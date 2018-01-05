Unit 13 LO3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Magazine One Hand Drawn Drafts (Front Cover) These are my hand drawn drafts and these are a first look at what the magazin...
HAND DRAWN DRAFTS (DPS)
Magazine two hand drawn drafts (Front Cover)
Magazine two hand drawn drafts (DPS)
Hand drawn drafts conclusion Hand drawn drafts enable me to draw out what I want my magazines to look like as a rough idea...
Graphic layouts pages 7-12 These are my graphic layouts which also give I chance for me to see what my magazine front cove...
Main Image Main Headline Barcode Cover Lines Cover Lines Barcode Main Headline Cover Lines Cover Lines Main Image Banner B...
Main Image Cover Lines Cover Lines Barcode Main Headline Banner Main Headline Barcode Cover Lines Cover Lines Main Image B...
Main Image Title of Article The Article Quotes from artist
Main Image Title of Article The Article Quotes from artist
Main Image Quotes Title of Article The Article The Article
Main Image Quotes Title of Article The Article The Article
Graphic layout conclusion Graphic layouts are good because you can do more detailed designs for the magazine front cover a...
Final front cover and DPS
Final front cover
Interview Draft Hello Tom How are you? I am good thank you. How are you? I’m good, how do you feel about your new album re...
Proposal – President
Proposal – President
Proposal - STATE
Proposal - STATE
Test Photography This is the photos that I took for my front cover and DPS. For my front cover photo is the second photo f...
House Style - PRESIDENT The color scheme to my first magazine is light blue and a light grey. As these two colours contras...
Magazine Flat plan The next two slides on my PowerPoint are the magazine flat plans. These are to show what will be in my ...
Contents Editorial Con tent Main Image Masthead Headline Article Headline Article Headline Article Article Main DPS Review...
Contents Editorial Con tent Headline Article Headline Article Headline Article Article Main DPS Reviews Headline Article A...
Contents Editorial Con tent Main Image Masthead Headline Article Headline Article Headline Article Article Main DPS Review...
Contents Editorial Con tent Headline Article Headline Article Headline Article Article Main DPS Reviews Headline Article A...
Front cover step by step 1. First I got my background colour placed in for the style I planned to use during my plan. 2. N...
DPS step by step • 1. I first got all my dimensions right on the tab that allows me to adjust the width and length of the ...
Product Target Audience According to Katz’ Uses & Gratifications theory this magazine’s aim is to ‘inform and educate’ the...
Product Target Audience The target audience for my magazines are the younger generation, female and males aged 16 to 30 (H...
Target Audience Spending Power My target audience will be for BC1, this is because this is quite high up on the socio- eco...
Production Plan Week beginning: August 1st 2017 Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Find a suitable o...
Week beginning: August 8th 2017 Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Meet all the new employees in the...
Week beginning: August 15th 2017 Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Get reporter to investigate more...
Week beginning: August 22nd 2017 Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Finish of designing the magazine...
Week beginning: August 29th 2017 Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Once magazines arrive find place...
Staff and cost (LOSS) As you can see from the table on the left it shows the staff jobs and how much they will be paid. Th...
Equipment and cost (LOSS) Equipment cost Office space £212,480 Apple MacBook (x25) £29,975 Adobe C5.6 master collection £9...
Marketing the magazine (loss) I will market the magazine on all platforms possible which includes apps, also I will be mar...
Printing Quotes and Costs (loss) I will be printing about 15,000 copies and it will all add up to £3907.63. http://print24...
Advertising revenue – this is how you are going to make money!! In my magazine 17 full pages of advertisement which comes ...
Subscription sales (profit) Subscription for 12 months for the cost of 8 months. 8x3.00= £24.00 If I sold 8,000 subscripti...
Budget Summary OVERIEW Profit and loss break down Profit 1. Money from selling magazine - £36,000 2. Advertising revenue -...
Distribution to retailer • http://www.frontlinedistribution.co.uk I am going to distribute my magazine to all of the big s...
Ethical & Legal Issues. The Code- It is the cornerstone of the system of voluntary self-regulation to which they have made...
Copyright Copyright- is when there is a legal right which lasts for a certain amount of years so you can’t print, publish,...
Regulatory Issues Watermark Content that usually has copyright can be referred to as Intellectual Property (IP) and this i...
Regulatory Issues Data Protection Act (1998)- Is an act of the United Kingdom (UK) Parliament defining the ways in which i...
Calendar events The day that my magazine will be distributed is on a Friday as these gives people the whole weekend to loo...
Conclusion In conclusion, I this LO I was able to develop ideas by creating proposals and sample materials for two origina...
Unit 13 LO3
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unit 13 LO3

20 views

Published on

Unit 13 LO3

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unit 13 LO3

  1. 1. Magazine One Hand Drawn Drafts (Front Cover) These are my hand drawn drafts and these are a first look at what the magazine will look like when it is created. Hand drawn drafts are very simple to make as they are very cheap and still give a good idea of the magazine.
  2. 2. HAND DRAWN DRAFTS (DPS)
  3. 3. Magazine two hand drawn drafts (Front Cover)
  4. 4. Magazine two hand drawn drafts (DPS)
  5. 5. Hand drawn drafts conclusion Hand drawn drafts enable me to draw out what I want my magazines to look like as a rough idea. They are good as you can continually make changes to them as they are in pencil. Also they are very simple to do and don’t take much skill so anyone would be able to do this. It is a good thing as you can see what the magazine might look like.
  6. 6. Graphic layouts pages 7-12 These are my graphic layouts which also give I chance for me to see what my magazine front cover and DPS will look like. However this is more advanced then the hand drawn drafts. Graphic layouts take more skill to create s not everyone knows how to use a computer.
  7. 7. Main Image Main Headline Barcode Cover Lines Cover Lines Barcode Main Headline Cover Lines Cover Lines Main Image Banner Banner
  8. 8. Main Image Cover Lines Cover Lines Barcode Main Headline Banner Main Headline Barcode Cover Lines Cover Lines Main Image Banner
  9. 9. Main Image Title of Article The Article Quotes from artist
  10. 10. Main Image Title of Article The Article Quotes from artist
  11. 11. Main Image Quotes Title of Article The Article The Article
  12. 12. Main Image Quotes Title of Article The Article The Article
  13. 13. Graphic layout conclusion Graphic layouts are good because you can do more detailed designs for the magazine front cover and DPS then the hand drawn drafts. This means that it will give a better and clearer of what the end product will be like then the hand drawn drafts.
  14. 14. Final front cover and DPS
  15. 15. Final front cover
  16. 16. Interview Draft Hello Tom How are you? I am good thank you. How are you? I’m good, how do you feel about your new album release? I feel excited and can’t wait to see the response from the fans, it’s probably my best album yet with a couple of unheard bonus tracks. It will be released sometime in 2017. How long did it take to recorded the whole album? It toke me quite a long time, about 3 years as I wrote the whole album myself. Also a lot of effort was put into each song and some personal stories are included I them. Are you looking to perform in upcoming festivals? Yes, I would like to perform at one of the festivals in 2017 summer as I feel that would really boost my publicity and my new album. Also I think it would be good seeing all my fans there supporting me. Also this will be my first festival I would have done. Will you be promoting yourself before the festivals or concerts? Yes I will talking about it on my social pages link Snapchat and Instagram to try and get as many fans only as I can. Also I will be giving away tickets on these social media pages as well. I will be also going to radio stations taking about my new album and upcoming festival/concerts. Will you be performing your new album there? Well I’m hoping to, if it is well responded to I will be defiantly be performing it at a festival but it really depends on the response of the release. I also want to publicize my album more and this will be the a good place to do this. What has your friends and family said about your rise? My family and friends are obviously proud of me for what I am doing. Also my close mates come with on tours and to festivals. Obviously, I've lost some mates over doing this as I spent all my time in the studio and I never spent a lot of time with my mates just only my close ones that stuck by me. What have the old mates said to you about this? Well….. Ha ha they have just been saying that I’m cocky and and up my self thinking I’m so sick. It hasn't really effected me cause I have shut them out of my life, however I have mentioned some lyrics so listen for them. What has been your inspiration for making music? Erm when I was younger I was always getting into to trouble at school and stuff and my mum used to tell me I was useless and I was never going get anyway in life. So I wanted to prove to myself and to my family to I could actually make something out of my life, so I turned to music, so I went to my music teacher and they gave me a studio to got to. Ever since then iv e been trying to pursue a career in music. Now I am here and I can say to my mum that I made something out of my life and make myself proud. Well thank you for your time and I hope to see you doing big things in the future Yes, thank you for having on here I really appreciate it and it means a lot to me.
  17. 17. Proposal – President
  18. 18. Proposal – President
  19. 19. Proposal - STATE
  20. 20. Proposal - STATE
  21. 21. Test Photography This is the photos that I took for my front cover and DPS. For my front cover photo is the second photo from the left and my DPS photo is the third photo from the left. I chose to use these images as they looked the best on the front cover DPS.
  22. 22. House Style - PRESIDENT The color scheme to my first magazine is light blue and a light grey. As these two colours contrast each other. The colour blue connotes loyalty highlighting that my magazine will contain accurate information. The colour blue is easy to see and connotes my magazine will have pure and trustful information. The light grey denotes a neutral colour, the connotations behind the colour grey is that it is quite cool and contemporary. Furthermore, I will have social media logos on my page to keep up with the brand identity and it is an example of cross-media convergence, ‘digital natives’ (Prensky 2001) will like being “courted across multiple media platforms” (Jenkins 2006).
  23. 23. Magazine Flat plan The next two slides on my PowerPoint are the magazine flat plans. These are to show what will be in my magazine and where they will go. This includes advertisement, pictures and articles.
  24. 24. Contents Editorial Con tent Main Image Masthead Headline Article Headline Article Headline Article Article Main DPS Reviews Headline Article Ar tic le Headline Article Article Headline Article Reviews
  25. 25. Contents Editorial Con tent Headline Article Headline Article Headline Article Article Main DPS Reviews Headline Article Ar tic le Headline Article Article Headline Article Reviews
  26. 26. Contents Editorial Con tent Main Image Masthead Headline Article Headline Article Headline Article Article Main DPS Reviews Headline Article Ar tic le Headline Article Article Headline Article Reviews
  27. 27. Contents Editorial Con tent Headline Article Headline Article Headline Article Article Main DPS Reviews Headline Article Ar tic le Headline Article Article Headline Article Reviews This is my magazine flat plan for my magazine ‘President’. A flat plane is what my magazine would look like on the inside.
  28. 28. Front cover step by step 1. First I got my background colour placed in for the style I planned to use during my plan. 2. Next I placed my main image in with it fully cropped and looking as clear as possible. 3. I then put in my barcode which consisted of placing an actual barcode along with logos of other apps and finally the website address for the magazine. 4. After rearranging everything I then placed the magazines name on it along with the side lines going across on top. 5. I then placed the remaining sidelines on the side of the image in bold to make them stand out, i also placed in the main headline on top of the side lines to make it stand out along with it being in a different font from the rest.
  29. 29. DPS step by step • 1. I first got all my dimensions right on the tab that allows me to adjust the width and length of the pages. • I then placed my two pages together and changed the colour of the background that fits in with my house style. • On the right page I drew 3 text boxes in 3 columns for the main article to be placed in. • Once the article was placed in I changed the colour of the questions and made them stand out more • I then put in the main headline of the article on top of the article so the readers can see what it is about • On the left page I placed another image of the artist I was doing with it being slightly edited on Photoshop • I then finally placed in the final details such as the writer of the article and the photographer who took the image.
  30. 30. Product Target Audience According to Katz’ Uses & Gratifications theory this magazine’s aim is to ‘inform and educate’ the reader in all their issues as every issue has different and interesting content in it. Through the inclusion of language such as ‘Exclusive’ – they aim to ‘inject’ (Hypodermic needle theory – Katz & Lazarfeld – 1955) the reader with the latest coverage of that particular artist/band/album etc. Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs Explorers- The readers of my magazines would stereotypically be classed as ‘explorers’ as the magazine includes new stories and different artists every month in their new issues. The reader would want to know this because then they can become more interested in new bands and artists and want to enjoy new music types.
  31. 31. Product Target Audience The target audience for my magazines are the younger generation, female and males aged 16 to 30 (Hartley) however the majority of the magazine readers are male. who want to learn more about music. However my magazine doesn't’t appeal to many women is this age group as the magazine are the hip-hop genre and there aren't many female hip-hop artists. http://louisejaynehudson.blogspot.co.uk/2012/11/q- magazine-reader-profile-analysis.html
  32. 32. Target Audience Spending Power My target audience will be for BC1, this is because this is quite high up on the socio- economic needs table. Also I think that this people will have that spare money to spend on a magazine unlike people in E who need to budget their money so they don’t spend it on things they don’t need. This mean so will have a bigger spending power.
  33. 33. Production Plan Week beginning: August 1st 2017 Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Find a suitable office space to put in all the equipment and start my magazine business Look for suitable and relaxing chairs and tables for the employees Buy new computers for my magazine to be designed on and have Photoshop on them to use. Start to plan out the interviews for the job roles like editor, writer, designer and other job positions. Start to plan out the interviews for the job roles like editor, writer, designer and other job positions. Start to plan out the interviews for the job roles like editor, writer, designer and other job positions. Make sure that all the equipment and furniture is set up in the office. Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Saturday 6th August 2017 Tuesday 2nd August 2017 Wednesday 7th August 2017 Sunday 11th August 2017 Sunday 11th August 2017 Sunday 11th August 2017 Monday 12th August These next slides are my product plan and this demonstrates the build up to my launch date of the 2nd of September. It state what we will be doing everyday to the launch date of the magazine.
  34. 34. Week beginning: August 8th 2017 Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Meet all the new employees in the main office and tell them the plans for the magazine and what each of them are meant to do. Search for a artist to interview for the first addition of the magazine. Get the writer to think of good questions to ask the artist at the interview. Get the reporter to go and interview the artist with the questions which the writer has written. Type up the answers that the artist has given the reporter. Do a photo-shoot of the artist for the front cover and DPS for the magazine. Get the designer to design the layout of the front cover and DPS. Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Monday 12th August 2017 Sunday 19th August 2017 Thursday 21st August 2017 Saturday 24th August 2017 Sunday 25th August 2017 Tuesday 26th August 2017 Tuesday 26th August 2017
  35. 35. Week beginning: August 15th 2017 Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Get reporter to investigate more stories about new up coming hip hop artists. Edit the photos that were taken of the artist to make the artist look more appealing. Insert interview into the DPS of the magazine. Look for business who would want to advertise their company in the magazine Start inserting other articles into the magazine. Weekend off Weekend off Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Friday 19 th August Saturday 20th August Wesnesday 17th August Thursday 25th August Friday 26th August
  36. 36. Week beginning: August 22nd 2017 Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Finish of designing the magazine Find more short stories about artist Find more short stories about artist Find more short stories about artist Send finished magazine of for production Weekend off Weekend off Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Friday 26th August Friday 26th August Friday 26th August Friday 26th August
  37. 37. Week beginning: August 29th 2017 Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Once magazines arrive find places where the magazine can be distributed to Distribute magazines to stores and online websites you have found which gave permission to advertise your product on Set up social media account and advertise the magazine on there Set up social media account and advertise the magazine on there Product launch Weekend off Weekend off Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Complete by: Tuesday 30th August Friday 1st September Friday 1st September Friday 1st September
  38. 38. Staff and cost (LOSS) As you can see from the table on the left it shows the staff jobs and how much they will be paid. The salary is a fair amount due to the nature of the job and the higher the hill level the higher the salary will be. For example an publisher and editor is a much more higher skilled job then a photographer for the magazine. Staff Position Salary Publisher 37,500 Editor 32.500 Journalists 32,500 Writers 37,500 Photographers 30,750 Marketing 32,500 Finance 37,750 Design 37,500 HR 32,500 Total 311,000 https://www.totaljobs.com/salary- checker/salary-calculator
  39. 39. Equipment and cost (LOSS) Equipment cost Office space £212,480 Apple MacBook (x25) £29,975 Adobe C5.6 master collection £9,179 Desks (x25) £937.25 Chairs(x25) £1,249.75 Printer £79.99 Cameras (x3) £687 Pens £9.58 Paper £9.16 Total 254,606.73 The table above illustrates the type of equipment that we will be using and how much the equipment will cost to buy. Obviously the most expensive bit of equipment will be the office space leading right down to the paper which will be used for most things around the office.
  40. 40. Marketing the magazine (loss) I will market the magazine on all platforms possible which includes apps, also I will be marketing my magazine on billboards and other magazine advertisement which is a form of below the line marketing. One major platform would be Facebook. This is because Facebook has millions perhaps billions of users who use it and it is without a doubt that someone would come across the advertisement on it. Another major platform is Instagram. I will try and advertise on it because millions of people are on it and there is always and advertisement or two when scrolling down to look at other peoples stories. Snapchat is also another major platform, however not everyone looks at the news side on it therefore we do not want to waste money on advertisement on a platform that no one even looks at. These are all forms of above the line marketing which is good as the possible amount of people that will e able to see the magazine is so much more higher hen any other type of marketing. To advertise my magazine on Facebook it will cost £28.72 a month £344.64 a year.
  41. 41. Printing Quotes and Costs (loss) I will be printing about 15,000 copies and it will all add up to £3907.63. http://print24.com/uk/product/magazines/
  42. 42. Advertising revenue – this is how you are going to make money!! In my magazine 17 full pages of advertisement which comes to 5,005 pounds a page so in total it will come to 85,085. Also 15 half pages of advertisement which are 2,752 and the total comes to 41,280. All together comes to 126,365
  43. 43. Subscription sales (profit) Subscription for 12 months for the cost of 8 months. 8x3.00= £24.00 If I sold 8,000 subscriptions I would make 192,000 I did this by doing 8,000 x £24.00
  44. 44. Budget Summary OVERIEW Profit and loss break down Profit 1. Money from selling magazine - £36,000 2. Advertising revenue - £126,315 3. Subscription sales – £192,000 TOTAL: £354,315 Loss 1. Equipment cost- £254,606.73 2. Staff cost- £311,000 3. Printing- £3907.63 4. Advertising the magazine- £344.64 TOTAL: £569,859 Profit minus loss = -215,544
  45. 45. Distribution to retailer • http://www.frontlinedistribution.co.uk I am going to distribute my magazine to all of the big superstores like Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda etc. As thousands of people shop here every day, which means that lots of people will be able to see my magazine and are able to buy the magazine.
  46. 46. Ethical & Legal Issues. The Code- It is the cornerstone of the system of voluntary self-regulation to which they have made a binding contractual commitment. It balances both the rights of the individual and the public's right to know. Accuracy- This is when the media company has to make sure that what they are publishing is accurate towards the IPSO guidelines. However if the company is inaccuracy when this must be corrected or they have to write an apology. However the publisher could be sewed by the person they have accused if they have no evidence of what they say. Privacy- This is when the editor has to be careful about what they are writing about someone and they don’t expose any sensitive information. The code says that ‘Everyone is entitled to respect for his or her private and family life, home, health and including digital communications’ so this means that if an editor mentions any of this they can take action against them. For example my magazine cannot expose any of this private information when writing about an artists without their permission. However if the editor has consent from the person they are allowed to mention these topics. Harassment- This is when the editor or journalists cannot engage in any form of intimidation or harassment. This includes not persist in asking questions, telephoning and if they are on someone's property and they are asked to leave they have to leave. For example my magazine journalist cannot force someone into doing an interview with them otherwise they could be persecuted. https://www.ipso.co.uk/editors-code-of- practice/
  47. 47. Copyright Copyright- is when there is a legal right which lasts for a certain amount of years so you can’t print, publish, perform, film, or record literary, artistic or musical material that already exists. This is on the bottom of the ‘Q’ magazine website, this means that everything this website belongs to Bauer Media. If anyone uses the information or pictures on any of the Bauer Media websites they will be persecuted for copyright. As all the stuff the any of the Bauer Media websites belong to Bauer Media and you have to ask permission of them to be able to use their photos or information. The copyright act was changed in 1988 as the Design and Patents act. This is when people have their own right to write and put their own photos in a print. Also the person who toke the photo are able to protect them so no one else are able to use them unless they pay them or ask permission. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/ copyright-acts-and-related-laws
  48. 48. Regulatory Issues Watermark Content that usually has copyright can be referred to as Intellectual Property (IP) and this is protected by the law. IP can be divided into two categories; Industrial Property and Copyright. As well as IP on printed work (hard copies), you can get a digital watermark which protects any copyrighted content from any magazine online and in any digital format. For example ‘Q’ magazine have digital copies for the people have subscribed for them and by having the data protected someone cannot still that data. It is important to have this because it means people will have to pay you to use your information/ ideas and the company can also decline the use of their products if they wanted to. The best way to protect your IP is to acquire a patent. However, this can take several years to get and costs over $7000 in fees but it allows you to not have your own work stolen by another person. For example ‘Q’ magazine can put their logo on a image so when someone else comes and wants to use it they have to go to ‘Q’ magazine and ask them if they can use and the magazine company could ask them to pay them to use it.
  49. 49. Regulatory Issues Data Protection Act (1998)- Is an act of the United Kingdom (UK) Parliament defining the ways in which information about living people may be legally used and handled. The main intent is to protect individuals against misuse or abuse of information about them. For example ‘Q’ magazine has to the very careful about what they put into their magazines about a person they are talking about, if they are not they could be sued by the person and fined. http://whatis.techtarget.com/definition/UK- Data-Protection-Act-1998-DPA-1998
  50. 50. Calendar events The day that my magazine will be distributed is on a Friday as these gives people the whole weekend to look and read the magazine My magazine will be released in September as this is after the summer season which means that the festivals are finished and not everyone would have been to the festivals and would want to know what happened there and who was playing.
  51. 51. Conclusion In conclusion, I this LO I was able to develop ideas by creating proposals and sample materials for two original print base media products.

×