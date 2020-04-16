2019 Effordability Summit presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Creating A Campus Course Content Strategy At the University of Minnesota https://z.umn.edu/effordability
  2. 2. Meet Ross Rosati, Bookstores Director Kristi Jensen, Librarian Jennifer Englund, Academic Technologist 2
  3. 3. A History of Collaboration 3 2014 The University of Minnesota commits to joining the Unizin Consortium focused on the digital learning ecosystem. 2013 Bookstores offer Inclusive Access model via LMS 2013 Collaborative Model for supporting MOOCs is implemented - Academic Technology Support Services, Center for Educational Innovation, and Libraries Digital Course Packs are created in collaboration with Libraries, Bookstores, and the College of Education and Human Development 2013
  4. 4. A History of Collaboration (cont.) 4 2017 Libraries support the creation of the Affordable Content group as part of the Unizin Teaching and Learning group. 2015 TeachingSupport@UMN begins to provide streamlined support across campus entities. Bookstores share required materials list so the Libraries can provide unlimited use ebooks to students when possible. 2014 2018 The University of Minnesota Course Content Strategy Planning Group is charged and kicks off.
  5. 5. Course Content Strategy Planning Group Creation ▫ Strove to include diverse representation of various people/units across campus - Libraries and Bookstores staff members as co-chairs - External consultant/support - Faculty member from Chemistry - Bookstores staff member - Student government representative - University Finance staff member - LIbraries staff member - Disability Resource Center staff members - Academic technology staff members from various units 5
  6. 6. Course Content Strategy Planning Group Outcomes ▫Broader discussion re: evolution of course content environment and options ▫Develop an understanding of faculty practice - What are they using? - How are they providing it to students? ▫Develop high level principles to support faculty and guide coordination and advocacy related to creation, acquisition, provisioning and support ▫Recommend a service model - supporting faculty autonomy and with improved support and coordination z.umn.edu/coursecontent 6
  7. 7. What content are faculty using in their courses? 7 STEP 3 Surveyed faculty who taught those courses to determine how they provide students with course content. STEP 1 Gathered data on faculty course content usage with the Bookstores and Libraries across undergraduate courses for Fall 2017 semester. STEP 2 Analyzed results and determined we did not know what course materials were used in 54% of courses.
  8. 8. 8Gathering Data on Bookstores/Libraries Usage to Provide Course Materials
  9. 9. 9Gathering Data on Bookstores/Libraries Usage to Provide Course Materials
  10. 10. 10 Faculty Survey Results
  11. 11. 11 Faculty Survey Results
  12. 12. 12 Student Survey
  13. 13. 13 Student Survey Results
  14. 14. 14 Student Survey Results
  15. 15. 15 Student Survey Results
  16. 16. 16 Student Survey Results
  17. 17. 17 Successes ▫ Working group included many voices ▫ We had a point person to summarize and keep things on track - Beneficial for point person to have support person - Strong documentation ▫ Different understanding of a topic/concept based on perspectives
  18. 18. 18 Takeaways/learning challenges? ▫ Collaboration = Trust, all must be working towards the same goals ▫ Communication planning - Consider how and when to reach out to various stakeholders: Libraries, normal operations communications (within and outside your group) - Understand existing communication outlets: updates, various campus email lists ▫ Scope of group’s work was one of the five UMN campuses
  19. 19. 19 Next steps ▫ In progress: final report will be released at the end of the semester/early summer ▫ Work with administrative sponsors to execute recommendations and next steps ▫ Consider rolling out group’s work to other UMN campuses
  20. 20. 20 THANKS! Any questions? You can find us at ▫ Kristi - kjensen@umn.edu ▫ Ross - rosat002@umn.edu

