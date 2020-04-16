2019 MN Summit on Learning & Technology

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
OER SIG Roundtable 1 Photo by The Climate Reality Project on Unsplash 2019 Minnesota Summit on Learning and Technology
2 Welcome! Talking points for today’s roundtable: ● Looking back: recap of previous group’s work ● Work of current group ●...
What led to this point? 1
Work of previous OER SIG The goal of Special Interest Groups (SIGs) is twofold: ● Illuminate the current practices happeni...
1) Use of digital curriculum in general: incorporating OER’s into courses (30 currently available). Training for K-12 facu...
OER SIG 2017-2018 Project Spring webinar to introduce OER to K-12 audiences, as a coordinated effort between MNLC higher e...
What happened this year? 2
8 Gather research > write literature review Fall 2018 Spring 2019 Image: Navigation Location by Thomas Helbig from the Nou...
9 Fall 201 8 Spring 2019 Gather research > write literature review Images: difficult by Arthur Shlain, Navigation Location...
“ 10 Is ‘efficacy’ the same as ‘student performance’? Is ‘efficacy’ the same as ‘equivalence of open resources to publishe...
What’s ahead for the OER SIG? 3
12Images: report, connect, resources, replace from the Noun Project
Over to you... 4
How did you become aware of OER? What OER projects are you currently working on or have been involved with in the past? 14...
What challenges and opportunities have you encountered with OER? 15 Photo by x ) on Unsplash
How might we collaborate to increase awareness of OER? Stakeholders: K-12 Higher Education Community members Businesses No...
What strategies should be developed to increase awareness and use of OER in Minnesota? 17 Photo by Luke Tanis on Unsplash
Is our future direction still important to the group? Is there a perspective or direction that is more important? 18 Photo...
We are looking for new members for the OER SIG! In what ways could the group best serve you as a member? 19 Photo by Papai...
Resources ● K-12 OER in Minnesota ￮ Recorded webinar ￮ Presentation slides ● Minnesota Libraries Publishing Project ● Minn...
OER SIG members Karen Pikula, Chair karen.pikula@minnstate.edu Lisa Lucas Hurst lisa.lucas@smsu.edu Dan McGuire dan@sabier...
Find out more about our group at openedmn.org 22
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2019 MN Summit on Learning & Technology

20 views

Published on

OER SIG roundtable presentation

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

2019 MN Summit on Learning & Technology

  1. 1. OER SIG Roundtable 1 Photo by The Climate Reality Project on Unsplash 2019 Minnesota Summit on Learning and Technology
  2. 2. 2 Welcome! Talking points for today’s roundtable: ● Looking back: recap of previous group’s work ● Work of current group ● Looking ahead: focus on next year ● Group discussion - we welcome your input, ideas, and suggestions
  3. 3. What led to this point? 1
  4. 4. Work of previous OER SIG The goal of Special Interest Groups (SIGs) is twofold: ● Illuminate the current practices happening at our institutions ● Leverage collaborative opportunities between the partner institutions (K- 12 MDE, U of MN, MN State) 4
  5. 5. 1) Use of digital curriculum in general: incorporating OER’s into courses (30 currently available). Training for K-12 faculty about OER’s: awareness, adoption, course redesign, authoring of materials. 2) Ideas and support for including Concurrent Enrollment Faculty in adopting OER’s for their college courses. Collaboration between college faculty and high school faculty. 3) Communication about OER’s in terms of outreach and publicity, current work being done with entities of MnLC successes, challenges, perhaps needs. 4) Collaboration between K-12 and Higher Ed on OER’s. Training and support with an end goal of OER adoption, course or curriculum redesign, and perhaps authoring new materials or adapting currently available materials to fit faculty and student needs. 5) Legislative funding: Seek funding/raise legislative awareness of the need for financial support for continued OER work. 6) Sustainability: How do we sustain and build on current OER efforts with institutions and districts all at different levels of awareness, and adoption? How do we support each other, and come together to build on the work completed by last year’s OER SIG group? 5 Themes that emerged...
  6. 6. OER SIG 2017-2018 Project Spring webinar to introduce OER to K-12 audiences, as a coordinated effort between MNLC higher ed and K-12 institutions. Webinar PPT: K-12 OER in Minnesota: https://z.umn.edu/3ly5 Recorded webinar OER in Minnesota: https://z.umn.edu/3ly6 6
  7. 7. What happened this year? 2
  8. 8. 8 Gather research > write literature review Fall 2018 Spring 2019 Image: Navigation Location by Thomas Helbig from the Noun Project
  9. 9. 9 Fall 201 8 Spring 2019 Gather research > write literature review Images: difficult by Arthur Shlain, Navigation Location by Thomas Helbig from the Noun Project
  10. 10. “ 10 Is ‘efficacy’ the same as ‘student performance’? Is ‘efficacy’ the same as ‘equivalence of open resources to publisher resources’? Is ‘efficacy’ the same as ‘the ability of teachers’ use of OER effectively’?
  11. 11. What’s ahead for the OER SIG? 3
  12. 12. 12Images: report, connect, resources, replace from the Noun Project
  13. 13. Over to you... 4
  14. 14. How did you become aware of OER? What OER projects are you currently working on or have been involved with in the past? 14 Photo by Clarisse Croset on Unsplash
  15. 15. What challenges and opportunities have you encountered with OER? 15 Photo by x ) on Unsplash
  16. 16. How might we collaborate to increase awareness of OER? Stakeholders: K-12 Higher Education Community members Businesses Non-profit organizations 16 Photo by Alessandro Bianchi on Unsplash
  17. 17. What strategies should be developed to increase awareness and use of OER in Minnesota? 17 Photo by Luke Tanis on Unsplash
  18. 18. Is our future direction still important to the group? Is there a perspective or direction that is more important? 18 Photo by Aaron Huber on Unsplash
  19. 19. We are looking for new members for the OER SIG! In what ways could the group best serve you as a member? 19 Photo by Papaioannou Kostas on Unsplash
  20. 20. Resources ● K-12 OER in Minnesota ￮ Recorded webinar ￮ Presentation slides ● Minnesota Libraries Publishing Project ● Minnesota Partnership for Collaborative Curriculum ● OpenStax ● Open Textbook Library ● SMSU’s open online textbook ￮ (This textbook is for a 200-level research writing course.) ● UMN Libraries Partnership for Affordable Content ● UMN Libraries’ Publishing Services 20 Photo by Matthew Guay on Unsplash
  21. 21. OER SIG members Karen Pikula, Chair karen.pikula@minnstate.edu Lisa Lucas Hurst lisa.lucas@smsu.edu Dan McGuire dan@sabier.org Matt Lee leems001@umn.edu Jennifer Englund englu061@umn.edu Christopher Larson cal@umn.edu Mark Kayser kayse007@umn.edu Stan Pride spride@umn.edu Mike Weimerskirch weim0024@umn.edu New members welcome! 21
  22. 22. Find out more about our group at openedmn.org 22

×