also many. To burn the liquid fuel is more difficult as it is to evaporated it is to be elevated to ignition temperature and then burn. STAGES OF COMBUSTION IN CI ENGINE The combustion in CI engine is considered to be taking place in four phases: • Ignition Delay period/Pre-flame combustion • Uncontrolled combustion • Controlled combustion • After burning After burning
  6. 6. The ignition delay in a diesel engine is defined as the time interval between the start of injection and the start of combustion. This delay period consists of (a) Physical delay, wherein atomization, vaporization and mixing of air fuel occur Chemical delay attributed to pre-combustion reactions. However, it depends on the temperature of the surroundings and high temperatures, the chemical reactions are faster and the physical delay. Total delay period = Physical delay + Chemical delay Tt= tp + tc, In CI engine tp >> tc , In SI engine In SI engine tp ≈ 0 Delay period in CI Engine
  7. 7. EFFECT OF VARIOUS FACTORS ON DELAY PERIOD IN CI ENGINE Many design and operating factors affect the delay period. The important ones are: 1. Compression ratio 2. Engine speed 3. Output 4. Injection timing 5. Quality of the fuel 6. Intake temperature and pressure
  8. 8. Diesel knock Knocking, in an internal-combustion engine, sharp sounds caused by premature combustion of part of the compressed air-fuel mixture in the cylinder. In a properly functioning engine, the charge burns with the flame front progressing smoothly from the point of ignition across the combustion chamber. However, at high compression ratios, depending on the composition of the fuel, some of the charge may spontaneously ignite ahead of the flame front and burn in an uncontrolled manner, producing intense high- frequency pressure waves. These pressure waves force parts of the engine to vibrate, which produces an audible knock. Diesel knock is the clanking, rattling sound emitted from a running Diesel Engine. This noise is caused by the compression of air in the cylinders and the ignition of the fuel as it is injected into the cylinder. The detonation and knocking in the engine cylinder can be detected by the humming or hammer sound from the engine cylinder. The knock can be heard from the engine cylinder with the continuous metallic sound.
  9. 9. FACTORS AFFECTING DETONATION OR KNOCKING (i) Compression Ratio: The compression ratio of the engine is the main factor affecting the detonation or knocking in the .I.C engine. Since the combustion in the C.I. engine is mainly because of self-ignition of fuel. The minimum compression ratio is required in the C.I. is 12 for diesel fuel. The compression ratio is mainly dependent on the clearance volume and total volume of the engine cylinder. The high compression ratio is desirable in the engine because the possibility of self-ignition of fuel increases with increase in compression ratio. But due to mechanical constraint CR is limited to 22. (ii) Speed of the Engine: The speed of the engine affects the possibility of detonation or knocking in C.I. engine. Increase in the speed of the engine reduces the time for transfer heat to cooling system and gas temperature is higher which reduces the possibility of detonation in C.I. engine. (iii) Quality of Fuel: The quality of fuel is a very important factor. If the fuel quality is poor then the combustion of fuel occurs by delayed self-ignition of fuel which will be responsible for detonation or knocking in C.I. engine.
  10. 10. METHODS OF CONTROLING DIESEL KNOCK 1. Using a better fuel. 2. Controlling the Rate of Fuel Supply 3. Knock reducing fuel injector 4. By using Ignition accelerators 5. Increasing Swirl COMPARISON OF KNOCK IN SI AND CI ENGINES
  11. 11. Various types of combustion chambers COMBUSTION CHAMBER -An enclosed space in which combustion takes place, especially in an engine or furnace. CI engine combustion chambers are classified into two categories Combustion chamber •Direct-Injection (DI) •Indirect-Injection (IDI) Direct-Injection (DI) This type of combustion chamber is also called an open combustion chamber. In this type the entire volume of the combustion chamber is located in the main cylinder and the fuel is injected into this volume.  Its use is increasing due to their more economical fuel consumption (up to 20% savings)
  12. 12. FEATURES OF DIRECT INJECTION COMBUSTION CHAMBERS- For DI engine, ω piston crown recess is most widely used. In this design, the fuel is injected directly into the cylinder chamber. Lower combustion surface wall area compared to combustion volume in comparison with IDI. More combustion taking place in and on the piston and less contact with coolant. DI chamber has highest fuel efficiency rating compared to other chamber design. Smaller engines tend to be of the high-swirl type, while bigger engines tend to be of the quiescent type. Classification of direct injection combustion chamber DI combustion chambers can be classified as (a) Shallow depth chamber, (b) Hemispherical chamber, (c) Cylindrical chamber, (d) Toroidal chamber
  13. 13. SHALLOW DEPTH CHAMBER :-The shallow depth combustion chamber has large diameter cavity in the piston. The depth of the cavity is moderately small. This chamber is normally used for large engines running at low speeds, since the squish is negligible. HEMISPHERICAL CHAMBER The hemispherical combustion chamber provides small squish and swirl. However, in this chamber, the depth to diameter ratio can be varied to give any desired squish for engine better performance
  14. 14. CYLINDRICAL CHAMBER :- Cylindrical combustion chamber is a modified version of the hemispherical chamber. It has cavity in the form of a truncated cone with a base angle of 30 degree. The swirl was produced by masking the valve for nearly 180 degree to the circumference. Squish can also be varied by varying the depth. TOROIDAL CHAMBER:- The toroidal combustion chamber provides a powerful squish along with the swirl in form of smoke ring within the chamber. Due to powerful squish the mask needed on inlet valve is small and there is better utilization of oxygen. The cone angle of spray for this type of chamber is 150 to 160 degree.
  15. 15. INDIRECT-INJECTION (IDI) TYPE :- In this type of combustion chambers, the combustion space is divided into two parts, one part in the main cylinder and the other part in the cylinder head. The fuel-injection is effected usually into that part of the chamber located in the cylinder head. These chambers are classified further into:- Pre combustion chamber -in which combustion swirl is induced. Swirl chamber -in which compression swirl is generated. Air cell chamber -in which both compression and combustion swirl are induced THE MAIN ADVANTAGES OF THE INDIRECT-INJECTION COMBUSTION CHAMBERS ARE: injection pressure required is low . direction of spraying is not very important. These chambers have the following serious drawbacks which have - Poor cold starting performance requiring heater plugs. Specific fuel consumption is high because there is a loss of pressure due to air motion through the duct and heat loss due to large heat transfer area.
  16. 16. PRE-COMBUSTION CHAMBER :- The combustion space is divided into pre-chamber and a spherical combustion space. The pre-combustion chamber is mounted in a heat resisting alloy in the cylinder head slightly to one side of the single inlet and exhaust valve seats. During the compression stroke, as piston approaches TDC, 40% to 50% of compressed air is forced through the nozzle holes and parallel throat passage where it is exited into a vigorous and highly turbulent mass. The fuel is injected through a pintle nozzle. It has a specially shaped baffle in the centre of the chamber diffuses the jet of fuel that strikes it and mixes it thoroughly with the air. The resulting pressure from burning charge forces burnt and unburnt charge through the throat into the piston crown. The thrust of combustion a gases project the directional jet of flame-fronts towards the cylinder walls and, in doing so, sweeps the burnt gases and soot to one side while exposing the remaining fuel vapor to fresh oxygen.
  17. 17. SWIRL CHAMBER SYSTEM :- The swirl indirect injection combustion chamber is divided in two chambers. The upper half is a sphere swirl chamber, cast directly in the cylinder head, and the lower half is a separate a twin disc shaped recesses in the piston crown as shown in Fig.4. The combustion is initiated in the swirl chamber that has approximately 60% of the compression volume. As soon as combustion starts in swirl chamber, the air-fuel mixture is forced under pressure through the throat into the cylinder chamber, where it is turbulently mixed with the remaining compressed air as shown in Fig:-
  18. 18. AIR-CELL CHAMBER :- This chamber is divided into the main combustion chamber and energy cell. The energy cell is divided into two parts, major and minor, which are separated from each other and from the main chamber by narrow orifices. The high degree turbulence is created by an energy cell. During the compression stroke, the piston forces a small amount of compressed air into the energy cell. Near the end of compression stroke, a pintle nozzle injects the fuel, a small quantity of fuel is directed into the cell and remaining amount is injected into main combustion chamber. While the fuel charge is travelling across the centre of the main chamber, the fuel mixes with hot air and instantaneously burns. The remainder of the fuel enters the energy cell and start to burn. At this moment cell pressure rises sharply, causing the products of combustion to flow at high velocity back into main combustion chamber as shown in Fig. This setup a rapid swirling movement of burning charge in each lobe of main chamber promoting fuel air mixing within remaining charge to ensure complete combustion as shown in Fig.
  19. 19. Fuel injection in CI engine(MPFI, TBI,CRDI The fuel injection system lies at the very heart of the diesel engine. By pressurizing and injecting the fuel, the system forces it into air that has been compressed to high pressure in the combustion chamber. The diesel fuel injection system consists of: injection nozzle - injects the fuel into the cylinder
  20. 20. THE GOALS OF FUEL INJECTION :- Get the correct amount of fuel to the combustion chamber at the right time and to the right place. Evaporate the liquid fuel. Mix the fuel vapor with oxygen to obtain good ignitable mixture . In case the fuel injection is well achieved by the above criteria, the combustion process typically yields low fuel consumption, emissions and noice (à no pressure peaks). Fuel Injection System Solid or Air less injection Mechanical Injection Electronics Injection Air injection Common Rail Injection Individual Pump Distributor System Fuel Injection System for Diesel Engine
  21. 21. The fuel injection systems are of 2 types: 1. Air Injection System: In this case fuel is injected under the pressure of air. For supplying high pressure air multistage air compressors are required, which are very much costly and hence this system is not in use. 2. Solid Injection System: In this case diesel fuel is directly injected by fuel pump (Bosch Pump). Further these are of 3 types of solid injection systems: A. Individual Pump System : As shown fuel will flow from the storage tank to filters to low pressure pumps. This low pressure pump pumps the fuel to 4 separate metering and pressure pumps. These separate metering and pressure pumps will pump the fuel to individual injectors which are provided in the cylinder heads. These are used in large slow speed engines. B. Distributor System : Fuel will flow from storage tank to low pressure pump through filters, then to metering and pressure pumps. This metering and pressure pump pumps the fuels to distributor unit which distributes and sends required quantity of fuel to each injectors/each cylinders. Used in small and medium size engines.
  22. 22. C. Common Rail System : In this case fuel flows from storage tank to low pressure pump through filters. Low pressure pump, pumps the fuel to high pressure pump, which pumps the fuel to high pressure pump, which pumps the fuel to common rail. Thus high pressure fuel is collected in common rail and from here through the metering devices required quantity of fuel goes to injectors/cylinders. Generally Cummins and multi-cylinder engines use this system. Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) System: Electronics is introduced in automobiles in 1965. About 30—40% of cost of vehicles is for electronic items. Max power and best economy are attained by using electronics and computers in automobiles. EFI systems was various sensors to sense various parameters like temperature, pressure of gases, position of throttle valve, air flow rate etc. Sensors feed this data to Electronic Control Unit (ECU)—which is basically a computer. This ECU—processes the data and operates injectors and other devices to have maximum power, with best economy, and low emissions.
  23. 23. MANUFACTURER SPECIFIC NAMES FOR FUEL INJECTORS : Many manufacturers use different names for their implementation of fuel injection, below is a quick list of the most common ones. Mazda Direct Injection Spark Ignition (DISI) :-Which is a direct injection system as its name implies. Toyota D4 and D4-S:-The D4 uses the intake port central injection with two separate fuel injectors and the D4-S is the direct fuel injection implementation of Toyota. Mercedes-Benz Charged Gasoline Injection (CGI):-This implementation focuses mainly on fuel economy using direct fuel injection. Renault Injection Direct Essence (IDE):-This is also direct fuel injection but Renault’s design focuses on fuel economy instead of performance. General Motors Throttle Body injection (TBI):-This is a single-point electronic fuel injection system. Mitsubishi Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI):-From its name is fairly obvious, direct fuel injection. Ford Smart Charge Injection (SCi):-Which is also direct fuel injection system. Volkswagen Group Turbocharged Direct Injection (TDI):-Which is the equivalent implementation for engines equipped with turbochargers
  24. 24. The term MPFI is generally used to specify an engine variant used in the petrol vehicles. A small computerized system is used to control the engine of the car. A petrol car will have more than three fuel burning chambers or simply cylinders. The MPFI engine is abbreviated as the Multi point fuel injection engine. The MPFI engine got this name because of the reason that each cylinder is having a fuel injector installed near them. That is why they are called as the Multi point fuel injection engine. PRINCIPLE BEHIND MPFI:- At first, the petrol is allowed to mix with air. It is then ignited in a cylinder called as the combustion chamber. This combustion of the petrol produces a sufficient energy to run the engine. The Carburetor is being used in the earlier days before the invention of MPFI engine. It is the duty of the carburetor to mix the fuel and air in a fixed air-fuel ratio. The fuel thus mixed in the carburetor is then given to the combustion chamber where this mixture gets ignited. The power thus obtained from the ignition of gas is used to drive the engine. The main disadvantage of the Carburetor is that the mixing of fuel and air is not in the proper ratio which leads to the wastage of fuel and the pollution is high. Since the emission rate is high in carburetor engine, the MPFI engine is being introduced. MPFI(Multi- Point Fuel Injection)
  25. 25. Multi Point Fuel Injection (MPFI)
  26. 26. HOW FUEL INJECTION SYSTEM WORKS? MPFI includes a fuel pressure regulator, fuel injectors, cylinders, pressure spring and a control diaphragm. It uses multiple individual injectors to insert fuel in each cylinder through intake port situated upstream of cylinder’s intake value. The fuel pressure regulator, connected to the fuel rail by means of an inlet and outlet, directs the flow of the fuel. While the control diaphragm and pressure spring controls the outlet valve opening and the amount of fuel that can return. The pressure in the intake manifold significantly changes with the engine speed and load. fuel injectors
  27. 27. ADVANTAGES OF MULTI POINT FUEL INJECTION SYSTEM? a) The multi-point fuel injection technology improves fuel efficiency of the vehicles. MPFI uses individual fuel injector for each cylinder, thus there is no gas wastage over time. It reduces the fuel consumption and makes the vehicle more efficient and economical. b) The vehicles with MPFI automobile technology have lower carbon emissions than a few decades old vehicles. It reduces the emission of the hazardous chemicals or smoke, released when fuel is burned. The more precise fuel delivery cleans the exhaust and produces less toxic byproducts. Therefore, the engine and the air remain cleaner. c) MPFI system improves the engine performance. It atomizes the air in small tube instead additional air intake, and enhances the cylinder-to-cylinder fuel distribution that aid to the engine performance. d) It encourages distribution of more uniform air-fuel mixture to each cylinder that reduces the power difference developed in individual cylinder. e) The MPFI automobile technology improves the engine response during sudden acceleration and deceleration. f) The MPFI engines vibrate less and don’t require to be cranked twice or thrice in cold weather. g) It improves functionality and durability of the engine components. h) The MPFI system encourages effective fuel utilization and distribution. .
  28. 28. TBI FUEL INJECTION is a type of fuel injection system where the fuel is injected into the throttle body. The throttle body fuel injection system, or TBI as referred to by GM or CFI by Ford, works using a single or pair of injectors. TBI (Throttle body fuel injection system) INJECTTOR
  29. 29. Throttle Body Injection (TBI), one or two injectors mounted in the throttle body spray fuel into the intake manifold. Fuel pressure is created by an electric fuel pump (usually mounted in or near the fuel tank), and the pressure is controlled by a regulator mounted on the throttle body. Fuel is sprayed into the engine when the engine computer energizes the injector(s), which occurs in a rapid series of short bursts rather than a continuous stream. This produces a buzzing noise from the injectors when the engine is running. TBI Fuel Injection Advantages It is less expensive than using other types of fuel injection systems. It is easier to clean, maintain and service because there are fewer parts. It is cheaper to manufacture than a port injection system and simpler to diagnose. It also does not have the same level of injector balance problems that a port injection system might have when the injectors are clogged. It greatly improves the fuel metering compared to a carburetor. You do not have to make any changes to the TBI intake manifold. You also do not have to change the throttle linkage. Instead, use the existing linkage, air cleaners and carbs to install the system. It is also capable of logging data and can be programmed for ignition and fuel. The TBI system is that it learns and understands your habits when driving so it can easily map out your actions and the performance of the engine.
  30. 30. TBI Fuel Injection Disadvantages:- It is almost the same as a TBI carburetor wherein the fuel is not equally distributed to all the cylinders. This means that the air/fuel mixture injected differs for each cylinder. It can cool the manifold much faster causing the fuel to puddle and condense in the manifold. The possibility of condensation is much higher since the fuel travels longer from the throttle body to the combustion chamber. Since the system needs to be mounted on top of the combustion chamber, you're prevented from modifying the manifold design to improve your car's performance. It is a wet system and the mixture of fuel is still based per cylinder.
  31. 31. Common Rail Direct Injection (CRDi) CRDi stands for Common Rail Direct Injection meaning, direct injection of the fuel into the cylinders of a diesel engine via a single, common line, called the common rail which is connected to all the fuel injectors.
  32. 32. Components of Common Rail Direct Injection System 1. High Pressure Fuel Pump 2. Common Fuel Rail 3. Injectors 4. Engine Control Unit
  33. 33. WORKING PRINCIPLE: A high-pressure pump supplies pressurized fuel. The pump compresses the fuel at the pressures of about 1,000 bar or 15,000 psi. It, then, supplies the pressurized fuel via a high-pressure pipe to the inlet of the fuel rail. From there, the fuel-rail distributes the fuel to individual injectors which then inject it into the combustion chamber. The CRDi technology works with the engine ECU which gets inputs from various sensors install in the engine. Then it calculates the precise quantity of fuel and timing of injection. The CRDi fuel system have components which are more intelligent in nature and controls them electrically. In addition to that, the previous generation injectors are replaced with more advanced injector which are electrically operated, solenoid injectors. They are opened by ECU signal, depending upon the variables such as engine acceleration, load, engine temperature etc. A Common Rail direct injection system uses ‘common for all cylinders’ fuel-rail or in simple words a 'fuel distribution pipe'. It maintains optimum fuel pressure and also acts as a fuel reservoir for all the injectors. In CRDi engine, the fuel-rail constantly stores and supplies the fuel to the solenoid valve injectors at the required pressure. This is quite opposite to the fuel injection pump supplying diesel thru’ independent fuel lines to injectors in case of earlier generation design.
  34. 34. ADVANTAGE AND DISADVANTAGE OF CRDi ENGINE :- ADVANTAGES :- CRDi engine produced more power and torque. This engine has ability to increase engine power and torque by 35%. This technology increase the increase the efficiency of engine. this technology decrease tail pipe emissions. It also decrease noise and vibration on engine. DISADVANTAGES :- The cost of technology is high. This technology is not applicable on all type of engine. the cost of maintenance of CRDi engine is high. The cost of spare parts is also high.
  35. 35. NOZZLE A Nozzle is a device designed to control the direction or characteristics of a fluid flow (especially to increase velocity) as it exits (or enters) an enclosed chamber or pipe. Nozzle is that part of an injector through which the liquid fuel is sprayed into the combustion chamber. It is used in Diesel engine in which fuel is drawn separately through injector at end of compression stroke and air is drawn into cylinder in suction stroke. The nozzle used in IC engine should follow following functions. It should automizate fuel. This is a very important function since it is the first phase in obtaining proper mixing of the fuel and air in the combustion chamber. Distribute the fuel in require area within the combustion chamber. To prevent fuel from impinging directly on the walls of combustion chamber or piston. This is necessary because fuel striking the walls decomposes and produces carbon deposits. This causes smoky exhaust as well as increase in fuel consumption. To mix the fuel with air in case of non-turbulent type of combustion chamber.
  36. 36. Types of Nozzle in IC Engine: The design of nozzle must be such that the liquid fuel forced through the nozzle will broke up into fine droplets, or atomize, as it passes into the combustion chamber. Various types of nozzles are used in IC engines. 1. The Pintle Nozzle: 2. The Single Hole Nozzle: 3. The Multi Hole Nozzle: 4. Pintaux Nozzle: Nozzle
  37. 37. The Pintle Nozzle: In this type of nozzle the stem of nozzle valve is extended to from a pin or Pintle which protrudes through the mouth of the nozzle. The size and shape of the Pintle can be varied according to the requirement. It provides a spray operating at low injection pressures of 8-10MPa. The spray cone angle is generally 60 degree. The main advantage of this nozzle is that it avoids weak injection and dribbling. It prevents the carbon deposition on the nozzle hole. The Single Hole Nozzle: In this type of nozzle at the center of the body there is a single hole which is closed by the nozzle valve. The size of the hole is usually of the order of 0.2 mm. Injection pressure is of order of 8-10MPa and spray cone angle is about 15 degree. One of the major disadvantages of this nozzle is that they tends to drible. Besides, their spray angle it too narrow to facilitate good mixing unless higher velocities are used.
  38. 38. The Multi Hole Nozzle: This nozzle consists of a number of holes bored in the tip of the nozzle. The number of holes varies from 4 to 18 and the size from 35 to 200 micro meters. The hole angle may be from 20 degree upwards. These nozzles operate at high injection pressure of the order of 18 MPa. Their advantage lies in the ability to distribute the fuel properly even with lower air motion available in open combustion chambers. Pintaux Nozzle: This type of nozzle is a type of Pintle nozzle which has an auxiliary hole drilled in the nozzle body. It injects a small amount of fuel through this additional hole which is called pilot injection in upstream direction slightly before the main injection. The needle valve does not lift fully at low speeds and most of the fuel is injected through the auxiliary hole. The main advantage of this nozzle is better cold starting performance. A major drawback of this nozzle is that its injection characteristics are poorer than the multi hole nozzle.
  39. 39. Carburetor A carburetor is a device that mixes air and fuel for internal combustion engines in the proper air–fuel ratio for combustion. The first carburetor was invented by Samuel Moreyin 1826. The first person to patent a carburetor for use in a petroleum engine was Siegfried Marcus with his 6 July 1872 patent for a device which mixes fuel with air. A carburetor was among the early patents by Karl Benz (1888) as he developed internal combustion engines. The carburetor works on Bernoulli's principle the faster air moves, the lower its static pressure, and higher the dynamic pressure is.
  40. 40. Types of Carburetor: There are three types of carburetors according to the direction in which the mixture is supplied. Up-draft carburetor:- If the air is supplied from the bottom of the mixing chamber Horizontal type carburetor:- If the air is supplied from one side of the carburetor Down-draft type carburetor:- if the air is supplied from the above portion of the mixing chamber 1. 2. 3.
  41. 41. Solex Carburetor: Solex is a French manufacturer of carburettors and the powere bicycle VéloSoleX. Solex carburettor is used in may European automobile industries. Such big industries as Rolls-Royce, Volkswagen and Mercedes Benz.. Solex carburettors are invented by Marcel Mennesson and Maurice Goudard founder of Solex company. Solex carburetors widely used by many European makers also used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Solex Carburetor is a downdraught Carburetor. This is used mostly in the automobile engines. This Carburetor has different fuel discharge circuits so that it can deliver different mixtures for the different operating conditions such as the Engine Starting, Engine Idling, Low-speed Operation, Normal Operating, Acceleration.
  42. 42. CONSTRUCTION AND WORKING OFA SOLEX CARBURETOR:- Solex Carburetor: The Main metering Jet will discharge the fuel into the venturi throat tube. The fuel from the main metering jet will go into the air-bleed emulsion system; this has the lateral holes as shown in the schematic diagram. Air correction jet calibrates the air entering through it and ensures the air-fuel balance. The metered emulsion of fuel and air is supplied through the spraying orifice or nozzles. These nozzles are drilled horizontally on the vertical pipe in the choke tube as shown in the schematic diagram. There is a throttle valve provided at the end of the tube to control the air-fuel mixture quantity supply into the engine. This valve also knows as the conventional butterfly valve. With this circuit, the engine can run at the normal running with this Solex Carburetor. But for the other operating conditions of the engine, we will use different fuel circuits for different operating conditions. Cold starting and warming The main advantage with the Solex Carburetor is that it has the Bi-Starter also known as the progressive starter. Initially, the engine needs a richer mixture and the after starting of the engine, the mixture supposed to be lean. So this progressive starter will do the job for the engine.
  43. 43. This starter is in the form of a flat disc with the holes of different sizes. The starter petrol jet and the starter jet (Air) are connected together by the holes present in the starter disc and open into the passage arranged to below the throttle valve. There is a starter lever that used to adjust the hole sizes so that the amount of the fuel and the air will be passed to the engine cylinder in the suction stroke. When we starting the engine we will close the throttle and provide the air-fuel mixture from the starting passage which is having a richer mixture from this Bi-Starter setup. Once the engine started, we have to warm it up by accelerating a couple of times and then release the throttle valve and pass the lean/normal mixture thru the venturi throat. Idling and Slow Running of the Engine(Cruising) Idling of the engine is at where the engine will not deliver any work it only delivers enough power for its auxiliaries. During this idling or slow running of the engine needs to have a rich mixture and because of the cylinder pressure is less and then there is a chance of re sucking of the exhaust gases and cause the poor combustion to make the engine stumble. So this rich mixture helps in making it happen smooth. •During the Idling, the throttle valve is closed completely. •The suction created by the suction stroke is acted on the pilot jet directly. •The fuel will be inducted from the pilot jet and mixed with the less amount of air sucked from the pilot air-bleed orifice from the outside atmosphere.
  44. 44. •This rich mixture will be directly sent to the cylinder by a tube directly opened right below the throttle valve as shown in the schematic diagram. •There is an idle speed adjustment screw is arranged so that we can set the idle speed of the engine by controlling the amount of mixture injected. •For the smooth running adjustment, we will have an additional by-pass adjustment. Which will make the less rich mixture and the throttle will also open a little bit. so that engine can run smoothly with the full movement of the air-fuel mixture. Acceleration of Engine: For the Engine acceleration, and additional acceleration pump injector equipment is arranged right side of the floating chamber as you can see from the schematic diagram. This acceleration pump will supply the additional fuel for the engine with the help of the Acceleration pump injector directly on top of the venture. The operating of the Carburetor is the same as the normal running but with the additional fuel drops the engine get excited when we press the accelerator pedal. When you release the pedal the accelerator pump will suck the fuel from the float chamber and stores for the next pedal movement. Advantages of Solex Carburetor: 1. The main advantage of Solex carburetor is easy starting. 2. It is reliable and gives high performance. 3. All circuits above-mentioned circuits work separately. 4. It reduces waste and carbon formation. 5. Throttle response is very high as compared to other carburetors

