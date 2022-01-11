Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 11, 2022
Why industrial visits are important

Industrial Visits is like a school trip. Students get elated by the idea of visiting an unknown place outside their college. Even if that place is an industry. It is like exploring a new world by itself. Industrial visits have become an essential part of many graduate and post-graduate courses in colleges. Why is it so and how do industrial visits contribute to shaping a student’s career? Let’s learn in this section.

Why industrial visits are important

  1. 1. Industrial Visits and their importance in colleges Industrial Visits is like a school trip. Students get elated by the idea of visiting an unknown place outside their college. Even if that place is an industry. It is like exploring a new world by itself. Industrial visits have become an essential part of many graduate and post-graduate courses in colleges. Why is it so and how do industrial visits contribute to shaping a student’s career? Let’s learn in this section. Industrial visit is the first point of contact of a student towards the corporal world. It gives a glimpse into the core industrial life beyond academics. It offers first-hand exposure to the business operations and processes in that workplace. It helps in
  2. 2. bridging the gap between academics and corporate for the successful transition of students into capable employees. Advantages of Industrial Visits: Learning exposure: Industrial visits are educational tours that let students see the operations, workstations, plants, machines, assembly lines, and management of industry and meet experienced professionals. This experience complements the theory they have learned so far by seeing the processes up close. A lot can be understood by observation than words in a book. They learn about the policies and the working schedules of that industry. This ultimately helps them build their confidence for their future as what seemed far-fetched earlier isn’t so anymore. Chance to interact with Industrial Experts: Besides observing the nitty grit of the industry, students also get an opportunity to greet and learn well-renowned professionals, industrialists, entrepreneurs, managers, and leaders. These professionals share their experiences and words of wisdom that motivate them to follow their own career aspirations. These educational interactions help them inculcate leadership qualities and management skills in them. It also helps teachers and students stay relevant to the latest trends and technology in the industry. Personal Management Lessons: Since the students get an opportunity to see the employees work up close, they get a short trailer into their corporal lives. They are introduced to various managerial concepts and how they are performed in action. For a manager, it requires a certain strategy and experience to manage dozens of workers to meet the standard target of the company within the deadline. It is not an easy task. Students get to observe this which ultimately becomes a career lesson that they can apply in the future. Boost interpersonal skills: By observing and learning from these educational visits, students enhance their interpersonal skills, communication skills, and teamwork. They realize the importance of these skills that help immensely in corporate life. For both B. Tech and MBA students, this experience aids them in identifying their career goals in life. MBA students can decide which management branch they want to lean on later from marketing, accounting, finance, HR, IT, etc. Boost employability: Industrial visits give a leeway to expand networks and build a civilized work relationship with those companies. Students gain some valuable insights about the company, eventually connecting them through social media sites such as LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. This provides opportunities such as internships and training which in turn increases the employability of the students. A different day than usual: We all need a little break from our routine from time to time. These industrial visits give students a refreshment from the endless routine of classes and assignments. They get a chance to step outside as well as learn something new, thus killing two birds with one stone. Just like an ordinary tip, they
  3. 3. get to connect with their batchmates and teachers. All in all, it becomes a fun learning experience. Industrial Visits at ITS Engineering College ITS Engineering College is a premium institute of Engineering & Management in Greater Noida that has been running since 2006. The college understands the importance of industrial trips and their role in the student’s career development. Hence the administration makes a point to organize an industrial visit per semester to let the students get in touch with the practicality of their curriculum. Educational experiences like this eventually gear them up for the business world. Some of the key visits undertaken by ITS Engineering are:  Department of ECE and EEE organized an industrial visit to M/s ENKAY Solar Power Limited on October 19, 2021. It was coordinated by Mr. Prabhakar Sharma, AP-ECE & Mr. Upendra K. Agarwal, AP-EEE.  Department of Computer Science & Engineering organized an industrial visit to Bisleri International Pvt Ltd for B tech II years on October 10, 2019. It was coordinated by Mr. Aditya Dayal Tyagi and Mr. Vijay Shukla, who along with students interacted with the HR and the front office executives.  Department of MBA organized an industrial visit to Anmol Industries Ltd., Greater Noida on October 11, 2019. The goal was to give an insight into the internal working strategy of the company and gain exposure. It was coordinated by Professor Rashmi Kaushik and Professor Sachin Sinha.  Department of Applied Sciences and Humanities organized an industrial visit to Mother Dairy Plant at New Delhi for B. Tech first-year students. It was coordinated by Dr. P. C. Jha, along with Mr. Surinder Singh and Mr. Neeraj Tripathi.  Department of Mechanical Engineering organized an industrial visit to Carlsberg India Pvt. Ltd., Dharuhera for B. Tech Final year students. The company is known for manufacturing well-known brands of beer. It was coordinated by Mr. Rohan Srivastava, Mr. Chetan Dixit, and Ms. Preeti Singh.  Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering organized an industrial visit to the National Power Training Institute (NPTI) Ministry of Power, Govt. of India in Faridabad. The main objective was to showcase the various processes involved in the operation and maintenance of power stations and all other aspects of electrical energy systems including transmission, sub-transmission, and distribution. Written By Shaily Rai

Industrial Visits is like a school trip. Students get elated by the idea of visiting an unknown place outside their college. Even if that place is an industry. It is like exploring a new world by itself. Industrial visits have become an essential part of many graduate and post-graduate courses in colleges. Why is it so and how do industrial visits contribute to shaping a student’s career? Let’s learn in this section.

