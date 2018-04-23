Business plan.jub

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Submitted To: Kazi Ayesha Siddiqua Assistant Professor State University of Bangladesh
AGENDA  What is Business Plan  Types of Business  Business Law  Business Plan or Details  Location  Conclusion
What is Business Plan  A business plan is a formal statement of business goals, reasons they are attainable, and plans fo...
Types of Business  Sole Proprietorship  General Partnership  Limited Partnership  Limited Liability Limited Partnershi...
Company Law  A private limited company in Bangladesh is a separate legal entity and shareholders are not liable for the c...
Required Documents  Company Name.  Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association. RJSC requires that the object ...
Business Details  This is a project of privet car wash service called “The Mavens Automatic Car Wash Private Limited”.  ...
OLD SYSYTEM
SYSTEM
SYSTEM
SYSTEM
Place :  Our head office is in Dhanmondi, Dhaka. Branches :  Mohakhali,  Mohammadpur,  Mirpur,  Gulshan,  Banani.
Car wash system
Objectives  To develop our practical Knowledge.  To remove suffer of car owners about car washing.  To make car wash ea...
Name Of The Company The Mavens Automatic Car Wash Pvt. Ltd Address (Main Branch) Dhanmondi 27, Road 8 / Hotline Mobile 017...
ENTER START 1’st WATER SPRAY SECTION DETERGENT SPRAY SECTION BRUSH SECTION 2nd WATER SPRAY SECTION DRYING SECTION PAY SECT...
SOWT Analysis: Strengths : 1. Fully automated and computerized manufacturing process. 2. Exclusive service. 3. Fore front ...
Marketing Strategy & Trade Market • We have to follow some strategy in the marketing segment. • Our first step is to revea...
Promotion: Advertisement:  As a new business company advertisement is very important.  Event Sponsorship -  Every year ...
Corporate Social Responsibility:  To create an educational institutions.  We want to plant trees all over our country. ...
Total cost of project PARTICULARS Taka Taka Machineries ZD-W300-5A ZD-W400-5B Land Workshop Building Advertisement Pre-Ope...
Capital Structure & Income Statements PARTICULARS Taka Taka Revenue Cost Branch – 1 (150000 x 12) Branch – 2 Branch – 3 Br...
Conclusion We will start a new business organization which name is The Mavens Automatic Car wash Pvt. Ltd. It is the 1’st ...
Reference  Internet:  www.google.com  www.scribd.com  Book: Business for the 21st century by skinner and ivancevich
×