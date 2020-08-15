Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Types of Capacitors Dr.R.Hepzi Pramila Devamani, Assistant Professor of Physics, V.V.Vanniaperumal College for Women, Viru...
Types of Capacitors • All capacitors commonly used in electronic circuits may be divided may be divided into two general c...
Fixed Capacitors • Fixed capacitors can be grouped into two classes as • Non - electrolytic type • It includes paper, Mica...
Fixed Capacitors Paper Capacitors • It consists of two tin foil sheets which are separated by thin tissue paper or waxed p...
Paper Capacitors
Paper Capacitors • Paper capacitors have a capacitance range of 0.001 to 2.0 micro Farad and working voltage rating as hig...
Paper Capacitors • These days such foil construction capacitor use thin plastic film instead of paper as the dielectric me...
Paper Capacitors
Mica Capacitor • It is a sandwhich of several thin metal plates separated by thin sheets of Mica. • Alternate plates are c...
Mica Capacitor
Ceramic Capacitors • Such Capacitors have disc or hollow tubular shaped dielectric made of ceramic material such as Titani...
Ceramic Capacitors
Ceramic Capacitors • Because of the very high value of the dielectric constant of ceramics (ϵr = 1200) the disc type capac...
Ceramic Capacitors • These Capacitors • are Economical • have very small size but large capacitance Hence they occupy less...
Electrolytic Capacitors • These capacitors are called the electrolytic because they use an electrolyte (borax or a carbon ...
Electrolytic Capacitors
Electrolytic Capacitors • A thin strip of Aluminium is coated with a molecular thin film of Aluminium oxide by an electroc...
Electrolytic Capacitors
Electrolytic Capacitors • This enclosing cylinder contact the outside metal foil of the capacitor and serves as the negati...
Electrolytic Capacitors • Because of extremely thin dielectric film, Such capacitors possess very large capacitance range ...
Electrolytic Capacitors • Electrolytic capacitors are frequently used in the filter circuits in order to remove ac ripple ...
Electrolytic Capacitors • The miniature and high voltage aluminium electrolytic capacitors manufactured by the Bharat capa...
Electrolytic Capacitors • The two disadvantages of electrolytic capacitors are that they • are polarity sensitive • Have l...
Variable Capacitors • A variable capacitor is one whose capacitance can be varied usually by rotating shaft consists of tw...
Variable Capacitors
Variable Capacitors • If n is the total number of plates and d is the separation between any two adjacent plates, then cap...
Variable Capacitors • Another type of small variable capacitor which is often used in parallel with the main variable capa...
Variable Capacitors
Variable Capacitors • Trimmers and padders are usually similar in appearance except that a padder may be somewhat larger o...
Variable Capacitors • Variable capacitors are used primarily as tuning capacitors in radio receivers. • When we tune two d...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Types of capacitors

35 views

Published on

This ppt explains about Types of capacitors

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Types of capacitors

  1. 1. Types of Capacitors Dr.R.Hepzi Pramila Devamani, Assistant Professor of Physics, V.V.Vanniaperumal College for Women, Virudhunagar
  2. 2. Types of Capacitors • All capacitors commonly used in electronic circuits may be divided may be divided into two general classes • (a) fixed capacitors and • (b)variable capacitors. • Fixed capacitors may be further subdivided into (i)electrolytic and (ii)non electrolytic capacitors
  3. 3. Fixed Capacitors • Fixed capacitors can be grouped into two classes as • Non - electrolytic type • It includes paper, Mica and ceramic capacitors. Such capacitors have no polarity requirements i.e., they can be connected in either direction in a circuit.
  4. 4. Fixed Capacitors Paper Capacitors • It consists of two tin foil sheets which are separated by thin tissue paper or waxed paper. • The sandwich of foil and paper is then rolled into cylindrical shape and enclosed in a paper tube or encased in a plastic capsule. • The lead at each end of the capacitor is internally attached to the metal foil. • Figure 5.25 (a) shows a 2.0 microfarad tubular paper capacitor of maximum ac voltage rating of 2000 volt whereas figure 5.25 (b) shows polyester capacitor having moulded plastic box encapsulation suitable for use in printed circuit boards.
  5. 5. Paper Capacitors
  6. 6. Paper Capacitors • Paper capacitors have a capacitance range of 0.001 to 2.0 micro Farad and working voltage rating as high as 2000 volt . • These specifications are usually printer on the capacitor case. • Paper capacitors have large physical size as compared to their capacitance and also become inefficient as the frequency of applied ac voltage exceeds a few Mega hertz. • These facts prevent their use in most FM TV circuits except in low frequency portions of the circuit i.e., in audio stages.
  7. 7. Paper Capacitors • These days such foil construction capacitor use thin plastic film instead of paper as the dielectric medium. Two most commonly used plastic films have Trade Marks names of Teflon and Mylar. • Such capacitors have • High insulation resistance of 1000M and above, • Low losses and • Longer shelf life without breakdown as compared to paper capacitors. • Figure 5.25 (c) and (d) show tubular and flat metalized polyester film capacitors which are ideal For coupling and Bypass applications in radio, TV, Hi-Fi equipment and instrumentation etc.
  8. 8. Paper Capacitors
  9. 9. Mica Capacitor • It is a sandwhich of several thin metal plates separated by thin sheets of Mica. • Alternate plates are connected together and leads attached for outside connections. The total assembly is encased in a plastic capsule or bakelite case as shown in figure 5.26. Such capacitors have capacitance have small capacitance values (50 - 500 pF) yet high working voltage ratings (500V and above). • Once such capacitors were used extensively in radio circuits but of late they have been superseded by ceramic capacitors because of excellent properties of ceramics and their economy.
  10. 10. Mica Capacitor
  11. 11. Ceramic Capacitors • Such Capacitors have disc or hollow tubular shaped dielectric made of ceramic material such as Titanium dioxide and barium titanate. • Thin coatings of silver compound are deposited on both sides of dielectric disc which act as capacitor plates. • Leads are attached to each side of the disc and the whole unit is encapsulated moisture proof coating. (Figure 5.27).
  12. 12. Ceramic Capacitors
  13. 13. Ceramic Capacitors • Because of the very high value of the dielectric constant of ceramics (ϵr = 1200) the disc type capacitors have very large capacitances (0.01μF) compared to their size. • In the case of tubular ceramics, the hollow ceramic tube has a silver coating on the inside and outside surfaces. • The capacitance range varies from 1 to 500 pF with working voltage rating exceeding 10 kV. • Ceramic capacitors have many advantages as compared to mica and paper capacitors.
  14. 14. Ceramic Capacitors • These Capacitors • are Economical • have very small size but large capacitance Hence they occupy less space • have very high working voltage rating • have very low power factor that is loss which further decreases with increase in the frequency. • Hence they are very useful for shortwave work in radio.
  15. 15. Electrolytic Capacitors • These capacitors are called the electrolytic because they use an electrolyte (borax or a carbon salt) as negative plate . The capacitor consist of • A positive plate of aluminium • An extremely thin (molecular thin) insulating film of Aluminium oxide as dielectric medium. it is electrochemically deposited on the surface of anode itself (figure 5.28). • An electrolyte borax (phosphorous or carbonate ). As shown in figure 5.28, an absorbent gauze saturated with the electrolyte is kept in contact with the dielectric. The second aluminium plate serves nearly as contact to the electrolyte. It forms the negative terminal. such a capacitor is made as described below.
  16. 16. Electrolytic Capacitors
  17. 17. Electrolytic Capacitors • A thin strip of Aluminium is coated with a molecular thin film of Aluminium oxide by an electrochemical process. • It is covered with a layer of gauze soaked in the electrolyte of borax. • On top of this is another metal plate in contact with the electrolyte which in reality is the second plate of the capacitor (and not the top plate). • The entire sandwhich is rolled up into a compact cylinder and placed inside a metal cylinder (figure 5.29) or can.
  18. 18. Electrolytic Capacitors
  19. 19. Electrolytic Capacitors • This enclosing cylinder contact the outside metal foil of the capacitor and serves as the negative terminal. • Such capacitors are made as single capacitors or with two or three capacitors in a single container having common negative terminal. • The outside metal cylinder is usually enclosed in a paper tube in order to insulate it from components and to protect radio technicians from shock.
  20. 20. Electrolytic Capacitors • Because of extremely thin dielectric film, Such capacitors possess very large capacitance range from 1μF to 10000 μF in very compact sizes. • Hence they are used where lot of capacitance is required in a small space. • since they use an electrolyte as the negative plate, electrolytic capacitors are classed as polarised capacitors that is they must be connected in the circuit according to the Plus (+) and minus (-) markings on the case. • If this is not done the capacitor may become short-circuited or getting overheated due to the excessive leakage current through its dielectric. • Moreover, reversed polarity reversal in gas formation which may cause the capacitor to explode.
  21. 21. Electrolytic Capacitors • Electrolytic capacitors are frequently used in the filter circuits in order to remove ac ripple from the power supply. • They are also used as blocking or coupling capacitors for blocking d.c in a circuit but allowing ac to pass through.
  22. 22. Electrolytic Capacitors • The miniature and high voltage aluminium electrolytic capacitors manufactured by the Bharat capacitors Limited, Hyderabad are characterized by Low leakage current, low dissipation, close tolerance in capacitance value, excellent reliability and long life.
  23. 23. Electrolytic Capacitors • The two disadvantages of electrolytic capacitors are that they • are polarity sensitive • Have load leakage resistance because the oxide film is not a perfect insulator the words they have high leakage current which can become troublesome.
  24. 24. Variable Capacitors • A variable capacitor is one whose capacitance can be varied usually by rotating shaft consists of two sets of metal plates separated from each other by air. • One set of plates is stationary and is called stator (figure 5.30 (a)). • It is insulated from the frame of capacitor upon which it is mounted. • The other set of plates shaft and can be rotated. • That is why it is called a rotor. By rotating the rotor with the help of suitable knob, rotor plates can be made to move in or out of the stator plates. Capacitance is maximum when rotor plates are fully in and minimum when out.
  25. 25. Variable Capacitors
  26. 26. Variable Capacitors • If n is the total number of plates and d is the separation between any two adjacent plates, then capacitance for a dielectric is • = (n -1)ϵ0 / d • When two or more such capacitors are operated by a single shaft, it is known as a ganged capacitor figure 5.30(b) shows a 2-gang capacitor. • That is one having two separate variable capacitors in one unit rotated by a single control. • Commercial receivers and those used by shortwave listeners often have a variable capacitor with three gangs.
  27. 27. Variable Capacitors • Another type of small variable capacitor which is often used in parallel with the main variable capacitor is sometimes known as trimmer and sometimes as padder. • It is used primarily for making fine adjustments on the total capacitance of the device. • A trimmer (Figure 5.31) consists of two small flexible metal plates separated by air or mica or ceramic slab of dielectric. • The spacing between the plates can be changed by means of a screw adjustment. As the screw is turned inward, plates are compressed and its capacitance is increased.
  28. 28. Variable Capacitors
  29. 29. Variable Capacitors • Trimmers and padders are usually similar in appearance except that a padder may be somewhat larger or may have more plates. • Capacitance of trimmers can be changed from 5 pF to a maximum value of 30 pF. • Corresponding values for padder are 10 pF to 500 pF.
  30. 30. Variable Capacitors • Variable capacitors are used primarily as tuning capacitors in radio receivers. • When we tune two different stations, We actually vary the capacitance by moving the rotor plates in or out of the stator plates. • Combined with an inductance, the variable capacitance tunes the receiver to a different resonant frequency for each transmitting station.

×