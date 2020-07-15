Friday Forum: Impact resilient roofing (July 10, 2020)

On July 10, 2020, ICLR conducted a Friday Forum webinar titled 'Impact resilient roofing', lead by Vince Carrier and Mark Okland of IKO. Insurance companies across North America are experiencing rising claims from hail, severe wind and other climate risks. In many events, the most extensive losses involve damage to the roof, losses that can be prevented. IKO203 FORTIFIED Asphalt Shingle Roofs is an American Institute of Architects course that sets out actions required to install a damage resistant asphalt roof consistent with the FORTIFIED program.



This presentation explored why the program was created by the insurance industry in the United States through the Institute for Business and Home Safety. The presentation also explained how these measures provide protection from damage beyond that required in the building code, including a review of climate related resilient roofing products, testing results and the benefits of performance enhanced products.



The presentation by Mark Okland and Vince Carrier from Canada’s leading producer of asphalt shingles, IKO, was of particular interest to those presently responding to the damage resulting from the June 13 Calgary hail storm and will set out the value of an impact resilient roof.