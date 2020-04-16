Hasil reviewer riset internal ria

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FORM REVIEW LAPORAN PENELITIAN Judul : HUBUNGAN UMUR DAN PARITAS IBU MENYUSUI DENGAN PRODUKSI ASI DI PUSKESMAS 23 ILIR KOT...
Terkait Format/Kebijakan Selingkung Keterangan Catatan 1 Cover sesuai dengan format Oke 2 Halaman pengesahan sudah di cap ...
FORM REVIEW LAPORAN PENELITIAN Judul : PENGARUH PEMBERIAN LARUTAN GARAM TERHADAP PENURUNAN KADAR FORMALIN PADA TAHU Nama P...
Bab 6 Rencana Tahapan Berikutnya (Diperlukan Lampiran Pendukung Minimal Bukti Submission)  Seminar eksternal dilakukan da...
FORM REVIEW LAPORAN PENELITIAN Judul : PERBAIKAN DAN PENINGKATAN KUALITAS PELAYANAN MENGGUNAKAN METODE ERGO SERVQUAL DAN I...
Terkait Format/Kebijakan Selingkung Keterangan Catatan 1 Cover sesuai dengan format Revisi 2 Halaman pengesahan sudah di c...
  1. 1. Judul Nama Peneliti(NIDI{) UHIYERSITH,$ K#TfiTIK MU$I CHAHI#!VEBTT*,S ET'6CTEI{fi* HOBIS LUTdEH FORI{ REVIEW LAPORAN PEITELITIAN : Ilubungan Ilukungan Suami Terhadap Pemberian Asi Eksklusif pada Ibu Biayr7-L? Bulan di Palembang : 0205116101 TanggaUBulan Tahun Seminar NamaReviewer Paraf 20 Januari 2018 fh. Ian Kurniawan, S.T., M.Eng. Komentar&Masukan: ' . Terkait Metodologi l. Terkait judul, kata "di Palembang" terlalu luas karena dalam peaelitian ini hanya menggambarkan satu wilayah kecil yaifir Desa Talang Jambe. 2. Konsistensi tata cara pengrrtipan mohon diseragamkan 3. Hipotesis bisa saja hanya l, karena hipotesis penelitian sdangkan yang dibuat adalah hipotesis statistik 4. Tujuan umum sama dengan Tujuan Khusus "C' 5. Dalam pembahasan banyak awal paragmf yang tidak ada alenia spasi. 6. Secara garis besar tujuan sudah terjawab melalui pembahasan, akan tetapi belum tersusrm s€cam benrnrtan rehingga masih belum sistematis. 7. Seharusnya dilakukan uji validitas dan ffibilitas sebelum penggunaan kuisioner. 8. Jumlah kesimpulan lebih banyak dari tujuaq"apakah memang didapatkan infonnasi tersebut dalam penelitiaa ini ? IEnntprr* E*ryu t nducrat ) fl" Bengru ilo.68 Faler*h*ug30113 Tblp +6? ?11-3?S171 Sunre&ra S*letam - tndo*e*i* tfimpus ffixr{t{ft ft tfuL Eurlian Lr$ $ukr $etrang Hc. X04 lfue ? Ealembarq 3$ffie TElp +62 f11-418$fi6 $urratm $elatan - [ndun€$E{ I,tleb$ite : wunrnrkmc*eid I grxuail : rskerat@u*rneaeid
  2. 2. T}HIYEHSITKS K#TOLIK MU$T CHAHIT&$ VEEIT*.S ET S#TET{fi* HSB[& [-U}TE}T Terkait Format/tr(ebijakan Selingkung Keterangan Catatan I Cover sesuai dengan fomat Belum ada kata Ketua' , Halaman pcngesahan sudah di cap (basah) dan di tandatancani Belum 3 Surat pernyataan keabsahan karva ilmirh Belum ditandatansani neneliti 4 Abstraksi Oke 5 Abstract Oko 6 Kata Pengartar Belum ada identitas penulis di akhir 7 Daftar Isi Lampiran l belum ada keteranpan DaftarTabel {iika ada) Belum ada nomor halam*n Daftar Gambar (iika ade) Belum ada nomcr halaman I Bab l Pendahuluan r Konsistensi tate cara pcngutipan mohon diseracamkan 9 Bab 2 Tiniauan Pustaka r Konsistensi tata cara pengutipan mohon diseresamkan. t0 Bab 3 Tuiuan Dan Manfaat Oke l1 Bab 4 Metode Penelitian Oke t2 Bab 5IIasiI llan Pombehasan Oke l3 Bab 6 Rencana Tahapan Berikutnya Rencana publikasi belum ada waktunva. t4 Bab 7 Simpulan. Kcterbetasan Dan Saran Oke l5 Dafrar Pustaka Paracraf klum ranat kanan I6 Lampiran penelitian (iika ada) 1. Sebailmya dilampirkan foto kegiatan lapangan kanena penelitian tereebut observmional 2. Contoh kuisioner di lamoirkan l1 Surat tugas Belum di scan t8 Biodata Ketua Dan Anseota lli Tandetansani Belum ditandatanuani 19 Berita Acara Seminar Bclum ada 20 Presensi Belum rda 2t Notulen di tanda tangani rwiewer/LPPM dan peneliti Belum ada 22 Bukti submifred artikel ke iurnal Bclum ada tr[*mpus Be4nu tncmrat] fl. Eangru I{o. fi} firlemheug 30nffi Tetp +6? 7*1-3?8171 $un**Eera $datan * [ndonxi* Iftmpuseffimila IL t{ol Eur{ien trg; Sulee $enang Hc- n04 Kri!. ? Pelcmheng 30I5e Telp +6X 711-*1?8$6 $urnaEra $elatan - lndenesia Itr€hcie : wwslukma.ssid I Elrnait : relrmnat6ul$$sac,id
  3. 3. FORM REVIEW LAPORAN PENELITIAN Judul : HUBUNGAN UMUR DAN PARITAS IBU MENYUSUI DENGAN PRODUKSI ASI DI PUSKESMAS 23 ILIR KOTA PALEMBANG Nama Peneliti (NIDN) : Romlah (0207036301) Ketua Anjelina Puspita Sari (0218088803) Anggota . Tanggal/Bulan Tahun Seminar Nama Reviewer Paraf Kamis, 13 Juni 2019 Dr. Ian Kurniawan, M.Eng. Komentar & Masukan :  Terkait Metodologi Bab 1 Pendahuluan  Tujuan dan Manfaat dihilangkan di Bab 1 karena sudah ada Bab 3 Bab 2 Tinjauan Pustaka Oke Bab 3 Tujuan Dan Manfaat  Manfaat riset lebih difokuskan ke dispin keilmuan dan stakeholders saja. Bab 4 Metode Penelitian  Kenapa ada 2 uji statistik yang digunakan dalam analisis bivariat ? Bab 5 Hasil Dan Pembahasan  Judul tertulis Bab 5 Hasil dan Pembahasan  Kenapa tidak dilakukan uji validitas dan reabilitas dalam riset ini ?  Hal 37 belum dijelaskan dengan baik kenapa penelitian ini sejalan dan bertentangan dengan penelitian lainnya, lebih ditekankan alasan ilmiah atau keilmuannya (bisa lihat di Bab 2)  Kenapa hanya ada uji Chi Square saja, sedangkan di Bab 4 ada 2 uji ? Bab 6 Rencana Tahapan Berikutnya (Diperlukan Lampiran Pendukung Minimal Bukti Submission)  Publikasi disarankan ke jurnal eksternal diluar UKMC, apalagi Terkareditasi/Bereputasi Luar Biasa !!! hehehe.. Bab 7 Simpulan, Keterbatasan Dan Saran  Jumlah point dalam kesimpulan tidak sinkron dengan tujuan riset di Bab 3  Kseimpulan mengenai hubungan antara umur dan paritas terhadap produksi asi dijelaskan secara kuantitatif jangan hanya kualitatif saja  Tidak adakah keterbatasan dalam penelitian ini ? Daftar Pustaka Daftar pustaka dulu, baru lampiran 1.
  4. 4. Terkait Format/Kebijakan Selingkung Keterangan Catatan 1 Cover sesuai dengan format Oke 2 Halaman pengesahan sudah di cap (basah) dan di tandatangani Oke 3 Surat pernyataan keabsahan karya ilmiah Belum ada alamat online 4 Abstraksi Oke 5 Abstract Oke 6 Kata Pengantar Ucapan terimakasih kepada institusi, stakeholders dan LPPM belum ada 7 Daftar Isi Oke Daftar Tabel (jika ada) Oke Daftar Gambar (jika ada) Oke 8 Bab 1 Pendahuluan Minor revision 9 Bab 2 Tinjauan Pustaka Oke 10 Bab 3 Tujuan Dan Manfaat Minor revision 11 Bab 4 Metode Penelitian Minor revision 12 Bab 5 Hasil Dan Pembahasan Mayor revision 13 Bab 6 Rencana Tahapan Berikutnya Minor revision 14 Bab 7 Simpulan, Keterbatasan Dan Saran Mayor revision 15 Daftar Pustaka Minor revision 16 Lampiran penelitian(jika ada) Perlu ada rekapan semua kuisioner dan hasil uji asli dari SPSS 17 Surat tugas Belum 18 Biodata Ketua Dan Anggota Di Tandatangani Oke 19 Berita Acara Seminar Belum 20 Presensi Belum 21 Notulen di tanda tangani reviewer/LPPM dan peneliti Belum 22 Bukti submitted artikel ke jurnal Belum
  5. 5. FORM REVIEW LAPORAN PENELITIAN Judul : PENGARUH PEMBERIAN LARUTAN GARAM TERHADAP PENURUNAN KADAR FORMALIN PADA TAHU Nama Peneliti (NIDN) : Rosnita Sebayang,SKM, M.Kes. (0228035701) Ketua . Tanggal/Bulan Tahun Seminar Nama Reviewer Paraf Sabtu, 15 Juni 2019 Dr. Ian Kurniawan, M.Eng. Komentar & Masukan :  Terkait Metodologi Bab 1 Pendahuluan  Dalam perumusan masalah perlu dijelaskan mengenai urgensi atau pentingnya riset ini dilakukan untuk mempertajam rumusan masalah. Bab 2 Tinjauan Pustaka Oke Bab 3 Tujuan Dan Manfaat  Urutan penyusunan tujuan disinkronkan dengan urutan hipotesis  Manfaat penelitian dapat ditambahkan sehingga memperjelas lagi manfaat penelitian ini terutama dalam bidang keilmuan Bab 4 Metode Penelitian  Jenis penelitian dalam eksperimen ada 3, lebih spesifik masuk ke dalam bagian eksperimen yang mana ?  Variabel penelitian harus sudah jelas terdefinisi satuan kerja yang dilakukan.  Recheck kembali uji statistik yang digunakan dikarenakan judul riset, tujuan dan hipotesis menggunakan analisis pengaruh. Apakah uji one way anova dapat menggambarkan pengaruh tersebut ? Bab 5 Hasil Dan Pembahasan  Sistematika penulisan tabel yang terpisah halaman dapat diperbaiki  Sub bab dalam pembahasan belum menyajikan perbandingan dengan riset terdahulu dan pembahasan secara teori mengenai fenomena yang terjadi dalam riset yang telah dilakukan (kecuali waktu perebusan)  Verifikasi metode hanya menggunakan uji linieritas saja, apakah bisa ?  Tabel 5.4 Nilai df suhu berbeda dengan nilai df variabel lain ?  Terdapat analisis kruskal wallis, mann whitney di halaman 23, dalam Bab 4 tidak muncul hal tersebut  Hubungan antara pengujian hipotesis dengan pembahasan riset belum tergambar.  Sub bab Halaman 25 ingin menjelaskan apa ? Kadar formalin sudah ada di Halaman 21
  6. 6. Bab 6 Rencana Tahapan Berikutnya (Diperlukan Lampiran Pendukung Minimal Bukti Submission)  Seminar eksternal dilakukan dalam suatu event seminar bukan dalam jurnal. Bab 7 Simpulan, Keterbatasan Dan Saran  Belum terlihat manfaat uji statistik dalam mendukung kesimpulan riset  Kenapa menyarankan riset pada suhu 100 0 C? Dalam riset sudah dilakukan Daftar Pustaka Oke Terkait Format/Kebijakan Selingkung Keterangan Catatan 1 Cover sesuai dengan format Oke 2 Halaman pengesahan sudah di cap (basah) dan di tandatangani Oke 3 Surat pernyataan keabsahan karya ilmiah Belum ada identitas karya ilmiah 4 Abstraksi Kata kunci minimal 3-5 kata 5 Abstract Keywords minimal 3-5 kata 6 Kata Pengantar Oke 7 Daftar Isi Oke Daftar Tabel (jika ada) Tabel-tabel belum ada halaman Daftar Gambar (jika ada) Gambar-gambar belum ada halaman 8 Bab 1 Pendahuluan Minor revision 9 Bab 2 Tinjauan Pustaka Oke 10 Bab 3 Tujuan Dan Manfaat Minor revision 11 Bab 4 Metode Penelitian Minor revision 12 Bab 5 Hasil Dan Pembahasan Mayor revision 13 Bab 6 Rencana Tahapan Berikutnya Minor revision 14 Bab 7 Simpulan, Keterbatasan Dan Saran Mayor revision 15 Daftar Pustaka Oke 16 Lampiran penelitian(jika ada) Perlu ada rekapan semua kuisioner dan hasil uji asli dari SPSS 17 Surat tugas Oke 18 Biodata Ketua Dan Anggota Di Tandatangani Oke 19 Berita Acara Seminar Belum 20 Presensi Belum 21 Notulen di tanda tangani reviewer/LPPM dan peneliti Belum 22 Bukti submitted artikel ke jurnal Belum
  7. 7. FORM REVIEW LAPORAN PENELITIAN Judul : PERBAIKAN DAN PENINGKATAN KUALITAS PELAYANAN MENGGUNAKAN METODE ERGO SERVQUAL DAN IMPORTANCE PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS UNTUK KANTOR-KANTOR DI LINGKUNGAN UNIVERSITAS KATOLIK MUSI CHARITAS Nama Peneliti (NIDN) : Dr. Heri Setiawan, S.T., M.T. (021110710) Ketua Micheline Rinamurti, S.E., M.Si. (0217027204) Anggota Tanggal/Bulan Tahun Seminar Nama Reviewer Paraf 04 Oktober 2019 Dr. Ian Kurniawan, S.T., M.Eng. Komentar & Masukan :  Terkait Metodologi Bab 1 Pendahuluan  Oke Bab 2 Tinjauan Pustaka  Lebih dipersingkat bisa ga ? hehe.. Bab 3 Tujuan Dan Manfaat  Oke Bab 4 Metode Penelitian  Penjelasan mengenai pemilihan sampel dari 10 rangking kualitas terjelek ke dalam jumlah perlu dijabarkan kriterianya !  Atribut – atribut penyusun perlu dijelaskan !  Apakah kualitas kantor pelayanan UAJY memiliki karakteristik yang sama dengan UKMC ? Tidak sebatas nomenklatur dan penamaaan saja, mungkin ada alasan lain ? Sehingga dijadikan tempat untuk uji valid. Bab 5 Hasil Dan Pembahasan  Perlu dijelaskan kenapa ada kuisioner yang tidak dapat diolah ?  Sangat baik penjelasan dan penyajian data, akan tetapi minim sekali perbandingan hasil riset ini dengan riset terdahulu. Bab 6 Rencana Tahapan Berikutnya (Diperlukan Lampiran Pendukung Minimal Bukti Submission)  Cukup satu luaran saja, akan tetapi pasti terbit. Dianjurkan jurnal bereputasi dan international conference yang sudah di submitted. Bab 7 Simpulan, Keterbatasan Dan Saran  Kesimpulan persingkat lagi  Kesimpulan dicocokkan dengan tujuan Daftar Pustaka Oke
  8. 8. Terkait Format/Kebijakan Selingkung Keterangan Catatan 1 Cover sesuai dengan format Revisi 2 Halaman pengesahan sudah di cap (basah) dan di tandatangani Oke 3 Surat pernyataan keabsahan karya ilmiah Revisi, belum TTD materai dan tidak ada alamat unggah online (minimal repository UKMC) 4 Abstraksi Oke 5 Abstract Oke 6 Kata Pengantar Oke 7 Daftar Isi Oke Daftar Tabel (jika ada) Oke Daftar Gambar (jika ada) Oke 8 Bab 1 Pendahuluan Oke 9 Bab 2 Tinjauan Pustaka Oke 10 Bab 3 Tujuan Dan Manfaat Oke 11 Bab 4 Metode Penelitian Oke, perbaiki sesuai masukan 12 Bab 5 Hasil Dan Pembahasan Oke, perbaiki sesuai masukan 13 Bab 6 Rencana Tahapan Berikutnya Oke, perbaiki sesuai masukan 14 Bab 7 Simpulan, Keterbatasan Dan Saran Oke, perbaiki sesuai masukan 15 Daftar Pustaka Oke 16 Lampiran penelitian(jika ada) Oke 17 Surat tugas Oke 18 Biodata Ketua Dan Anggota Di Tandatangani Oke 19 Berita Acara Seminar Belum 20 Presensi Belum 21 Notulen di tanda tangani reviewer/LPPM dan peneliti Belum 22 Bukti submitted artikel ke jurnal Belum

