License: CC Attribution-ShareAlike License
  1. 1. BENEFITS AND CHALLENGES OF OER B Y H E L E N M AR T I N This presentation is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0 unless otherwise noted.
  2. 2. BENEFITS • No cost or lower cost to students • More flexibility for instructors • Wide variety of materials to choose from • Allows for customization of content • Available to students from the first day of the quarter Open Educational Resources - Textbook Savings Icon by Lane Community College is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0
  3. 3. BENEFIT: NO COST OR LOW COST TO STUDENTS To me, this is the reason why I first became interested in OER. The textbook cost for some of my classes was skyrocketing, and it didn’t feel right for students to have to pay more than $150 for a textbook in a three-credit class. The idea of reducing or eliminating textbook cost really appeals to me. "open textbooks" by Giulia Forsythe is in the Public Domain, CC0
  4. 4. BENEFIT: MORE FLEXIBILITY FOR INSTRUCTORS OER offers flexibility to instructors. Depending on how the OER are licensed you can pick and choose what to include, adapt and customize the content, and add materials. "Building An Open Course/ Community With WP, Syndication & Duct Tape [viz notes] @cogdog #wcyvr" by Giulia Forsythe is in the Public Domain, CC0
  5. 5. BENEFIT: WIDE VARIETY OF MATERIALS TO CHOOSE FROM I have been blown away by the number of repositories and by the sheer variety of materials that is out there. "Renewable assignments" by Giulia Forsythe is licensed under CC BY 2.0
  6. 6. BENEFIT: ALLOWS FOR CUSTOMIZATION OF CONTENT Depending on how they are licensed, OERs allow for content to be customized. Content can be added or taken out, and you can mix and match with existing content and/or other OERs. "assignment 1" by jasmineolsvik is in the Public Domain, CC0
  7. 7. BENEFIT: AVAILABLE TO STUDENTS FROM THE FIRST DAY OF THE QUARTER We have all experienced the problem where students have not had the textbook at the beginning of the quarter. Some students would get their financial aid late, and other students would have to wait until their next paycheck came to be able to buy the book. By the time they would get the book, it would be Week 3, and they would be behind. I love the idea of students having the textbook from the first day of the quarter and not having to worry anymore about how those who for whatever reason can’t afford to get it at the beginning of the quarter are going to catch up. "2010/365/26 Turn the Machines Off" by Alan Levine is in the Public Domain, CC0
  8. 8. CHALLENGES • It might be difficult to find quality OER resources in your subject area • OER resources can disappear without warning. You may have little control over them • It takes time to find and evaluate OER • It takes time to build a course using OER and to keep the content current • Most OER are online. This can be problematic for students who don’t have internet access "Open Educational Resources: The Education Ecosystem Comes to Life" by opensourceway is licensed under CC BY- SA 2.0
  9. 9. CHALLENGE: DIFFICULT TO FIND OER IN THE SUBJECT AREA It might be difficult to find quality OER resources in your subject area. I always viewed this as the biggest challenge to adopting OER. After completing this course, however, I have become aware of the vast number of repositories and resources available, and I have more confidence that I will be able to find quality resources in my subject area. "Graduation" by Animated Heaven is in the Public Domain, CC0
  10. 10. CHALLENGE: OER RESOURCES CAN DISAPPEAR WITHOUT WARNING. YOU MAY HAVE LITTLE CONTROL OVER THEM. Online resources can disappear without a warning. Unless you can save them in PDF format or some sort of repository, you may have very little control over that. "PDF Book" by Uncalno Tekno is licensed under CC BY 2.0
  11. 11. CHALLENGE: IT TAKES TIME TO FIND AND EVALUATE OERS Finding and evaluating OERs takes time. There are many resources out there, and to make sure that it suits the purposes of your class and is a quality resource, you will have to spend some time assessing the different resources and see what resource (if any) aligns with the outcomes of your class. "ONLINE RESOURCES CANVAS" by ewelch8199 is in the Public Domain, CC0
  12. 12. CHALLENGE: IT TAKES TIME TO BUILD A COURSE USING OER AND TO KEEP THE CONTENT CURRENT It takes time to build a complete course (including quizzes and assignments) using OER, especially if you are starting from scratch. "commons- flickr8" by kate_t_mcgee is in the Public Domain, CC0
  13. 13. CHALLENGE: MOST OER ARE ONLINE. THIS CAN BE PROBLEMATIC FOR STUDENTS WHO DON’T HAVE INTERNET ACCESS Many students don’t have regular internet access. Some students try to take an entire course on their smartphone. Having all online resources makes it more difficult for some students to access the course content. "DiscussionImageFinal" by Rabin Pamela is in the Public Domain, CC0

