Global Income Inequality (Gonzaga - MBUS 500)

GLOBAL INCOME INEQUALITY Ryan W. Herzog, Ph.D. Associate Professor of Economics Gonzaga University
A MORAL RESPONSIBILITY “The disposition to admire, and almost to worship, the rich and the powerful, and to despise, or, a...
INCOME INEQUALITY Lowest fifth Second fifth Third fifth Fourth fifth Highest fifth Top 5 percent 1980 12,242 30,468 50,277...
INCOME GROWTH, QUINTILES 0 25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 Real Income (1980=100) Lowest fifth Second fifth Third fifth Fourt...
WHERE DOES INEQUALITY COME FROM? • Labor characteristics • What do workers bring to the market? • Market forces • How does...
WHAT FACTORS CONTRIBUTE TO RISING INEQUALITY? • Technological Change – 55% (of the rise) • International Trade – 10% • Dec...
Pre-Tax 12.5% Post-Tax 19.3% 10% 15% 20% 25% % of national income Bottom 50% national income share: pre-tax vs. post-tax S...
Pre-tax 47.0% Post-tax 38.8% 25% 30% 35% 40% 45% 50% % of national income Top 10% national income share: pre-tax vs. post-...
Pre-Tax 20.2% Post-tax 15.3% 5% 10% 15% 20% % of national income Top 1% national income share: pre-tax vs. post-tax Source...
0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% Share of total income for each group Decomposing Top 10% into 3 Groups, 1913-2017 Top 1% (incomes ab...
Average adult -1% 0% 1% 2% 3% 4% 5% 6% Real average annual growth, 1980-2014 Income percentile Average annual growth by pe...
But what about the American Dream? Can people move up the income latter? We are the country of opportunity… right?
INHERITANCE OF STATUS
MOBILITY RATES
THE AMERICAN DREAM
BUT THERE ARE SOLUTIONS…
COLLEGE IS IMPORTANT
BUT…
WHY IS THIS A PROBLEM…
GDP AND INCOME • GDP or national income can be divided into the following • Wages • Compensation • Capital • Proprietors’ ...
WAGE SHARE
LABOR SHARE ACROSS COUNTRIES
LABOR SHARE ACROSS COUNTRIES
WAGES AND PRODUCTIVITY
WAGES BY INDUSTRY
GLOBAL WAGES AND PRODUCTIVITY
EXPLAINING THE DECLINING WAGE SHARE • Technology/Automation • Large firms dominating the industry • Capital mobility (offs...
UNION MEMBERSHIP
UK UNION MEMBERSHIP
40
EXPLAINING THE DECLINE IN LABOR SHARE
WEALTH BY RACE
HOUSING POLICY AND INEQUALITY • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago – Groundbreaking study…
HOUSING AND RACE
SOLUTIONS TO INEQUALITY • Income Inequality • Redistribution tax policies, • Universal basic income, higher minimum wages ...
SOLUTIONS TO INEQUALITY • More general policies • Fair trade • Intellectual protections • Universal health care • Job trai...
KEY LINKS • Income Calculator • Social Mobility Explained • Opportunity Atlas • Education Won’t Solve Inequality • Drivers...
Global Income Inequality (Gonzaga - MBUS 500)
Lecture notes for global income inequality

Published in: Education
  1. 1. GLOBAL INCOME INEQUALITY Ryan W. Herzog, Ph.D. Associate Professor of Economics Gonzaga University
  2. 2. A MORAL RESPONSIBILITY “The disposition to admire, and almost to worship, the rich and the powerful, and to despise, or, at least, to neglect persons of poor and mean condition is the great and most universal cause of the corruption of our moral sentiments.” -Adam Smith, Theory of Moral Sentiments, I.iii.3
  3. 3. INCOME INEQUALITY Lowest fifth Second fifth Third fifth Fourth fifth Highest fifth Top 5 percent 1980 12,242 30,468 50,277 74,070 132,064 197,356 2017 13,258 35,401 61,564 99,030 221,846 385,289
  4. 4. INCOME GROWTH, QUINTILES 0 25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 Real Income (1980=100) Lowest fifth Second fifth Third fifth Fourth fifth Highest fifth Top 5 percent Average Annual Growth (1980-2017) Lowest – 0.21% Second – 0.41% Third - 0.55% Fourth – 0.79% Highest – 1.42% Top 5 – 1.82%
  5. 5. WHERE DOES INEQUALITY COME FROM? • Labor characteristics • What do workers bring to the market? • Market forces • How does the market value the labor characteristics? • Government policies • PRE-distribution – affecting markets • Access to education, labor regulations • Redistribution – affecting incomes • Taxes • Income support (TANF, food stamps)
  6. 6. WHAT FACTORS CONTRIBUTE TO RISING INEQUALITY? • Technological Change – 55% (of the rise) • International Trade – 10% • Decline in Real Minimum Wage – 10% • Decline in Unionization – 10% • Other (Institutions – Education) – 10% • Immigration – 5%
  7. 7. Pre-Tax 12.5% Post-Tax 19.3% 10% 15% 20% 25% % of national income Bottom 50% national income share: pre-tax vs. post-tax Source: Appendix Tables II-B1 and II-C1
  8. 8. Pre-tax 47.0% Post-tax 38.8% 25% 30% 35% 40% 45% 50% % of national income Top 10% national income share: pre-tax vs. post-tax Source: Appendix Tables II-B1 and II-C1
  9. 9. Pre-Tax 20.2% Post-tax 15.3% 5% 10% 15% 20% % of national income Top 1% national income share: pre-tax vs. post-tax Source: Appendix Tables II-B1 and II-C1
  10. 10. 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% Share of total income for each group Decomposing Top 10% into 3 Groups, 1913-2017 Top 1% (incomes above $460,000 in 2017) Top 5-1% (incomes between $190,000 and $460,000) Top 10-5% (incomes between $130,000 and $190,000) Source: Piketty and Saez, 2003 updated to 2017. Series based on pre-tax cash market income including realized capital gains and excluding government transfers.
  11. 11. Average adult -1% 0% 1% 2% 3% 4% 5% 6% Real average annual growth, 1980-2014 Income percentile Average annual growth by percentile, 1980-2014 Top 0.001% Pre-tax Post-tax P99 P99.9 P99.99 Piketty, Saez and Zucman (2017)
  12. 12. But what about the American Dream? Can people move up the income latter? We are the country of opportunity… right?
  13. 13. INHERITANCE OF STATUS
  14. 14. MOBILITY RATES
  15. 15. THE AMERICAN DREAM
  16. 16. BUT THERE ARE SOLUTIONS…
  17. 17. COLLEGE IS IMPORTANT
  18. 18. BUT…
  19. 19. WHY IS THIS A PROBLEM…
  20. 20. GDP AND INCOME • GDP or national income can be divided into the following • Wages • Compensation • Capital • Proprietors’ income • Rental, interest • Profits • Taxes and depreciation
  21. 21. WAGE SHARE
  22. 22. LABOR SHARE ACROSS COUNTRIES
  23. 23. LABOR SHARE ACROSS COUNTRIES
  24. 24. WAGES AND PRODUCTIVITY
  25. 25. WAGES BY INDUSTRY
  26. 26. GLOBAL WAGES AND PRODUCTIVITY
  27. 27. EXPLAINING THE DECLINING WAGE SHARE • Technology/Automation • Large firms dominating the industry • Capital mobility (offshoring) • More foreign competition • More foreign inputs • Decline in unionization • Loss of bargaining (tied to globalization?) • Capital replacing labor
  28. 28. UNION MEMBERSHIP
  29. 29. UK UNION MEMBERSHIP
  30. 30. 40
  31. 31. EXPLAINING THE DECLINE IN LABOR SHARE
  32. 32. WEALTH BY RACE
  33. 33. HOUSING POLICY AND INEQUALITY • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago – Groundbreaking study…
  34. 34. HOUSING AND RACE
  35. 35. SOLUTIONS TO INEQUALITY • Income Inequality • Redistribution tax policies, • Universal basic income, higher minimum wages • Wealth Inequality • Increased competition • Reduce corporate influence in politics (lobbying) • Equality of Opportunity • Access to education (universal pre-K, free college tuition, school choice)
  36. 36. SOLUTIONS TO INEQUALITY • More general policies • Fair trade • Intellectual protections • Universal health care • Job training programs (skills gap?)
  37. 37. KEY LINKS • Income Calculator • Social Mobility Explained • Opportunity Atlas • Education Won’t Solve Inequality • Drivers of Declining Labor Share of Income

