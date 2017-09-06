Fall 2017_ AD 216_Class 1

AD 216 ADVERTISING FOUNDATIONS GINA COLLURA, FREELANCE CREATIVE DIRECTOR/ADJUNCT CREATIVE BRIEFS / WRITING THE IDEA /SIMPL...
WELCOME TO ADVERTISING FOUNDATIONS
GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE WHAT WE’LL COVER TODAY GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE • WHAT IS ADVERTISING? • WHAT IS A CR...
WHAT IS ADVERTISING?
WHAT IS A CREATIVE BRIEF?
GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE THE CREATIVE BRIEF IS GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE • A CONCISE ARTICULATION OF THE BASIC ...
GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE WHO WRITES THE CREATIVE BRIEF? GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE • THE ACCOUNT PLANNER CRAFTS ...
EVERY AGENCY HAS THEIR OWN CREATIVE BRIEF THE TEMPLATE MAY VARY, BUT THE INFORMATION IN EVERY AGENCY'S BRIEF, IS ESSENTIALLY THE SAME
women buy almost all of the shower items that men use. let's reinvent Old Spice and target men + women. —WIEDEN + KENNEDY
QUESTIONS? COMMENTS?
YOUR 1ST PROJECT WORK OFF A CREATIVE BRIEF TO CREATE A POSTER FOR CVS OR CHIPOTLE 3 SKETCHES/CONCEPTS DUE NEXT WEEK
WHAT WE'LL COVER TODAY • WHAT IS ADVERTISING? • WHAT IS A CREATIVE BRIEF? • HOW TO WRITE IDEAS • WHY SIMPLICITY IS SO HARD TO DO
WRITING THE IDEA
GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE WRITING THE IDEA GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE • SHOOT FOR 50 IDEAS, WRITTEN AS TAGLINES O...
the formula for great advertising, is the words come first, then the visual. —GEORGE LOIS
GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE GEORGE LOIS, O.G. MADMAN GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE • BORN AND RAISED, BRONX, NY • ART ...
GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE HOW DO YOU KNOW IF IT’S A BIG IDEA? GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE • IT HAS ”LEGS” THAT GO ...
great creative teams have writers who think visually and art directors who can write. —GEORGE LOIS
Visual idea One Show Silver Leo Burnett, London Canned Pasta, Heinz
Verbal idea One Show Silver Arnold, Boston ESPN
Visual + Verbal idea One Show Merit "It's what you would want" TBWA, NY Masterfoods, Snickers
GEORGE LOIS COME UP WITH BIG IDEAS WRITE YOUR IDEAS, FIRST
WHAT WE'LL COVER TODAY • WHAT IS ADVERTISING? • WHAT IS A CREATIVE BRIEF? • HOW TO WRITE IDEAS • WHY SIMPLICITY IS SO HARD TO DO
SIMPLICITY
SIMPLE = GOOD
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM "HEY WHIPPLE, SQUEEZE THIS" • SIMPLE IS ALWAYS BETTER • IF YOUR IDEA CAN FIT ON A POST-IT, IT'S A BIG IDEA • IT TAKES WORK TO GET TO SIMPLE
SIMPLE IS BIGGER • SIMPLE IS EASY TO REMEMBER • SIMPLE BREAKS THROUGH THE CLUTTER
AWESOME, SIMPLE IDEAS
POSTERS + PRINT ADS CAN BE GRAPHIC, SIMPLE, SMART, AWESOME, BEAUTIFUL, SNARKY, ETC
YOUR 1ST PROJECT WORK OFF CREATIVE BRIEF TO CREATE A POSTER FOR CVS OR CHIPOTLE 3 SKETCHES/CONCEPTS DUE: NEXT WEEK FINAL PROJECT DUE: CLASS 4: 9/20
Fall 2017_ AD 216_Class 1

  1. 1. AD 216 ADVERTISING FOUNDATIONS GINA COLLURA, FREELANCE CREATIVE DIRECTOR/ADJUNCT CREATIVE BRIEFS / WRITING THE IDEA /SIMPLICITY
  2. 2. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE WELCOME TO ADVERTISING FOUNDATIONS
  3. 3. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE WHAT WE’LL COVER TODAY GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE • WHAT IS ADVERTISING? • WHAT IS A CREATIVE BRIEF? • HOW TO WRITE IDEAS • WHY SIMPLICITY IS SO HARD TO DO YOU WILL HAVE A BETTER UNDERSTANDING OF WHAT IT’S LIKE TO BE A “CREATIVE” IN A CREATIVE DEPARTMENT
  4. 4. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE WHAT IS ADVERTISING? GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  5. 5. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  6. 6. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  7. 7. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE WHAT IS A CREATIVE BRIEF? GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  8. 8. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE THE CREATIVE BRIEF IS GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE • A CONCISE ARTICULATION OF THE BASIC DIRECTION OF THE ADVERTISING STRATEGY — It’s literally, “brief” • Everything you need to know about the assignment should fit on 1 page THE CREATIVE BRIEF IS “WHAT WE WANT TO DO.”
  9. 9. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE WHO WRITES THE CREATIVE BRIEF? GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE • THE ACCOUNT PLANNER CRAFTS THE INSIGHT, FILLS IN THE BACKGROUND • THE CREATIVE DIRECTOR/EXEC. CREATIVE DIRECTOR APPROVES IT, TWEAKS IT • THE ACCOUNT TEAM PROVIDES GUIDANCE • THE CLIENT APPROVES THE BRIEF THE CREATIVE BRIEF IS THE NORTHSTAR FOR THE BUSINESS PROBLEM THAT WE’RE TRYING TO SOLVE.
  10. 10. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE EVERY AGENCY HAS THEIR OWN CREATIVE BRIEF THE TEMPLATE MAY VARY, BUT THE INFORMATION IN EVERY AGENCY’S BRIEF, IS ESSENTIALLY THE SAME
  11. 11. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  12. 12. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  13. 13. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  14. 14. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  15. 15. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  16. 16. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  17. 17. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE women buy almost all of the shower items that men use. let’s reinvent Old Spice and target men + women. —WIEDEN + KENNEDY
  18. 18. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  19. 19. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  20. 20. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  21. 21. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  22. 22. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  23. 23. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE QUESTIONS? COMMENTS?
  24. 24. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE YOUR 1ST PROJECT WORK OFF A CREATIVE BRIEF TO CREATE A POSTER FOR CVS OR CHIPOTLE 3 SKETCHES/CONCEPTS DUE NEXT WEEK
  25. 25. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE WHAT WE’LL COVER TODAY GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE • WHAT IS ADVERTISING? • WHAT IS A CREATIVE BRIEF? • HOW TO WRITE IDEAS • WHY SIMPLICITY IS SO HARD TO DO
  26. 26. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE WRITING THE IDEA GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  27. 27. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE WRITING THE IDEA GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE • SHOOT FOR 50 IDEAS, WRITTEN AS TAGLINES OR HASHTAGS • WRITE THEM DOWN ON POST-ITS, SO THEY’RE SHORT + SWEET • DON’T EDIT YOURSELF • SWAP YOUR PAGE OF 50 WITH YOUR PARTNER AND REVIEW • STAR YOUR FAVES • BUILD ON FAVES • MAKE THEM BIGGER IDEAS
  28. 28. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE the formula for great advertising, is the words come first, then the visual. —GEORGE LOIS
  29. 29. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  30. 30. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE GEORGE LOIS, O.G. MADMAN GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE • BORN AND RAISED, BRONX, NY • ART DIRECTOR + DESIGNER • CREDITED FOR, “THE BIG IDEA” • WORKED AT WORLD-FAMOUS AGENCY, DDB [DOYLE, DANE, BERNBACH] DURING THE CREATIVE REVOLUTION IN THE SIXTIES STRAIGHT-TALKING, WHIP-SMART, CREATIVE PROBLEM-SOLVER
  31. 31. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  32. 32. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  33. 33. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  34. 34. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  35. 35. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE HOW DO YOU KNOW IF IT’S A BIG IDEA? GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE • IT HAS ”LEGS” THAT GO ON AND ON. — The print can be this, then the Web site can have this, and the digital campaign can do this, etc. • IT’S SIMPLE. UNIQUE. DIFFERENT. • YOU’RE EXCITED TO TALK ABOUT IT. • YOU’RE EXCITED TO PRESENT IT.
  36. 36. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  37. 37. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  38. 38. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE great creative teams have writers who think visually and art directors who can write. —GEORGE LOIS
  39. 39. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE Visual idea One Show Silver Leo Burnett, London Canned Pasta, Heinz
  40. 40. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE Verbal idea One Show Silver Arnold, Boston ESPN
  41. 41. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE Visual + Verbal idea One Show Merit “It’s what you would want” TBWA, NY Masterfoods, Snickers
  42. 42. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE GEORGE LOIS COME UP WITH BIG IDEAS WRITE YOUR IDEAS, FIRST
  43. 43. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE WHAT WE’LL COVER TODAY GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE • WHAT IS ADVERTISING? • WHAT IS A CREATIVE BRIEF? • HOW TO WRITE IDEAS • WHY SIMPLICITY IS SO HARD TO DO
  44. 44. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE SIMPLICITY
  45. 45. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE SIMPLE = GOOD GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  46. 46. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM “HEY WHIPPLE, SQUEEZE THIS” GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE • SIMPLE IS ALWAYS BETTER • IF YOUR IDEA CAN FIT ON A POST-IT, IT’S A BIG IDEA • IT TAKES WORK TO GET TO SIMPLE
  47. 47. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  48. 48. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE SIMPLE IS BIGGER GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE • SIMPLE IS EASY TO REMEMBER • SIMPLE BREAKS THROUGH THE CLUTTER
  49. 49. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  50. 50. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  51. 51. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  52. 52. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  53. 53. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  54. 54. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  55. 55. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  56. 56. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE AWESOME, SIMPLE IDEAS GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  57. 57. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  58. 58. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  59. 59. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  60. 60. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  61. 61. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  62. 62. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE
  63. 63. GINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTEGINACOLLURAFORKAISERPERMANENTE POSTERS + PRINT ADS CAN BE GRAPHIC, SIMPLE, SMART, AWESOME, BEAUTIFUL, SNARKY, ETC
  YOUR 1ST PROJECT WORK OFF CREATIVE BRIEF TO CREATE A POSTER FOR CVS OR CHIPOTLE 3 SKETCHES/CONCEPTS DUE: NEXT WEEK FINAL PROJECT DUE: CLASS 4: 9/20

