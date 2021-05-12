Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRODUCTION: WEDNESDAY14TH APRIL Today was the day I started my production work before this I had taken only one photoshoot...
however, I struggled with my colour scheme match for my fonts because the top of my background is a light white which then...
16TH APRIL –18TH APRIL Between these dates (which was the weekend for me) after I spent my first week back starting produc...
of smaller fonts and larger fonts to spread the fonts out. For now, I am finishing with the frontcover and I have exported...
I did plan beforehand that I would take these on a plain background becauseit would make it easier for me when it came to ...
especially love how the colour scheme matches which is one of my favourite parts I am also revealed that my images turned ...
font becauseI didn’t want all my fonts to be the samebecause that would have been simple and I want the fonts to stand out...
duplicated a dozen times and placed these behind my image. These are simple edits but they look a lot more creative when m...
WEDNESDAY28TH APRIL This is my last day of the week and I began the day by checking my feedback which I received today via...
MONDAY10TH MAY In today’s lessons, which is the firstlesson of my last week of production I was focusing on the smaller de...
TUESDAY& WEDNESDAY Over the past two days of lessons I managed to complete my website to how I wanted it to look and turn ...
have enough pictures which meant I would haveto take more which could be time consuming however I managed to find a few wh...
May. 12, 2021

Reflective journal

  1. 1. REFLECTIVEJOURNAL: WEEK1 PRE-PROPOSAL The first week of starting my FMP I completed my pre-proposalthis included briefly explaining what my FMP idea is. Which is a clothing brand in which I will make a magazine + two page spread and website. I also outlined initial influences within my project which included PRETTYLITTLETHING and THE KRIPTbecausethese brands inspireme and my project. I feel this work has gone really well because I have been able to explore my ideas onto the word document which has helped me to have a strong idea of whatmy productwill be. I also now have influences which when I move onto my initial plans this will make it a lot easier for me and a lot less time consuming, becauseI won’tbe stuck thinking of brands to explore. This was my main success when completing the pre-proposal. The main weakness I cameacross was actually describing whatmy FMP was this is becauseI did have a brief idea, but I didn’t know whatsort of advertisement I wanted to produce. Eventually I chose a website as this is something new to me and I can experiment and learn new skills to expand the work I could have explored more into my initial influences by creating a small word document to look moreinto the brands such as VOGUEand find more research. Therefore, I would have more information when I move onto my research PowerPointmy next step is to move onto my initial plans PowerPoint and complete my proposal. WEEK 2PROPOSAL +INITIAL PLANS In the second week, I started my initial plans first which I included my pre- proposalinto this I also filled in a skills audit of my confidence level with Photoshop I found this simple and managed to label certain skills I had tried out (the basics of Photoshop). I then moved onto my mood boards which I gathered together a variety of images that whereof models, edited creative pictures, websites and logos I did this because I wanted lots of ideas which I can put together so then when it comes to production I have something to look back on and know how or what angles and location I need for pictures. I then gave reasons as to why my mood board inspired me and how it will influence my final productthis was a strength for me because I could reflect on why I chosethose certain images and how they will actually help me produce
  2. 2. similar photos. I also decided to add in two mind maps so I could gather more ideas my first one included 3 different ideas and my second mind map was my chosen idea. This was also a strength because beforethis I was unsureon wat type of products I could produceand after this PowerPointI had three strong outcomes. The final part I completed was the key influences this was a weakness for me becauseI couldn’t find any people who influenced me to choosefashion when actually I was brands who influence me through social media. Therefore, I chose 3 of the main brands which I love and shop at and labelled some points as to why they influence and inspire me. To expand this work, I could have added more labels surrounding my mood board because I only typed up a few lines this is something I would improveon. The next step for me is to move onto my proposaldocument. Moving onto my proposalwhich included typing about my project concept and how it will be evaluated and the name to my projectthis partfor me was a strength because through my first year at college I focused on LEVEL 2 media and gained a lot of skills with the proposalarea so these parts I found quite simple because I already had a strong idea and I knew what my audience would be. However, the one weakness was I didn’thave a name for my brand and this did take me a couple days to find the perfect name in the end I chose ‘THE LABEL’ which I found some ideas looking on the internet I like this name because I think it’s simple but effective for my brand. I then completed my bibliography which was a strength becauseI have had practice with these before so finding out somewebsites etc. was quick and easy for me. The last part of my proposalincluded a small plan of every plan that I will be completing I used bullet points and expanded my ideas this is another strength because I now havea full plan, and this is something I can also look back on. I wouldn’timprovemy proposalbecauseI have added every detail about my productand I am happy with my outcome but if I had to, I would expand more about who my audience is. Next I will be moving onto my next PowerPoint which will be my research for the next two weeks. WEEK 3 & 4 RESEARCH Moving onto my 3rd week, I began my research PowerPoint this included looking for existing products which are similar to my own I explored one magazine and a few websites and two-pagespreads. Also, socialmedia handles for more detail I found this simple but effective because I havehad many practices beforewith existing products and I like to explore every detail
  3. 3. of the layouts because this gives me moreideas for my production. Another benefit was finding the existing products becauseI already had a few ideas frommy initial plans whereI included influences, so I used some of the same brands but explored in more detail. With these brands, I also already know a lot of information becauseI have shopped with these before which was also another benefit because I already had a clear understanding. I then moved onto my Audience Research which was my Secondary and Primary audiences for this I choseto find out a lot of information on whatmy specific target audience was this was a benefit for me because I was able to usethe internet and find tables which showed for example a percentage of wherecustomers shop. Furthermore, I also learnt 3 new target audiences with fashion which I linked in later on with my interview questions which turned out to be a great way of finding out in more detail about my specific audience. The only weakness which I came across was actually finding the information for the secondary research which was difficultbecause a lot of it was explain how to market and not who the market is so I had to make sureI was finding the correctinformation which would help me. Moving onto my primary research which involved creating a survey which I did make beforehand using MS forms which I found easy to use and the website was friendly and guided me to create a survey which I did a week before I started research which was a good plan for me. However, I didn’tend up getting as many responses as I would have liked with a total of 7 which didn’t give me a huge variety at all which was a weakness although I had got somegood responses and asked effective questions. Due to the number of responses within my survey I decided to create another formof primary research which was an interview with my sister this was successfulbecauseI gota moredetailed responseand it wasn’tanonymous and my sister did apply to my specific target audience. Another strength was the questions I asked linked back to my secondary research which was a great way of finding out moreinformation for my audience and the questions I asked whereall detailed with ‘why’ at the end. The only weakness was how I planned to collect the responses frommy sister becauseit did become very time consuming having to write out most of her responses. Moving onto my second week of research I was up to my subjectresearch I enjoyed this part becauseI was able to find out some extra research that I can look back on when it comes to my production work. For the subject research, it was a success becauseI used the internet to find out somemore facts and looked into brands and find out how they advertiseetc. Next, was my practical
  4. 4. research a strength for this was I was able to comparetwo different websites and chosewhich I liked better this was a good experience becauseit means when I come to production I will know which website creator I will use and it will save me a lot of time I will also havesome experience with it. The Photoshop aspects and shadow technique was also another strength because This was something new I havelearnt, and I can include this skill when it comes to production. However, one main weakness for mewas finding filter to try out this ended up taking me over 3 lessons to find apps which I could use and that were free to use on the college computers I also felt the ones I found wasn’tas good as I excepted and the filter change didn’tturn out as good. Lastly, I completed my bibliography which I have had previous experience before with this, so it was quick and easy to fill in all my information and links. Overall, I think I wouldn’tadd any improvements with my research becauseI added a lot of detail and spentmy time on this PowerPoint, I would expand my survey and find a larger audience for example using social media for more people to reach this. Now I will be moving onto the last partof my planning which will be my pre-production PowerPoint. WEEK 5 Moving onto my pre-production PowerPoint I began by explaining the simple bits which were what I am making and why and who is it for which I talked about my specific audience rangeand who and how they will see. The first category I chose to explore was my colour schemes which was a strength for me because I used the image colour picker which I used in my last projectso it was good to havea websitewhich I can find the exact colours quickly and it was simple. I then wroteabout why I chosethese images with that sortof colour scheme, which is also a strength because I can look back when starting my production and easily see the exact colours I planned to use. I also then explored different fonts which was another benefit for me because I have used the dafontwebsite beforehand so I have experience on whereto find the best fonts for my type of production and I also have specific fonts which are my favourite. I then picked 5 of the best fonts which I can choose from and always have back-ups and explored in more detail as to why I chosethese styles which were Serif, Sans Serif and Script. I completed both those categories quite fast because I haveexperience with these and find them simple because I know the exact sites I need to research. I choseto add in an extra image style and location which was again easy for me becauseI only had 2-3 specific locations for my photoshoots and with my image style I had explored this previously in my research with the idea of duplicating my images using Photoshop.
  5. 5. Itwas then time for my layout plans, I decided to draw them out because I gathered this would be a moresufficient way rather than justputting together some images which are completely different to my own. I wanted to have specific drawings and layoutplans that will actually turn out like these in production. However, a weakness to this was my ability to draw which I am not the bestat although I did manage to piece together a few layouts which looked and made senseto myself I also added a few labels in case the drawing isn’t clear to others. Once I had drawn every layoutI took pictures of each one and emailed them to my college email I had easy access to them straightaway and uploaded them on to my PowerPointwhich was a success. After this I explored my layouts and wroteabout why I wanted these layouts to look the way they did and I believe I came up with somegood ideas and they all matched my other bits of planning which was also a benefit. Included in my pre-production I wanted to have a few ideas for whatI can include for my article (in my magazine) however at first I struggled a lot becauseI couldn’t think of many ideas and my original plan was to type up my finished article although I was still unsureon how I would begin it. Therefore, I choseto conduct someideas together instead which was helpful becauseI can use these when I write up a brief of my article. The last few bits which I filled in were the resources which I need this was simple because I already planned all the equipment so to type these up are usefulin caseI forget any specific equipment. The weakness to these tables was the health and safety category because I struggled to think of any more potential issues to resolvethis I had a brief look back through my previous projects for somequick ideas which was usefuland I managed to fill in all the tables. The very last part of pre-production was my production schedulethis was a slide which I found very helpful becauseI was able to split it up into weeks and write bullet points about what I will focus on each week. This is great because it will keep me very organised which I like being and up to date with my work becauseI don’twant to leave or forget about any missing work that is incomplete. On the whole for this PowerPointthe main area I would improveon was my layoutplans and maybeexpand into moreideas or get more examples so I have a range to choosefrom. I would also try type up my article so I would have had it beforeI move onto production because this would save me a lot of time. This is the last part of my planning and next I will be moving onto my production work.
  6. 6. PRODUCTION: WEDNESDAY14TH APRIL Today was the day I started my production work before this I had taken only one photoshootwhich was justfor my magazine cover which was taken in a car park location in Leeds. I then uploaded the picture to my laptop the reasons as to why I only took one photoshootis because for Friday till Monday I have booked with borrowing theequipment (camera, LED lights) to take more photos. Today I have been using Photoshop to start my magazine and put it all together I managed to get half way through my cover and it is still not fully completed, I also took some screenshots so then I can go into detail of what I’mcreating and to track my process. I started off by using the adjustmenticon and using the brightness, exposure and saturation tools I made my image look a lot lighter than the original because I wanted to get rid of the shadows I then added a hint of saturation because I didn’twant the image to look unrealistic and only moved the exposuretool up by two for a lighter image. This part was a success because my image before was way too dark and wouldn’t havestood out to my audience as it does now I then used the site ‘DAFONT’ which links to my pre- production which I mentioned this website and I used the similar fonts that was included in my planning. I then used the blending options tool and for the masthead and added a white outer glow as shown below on my font, for the baby pink colour I also used a colour from my planning colour scheme slide and used the eye drop tool to match the exact same shade. This was a success becausethe turn out of my colour reflected on the white background which matched well together. I had to get rid of some of my title as it covered the models face so I used the crop tool to get rid of each bit that was in the way I did worry about this when taking the photos because I have never used the crop tool for that and I thought I would have to get rid of my whole background and put the layer of the model in frontof my font layer. However, I found an easier way which was a success. After this I began adding a lot more text surrounding themagazine
  7. 7. however, I struggled with my colour scheme match for my fonts because the top of my background is a light white which then made it harder for me to place fonts near the top so I had to put most of them on the concreate background. I also couldn’tdecide if I preferred the white fonts or black because they were hard to match which became a bit time consuming for me. I like when I match my colours together because it makes the magazine look professionaland put together a lot more. I then had a break to decide on how I would achieve a layout that looks presentable and like a real magazinecover so I moved a lot of the text around to see whereit fits best. This did take me all day but I managed to end up with a layout which looked good and that I liked. However, I did want to finish the magazine today so I could then focus on my other production products next week but I didn’t have enough time to complete it. I changed the size of a few fonts and replaced a few as you can see which turned out a lot better and switched around colours and added more outer glows to make the font stand out. This made a huge change becausenow my font colours matched well and didn’t look out of placed and making the fonts larger helps to fill in gaps which finish of the magazine. Overall, I did strugglea bit putting together the perfect layoutbut I have managed so far to have one and I will make improvements in my next lessons these will be adding more text around the model and adding other main feature which are on magazines for example date, barcode etc. Next I will be finishing off the magazine cover and also taking more pictures for my other two products.
  8. 8. 16TH APRIL –18TH APRIL Between these dates (which was the weekend for me) after I spent my first week back starting production I had booked the equipment for these dates I booked the camera and LED light which came with two colour palettes. I took a range of photos but I did havequite a few problems which I wasn’texpecting I didn’t really know how to use a camera with all the different affects you can have it on so at firstwhen I took pictures they turned out either very blurry and light or too dark with a hug shadow. I also noticed I had to get a certain lighting for the camera to have normal lighting because I used the LED light with the yellow colour palette and the outcome was way too yellow and didn’t look right so I stuck with the white colour. I also didn’t get as many pictures as I would have liked because it took me hours justto get a few perfect ones which I actually liked the outcome of. Thereforea few of them I took on a phone but throughoutthis next week I will take a few more (if needed) As the weather is meant to be quite sunny all week which will be a bonus. I used a white wall background for the images and I couldn’t manage getting any outside because the lighting was too dark on the camera so I will be trying to get a few more in a better lighting location to improveon. I then transferred the images from the camera to my laptop and onto my phone to use ‘airbrush’ for any smooth affect and exposureto brighten the images because they were quite dark. I then returned both the camera and light and will now focus back onto finishing my frontcover and taking a few more pictures if I need throughoutthe week this will be for my Monday lesson. MONDAY19TH APRIL- The second week back of working on my production and I focused this day on my magazine cover and finishing up the final pieces to this. I’m really happy with my outcome becausethe colour schemes of 3 colours all match well together which was a huge priority for me and I chosea good clear image which looks like a main attraction to my cover as the model is placed in front of the masthead. Which will capture my audience and I haveadded a few smaller fonts that cover a few blank spaces. The process of creating my cover was slightly difficult because I didn’t wantto over crowd my magazine with too many fonts because I still wanted the model to be a main focus to the magazine. Therefore, I had a range
  9. 9. of smaller fonts and larger fonts to spread the fonts out. For now, I am finishing with the frontcover and I have exported this as a JPEG but have a saved Photoshop copy justin case I haveany free time I will come back if I find any errors or improvements which I can add I don’t haveany parts I wantto improveyet but it would havebeen less time consuming if I had gone into more detail for my pre-production layouts and actually wrote down whattext I will include. In tomorrow’s lesson, I willmoveon and focus on the two-page spread so then tonight I can type up a draftor in tomorrow’s lesson of the article this will help me becauseI will find the typos and won’tmake mistakes when I type it up onto the magazine. I will also transfer the pictures from the photoshootand usethem into my two-pagespread and usephotoshootto edit a few of the pictures. (for the shadow and duplicate effects) TUESDAY20TH APRIL- In today’s lesson, I focused juston starting my two-pagespread and I managed to create one side of the magazine at the end of the day. I Began my process by collecting my images frommy email because I emailed them after I imported them from the camera to my laptop I then chose 3 which are my model in different outfits and also different poses becauseI don’twant any repetition on the same page. My images al had a white clear background (as shown below)
  10. 10. I did plan beforehand that I would take these on a plain background becauseit would make it easier for me when it came to editing. After this I used the magic tool to select my background and erase them like so this was hard because I also had to use the lasso tool for smaller bits that I struggled to reach and I wasn’tvery steady with it and it causea lot of bumps near the models hair especially, which made it look less realistic. So, I then added colour to my background and it didn’t seem as bad which was a relief with these layers I used the blending options top put the opacity down quite a lot with the duplicated layers this is because in my planning I wanted to aim for a shadow of the model which I did. I also tried a similar experiment like this in my research which was a benefit becauseI had experience with this and completed this quickly one I finished this I added a font which was fromDAFONTand labelled it ‘TREND.’ Because my model is wearing the latest trends and it also makes the overall picture look less plain and simple. I picked my own colours and decided on a brown which matches with someof the models clothes and a light pastel cream because these colours match well together and that is a main aim for me with production because it gives a more professionallook. However, I still felt that my outcome was too basic so I decide on adding a few hearts which I looked at a few examples from online and Instagram effects I chose to add a few of my own. For this I used the internet to search hearts and found a plain heart I then placed this into Photoshop and duplicated it x3 and added the cream colour which matches with my font and placed these spaced out on the layout. I found this partsimple because it isn’t anything I have never done before and becauseI have had experience with this it didn’t take up too much of my time. Overall, I am really happy with how this turned out and that it exactly matches my planning which is great so then in my evaluation I can make links to this. I
  11. 11. especially love how the colour scheme matches which is one of my favourite parts I am also revealed that my images turned out well becauseI was unsure if they would look good becauseof the angles and they actually all fit well together. Another good thing is you can also barley notice that I havecut the background outbecause I went back and made surethe edges of the models hair was smooth for the realistic look. So far I wouldn’treally improve anything or add much more becauseI don’t really want to much on the image because it will confusemy audience (less is more) but I will savethis on Photoshop so I have time to come back in case I wantto add more. In tomorrow’s lesson,I will focus on starting the other sideto my two-page spread which is the article and then put this all together and the I will hopefully havemy second product complete. WEDNESDAY21ST APRIL- Continuing on from yesterday’s work I havemanaged to track the process to the other side of my two-pagespread which I began by typing up a draft on word because Photoshop doesn’tinclude the typos so I drafted and then typed up again this onto the double page spread which did take me a while because I had to make sureI didn’tspell anything wrong or create any errors. OnceI typed this all out I used the ruler tool to create a few lines which I could place on the A4 paper and split the lines into two columns, I chosecolumns because I had a look in a few magazines and found that most use this type of layout. This was a bit of a weakness for me because I had to rearrangeall of my text over again which was time consuming and I did get mixed up with what text I need to get rid of. Also, my text was too long to fit any roomfor my smaller images so I had to makemy text a lot smaller and less wide to fit it all in. Next, I added in my main font which I found from DAFONTthis was a benefit because I already planned which font I would use for this layout I used google to find an image of the Instagram logo becauseI had mentioned this in my article so I used a font to label my logo. For the main masthead, I use dafontand this was a serif
  12. 12. font becauseI didn’t want all my fonts to be the samebecause that would have been simple and I want the fonts to stand out. The last part I completed in this lesson was adding the final two images which I copied over from my emails and I linked the image of the orangejoggers which I talked about in my article I did edit these images beforehand using apps on my phone such as ‘airbrush’ and I used smoothing tool for smaller areas like the background or my face and the other image has the ‘polaroid effect’. Overall I didn’tseem to struggleas much with my two-pagespread and knew how to do most things which I have learnt from my experiments in research and I love the right side of my page because it isn’tbasic and Itstands out a lot to myself.in my lessons next week I will see if I can add anything else to this outcome or improve with any smaller details becausemy mind may change. OnceI have done this I will move onto my website which is my final productthat I will be producing. MONDAY26TH APRIL- Over the weekend I managed to take a few more pictures this was justin case I needed them for my website the pictures came out good however I only liked around 4. With these four images, I used the app PREQUEL using my phone this app gives you free access to a lot of fonts and effects so I used this to add mainly effects to my 4 images that I had took becauseI knew I wanted a few photos with effects for my website. After this I emailed thosepictures to my college email and started to look into creating my website from my planning I choseto usethe wix.comwebsite so therefore I did. Abovemy firstimage was the image beforeI edited it, I used Photoshop and duplicated the image and flipped it to give a mirror effect which I loved the outcome, I then added ‘shop now’ which my audience will be able to click on I also used a sans serif font on DAFONT. This was easy for me becauseI knew how to create these little edits using Photoshop the 3rd image I added a black border around my image and then added a simple font ‘new in’ which I also
  13. 13. duplicated a dozen times and placed these behind my image. These are simple edits but they look a lot more creative when my audience will see them on my website becausethey will be larger on my front page. Once I had done these both in Photoshop I took screenshots and uploaded these on my chose website (I was designing myself) I didn’treally struggle with anything in today’s lesson because I had time before with my experiments and I did create a little version of a website example myself. Now I can improveby adding more onto my website as I only have these two images and in tomorrow’s lesson I will continue with my website and start to add text on the websiteand not just images so far I am happy with how I edited these pictures and they follow on to how I wanted them to look in my planning. TUESDAY27TH APRIL In today lessons I began adding more onto my websitewhich I am making using (wix.com) which included adding smaller detail on the frontpage to my website I used all the fonts and icons that are included on my website which was helpful because they had a large rangeand I didn’t have to usewebsites for fonts so this was less time consuming for me .I added two discounts so far and my first one (which is studentdiscount) I placed at the top of the website because when my audience open up the website this will catch their attention straightaway. Adding discounts will also make my audience more likely to actually shop because the prices will be even more affordablethan the already are. There are slight things I am struggling with which is adding animations because they only have a certain amount and I wantmy student discountto keep moving whilst on the website this is something I can look more into and try figure out. I am justaiming to get a base of my whole website ten I can focus on smaller detail such as animation, so far everything on my website I like. Frommy planning for my websiteI had chosen to keep a basic colour scheme which I have done by focusing mainly on black and white this is because these go well with most things so nothing will look out of place. In my next lesson, I will continue working on my website and hopefully finish off my frontpage or some moreso than next week I can complete the other pages.
  14. 14. WEDNESDAY28TH APRIL This is my last day of the week and I began the day by checking my feedback which I received today via email I found a few smaller details which I then focused on these included my initial plans which I looked into a photographer for a bit more inspiration and expanded my mini mind map with a few pictures surrounding. This was a strength for me because I was able to look back on what I can do better and actually manage to improvea few PowerPoints as I normally never get around to doing this. After this I moved back onto my production work which was carrying on with my websiteI decided on editing together another picture for the front of the website. I chosean image from the internet and typed in ‘mountains’ becauseI had an image in the back of my mind which I wanted to create I wanted a pink colour schemefor this background. I used the blending options and changed the saturations of pink up and used the exposurefor darker contrast, I also broughtup the texture of the trees to make this look like an unrealistic background. OnceI was happy with the background I used dafontagain for my fonts and added my own images which I used the duplicate and opacity tools for the shadow look. The one thing that was a weakness was choosing how I wanted to layout the model and did try a few other layouts beforefinding the perfect fit which matched well together. I am happy with my outcome and ill upload this to my website which will be on my frontpage so my audience can see it straightaway. Next week I will move onto focusing on my website again and getting this completed.
  15. 15. MONDAY10TH MAY In today’s lessons, which is the firstlesson of my last week of production I was focusing on the smaller details to my website. This included working with Photoshop to edit my images and make them look a lot morecreative for my firstimage I used the duplicate tool a flipped on of the images to create mirror look which I did previously in this projectfor a different image. I then used google and found a ‘concrete background’ which I loved the pattern and light grey colour it also matched well with my title which I got from dafont and added a shadow and outer glow to. I like the outcome to this image because it looks creative but isn’t too difficult to makeas I have had practice with Photoshop. After this I added the image onto my main page linked to the ‘Instagramshop’ and then used Photoshop again for my ‘aboutus’ page for my website which I created a collage of images and wrote underneath about my brand. I also liked this outcome becauseit makes the pages look a lot more interesting and the more the images the more intrigued my audience will be to get a closer look. I only now have two moredays of my production and in this time, I need to finish off two more pages to my website which shouldn’ttake me long I also have one more small improvement from my PowerPointplanning work which is for pre-production. I will be completing this in my next lesson (tomorrow). For now, I wouldn’t change any of my work as I amputting in all my effort and I didn’texperience any weaknesses today these wereall strengths.
  16. 16. TUESDAY& WEDNESDAY Over the past two days of lessons I managed to complete my website to how I wanted it to look and turn out here are a few images of this above. I am really happy with my finished outcome becauseI managed to create everything I wanted and had planned to do previously. Lot of my finished bits I used the wix designs to create the layouts I also added a few small animation’s such as the slide effect which gave the website a more professionallook when you open it up. I also used the colour schemes on wix which was a pink and black and white theme which I like to colour coordinate my projects this was a strength because all these colours matched well together and it was simple to find with a variety of colours. A weakness which occurred was that some of the more larger images looked blurry on my website which I didn’t like becauseit didn’t look right I did try the tool in wix which improves the image quality (to 100%) and this improved the quality a bit but because the image is so big it was hard to get the best quality so it is a bit blurred. Another weakness was onceI had my last page to fill I felt that I didn’t
  17. 17. have enough pictures which meant I would haveto take more which could be time consuming however I managed to find a few which I had taken last week that I never used for the website and I used an effect app and added a polaroid effect to someand added these in to my last page. I then used the sparetime to look back on some of my feedback from the improvement and I had one more task to improve which was adding a slide in pre-production for my model plan. I typed up one slide of ideas like my location and who my model was going to be this was simple and didn’t take me that long to complete. If I could improveon this I would have expanded the website and added a lot more pages but I did spend a lot of time on each of the pages I created because I wanted them to turn out to the best quality which I could produce. In my next week’s lessons, I willbe moving onto the last part of this projectwhich is my evaluation and I will be comparing my final pieces and if I like my outcome and any improvements I could have made.

