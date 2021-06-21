Successfully reported this slideshow.
FLOODPLAIN MAPPING OVER CANADA (performance at inundation level; population exposure; climate change impacts) Slobodan P. ...
PRESENTATION Outline 2| ▪ Introduction ▪ Floodplain mapping ▪ Methodology ▪ Use of reanalysis data ▪ Use of CaMa-Flood hyd...
INTRODUCTION Project details 3| Funding • NSERC CRD with Chaucer Synd.: 2015-2022 $1,375,600 Research team • Prof. Sloboda...
INTRODUCTION 4|Project justification
INTRODUCTION 5| ▪ Development of the methodology for high resolution flood inundation analyses over large regions ▪ Invest...
6| ▪ Flood inundation analyses over large regions
METHODOLOGY 7.|Floodplain mapping The runoff data: CFSR every 6 h, 1979-2010 at a surface grid resolution of 0.3◦. ERA 3 h...
METHODOLOGY 8|Data
METHODOLOGY 9| ▪ Download runoff data for each reanalysis product ▪ At station locations – comparison between observed and...
METHODOLOGY 10|Implementation steps
RESULTS 11|Runoff comparison (a) NARR, (b) ERA Interim, (c) CFSR and (d) MERRA reanalyses
RESULTS 12.|Inundation comparison 100 yr (a) NARR, (b) ERA Interim, (c) CFSR and (d) MERRA reanalyses
RESULTS 13|Inundation comparison 200 yr (a) NARR, (b) ERA Interim, (c) CFSR and (d) MERRA reanalyses
RESULTS 14|Comparison with benchmark data 100 and 200 yr (a) (e) NARR, (b) (f) ERA Interim, (c) (g) CFSR and (d) (h) MERRA...
RESULTS 15.|Comparison with benchmark data 100 and 200 yr (a) (e) NARR, (b) (f) ERA Interim, (c) (g) CFSR and (d) (h) MERR...
RESULTS 16.|Comparison of NARR flood plain data with historic floods (a) 1997 flood in Red River Basin, (b) 2006 flood in ...
CONCLUSIONS 17| ▪ Methodology for high resolution flood inundation analyses over large regions successfully developed and ...
18| ▪ Population flood exposure assessment
METHODOLOGY 19|Population exposure assessment ▪ Two sets of floodplain maps: all categories of flood depth (>0 m) and only...
DATA 20|Population exposure assessment Aggregated population at various census divisions in 2015 as observed with (a) Stat...
DATA 21.|Population exposure assessment Difference in population at various census divisions in 2015 between Statistics Ca...
EXPERIMENTS 22|Population exposure assessment ▪ Experiment 1: assessment of population flood exposure over Canada and six ...
RESULTS 23|Population exposure assessment
RESULTS 24|Population exposure assessment
RESULTS 25.|Population exposure assessment Divisions with various degrees of flood exposure from 2006 to 2019.
RESULTS 26.|Population exposure assessment
CONCLUSIONS 27|Population exposure ▪ Global population datasets can be used for population flood exposure assessment ▪ Wor...
28| ▪ Changes in floodplain regimes under climate change
METHODOLOGY 29.|Climate change impacts ▪ Coupled Model Intercomparison Project 6 (CMIP6) ▪ 17 GCMs considered (runoff) ▪ S...
METHODOLOGY 30|Implementation ▪ Comparison of runoff observations in GCMs and RHBN ▪ Flood inundation modelling (including...
RESULTS 31.|Runoff comparison
RESULTS 32|Comparison of floodplain maps
RESULTS 33|Flood inundation extent 200-yr flood 100-yr flood
RESULTS 34|Flood hazard 100-yr flood hazard maps Canada: (a) Historical, (b) Near-future –SSP2 4.5, (c) Near-future –SSP5 ...
RESULTS 35|Flood hazard 200-yr flood hazard maps Canada: (a) Historical, (b) Near-future –SSP2 4.5, (c) Near-future –SSP5 ...
RESULTS 36|Flood hazard change 100-yr flood hazard change between historical and (a) Near-future –SSP2 4.5, (b) Near-futur...
RESULTS 37|Flood hazard change 200-yr flood hazard change between historical and (a) Near-future –SSP2 4.5, (b) Near-futur...
RESULTS 38|Frequency change Changes in the frequencies of historical 1 in 100-yr flooding in the far-future for (a) SSP2 4...
CONCLUSIONS 39|Climate change ▪ First time use of the latest CMIP6 project for understanding the changes in floodplain reg...
RECOMMENDATIONS 40| ▪ Using information from this study create a national flood hazard atlas for Canada ▪ Perform detailed...
REFERENCES 41| Mohanty, M. and S.P. Simonovic (2021) “Fidelity of Reanalysis Datasets in Floodplain Mapping: Investigating...
ICLR Friday Forum: Floodplain mapping over Canada: performance at inundation level (June 18 2021)

ICLR conducted a Friday Forum webinar on June 18, 2021 titled 'Floodplain mapping over Canada: Investigating performance at inundation level and understanding dynamics of population flood exposure', led by Dr. Slobodan Simonovic, Director of Engineering Studies, ICLR/Professor Emeritus, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Western University.


Surface runoff estimates from atmospheric re-analysis datasets are increasingly preferred by hydrologists for modelling floods in regions where traditional observations are not sufficiently available. This presentation explores the fidelity of four widely used re-analyses runoff products as hydraulic forcings to a flood inundation model in describing inundation dynamics over Canada. The re-analysis obtained runoff is used with the Catchment-based Macroscale Floodplain (CaMa-Flood) global hydrodynamic model, to derive high-resolution floodplain maps for 100 and 200-yr return periods. The floodplain maps derived from each reanalysis dataset are compared with the regional developed or ‘benchmark floodplain maps’ over six selected flood-prone basins (test basins) in Canada through a set of performance statistics. Using the superior reanalysis runoff dataset, a few historic flood events over the test basins are simulated and subsequently compared with MODIS satellite-derived floodplain information. We notice that more than 75% of the inundation is precisely captured for these events.



The second part of the presentation will focus on the use of four global population datasets (together with census data from Statistics Canada as the reference), their performances and skill in flood exposure assessment across Canada. The flood exposure is quantified based on a set of floodplain maps for Canada derived from the CaMa-Flood global flood model. To obtain further insights at the regional level, the methodology is implemented over six flood-prone River Basins in Canada. We find that about 9% (3.31 million) and 11% (3.90 million) of the Canadian population resides within 1 in 100-yr and 1 in 200-yr floodplains.


This work (i) strongly supports the need for careful selection of a re-analysis dataset while performing inundation modelling for large regions: and (ii) also highlights the need for careful selection of population datasets for preventing further amplification of uncertainties in flood risk. The results derived from this study may be useful for flood risk management and contribute to understanding other disaster impacts on human-environment interrelationships.

ICLR Friday Forum: Floodplain mapping over Canada: performance at inundation level (June 18 2021)

  1. 1. FLOODPLAIN MAPPING OVER CANADA (performance at inundation level; population exposure; climate change impacts) Slobodan P. Simonović Fellow Royal Society of Canada Fellow Canadian Academy of Engineering FCSCE, FASCE, FIWRA Director of Engineering Studies, ICLR Professor Emeritus, Western University
  2. 2. PRESENTATION Outline 2| ▪ Introduction ▪ Floodplain mapping ▪ Methodology ▪ Use of reanalysis data ▪ Use of CaMa-Flood hydrodynamic model ▪ Population flood exposure assessment ▪ Use of global population datasets ▪ Investigation of the changes in floodplain regimes for future climates
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION Project details 3| Funding • NSERC CRD with Chaucer Synd.: 2015-2022 $1,375,600 Research team • Prof. Slobodan P. SIMONOVIC • Dr. Mohit Mohanty • Ms. Bogdana Sredojevic
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION 4|Project justification
  5. 5. INTRODUCTION 5| ▪ Development of the methodology for high resolution flood inundation analyses over large regions ▪ Investigation of the fidelity of four reanalysis runoff products ▪ Investigation of the utility of four global population datasets for population flood exposure assessment ▪ Investigation of the changes in floodplain regimes for the future periods using the 17 latest GCMs from CMIP6 and new shared socioeconic pathways ▪ (i) changes in flood inundation extents, ▪ (ii) changes in flood hazards, and ▪ (iii) changes in flood frequency. Project objectives
  6. 6. 6| ▪ Flood inundation analyses over large regions
  7. 7. METHODOLOGY 7.|Floodplain mapping The runoff data: CFSR every 6 h, 1979-2010 at a surface grid resolution of 0.3◦. ERA 3 h, 1979- present, 0.75◦. MERRA 1 h, 1979- present, 2/3◦ × 1/2◦. NARR 3 h, 1979 –present, 0.3◦. MODIS – near real-time global flood mapping project: a few historic flood events.
  8. 8. METHODOLOGY 8|Data
  9. 9. METHODOLOGY 9| ▪ Download runoff data for each reanalysis product ▪ At station locations – comparison between observed and reanalysis runoff values (correlation coefficient) ▪ Fitting GEV distribution to the data – extracting 100 year and 200 year ▪ Use gridded 100 and 200-yr runoffs with the CaMa-Flood model to derive maximum flood depth (m) and inundation extents (km2) for entire Canada ▪ Downscaling maps to 1 km x 1 km spatial resolution ▪ Discretization of water depts into five classes based on the degree of severity to humans and economic losses ▪ Clip the maps for six selected basins ▪ Compare the maps using four common performance statistics Implementation steps
  10. 10. METHODOLOGY 10|Implementation steps
  11. 11. RESULTS 11|Runoff comparison (a) NARR, (b) ERA Interim, (c) CFSR and (d) MERRA reanalyses
  12. 12. RESULTS 12.|Inundation comparison 100 yr (a) NARR, (b) ERA Interim, (c) CFSR and (d) MERRA reanalyses
  13. 13. RESULTS 13|Inundation comparison 200 yr (a) NARR, (b) ERA Interim, (c) CFSR and (d) MERRA reanalyses
  14. 14. RESULTS 14|Comparison with benchmark data 100 and 200 yr (a) (e) NARR, (b) (f) ERA Interim, (c) (g) CFSR and (d) (h) MERRA reanalyses Red River Basin
  15. 15. RESULTS 15.|Comparison with benchmark data 100 and 200 yr (a) (e) NARR, (b) (f) ERA Interim, (c) (g) CFSR and (d) (h) MERRA reanalyses Lower Fraser River Basin
  16. 16. RESULTS 16.|Comparison of NARR flood plain data with historic floods (a) 1997 flood in Red River Basin, (b) 2006 flood in Red River Basin, (c) 2013 flood in Bow and Elbow River Basin (d) 2008 flood in St. John River Basin, and (e) 2011 flood in Assiniboine River Basin.
  17. 17. CONCLUSIONS 17| ▪ Methodology for high resolution flood inundation analyses over large regions successfully developed and tested ▪ The runoff observations from four reanalyses products were evaluated as primary inputs into the CaMa-Flood, a global hydrodynamic model, to derive 100 and 200-yr design floodplain maps. ▪ The gridded runoff values were at first compared with the observed hydrometric data over the country. ▪ The suitability of reanalyses for floodplain mapping is evaluated over six test basins by comparing the simulated maps with benchmark floodplain maps. ▪ The NARR product did show superior performance. Floodplain mapping
  18. 18. 18| ▪ Population flood exposure assessment
  19. 19. METHODOLOGY 19|Population exposure assessment ▪ Two sets of floodplain maps: all categories of flood depth (>0 m) and only high and very high flood depths (>1.5 m) ▪ Census population dataset 2006- 2019 ▪ Global population datasets 2015
  20. 20. DATA 20|Population exposure assessment Aggregated population at various census divisions in 2015 as observed with (a) Statistics Canada, (b) GHS-POP, (c) GPW, (d) LandScan and (e)WorldPop
  21. 21. DATA 21.|Population exposure assessment Difference in population at various census divisions in 2015 between Statistics Canada and (a) GHS-POP, (b) GPW, (c) LandScan and (d)WorldPop
  22. 22. EXPERIMENTS 22|Population exposure assessment ▪ Experiment 1: assessment of population flood exposure over Canada and six flood-prone basins during 2015 ▪ Experiment 2: assessment of flood exposure over Canada and six flood-prone basins for 1 in 100-yr and 1 in 200-yr flood events ▪ Experiment 3: understanding the dynamics of flood exposure and vulnerability
  23. 23. RESULTS 23|Population exposure assessment
  24. 24. RESULTS 24|Population exposure assessment
  25. 25. RESULTS 25.|Population exposure assessment Divisions with various degrees of flood exposure from 2006 to 2019.
  26. 26. RESULTS 26.|Population exposure assessment
  27. 27. CONCLUSIONS 27|Population exposure ▪ Global population datasets can be used for population flood exposure assessment ▪ WorldPop and LandScan provide the closest estimates to the census data across Canada ▪ Most of the high and very-high exposed divisions are located in the southern and western provinces of Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. ▪ Up to 4 million Canadians are exposed to high flood vulnerability
  28. 28. 28| ▪ Changes in floodplain regimes under climate change
  29. 29. METHODOLOGY 29.|Climate change impacts ▪ Coupled Model Intercomparison Project 6 (CMIP6) ▪ 17 GCMs considered (runoff) ▪ SSP2 4.5 (medium range of future forcing pathway) and SSP5 8.5 (high range of future forcing pathway) scenarios used ▪ Three timeframes (historical, near future and far future)
  30. 30. METHODOLOGY 30|Implementation ▪ Comparison of runoff observations in GCMs and RHBN ▪ Flood inundation modelling (including extreme value analysis) ▪ Comparison of inundation over six flood-prone basins and performance metrics ▪ Changes in floodplain regimes in the near, and far-future ▪ Inundation extent ▪ Flood hazard (five classes of depth) ▪ Quantification of changes in the frequency of flood events
  31. 31. RESULTS 31.|Runoff comparison
  32. 32. RESULTS 32|Comparison of floodplain maps
  33. 33. RESULTS 33|Flood inundation extent 200-yr flood 100-yr flood
  34. 34. RESULTS 34|Flood hazard 100-yr flood hazard maps Canada: (a) Historical, (b) Near-future –SSP2 4.5, (c) Near-future –SSP5 8.5, (d) Far-future –SSP5 4.5, and (e) Far-future –SSP5 8.5.
  35. 35. RESULTS 35|Flood hazard 200-yr flood hazard maps Canada: (a) Historical, (b) Near-future –SSP2 4.5, (c) Near-future –SSP5 8.5, (d) Far-future –SSP5 4.5, and (e) Far-future –SSP5 8.5.
  36. 36. RESULTS 36|Flood hazard change 100-yr flood hazard change between historical and (a) Near-future –SSP2 4.5, (b) Near-future –SSP5 8.5, 545 (c) Far-future –SSP5 4.5, and (d) Far-future –SSP5 8.5 periods.
  37. 37. RESULTS 37|Flood hazard change 200-yr flood hazard change between historical and (a) Near-future –SSP2 4.5, (b) Near-future –SSP5 8.5, 545 (c) Far-future –SSP5 4.5, and (d) Far-future –SSP5 8.5 periods.
  38. 38. RESULTS 38|Frequency change Changes in the frequencies of historical 1 in 100-yr flooding in the far-future for (a) SSP2 4.5, and (b) SSP5 8.5; and 1 in 200-yr flooding for (c) SSP2 4.5, and (d) SSP5 8.5.
  39. 39. CONCLUSIONS 39|Climate change ▪ First time use of the latest CMIP6 project for understanding the changes in floodplain regimes in the future over a large country ▪ The near-and far-future 1 in 100-yr and 1 in 200-yr flood events will add to a rise in the high-, and very-high flood hazards ▪ Flood frequencies in the far future will increase in several regions (in the western, and northern parts and a few more in the eastern parts)
  40. 40. RECOMMENDATIONS 40| ▪ Using information from this study create a national flood hazard atlas for Canada ▪ Perform detailed exposure analyses for regions identified as highly affected ▪ Include coastal floods in the analyses
  41. 41. REFERENCES 41| Mohanty, M. and S.P. Simonovic (2021) “Fidelity of Reanalysis Datasets in Floodplain Mapping: Investigating Performance at Inundation Level over Large Regions”, Journal of Hydrology, Vol.597, 125757, available online at https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhydrol.2020.125757 Mohanty, M. and S.P. Simonovic (2021) “Understanding dynamics of population flood exposure in Canada with multiple high-resolution population datasets”, The Science of Total Environment, Vol.759, 143559, available online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S004896972037090X Mohanty, M. and S.P. Simonovic (2021) “Changes in floodplain regimes over Canada due to climate change impacts: observations from CMIP6 models”, The Science of Total Environment, accepted for publication (June). Additional resources www.slobodansimonovic.com

