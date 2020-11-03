Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GLOBAL INCOME INEQUALITY Ryan W. Herzog, Ph.D. Associate Professor of Economics Gonzaga University
THE VIRTUES OF CAPITALISM
WHY SHOULD WE CARE ABOUT INEQUALITY? • Social justice • Fairness • Sustainability • Can we sustain long-run growth (or sta...
INEQUALITY AND DEBT (DEBT-TO-INCOME RATIOS)
A MORAL RESPONSIBILITY “The disposition to admire, and almost to worship, the rich and the powerful, and to despise, or, a...
MISSION STATEMENT Gonzaga University is an exemplary learning community that educates students for lives of leadership and...
TRENDS IN INEQUALITY • The inequality paradox: • Inequality if falling across countries • Inequality is rising within coun...
DIVIDE BETWEEN INCOME AND GDP
INEQUALITY WAGES (NET COMPENSATION)
RISING INEQUALITY WITHIN COUNTRIES
UNITED STATES
INEQUALITY ACROSS COUNTRIES (BEFORE AND AFTER INCOME TRANSFERS)
WEALTH BY RACE
RACIAL INEQUALITY • I’m going to start with wealth inequality…
RACIAL INEQUALITY (BY AGE)
GENERATING WEALTH • Real Estate • Redlining • Mapping Inequality (University of Richmond) • Even today, neighborhoods are ...
HOUSING AND RACE
EVEN TODAY? • These policies were created more than 50 years ago, haven’t things changed? Not really.
RACIAL PROFILING DURING THE LENDING PROCESS • Black applicants are more likely to be denied mortgages or pay significantly...
INEQUALITY IN ECONOMICS • Rethinking economics… • For 50 years we praised ourselves for achieving unprecedented growth. • ...
MARKETS • Economist have praised the role of competitive markets (rightfully so), but… • Are markets still competitive? • ...
MANY BUYERS AND SELLERS • Markets are becoming more and more concentrated • https://promarket.org/2019/09/27/counterfeit-c...
INCOME INEQUALITY Lowest fifth Second fifth Third fifth Fourth fifth Highest fifth Top 5 percent 1980 12,242 30,468 50,277...
INCOME GROWTH, QUINTILES 0 25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 Real Income (1980=100) Lowest fifth Second fifth Third fifth Fourt...
WHERE DOES INEQUALITY COME FROM? • Labor characteristics • What do workers bring to the market? • Market forces • How does...
WHAT FACTORS CONTRIBUTE TO RISING INEQUALITY? • Technological Change – 55% (of the rise) • International Trade – 10% • Dec...
Pre-Tax 12.5% Post-Tax 19.3% 10% 15% 20% 25% % of national income Bottom 50% national income share: pre-tax vs. post-tax S...
Pre-tax 47.0% Post-tax 38.8% 25% 30% 35% 40% 45% 50% % of national income Top 10% national income share: pre-tax vs. post-...
Pre-Tax 20.2% Post-tax 15.3% 5% 10% 15% 20% % of national income Top 1% national income share: pre-tax vs. post-tax Source...
0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% Share of total income for each group Decomposing Top 10% into 3 Groups, 1913-2017 Top 1% (incomes ab...
Average adult -1% 0% 1% 2% 3% 4% 5% 6% Real average annual growth, 1980-2014 Income percentile Average annual growth by pe...
But what about the American Dream? Can people move up the income latter? We are the country of opportunity… right?
INHERITANCE OF STATUS
MOBILITY RATES
THE AMERICAN DREAM
BUT THERE ARE SOLUTIONS…
COLLEGE IS IMPORTANT
BUT…
WHY IS THIS A PROBLEM…
GDP AND INCOME • GDP or national income can be divided into the following • Wages • Compensation • Capital • Proprietors’ ...
WAGE SHARE
LABOR SHARE ACROSS COUNTRIES
LABOR SHARE ACROSS COUNTRIES
WAGES AND PRODUCTIVITY
WAGES BY INDUSTRY
GLOBAL WAGES AND PRODUCTIVITY
EXPLAINING THE DECLINING WAGE SHARE • Technology/Automation • Large firms dominating the industry • Capital mobility (offs...
UNION MEMBERSHIP
UK UNION MEMBERSHIP
50
EXPLAINING THE DECLINE IN LABOR SHARE
SOLUTIONS TO INEQUALITY • Income Inequality • Redistribution tax policies, • Universal basic income, higher minimum wages ...
SOLUTIONS TO INEQUALITY • More general policies • Fair trade • Intellectual protections • Universal health care • Job trai...
KEY LINKS • Income Calculator • Social Mobility Explained • Opportunity Atlas • Education Won’t Solve Inequality • Drivers...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Inequality

12 views

Published on

Slides for MBUS 610

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Inequality

  1. 1. GLOBAL INCOME INEQUALITY Ryan W. Herzog, Ph.D. Associate Professor of Economics Gonzaga University
  2. 2. THE VIRTUES OF CAPITALISM
  3. 3. WHY SHOULD WE CARE ABOUT INEQUALITY? • Social justice • Fairness • Sustainability • Can we sustain long-run growth (or stable business cycles) with increased inequality.
  4. 4. INEQUALITY AND DEBT (DEBT-TO-INCOME RATIOS)
  5. 5. A MORAL RESPONSIBILITY “The disposition to admire, and almost to worship, the rich and the powerful, and to despise, or, at least, to neglect persons of poor and mean condition is the great and most universal cause of the corruption of our moral sentiments.” -Adam Smith, Theory of Moral Sentiments, I.iii.3
  6. 6. MISSION STATEMENT Gonzaga University is an exemplary learning community that educates students for lives of leadership and service for the common good. In keeping with its Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic heritage and identity, Gonzaga models and expects excellence in academic and professional pursuits and intentionally develops the whole person -- intellectually, spiritually, culturally, physically, and emotionally. Through engagement with knowledge, wisdom, and questions informed by classical and contemporary perspectives, Gonzaga cultivates in its students the capacities and dispositions for reflective and critical thought, lifelong learning, spiritual growth, ethical discernment, creativity, and innovation. The Gonzaga experience fosters a mature commitment to dignity of the human person, social justice, diversity, intercultural competence, global engagement, solidarity with the poor and vulnerable, and care for the planet. Grateful to God, the Gonzaga community carries out this mission with responsible stewardship of our physical, financial, and human resources.
  7. 7. TRENDS IN INEQUALITY • The inequality paradox: • Inequality if falling across countries • Inequality is rising within countries • What’s the story… • Inequality has increased across most developed countries • True even after accounting for total compensation • Redistribution has helped but less in the US than most other places.
  8. 8. DIVIDE BETWEEN INCOME AND GDP
  9. 9. INEQUALITY WAGES (NET COMPENSATION)
  10. 10. RISING INEQUALITY WITHIN COUNTRIES
  11. 11. UNITED STATES
  12. 12. INEQUALITY ACROSS COUNTRIES (BEFORE AND AFTER INCOME TRANSFERS)
  13. 13. WEALTH BY RACE
  14. 14. RACIAL INEQUALITY • I’m going to start with wealth inequality…
  15. 15. RACIAL INEQUALITY (BY AGE)
  16. 16. GENERATING WEALTH • Real Estate • Redlining • Mapping Inequality (University of Richmond) • Even today, neighborhoods are still affected by policies created by HOLC in the 1930s (see here and here). • Great Migration and housing covenants • As Americans moved to the suburbs in search of bigger homes and better schools, many minorities were left behind… • Housing covenants were created that banned homeownership by black families (even in Spokane).
  17. 17. HOUSING AND RACE
  18. 18. EVEN TODAY? • These policies were created more than 50 years ago, haven’t things changed? Not really.
  19. 19. RACIAL PROFILING DURING THE LENDING PROCESS • Black applicants are more likely to be denied mortgages or pay significantly higher interest rates (controlling for employment, down payment, income, and credit scores)… see here.
  20. 20. INEQUALITY IN ECONOMICS • Rethinking economics… • For 50 years we praised ourselves for achieving unprecedented growth. • Capitalism has brought about tremendous successes… but also contributes to rising inequality. • At what point does inequality slow down economic growth and/or create more volatility in the business cycle? • So what explains rising inequality? • Market power? Globalization? Decline in unions? Technology? Immigration?
  21. 21. MARKETS • Economist have praised the role of competitive markets (rightfully so), but… • Are markets still competitive? • Many buyers and sellers • Perfect information • No externalities
  22. 22. MANY BUYERS AND SELLERS • Markets are becoming more and more concentrated • https://promarket.org/2019/09/27/counterfeit-capitalism-of-wework-predatory-pricing-as-a- business-model/ • https://promarket.org/2020/08/14/monopolies-silent-spreaders-of-poverty-and-economic- inequality/ • https://promarket.org/2019/01/29/how-market-power-worsens-income-inequality/
  23. 23. INCOME INEQUALITY Lowest fifth Second fifth Third fifth Fourth fifth Highest fifth Top 5 percent 1980 12,242 30,468 50,277 74,070 132,064 197,356 2017 13,258 35,401 61,564 99,030 221,846 385,289
  24. 24. INCOME GROWTH, QUINTILES 0 25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 Real Income (1980=100) Lowest fifth Second fifth Third fifth Fourth fifth Highest fifth Top 5 percent Average Annual Growth (1980-2017) Lowest – 0.21% Second – 0.41% Third - 0.55% Fourth – 0.79% Highest – 1.42% Top 5 – 1.82%
  25. 25. WHERE DOES INEQUALITY COME FROM? • Labor characteristics • What do workers bring to the market? • Market forces • How does the market value the labor characteristics? • Government policies • PRE-distribution – affecting markets • Access to education, labor regulations • Redistribution – affecting incomes • Taxes • Income support (TANF, food stamps)
  26. 26. WHAT FACTORS CONTRIBUTE TO RISING INEQUALITY? • Technological Change – 55% (of the rise) • International Trade – 10% • Decline in Real Minimum Wage – 10% • Decline in Unionization – 10% • Other (Institutions – Education) – 10% • Immigration – 5%
  27. 27. Pre-Tax 12.5% Post-Tax 19.3% 10% 15% 20% 25% % of national income Bottom 50% national income share: pre-tax vs. post-tax Source: Appendix Tables II-B1 and II-C1
  28. 28. Pre-tax 47.0% Post-tax 38.8% 25% 30% 35% 40% 45% 50% % of national income Top 10% national income share: pre-tax vs. post-tax Source: Appendix Tables II-B1 and II-C1
  29. 29. Pre-Tax 20.2% Post-tax 15.3% 5% 10% 15% 20% % of national income Top 1% national income share: pre-tax vs. post-tax Source: Appendix Tables II-B1 and II-C1
  30. 30. 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% Share of total income for each group Decomposing Top 10% into 3 Groups, 1913-2017 Top 1% (incomes above $460,000 in 2017) Top 5-1% (incomes between $190,000 and $460,000) Top 10-5% (incomes between $130,000 and $190,000) Source: Piketty and Saez, 2003 updated to 2017. Series based on pre-tax cash market income including realized capital gains and excluding government transfers.
  31. 31. Average adult -1% 0% 1% 2% 3% 4% 5% 6% Real average annual growth, 1980-2014 Income percentile Average annual growth by percentile, 1980-2014 Top 0.001% Pre-tax Post-tax P99 P99.9 P99.99 Piketty, Saez and Zucman (2017)
  32. 32. But what about the American Dream? Can people move up the income latter? We are the country of opportunity… right?
  33. 33. INHERITANCE OF STATUS
  34. 34. MOBILITY RATES
  35. 35. THE AMERICAN DREAM
  36. 36. BUT THERE ARE SOLUTIONS…
  37. 37. COLLEGE IS IMPORTANT
  38. 38. BUT…
  39. 39. WHY IS THIS A PROBLEM…
  40. 40. GDP AND INCOME • GDP or national income can be divided into the following • Wages • Compensation • Capital • Proprietors’ income • Rental, interest • Profits • Taxes and depreciation
  41. 41. WAGE SHARE
  42. 42. LABOR SHARE ACROSS COUNTRIES
  43. 43. LABOR SHARE ACROSS COUNTRIES
  44. 44. WAGES AND PRODUCTIVITY
  45. 45. WAGES BY INDUSTRY
  46. 46. GLOBAL WAGES AND PRODUCTIVITY
  47. 47. EXPLAINING THE DECLINING WAGE SHARE • Technology/Automation • Large firms dominating the industry • Capital mobility (offshoring) • More foreign competition • More foreign inputs • Decline in unionization • Loss of bargaining (tied to globalization?) • Capital replacing labor
  48. 48. UNION MEMBERSHIP
  49. 49. UK UNION MEMBERSHIP
  50. 50. 50
  51. 51. EXPLAINING THE DECLINE IN LABOR SHARE
  52. 52. SOLUTIONS TO INEQUALITY • Income Inequality • Redistribution tax policies, • Universal basic income, higher minimum wages • Wealth Inequality • Increased competition • Reduce corporate influence in politics (lobbying) • Equality of Opportunity • Access to education (universal pre-K, free college tuition, school choice)
  53. 53. SOLUTIONS TO INEQUALITY • More general policies • Fair trade • Intellectual protections • Universal health care • Job training programs (skills gap?)
  54. 54. KEY LINKS • Income Calculator • Social Mobility Explained • Opportunity Atlas • Education Won’t Solve Inequality • Drivers of Declining Labor Share of Income

×