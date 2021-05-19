8bcf3a981ad3421f9e3686e477e35778

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Project Completion Report on R&D PROJECT Development of Efficient Cross Flow Turbine for Hilly Region Name and Address of ...
i 1. Title of the Project: Development of Efficient Cross Flow Turbine for Hilly Region 2. Principal Investigator(s) and C...
ii hydro power plant up to 5.0 kW is considered under development of water mill program by Ministry of New and Renewable E...
iii b) Product/ process quantifiable performance output proposed: A prototype of 5.0 kW capacity with upto 5% more efficie...
iv 10. Detailed progress report giving relevant information on work carried out, experimental work, detailed analysis of r...
v 14. Project Expenditure The utilization certificate and statement of expenditure has been submitted separately. The summ...
16. Manpower Sl. No. Sanctioned List In position at the time of proiect completion (Yes/ No) Pay Scale/ Emoluments 1 Proje...
ANNEXURE - I Final Report on R&D Project Development of Efficient Cross Flow Turbine for Hilly Region
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY In hilly region micro hydro up to 100 kW have momentous role in utilization of mechanical power and el...
3 This project completion report contains the details of the work carried out under the project. The improvement has been ...
4 Chapter-1 SELECTION OF DESIGN PARAMETERS 1.1 GENERAL In Cross flow turbine energy transformation take place over turbine...
5 1.3 DESIGN PARAMETERS There are numbers of design parameters that affect the turbine performance such as outer diameter ...
6 ii. Draw a line OB from runner centre O that make angle of 120° with vertical centre line OC which cuts the inner diamet...
7 1.3.1.3 Nozzle As per the construction and working of the Cross Flow turbine, Nozzle width (D) is taken equal to the run...
8 Chapter-2 NUMERICAL INVESTIGATION OF CROSS FLOW TURBINE 2.1 GENERAL Initially numerical investigation was carried out on...
9 Fig.2.1: 3D model of cross flow turbine 2.3 MESHING The non-conformal unstructured grid was generated in the MESH module...
10 Fig.2.2: Meshing of computational domain (stationary and rotating) 2.4 SOLVER SETUP ANSYS FLUENT has been used as the s...
11 In order to obtain more accurate results, the CFD investigation was carried out by selecting SIMPLE (Semi-Implicit Meth...
12 Fig.2.3: Pressure contour (without guide vane) at different discharge conditions Fig.2.4 indicates the velocity variati...
13 2.5.1.2. Performance analysis In order to obtain the turbine performance without guide vane the simulation results were...
14 Fig.2.5: Efficiency vs. Discharge 2.5.2 Cross Flow Turbine with Guide Vane 2.5.2.1 Performance analysis Numerical analy...
15 Table 2.6: Angle optimization for un-symmetrical guide vane Vane Angle Simulation Results Calculations T (Nm) pi (Pa) p...
16 Fig.2.7: Performance comparison of cross flow turbine with (a) Symmetrical guide vane (b) Un-symmetrical guide vane The...
17 Table 2.7: Comparison of turbine efficiency for symmetrical guide vane Discharge (Q/Qmax) (%) No vane Vane at the Centr...
18 Fig.2.8: Pressure contour with 100% discharge and different positions of symmetrical guide vane Fig.2.9: Velocity conto...
19 Fig.2.11: Velocity contour with 100% discharge and different positions of un-symmetrical guide vane
20 Chapter-3 FEBRICATION AND EXPERIMENTAL STUDY OF CROSS FLOW TURBINE 3.1 GENERAL Based on the optimal design of the cross...
21 Fig.3.1: Fabrication of the turbine components
22 3.3 EXPERIMENTAL TESTING OF CROSS FLOW TURBINE 3.3.1 Test Setup Experimental Procedure In order to validate the results...
23 Fig.3.3: Developed turbine with generator on testing rig. Fig.3.4: Testing of the Cross Flow Turbine in the Laboratory ...
24 Table 3.1: Measured data on results of turbine efficiency S. No Observation recorded during experimentation Intermediat...
25 Chapter-4 FIELD TESTING OF MODIFIED CROSS FLOW TURBINE 4.1 SITE SELECTION AND SURVEY In order to test the efficiency of...
26 After identification of the site, a survey of the scheme was conducted. During survey water availability, head and disc...
27 Fig.4.4: Site for diversion Fig.4.5: Measurement of diversion weir
28 Fig.4.6: Earthen channel Fig.4.7: Site for Power house
29 Fig.4.8: Location of forebay 4.2 CONSTRUCTION OF CIVIL WORKS AND INSTALLATION OF EQUIPMENT 4.2.1 Diversion Weir and Int...
30 Fig.4.9: Details of power channel Fig.4.10: Construction of power channel
31 4.2.3 Desilting-cum-Forebay Tank As per site conditions and requirement of desilting tank and forebay which are constru...
32 Fig.4.12: Forebay construction at site 4.2.4 Penstock Water from forebay is being taken to the powerhouse to run hydrau...
33 Fig.4.13: Power house construction at site Fig.4.14: Transportation of turbine for at site
34 Fig.4.15: View of power house building during construction Figs.4.16-4.18 show the photographs taken during installatio...
35 Fig.4.17: Alignment of turbine at site Fig.4.18: Turbine installation
36 Chapter-5 PERFORMANCE TESING OF MODIFIED CROSS FLOW TURBINE 5.1 GENERAL As discussed in previous chapter that a pico hy...
37 6. Tail Race a. Shape Rectangular b. Construction Stone Masonry c. Size 3 m x 0.3 m d. Length 3 m 7. Turbine a. Type Cr...
38 The net head is determined by using the following expressions: H = net head of water in m = - (8) Where, H1 = Height of...
39 7. 0.152 0.150 0.071 0.089 8. 0.152 0.145 0.073 0.088 9. 0.152 0.145 0.073 0.087 10. 0.152 0.147 0.072 0.088 11. 0.153 ...
40 5.5 MEASUREMENT OF ELECTRICAL POWER OUTPUT Yokogawa WT 230 make power analyser was used for power measurement. The read...
41 Table 5.5: Values for calculating efficiency of turbine Quantity Load on Machine (kW) Discharge (Q) (m3 /s) 0.151 0.146...
42 PHOTOGRAPHS Fig.5.1: Diversion channel Fig.5.2: Power channel and trash rack
43 Fig.5.3: Power channel Fig.5.4: Forebay tank
44 Fig.5.5: Spillway arrangement Fig.5.6: Turbine and Generator
45 Fig.5.7: ULS installed at tailrace channel for level measurement Fig.5.8: Precision Digital Wattmeter connected for ele...
46 Fig.5.9: Ultrasonic Transducers of RR and Ultraflux Flow meter make UTTF installed on penstock for discharge measurement
47 Chapter-6 CONCLUSION In micro-hydro potential sites, cross flow hydro turbine is the suitable alternative to provide th...
48 fabricated and tested under different operating conditions. Based on the experimental investigations it was found that ...
  1. 1. Project Completion Report on R&D PROJECT Development of Efficient Cross Flow Turbine for Hilly Region Name and Address of PI Prof. R.P. Saini, Professor, Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy (HRED) (Formerly Alternate Hydro Energy Centre) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Roorkee -247667, Uttarakhand Grantee Institutions/organization Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Roorkee (Uttarakhand) Submitted to: Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Govt. of India, New Delhi Prepared By: Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy (HRED) (Formerly Alternate Hydrology Energy Centre) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Roorkee – 247 667 (Uttarakhand) May 2019
  2. 2. i 1. Title of the Project: Development of Efficient Cross Flow Turbine for Hilly Region 2. Principal Investigator(s) and Co-Investigator(s) Principal Investigator Prof. R.P. Saini Professor Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy (HRED) (Formerly Alternate Hydro Energy Centre) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Roorkee -247667, Uttarakhand, India Phone : 01332-285841, Fax : 01332-273517, 273560 E-mail : rajsafah@iitr.ac.in, saini.rajeshwer@gmail.com Co-Investigator Prof. S.K. Singal Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy (HRED) (Formerly Alternate Hydro Energy Centre) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Roorkee -247667, Uttarakhand, India Phone : 01332-285167, Fax : 01332-273517, 273560 E-mail : sunilfah@iitr.ac.in, sunilksingal@gmail.com 3. Implementing Institution(s) and other collaborating Institution(s) Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy (HRED) (Formerly Alternate Hydro Energy Centre) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Roorkee -247667, Uttarakhand 4. Date of commencement of Project 18 March, 2014 5. Approved date of completion March 17, 2017 extended upto June 30, 2018 6. Actual date of completion June 30, 2018 7. Objectives of the Project i) Broad Objectives In hilly region micro hydro plant capacity up to 100 kW have momentous role in utilization of mechanical power and electricity generation. The capacity of micro
  3. 3. ii hydro power plant up to 5.0 kW is considered under development of water mill program by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Govt. of India. The popularity of the turbines under micro hydro lies in the fact that they are less costly and can be fabricated locally. There are various types of turbines that can be used in micro hydro. Among them, cross-Flow turbine has been considered techno- economically viable for such sites. Cross flow turbine runner can be fabricated locally, but has the poor efficiency. Also this type of runner may be work for low discharge low & high head conditions, which is a common case in the hills. A cross flow type runner has a drum shape consisting of two parallel discs connected together by a series of curved vanes or blades. The water from the nozzles strikes the blades and convert 2/3rd part of the potential into the mechanical power. Water comes out from blades at first stage then strikes diametrically opposite blades and transfers its remaining 1/3rd energy at second stage. Water flows from stage I to stage II and remains unguided inside the runner and this may be the main cause of its low efficiency. It is aimed to develop standard designs of improved cross flow turbines. The cross flow runner shall be modified in order to improve the efficiency of the turbine. It is proposed to provide a flow control mechanism inside the runner. Flow analysis shall be done using CFD. It is expected that about 5% increment in the efficiency of the turbine can be achieved. CFD results shall be validated with the laboratory test and a prototype is proposed to be fabricated and installed at a suitable site for its field performance monitoring. ii) Specific Objectives It is proposed to develop a prototype of improved cross flow turbine. The design of the improved turbine is proposed to analyze through CFD in order to determine blade profile and design guide mechanism under different operating conditions of turbine. Following are the specific objectives; (a) To carry out CFD based design of runner with guide mechanism of cross flow turbine. (b) To design and fabricate the runner along with guide mechanism and other components of a turbine for a capacity of 5.0 kW. (c) To test the turbine performance in laboratory for design validation. (d) To install the modified turbine at a selected site for field test and performance monitoring. 8. Output of the Project a) Details of proposed Scientific output: i) Technical Documents : Completion report of the project ii) Research Papers : Research component of the project output is proposed to be published. iii) Awareness Camps: During development of turbines, two awareness Camps.
  4. 4. iii b) Product/ process quantifiable performance output proposed: A prototype of 5.0 kW capacity with upto 5% more efficient cross- turbine is proposed to be developed. 9. Summary of the Project work In micro-hydro potential sites, cross flow hydro turbine is the suitable alternative to provide the energy due to its low initial cost, easy construction, installation and maintenance. However, cross flow turbine suffers the problem of low performance as compared to conventional hydro turbines. Under the present study, an attempt has been made to enhance the cross flow turbine efficiency by improving the flow conditions/direction inside the turbine runner. A guide mechanism having different types of airfoils (Symmetrical and unsymmetrical) has been investigated and the performance in term of efficiency of the modified turbine is compared with the conventional cross flow turbine design. In order to investigate the turbine performance at different operating conditions, numerical simulation (CFD) using commercially available software (ANSYS) was used. Further, the numerical results have been validated with the experimentation carried out in the Hydraulic Measurement Laboratory, Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, India. Based on the numerical simulations, it is found that the guide tube/vane improves the flow characteristics inside the runner and hence the efficiency. The placement angle of the guide vanes affects the flow behavior which in turn flow condition over guide vane. It is, therefore, the placement angle for both symmetrical and unsymmetrical vane was required to be optimized and it is found that the cross flow turbine provides better performance with symmetrical and unsymmetrical guide vane having placement angle of 55º and 45º respectively. The positioning of the guide vanes has also been optimized by placing the guide vanes at left, center and right positions and it has been observed from the numerical simulations that the ‘right’ position of the guide vane yields better performance corresponding to given operating conditions. Further, in order to attain the optimum placement angle and placement position for both symmetrical and un-symmetrical vanes, it was desired to select the suitable airfoil from the two. Therefore, both airfoils have been simulated under similar operating conditions and it has been found that the cross flow turbine at 125% of design discharge and with unsymmetrical guide vane yields the maximum efficiency 76.61% which is about 5.84% higher than the conventional design cross flow turbine without guide vane and 4.50% higher than the turbine with symmetrical guide vane. The numerical results of the cross flow turbine have been validated by rigorous experimental testing in laboratory. Therefore, a cross flow turbine model was fabricated and tested under different operating conditions. Based on the experimental investigations it was found that numerical results are on similar lines and a maximum of 4.57% deviation in results was observed which may be due to instrumental or measurement error. Further, in order to test the prototype of modified cross flow turbine a pico hydro power site was identified at Balkhila River in Chamoli District near Mandal village. The turbine is deployed. Further, the modified turbine was tested at site and it has been found that the turbine yields its maximum performance as 71.28% corresponding to 0.151 m3 /s discharge.
  5. 5. iv 10. Detailed progress report giving relevant information on work carried out, experimental work, detailed analysis of results indicating contributions made towards increasing the state of knowledge in the subject: Attached with at Annexure-I. 11. S&T benefits accrued i) Patents taken, if any : NIL ii) List of Research publications : Sl. No Authors Title of paper* Name of the Journal Volume Pages Year i) Saini R.P. and Singal S.K., “Development of cross flow turbine for pico hydro”, International Conference on Hydropower for Sustainable Development, Feb.05- 07, 2015, Dehradun. ii) Saini R.P. and Singal S.K, “CFD simulation of cross flow turbine using AcuSolve”, Altair Technology Conference, 2015. iii) Saini R.P. and Singal S.K, Saini Gaurav, “Numerical and Experimental Investigations for Flow Characteristics and Performance Improvement of Cross Flow Turbine” Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy [Submitted on Feb. 03, 2019]. ii) List of Technical Documents prepared : Final report attached. iii) Manpower trained under the project (a) Research Scientists/ Research Associates : 03 (b) No. of M. Tech. Dissertation produced : 02 nos. iv) Awareness, training camps, etc. organized: 02 12. Details of work which could not be completed (if any) N.A. 13. Suggestions on further work on the subject of research Further scope of research on the subject is to analyse the combined effect of guide tube and draft tube on the performance of cross flow turbine. For this, separate research project proposal may be submitted in due course.
  6. 6. v 14. Project Expenditure The utilization certificate and statement of expenditure has been submitted separately. The summary details are as follows: No Financial Position/ Budget Head Amount Sanctioned (Rs. in lacs) Actual Expenditure (Rs. in lacs) Committed Liabilities (Rs. in lacs) 1. Travel 1.60 2.93 1.37 2. Manpower 14.40 10.83 3. Equipment 6.00 4.78 4. Consumables 6.00 5.90 5. Contingencies 2.88 3.51 6. Others, if any --- --- 7. Overhead Expenses 7.36 5.99 Total 38.24 33.94 1.37 Total Expenditure (Rs. in lacs) : 33.94 + 1.37 = 35.31 15. Equipment Status Sl. No Name of Equipment Year of Purchase/ installed Make/ Model Cost (FE/ Rs in lakhs) Date of Installation Utilization Rate (%) Remarks regarding Maintenance/ Breakdown 1 CFD software 23.06.2014 -Altair Hyperworks Acusolve Software (25 HWU) 2.396 27.10.2015 100% NIL 2 Desktop 30.09.2014 - Model: 3020 MT Mini Tower Business Model - Make : DELL 0.50 01.10.2014 3 UPS 30.09.2014 - 1 KVA - Make: Numeric -Model: 1000AX 0.06 01.10.2014 4 Imported Reflective Chargeable Film 18.09.2014 --- 0.04 --- 5 4 GB DDR-3 1600 MHZ RAM for DELL PC 22.12.2014 --- 0.05 --- 6 Turbine Components Fabricated items time to time 2.257 --- 7 Dell 24” LED TFT Monitor 05.08.2015 S.No.CN-0MZJRH 0.16 05.08.2015 8 Plutek Mobile 15.09.2015 5420 0.13 15.09.2015 9 18.5 LCD Monitor 18.06.2016 S.No.511INAR2C536 0.06 18.06.2018 10 DOL Motor Starter 20.04.2017 - 45 HP - 415 V - Make: LOT 0.18 20.04.2017 11 Alternator & Pulley 13.05.2017 - 7.5 kVA - Make: Kirloskar - Single phase, Brushless type Pulley dia-18”, Section B, Groove: Double 22.04.2017 0.42 13.05.2017
  7. 7. 16. Manpower Sl. No. Sanctioned List In position at the time of proiect completion (Yes/ No) Pay Scale/ Emoluments 1 ProjecVResearch Associate (01 No.) No Rs.20,000-40,000/- (fixed) z. Project Attendant (01 No.) Yes Rs.8,000 - 20,000/- (fixed) h* Principal Investigator (S.K. Singal) Head. HRED vi
  8. 8. ANNEXURE - I Final Report on R&D Project Development of Efficient Cross Flow Turbine for Hilly Region
  9. 9. 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY In hilly region micro hydro up to 100 kW have momentous role in utilization of mechanical power and electricity generation. The capacity of micro hydro power plant up to 5.0 kW is considered under development of water mill program by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Govt. of India. The popularity of the turbines under micro hydro lies in the fact that they are less costly and can be fabricated locally. There are various types of turbines that can be used in micro hydro. The cross flow turbine recommended for micro hydro range is generally considered a simple turbine in construction, installation, operation and maintenance. It is suitable for low, medium and even high head also. However its efficiency is inferior in comparison of other conventional turbines. As cross flow type runner has a drum shape consisting of two parallel discs connected together by a series of curved vanes or blades. The water from the nozzles strikes the blades and convert 2/3rd part of the potential into the mechanical power. Water comes out from blades at first stage then strikes diametrically opposite blades and transfers its remaining 1/3rd energy at second stage. Water flows from stage I to stage II and remains unguided inside the runner and this may be the main cause of its low efficiency. Various studies have been carried out to improve and analyze the efficiency of cross flow turbine. Some experimental studies have been carried out to analyze the turbine efficiency by varying the number of blades, the runner diameter, and the nozzle entry arc under different flow and head conditions. Other geometric parameters such as angle of water entry, diameter ratio, number of blades, flow stream spreading, runner aspect ratio, and blade exit angle are also investigated for better efficiency of turbine. Some experimental studies were also carried out to investigate the effect of draft tube size on the performance of a cross-flow turbine. There is a scope to develop an improved cross flow turbine design by providing a guide mechanism and draft tube. Few concept studies were carried out to investigate the effect of interior guide tubes in cross flow turbine runner on turbine performance. However, flow conditions inside the turbine runner were not extensively investigated so far. It is therefore, there is a need to investigate the flow passage inside the turbine with respect to guide tube area in order to develop an efficient cost effective cross flow turbine design. Keeping this in view a R&D project entitled “Development of Efficient Cross Flow Turbine for Hilly Region” was sanctioned by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), New Delhi with the following objectives: i. To carry out CFD based design of runner with guide mechanism of cross flow turbine and a draft tube. ii. To design and fabricate the runner along with guide mechanism and other components of a turbine for a capacity of 5.0 kW. iii. To test the turbine performance in laboratory for design validation. iv. To install the modified turbine at a selected site for field testing.
  10. 10. 3 This project completion report contains the details of the work carried out under the project. The improvement has been analysed through CFD and based on CFD analysis the turbine parameters were determined for different operating conditions. Finally using the determined parameters a small capacity of about 5 kW cross flow turbine was fabricated, tested in laboratory for performance validation and then the prototype was installed at a selected site (Village-Mandal near Gopeshwer in District Chamoli, (Uttarakhand) for testing turbine in field.
  11. 11. 4 Chapter-1 SELECTION OF DESIGN PARAMETERS 1.1 GENERAL In Cross flow turbine energy transformation take place over turbine runner blades in two stages. Water enters to runner blades through the nozzle at first stage and after crossing the open space inside the runner water strikes the blades again at second stage and then discharge through outlet. The water crosses the shaft before leaving the turbine hence the name is given as ‘cross flow’. Fig.1.1 depicts the schematic of water flow over the turbine runner. Fig.1.1: Schematic of cross flow turbine showing the flow over the runner blades [1] 1.2 COMPONENTS OF CROSS FLOW TURBINE In cross flow turbine runner and nozzle are the main parts. The nozzle guides and controls the water flow into the runner and converts the potential energy into kinetic energy in the form of high velocity jet. Nozzle is rectangle in cross section. The two surfaces are plane and other two surfaces are typically curved. The selection of optimum number of blades is an1 important consideration for runner design for CFT. Less as well as more number of blades may increase the hydraulic losses and hence reduce the efficiency of CFT. The runner blades can be cut from a standard sheet metal or steel pipe and then be bent into the required blade profile. In some cases, to improve the structural integrity of the runner, more than two equally spaced discs are employed. The main components of Cross Flow turbine are as shown in Fig.1.2. Fig. 1.2: Components of Cross Flow turbine [1] 1 (Source: C.S. Kaunda etc., A numerical investigation of flow profile and performance of a low cost Crossflow turbine, International Journal of Energy and Environment 5 (3) (2014).
  12. 12. 5 1.3 DESIGN PARAMETERS There are numbers of design parameters that affect the turbine performance such as outer diameter of runner (D1), angle of attack (ɑ), optimum number of blades, nozzle profile, blade profile, etc. Values of all these parameters for an optimum design are computed as follows. Keeping in view the constraints of computing facility and available testing facilities of laboratory, design parameters of proposed Cross Flow turbine are considered. The range of system and operating parameters considered are discussed under this section of the report. 1.3.1 Working and System Parameters (i) Power Output, Po = 5 kW (ii) Design Head, H = 4-8 m (iii) Turbine Efficiency, η = 70% (without modification) (iv) Turbine speed, N = 300 rpm Based on the working parameters given above, other design parameters are determined using standard formulae as given below: (i) Power Input, Pi = η (1) (ii) Design Discharge, Q = (2) (iii) Jet Velocity, vjet = (3) (iv) Runner Velocity, u = ku.vjet (4) (v) Runner Outer Diameter, D1 = (5) (vi) Runner width, b = (6) Using above expressions and value of working parameters the turbine parameters are worked out and given as follows: 1.3.1.1 Turbine runner (i) Outer Diameter of runner (D1) : 300 mm (ii) Diameter ratio (D2/D1) : 0.67 (Standard value for CFT) (iii) Inner Diameter of runner (D2) : 0.67×300 (= 200) mm (iv) Runner Width (b) : 300 mm 1.3.1.2 Runner blades Standard values of blade inlet angle, blade outlet angle and number of blades are considered for the design of blades of the turbine. The method of designing the blade profile is depicted (Fig.1.3) i. Draw Outer diameter circle (D1) and inner diameter circle (D2) from centre point O.
  13. 13. 6 ii. Draw a line OB from runner centre O that make angle of 120° with vertical centre line OC which cuts the inner diameter circle at point A. iii. Draw a line joining point A and point C, which cuts the inner circle at point E. iv. Draw a line through C that makes an angle of 30° with the line OC and cuts the perpendicular bisector of CE at point D. v. Taking D as the centre, draw an arc joining point C and point E. This arc represents the inner surface of the blade profile. vi. Another arc with a radius 4 mm greater than the inner radius is drawn between the two concentric circles to obtain the outer surface of the blade profile. Fig.1.3: Blade Profile Using the aforementioned method, the value of blade radii for the cross flow turbine runner are found as: Blade inner radius (rb) : 48 mm Blade outer radius : 48 + 4 = 52 mm The values of blade parameters summarized and are given in Table-1.1. Table-1.1: Blade parameters S. No. Parameters Value 1 Blade inlet angle (ɑ) 16o 2 Blade outlet angle (β1) 30o 3 Number of blades 24 4 Blade Thickness 4 mm 120 o
  14. 14. 7 1.3.1.3 Nozzle As per the construction and working of the Cross Flow turbine, Nozzle width (D) is taken equal to the runner width (b). The different values are given below: Nozzle width : 300 mm Nozzle Admission Arc (Arc angle) : 90° In order to get the nozzle profile radial distance of nozzle profile radius from the centre for given are angle and an angle φ can be determined by using following expression: Rφ = R1etan .φ (rad) (7) Where, φ (rad) = φ (°)* /180. The determined values are given in Table 1.2. Table 1.2: Radius distance of nozzle profile S. No. φ(°) φ(rad) Rφ 1 0° 0 150 2 30° 0.5236 174.30 3 60° 1.0472 202.54 4 90° 1.5708 235.35
  15. 15. 8 Chapter-2 NUMERICAL INVESTIGATION OF CROSS FLOW TURBINE 2.1 GENERAL Initially numerical investigation was carried out on a conventional cross flow turbine model and the results obtained are used to analyse the power output and efficiency of the turbine. The turbine model is then modified and a guiding mechanism (guide tube) is introduced in the runner to investigate its efficiency. A CFD analysis is then carried out on the modified design. Finally, a comparison is made between the two cases to study the effect of interior guide tube on the performance of the turbine. The flow domain consists of nozzle wall, runner and outflow channel. First of all, a 3D model of the turbine is created using ANSYS Workbench, using the aforementioned dimensions. The 3D model is then discretized through mesh module of ANSYS. The discretized 3D model is simulated to solve the flow problem in ANSYS Fluent solver. Solver of the domain involve the creating reference frame for rotating flow zones, assigning boundary conditions, assigning initial conditions applying governing equations with appropriate turbulence model and choosing the fluid (water) and its phase properties. Finally, the results obtained are analysed in post-processing tool of ANSYS workbench. 2.2 GEOMETRY CREATION 3D model of the cross flow turbine is generated in the design module of ANSYS with vanes and without vanes. The computational zone consists of four zones, namely nozzle, rotating volume, stationary volume and the outflow channel. Nozzle is modelled as a rectangular cross section duct, which delivers water to the runner and wrapped over 90º part out of total 360º. A gap of 2 mm is introduced between the nozzle and the runner. The profile of the nozzle is drawn as per the aforementioned nozzle parameters. In order to make the simulations, 2 domains of the complete model were selected as rotating domain and stationary domain. The rotating domain consists of rotor blades and form the runner for turbine. Stationary domain is the open space inside the runner. The outlet section resembles the draft tube for turbine. In order to apply the boundary conditions the 3D model was named as inlet section, nozzle, runner, guide tube/vane, runner interior and casing. The material of the model was kept as “fluid’. Fig.2.1 shows the 3D model of the cross flow turbine, along with all its components.
  16. 16. 9 Fig.2.1: 3D model of cross flow turbine 2.3 MESHING The non-conformal unstructured grid was generated in the MESH module for all parts of 3D computational domain. The unstructured grid provides better flexibility for automatic generation with the designed accuracy level. The fine mesh size has been selected in the rotating domain as compared to stationary domain. Further, in order to have the meshing stability or gird independence, mesh of the computational domains was gradually refined at several stages. The total number of nodes were varied from 2.3 million to 7.1 million and 6.5 million nodes are found to be satisfactory since efficiency achieved an asymptotic value. The Boundary (inflation) layers at the turbine runner blades and guide vane were formed to enhance the quality of the boundary layer flow. The quality parameters of the mesh were met as per the guidelines given by ANSYS Fluent. In order to maintain the boundary layer flow, ‘y+’ value was fixed corresponding to the considered turbulence model (SST k-ω). Accordingly, the value of the height of first prism layer has been fixed. The mesh at boundary layers and interfaces were refined in order to make the smoother transition of mesh at interfaces. General Grid Interface (GGI) method was applied for interfaces connections. The detailed statistics of Meshing is given in Table 2.1 for the model with and without guide vane. Further, the computational meshed domain with guide vane is shown in Fig.2.2. Table 2.1: Details of the generated mesh Domain With guide vane Without guide vane Nodes Elements Skewness Nodes Elements Skewness Nozzle 188046 173512 0.764 271100 254133 0.76 Rotating Volume 4605799 12514269 0.81 3168243 8294837 0.80 Stationary Volume 1213687 4108554 0.79 547300 532818 0.54 Outflow Channel 594270 566996 0.67 914300 878625 0.50 Total 6538035 17363331 0.82 4853643 9960413 0.81
  17. 17. 10 Fig.2.2: Meshing of computational domain (stationary and rotating) 2.4 SOLVER SETUP ANSYS FLUENT has been used as the solver to solve the unsteady incompressible Navier- stokes equations. In order to solve the complex flow inside the turbine runner a suitable turbulence model is required to converge the solution of unsteady Reynolds averaged Navier- stokes equations. Two equations based SST k-ω turbulence model was used for present numerical analysis. The SST model has shown a reasonable better turbine performance and solution convergence. Further, it demonstrates the good agreement between CFD and experiments results. For the present study, necessary fluid (water) properties were taken from the ANSYS database. For numerical solution, various cases of cross flow turbine were solved by using the required boundary conditions and defined at different named selections. The present numerical analysis involves various boundary conditions as summarized in Table 2.2. Different mass flow rate have been examined to study the performance of the turbine at rated load, overload and part load conditions. Atmospheric pressure condition has been provided at the outlet of the outflow channel. The rotating zone having the turbine blades was provided with the angular velocity calculated for runner. The “Mesh motion” approach was used for rotating domain in order to obtain the transient solutions. Table 2.2: Details of Boundary Conditions Boundary Name Boundary Type Boundary condition Inlet Mass Flow Inlet Mass flow rate Outlet Pressure Outlet Atmospheric pressure Blades Moving Wall Angular velocity Nozzle walls and casing solid walls Wall No slip condition
  18. 18. 11 In order to obtain more accurate results, the CFD investigation was carried out by selecting SIMPLE (Semi-Implicit Method for Pressure-Linked Equations) pressure velocity coupled solver along with 2nd order upwind scheme for all convection terms i.e. equation of momentum, turbulent kinetic energy, and turbulent dissipation rate. The least squares cell based algorithm is considered to evaluate all the gradients. The SIMPLE solver was selected due to complicated problem associated with the flow inside the turbine runner and it incorporates the under-relaxation factor which is less than one and increase the accuracy of the results. However, the convergence of the solution takes a high computational cost. Convergence criteria for all residuals of momentum, continuity, and turbulence equations were defined as 1×105 for each time step. For CFD simulations, the results are significantly influenced by the time step size. The optimum time step size along with maximum number of time step size leads to accurate results. Under the present analysis, time step size (t=0.011 sec) corresponds to 20º runner rotation was provided. For each case, the maximum number of time step size was provided for 5 complete rotation of turbine. The torque of the last revolution was used for turbine performance. The power output of the turbine is the multiplication of the torque obtained and the angular velocity of turbine runner. Thus, the rotor required 18 time-steps to complete a revolution. For a complete case total 90 time steps were applied along with 50 iteration per time step or up to convergence achieved. Present numerical investigations was carried out without considering the cavitation effect. 2.5 SIMULATION RESULTS 2.5.1 For Cross Flow Turbine without Guide Vane 2.5.1.1. Flow contours In order to visualize the flow behaviour across the turbine, the pressure and velocity contours were plotted. Velocity contour displays the velocity variation inside the computational domain. The intensity of the velocity at any section can be analysed by the color of the contour. The red color shows the high velocity fields while the blue color shows the low velocity field. The magnitude of the velocity at any particular position can be easily visualized with the help of scale besides each contour. In similar ways, the pressure contour displays the pressure variation in the computational domain. The high pressure areas are shown with red color while the low pressure areas are shown with blue color. Fig.2.3 shows the pressure variation across cross flow turbine under different discharge conditions having no guide vane. A wake zone (indicated by white circle) was observed in the open space between the turbine blades when turbine was running with partial and design operating conditions. The wake zone was found to be disappeared as the turbine was allowed to operate at overload conditions. Wake region was originating due to recirculation of the water and improper guidance of the flow. A high pressure zone (indicated by blue circle) was observed at the nozzle. It can also be observed that the pressure across the first stage blades are more than the pressure over second stage blades and the magnitudes of total pressure increases with the increase of discharge.
  19. 19. 12 Fig.2.3: Pressure contour (without guide vane) at different discharge conditions Fig.2.4 indicates the velocity variation across the cross flow turbine having no guide vane under different discharge condition. The rotor experience a high speed zone (indicated by dark blue circle) due to formation of jet phenomena inside the open space and a low speed zone (indicated by white circle) due to flow recirculation under partial load conditions. However, the turbine starts to operate smoothly as the discharge increases up to design and overload conditions. It is also observed that water follows the similar flow variations under different discharge conditions except the magnitude of velocity. The water emerged in jet form after passing from the second stage of blades. Fig.2.4: Velocity contour (without guide vane) at different discharge conditions
  20. 20. 13 2.5.1.2. Performance analysis In order to obtain the turbine performance without guide vane the simulation results were analysed and given in Table 2.3. Table 2.3: CFD Simulation Results analysis S. No Discharge (Q/Qmax) (%) Boundary conditions Simulation Results Mass flow rate at inlet ṁ (kg/s) Pressure at Outlet po (Pa) Torque (Nm) Inlet Pressure pi (Pa) Outlet Pressure po (Pa) 1 50 129 101325 42.77 24428.1 1.82 2 75 193 101325 172.06 40250.1 0.91 3 100 257 101325 370.67 57700.3 0.54 4 125 322 101325 643.58 79496.5 1.15 5 150 386 101325 983.07 101591 0.45 The value obtained from the simulation, as tabulated in Table 2.3, are used to calculate various performance parameters, such as head developed, input power, output power and efficiency for the turbine. The values of the various parameters have been calculated, as summarized in Table 2.4. The curve is plotted and shown in Fig.2.5. It can be observed from Fig.2.5 that efficiency of a cross flow turbine increases with increase in discharge up to a certain limit and then attained a constant value for discharge conditions. Table 2.4: Output calculation for turbine without guide vane S. No. Discharge (Q/Qmax) (%) Head Developed H (m) Power Input Pi (kW) Power Output Po (kW) Efficiency η (%) 1 50 2.49 3.14 1.34 42.76 2 75 4.10 7.77 4.84 62.24 3 100 5.88 14.85 10.58 71.26 4 125 8.10 25.57 18.44 72.13 5 150 10.36 39.21 28.58 72.89
  21. 21. 14 Fig.2.5: Efficiency vs. Discharge 2.5.2 Cross Flow Turbine with Guide Vane 2.5.2.1 Performance analysis Numerical analysis of the cross flow turbine has been carried out with and without guide vane and performance of the turbine was accessed in term of efficiency of the turbine. In order to simulate the turbine with guide vane, two different type of guide vanes (symmetrical and unsymmetrical) were chosen to guide the water passage inside the runner cavity. The placement of the guide vane inside the runner cavity is decided by the placement angle, therefore, the turbine runner were tested at different angles and the results are plotted as shown in Fig.2.6. The output calculations for symmetrical and unsymmetrical guide vane at different vane angle are given in Table 2.5 and Table 2.6 respectively. In case of symmetrical guide vane, the cross flow turbine attains the maximum efficiency at 55º angle, while for un- symmetrical guide vane, maximum efficiency is found to be at 45º placement angle. Therefore, 55º and 45º were chosen for symmetrical and un-symmetrical guide vane respectively. In order to observe the turbine behavior under different operating conditions, discharge was varied from 50% - 150% of design discharge. Table 2.5: Angle optimization for symmetrical guide vane Vane Angle Simulation Results Calculations T (Nm) pi (Pa) po (Pa) H(m) Pi (kW) Po(kW) η (%) 50º 354.42 57832.3 0.02 5.9 14.88 11.13 71.23 55º 344.89 54938.7 0.18 5.6 14.14 10.84 72.98 58º 365.32 59216.3 0.74 6.04 15.24 11.48 71.89 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 45 65 85 105 125 145 Efficiency (%) Discharge (Q/Qmax), (%)
  22. 22. 15 Table 2.6: Angle optimization for un-symmetrical guide vane Vane Angle Simulation Results Calculations T (Nm) pi (Pa) po (Pa) H(m) Pi(kW) Po (kW) η (%) 40º 374.43 58331.4 0.04 5.95 15.01 11.29 72.17 45º 375.01 57260.1 0.04 5.84 14.73 11.37 74.26 50º 366.31 56595.0 0.04 5.77 14.56 11.18 73.49 Fig.2.6: Vane angle optimization for symmetrical and un-symmetrical vane Fig.2.7 shows the efficiency variation under different discharge conditions for symmetrical and unsymmetrical guide vane. The simulations were performed on cross flow turbine runner by varying the positions of guide vane inside the runner cavity. Three different positions (left, right and center) of guide vane were selected for analysis. Under these positions, the performance of cross flow turbine was compared with the turbine having no guide vane. Based on the performance curve it can be observed that the turbine with guide vane follows the similar trend turbine without guide vane. Further, it has also been found that the right position of guide vane yields maximum performance for all the cases considered. This is due to the fact that recirculation of water is reduced significantly by placing the guide vane at right side inside the turbine runner. 70 71 72 73 74 75 39 44 49 54 59 Efficiency (%) Vane Angle (º ) Symmetrical vane angle Un-symmetrical Vane angle
  23. 23. 16 Fig.2.7: Performance comparison of cross flow turbine with (a) Symmetrical guide vane (b) Un-symmetrical guide vane The flowing water experience the presence of a guide tube to enter in the second stage, which might be one of the reason for the better performance of the turbine. On the other hand, the left positioning of guide vane yields the inferior performance under similar operating conditions. Under the left positioning of guide vane the flowing water experience more wall shear stress, hence reduction in performance. Similarly, the center position of guide vane enhance the shearing effect due to viscosity. Based on the analysis, the results of the output of the turbine under different cases are summarized in Table 2.7 and Table 2.8.
  24. 24. 17 Table 2.7: Comparison of turbine efficiency for symmetrical guide vane Discharge (Q/Qmax) (%) No vane Vane at the Centre Vane at the Left Vane at the Right Efficiency (%) Efficiency (%) Variation in Efficiency (%) Efficiency (%) Variation in Efficiency (%) Efficiency (%) Variation in Efficiency (%) 50 42.76 39.57 -3.19 36.42 -6.34 43.95 2.42 75 62.24 59.5 -2.74 62.26 0.02 64.79 4.57 100 71.26 69.47 -1.79 69.75 -1.51 71.98 3.61 125 72.13 69.62 -2.51 70.85 -1.28 73.16 3.09 150 72.89 68.15 -4.74 70.58 -2.31 71.58 0.94 Table 2.8: Comparison of turbine efficiency for un-symmetrical guide vane Discharge (Q/Qmax) (%) No vane Vane at the Centre Vane at the Left Vane at the Right Efficiency (%) Efficiency (%) Variation in Efficiency (%) Efficiency (%) Variation in Efficiency (%) Efficiency (%) Variation in Efficiency (%) 50 42.76 39.17 -3.59 36.42 -6.34 47.99 5.23 75 62.24 59.24 -3.00 62.22 0.02 67.78 5.54 100 71.26 68.87 -2.39 69.75 -1.51 75.99 4.73 125 72.13 69.02 -3.11 70.85 -1.28 76.61 4.48 150 72.89 68.35 -4.54 70.58 -2.31 74.31 1.42 It is clearly seen from Tables 2.7-2.8 that guide vane placement at left and center reduces the turbine efficiency as compared with turbine having no guide vane. However, the right position of guide vane enhances the turbine performance by guiding the water inside the open space between the runner blades. Further, it has also been found that the unsymmetrical guide vane provide the maximum enhancement as 5.54% at 75% discharge conditions (partial load conditions). On the other hand, the turbine with symmetrical guide vane achieved a maximum enhancement of 4.57% at 75% discharge conditions (partial load conditions). Under full load conditions, the turbine with unsymmetrical guide vane experience a 4.73% enhancement in the performance which is considered to be substantial increment, while the symmetrical guide vane aids to improve the turbine performance by 3.61 %. 2.5.2.2 Flow contours In order to visualize the difference between the flow pattern of the cross flow turbine with guide vane, Figs.2.8-2.11 were plotted. Fig.2.8 shows the pressure contours across the cross flow turbine having a symmetric guide vane at different location inside the open space under constant discharge condition (on design load condition). The pressure difference with guide vane is more than without guide vane. The wake zone (low pressure) is found to be diminished due flow attachment at center and right position of guide vane. However, the left position of guide vane does not interact with the eddies formation due to recirculation of water. Thus, the wake zone is observed in the open space. Fig.2.9 represents the velocity variation contours at different positions (center, right and left) of symmetric guide vane under constant discharge condition. It can be visualized from the contours that center and left position of guide vane try to retard the motion of water flow due to wall effect. However, in case of right position, a defined path of water is developed due to presence of guide vane. Therefore, the right position of guide vane increase the participation of water interaction in second stage. In second stage, water interact with more number of blades as compared to runner with guide vane under similar operating conditions. .
  25. 25. 18 Fig.2.8: Pressure contour with 100% discharge and different positions of symmetrical guide vane Fig.2.9: Velocity contour with 100% discharge and different positions of symmetrical guide vane Fig.2.10 shows the pressure contours of cross flow turbine runner having un-symmetrical guide vane at different position under constant discharge condition. The pressure difference is found to be more under un-symmetrical guide vane as compared to symmetrical guide vane runner. Fig.2.11 shows the velocity variation in turbine runner having un-symmetrical vane under constant discharge conditions. The velocity contours of turbine having unsymmetrical guide vane are similar with the symmetrical guide vane but the magnitude of the velocity is slightly higher in case of un-symmetrical guide vane runner. The right position of guide vane are found to be worthy as compared to left and center position. Fig.2.10: Pressure contour with 100% discharge and different positions of un-symmetrical guide vane
  26. 26. 19 Fig.2.11: Velocity contour with 100% discharge and different positions of un-symmetrical guide vane
  27. 27. 20 Chapter-3 FEBRICATION AND EXPERIMENTAL STUDY OF CROSS FLOW TURBINE 3.1 GENERAL Based on the optimal design of the cross flow turbine investigated by numerically, turbine is designed and fabricated. Further, the performance of the developed turbine is tested in laboratory. 3.2 FABRICATION OF TURBINE COMPONENTS The runner based on the design parameters as given below was fabricated.  Diameter of runner = 300 mm  Width of runner = 500 mm  No. of blades = 24  Shaft diameter = 50 mm Fig.3.1 shows the fabricated components of the turbine of the runner.
  28. 28. 21 Fig.3.1: Fabrication of the turbine components
  29. 29. 22 3.3 EXPERIMENTAL TESTING OF CROSS FLOW TURBINE 3.3.1 Test Setup Experimental Procedure In order to validate the results obtained through CFD analysis, the turbine has been tested on an experimental setup at HRED, IIT Roorkee (Figs.3.2-3.4). Cross Flow Turbine was tested at the rig in laboratory. Two service pumps installed in the sump tank were used to supply the required flow for the operation of cross flow turbine. A valve was connected at the turbine inlet to vary the discharge supplying to the cross flow turbine. A digital pressure gauge was connected to the CFT inlet for measuring the pressure head. For the discharge measurement Ultrasonic Transit Time Flow meter (UTTF) was used, which was fitted on the penstock. The CFT was connected to a generator through a belt and pulley arrangement. The generator was connected to the panel having bulb loads and a wattmeter for measuring the generator output. Slowly the valve was open and the water was made to flow through the CFT impeller. When the impeller just started to rotate, readings of the pressure gauge head, discharge were noted. After that the valve was opened further and the turbine started to rotate with more speed. Then the load on the generator was given by switching on the bulbs. The flow and the bulb loads were so adjusted as to maintain 1500 rpm of the generator and 240 volts in the voltmeter. The reading of the pressure gauge (head), Flow meter (discharge), and wattmeter were noted. After that valve was opened furthermore and again the procedure was repeated and several readings for varying discharge were taken for further calculation of efficiency. Fig.3.2: Test Rig and developed turbine for laboratory testing
  30. 30. 23 Fig.3.3: Developed turbine with generator on testing rig. Fig.3.4: Testing of the Cross Flow Turbine in the Laboratory 3.3.2 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS The numerical results were validated with the experimental results under similar operating conditions. Fig.3.5 shows the comparison in the numerical and experimental efficiency results versus discharge (m3 /s). Numerical results follow the similar trends with the experimental results and the difference between the values are due to measurement and instrument error. Table 3.1 gives the measured data on results of turbine efficiency.
  31. 31. 24 Table 3.1: Measured data on results of turbine efficiency S. No Observation recorded during experimentation Intermediate Calculations Output Calculations Discharge (m3 /s) Head (m) Voltage (V) Current (A) Pth (kW) Generator Efficiency Power Factor Pout(gen) (kW) Pout(shaft) (kW) Turbine Efficiency (%) 1 0.055 4.35 239 4.781 2.347 0.95 0.8 0.91 0.96 41.0 2 0.070 4.37 238 8.984 3.001 0.95 0.8 1.71 1.80 60.0 3 0.085 4.50 240 13.553 3.752 0.95 0.8 2.60 2.74 73.0 4 0.100 4.51 239 16.927 4.424 0.95 0.8 3.24 3.41 77.0 5 0.112 4.56 238 18.833 4.999 0.95 0.8 3.59 3.77 75.5 6 0.118 4.59 241 19.838 5.298 0.95 0.8 3.82 4.03 76.0 7 0.120 4.67 243 20.149 5.498 0.95 0.8 3.92 4.12 75.0 8 0.130 4.78 242 22.435 6.096 0.95 0.8 4.34 4.57 75.0 9 0.160 4.96 242 28.652 7.785 0.95 0.8 5.55 5.84 75.0 Fig.3.5: Validation of numerical results with experiment results 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 0.03 0.05 0.07 0.09 0.11 0.13 0.15 0.17 Efficiency (%) Discharge (m3/s) numerical Experimental
  32. 32. 25 Chapter-4 FIELD TESTING OF MODIFIED CROSS FLOW TURBINE 4.1 SITE SELECTION AND SURVEY In order to test the efficiency of modified Cross Flow turbine in field, a site at Mandal village in district Chamoli of Uttarakhand State was identified. The topographic details of the site are given below: Details of site Name of the Site : Balkhila River Village : Upper Mandal Village District : Chamoli Head (m) : 6.0 Discharge (lps) : 200 Access : Mandal village is 13 km from Gopeshwar Fig.4.1 shows the road map of the site. Fig.4.1: Road Map of the site location Site Location at Mandal, Chamoli
  33. 33. 26 After identification of the site, a survey of the scheme was conducted. During survey water availability, head and discharge were measured. Locations for diversion, desilting tank, forebay tank and power house were located. The location map and layout of the site is shown in Fig.4.2 and Fig.4.3 respectively. Fig.4.2: Location map of project site at Balkhila river in Distt, Chamoli Fig.4.3: Layout of the power house at Balkhila site Photographs taken during survey are given in Figs.4.4-4.8.
  34. 34. 27 Fig.4.4: Site for diversion Fig.4.5: Measurement of diversion weir
  35. 35. 28 Fig.4.6: Earthen channel Fig.4.7: Site for Power house
  36. 36. 29 Fig.4.8: Location of forebay 4.2 CONSTRUCTION OF CIVIL WORKS AND INSTALLATION OF EQUIPMENT 4.2.1 Diversion Weir and Intake A diversion structure is required across the nallah for diverting its water for power generation. The nallah bed consists of pebbles, gravels and boulders. Such weirs are suited for mountainous streams as they do not much interfere with the regime of the stream. It is proposed that the weir shall be constructed in full width of stream to avoid any restriction to flow that could cause an afflux. 4.2.2 Intake and Power Channel The water from diversion weir is lead to desilting tank through rectangular intake channel (Refurbishment). The details and photograph of construction of power channel are shown in Fig.4.9 and Fig.4.10 respectively.
  37. 37. 30 Fig.4.9: Details of power channel Fig.4.10: Construction of power channel
  38. 38. 31 4.2.3 Desilting-cum-Forebay Tank As per site conditions and requirement of desilting tank and forebay which are constructed combined. A desilting chamber is considered very essential for removing the silt from the water and to minimize the abrasion effects on the turbine runners. The existing desilting-cum- forebay tank is quite adequate to remove the silt efficiently. Criterions adopted for desilting-cum-forebay tank design are as follows:  Desilting tank comprises a concrete rectangular tank of 1.5 meters width and 5.0 meters length.  The discharge outgoing from desilting-cum-forebay tank for power generation is 0.12 cumec.  One valve is provided at outlet for silt flushing from the desilting tank.  The silt-ridden water is discharged back into the nallah.  Free board as 0.30 m is provided at desilting tank.  The existing desilting-cum-forebay tank has sufficient storage capacity for 6.0 kW generation. The detail of desilting-cum-forebay tank is shown in Fig.4.11. Photograph in Fig.4.12 shows the details of construction of desilting-cum-forebay tank. Fig.4.11: Desilting-cum-forebay tank
  39. 39. 32 Fig.4.12: Forebay construction at site 4.2.4 Penstock Water from forebay is being taken to the powerhouse to run hydraulic turbine through pressurized penstock pipe from forebay tank. The penstock pipe of mild steels is selected with 254 mm diameter from forebay tank to cross flow turbine. 4.2.5 Power House Building Powerhouse building is a simple structure housing for turbine, generating units, draft tube, auxiliary equipment, control panels and suitable outlet for tail water discharge. The main features of the powerhouse building are as follows. i. The building is of size 12.0 ft x 10.0 ft x 10.0 ft to accommodate 1 no turbine generating unit of 5 kW, control panels, auxiliary equipment etc. ii. The height of the building is kept 10.00 ft. iii. The power house building partly below the ground level in order to provide proper insulation from ground. iv. Walls of the building are made of CGI sheets. Fig.4.13 shows the photographs of power house construction. Photograph in Fig.4.14 shows the transportation of turbine in power house building. Fig.4.15 shows the view of the power house building.
  40. 40. 33 Fig.4.13: Power house construction at site Fig.4.14: Transportation of turbine for at site
  41. 41. 34 Fig.4.15: View of power house building during construction Figs.4.16-4.18 show the photographs taken during installation of machines in the power house. Fig.4.16: Installation of turbine at site
  42. 42. 35 Fig.4.17: Alignment of turbine at site Fig.4.18: Turbine installation
  43. 43. 36 Chapter-5 PERFORMANCE TESING OF MODIFIED CROSS FLOW TURBINE 5.1 GENERAL As discussed in previous chapter that a pico hydro site has been developed under this project by installing the modified cross flow turbine based generating unit. The generating unit was tested and based on the test results efficiency of turbine was determine. 5.2 SALIENT FEATURES 1. Location I. State : Uttarakhand II. District : Chamoli III. Town : Gopeshwar IV. Village Panchayat/Village : Mandal V. Access : 1km on foot from Mandal. Mandal is 13 km on road from Gopeshwar, Gopeshwar is 250 km from Dehradun 2. Geographical Coordinates I. Longitude : 79°16’28” E II. Latitude : 30°27’26” N III. Altitude : 4868ft 3. Hydrology I. Name of River/Nallah : Balkhila II. Dependable flow as adopted in Design for power generation : 200 lps III. Type of rivulet : Perennial IV. Discharge Minimum Maximum : : 600 3500 lps (estimated) 4. Desilting-cum-Forebay Tank a. Length 5.0m b. Width 1.5m c. Depth 1.5m d. Free board 0.310m e. Type/ Material Concrete f. Design discharge 200 lps 5. Penstock a. Numbers 1 No piece b. Outer Diameter 323.85 mm c. Thickness 6 mm d. Length 5.3 m e. Design discharge 200lps f. Material MS
  44. 44. 37 6. Tail Race a. Shape Rectangular b. Construction Stone Masonry c. Size 3 m x 0.3 m d. Length 3 m 7. Turbine a. Type Cross Flow b. Number 1 c. Capacity of turbine 5kW 9. Generator a. Type of generator Synchronous b. Setting Horizontal c. Number 1 Nos. d. Capacity of each Generator 7.5 kVA, 0.85 pf 10. Power a. Installed capacity 1× 5 kW 5.3 HEAD MEASUREMENT In order to measure the head, Ultrasonic level sensor has been used to measure the head race water level. Height of the level sensor has been calculated from center line of turbine by using fundamental method of water tube as scale. The Ultrasonic level sensor readings are given in Table 5.1. Table 5.1: Reading of Ultrasonic level sensor Load (kW) 3.465 3.315 2.205 2.580 Time of Start (hours) 1230 1250 1305 1410 Reading interval (minute) 1 1 1 1 S. No. ULS Reading (m) ULS Reading (m) ULS Reading (m) ULS Reading (m) 1 0.885 0.882 0.804 0.820 2 0.884 0.881 0.803 0.822 3 0.888 0.882 0.803 0.822 4 0.889 0.886 0.802 0.82 5 0.884 0.883 0.802 0.821 6 0.889 0.881 0.804 0.822 7 0.884 0.884 0.806 0.822 8 0.889 0.886 0.803 0.821 9 0.886 0.885 0.800 0.822 10 0.889 0.887 0.805 0.817 11 0.883 0.883 0.803 0.899 12 0.887 -- 0.805 -- 13 0.885 -- 0.808 -- 14 0.889 -- 0.806 -- 15 0.883 -- 0.803 -- Average Depth (h) in m 0.8863 0.8836 0.8038 0.8280
  45. 45. 38 The net head is determined by using the following expressions: H = net head of water in m = - (8) Where, H1 = Height of Ultrasonic level sensor from center line of turbine = 5.30m h = Reading of ultrasonic level sensor v = Average flow velocity in pipe in m/s k = Bend loss coefficient = 0.4 D = Inside diameter = 0.310 f = Friction loss efficient = 0.025 l = Length of penstock = 5.3 m H = - (9) Where, H is in m and Q is in m3 /s. 5.4 MEASUREMENT OF DISCHARGE Clamp on Ultrasonic transit time flow meters (UTTFs) were used for discharge measurement. Two clamp-on type ultrasonic transit-time flowmeters (UTTFs) were used. One UTTF of RR Flowmeter make (model F-133) and another one of Ultraflux make (model- 801-P) were used for discharge measurement. The pair of transducers of each flowmeter was fixed in reflection mode. The transducers of Ultraflux UTTF were installed downstream of the transducers of the RR flow meter UTTF. The readings taken by UTTFs are given in Table 5.2-5.3. Table 5.2: Measurement of Discharge by UTTF-1 Load (KW) 3.465 3.315 2.205 2.580 Time of Start (hours) 1230 1250 1305 1410 Reading Interval (min) 1 1 1 1 S. No. UTTF Reading (m3 /s) UTTF Reading (m3 /s) UTTF Reading (m3 /s) UTTF Reading (m3 /s) 1. 0.153 0.149 0.073 0.086 2. 0.151 0.147 0.074 0.087 3. 0.150 0.145 0.073 0.089 4. 0.151 0.145 0.073 0.088 5. 0.155 0.155 0.071 0.089 6. 0.152 0.153 0.073 0.088
  46. 46. 39 7. 0.152 0.150 0.071 0.089 8. 0.152 0.145 0.073 0.088 9. 0.152 0.145 0.073 0.087 10. 0.152 0.147 0.072 0.088 11. 0.153 -- 0.072 -- 12. 0.153 -- 0.073 -- 13. 0.151 -- 0.072 -- 14. 0.152 -- 0.073 -- 15. 0.152 -- 0.073 -- Average Reading (m3 /s) 0.152 0.148 0.073 0.088 Table 5.3: Measurement of Discharge by UTTF-2 Load (kW) 3.465 3.315 2.205 2.580 Time of Start (hours) 1230 1250 1305 1410 Reading Interval (min) 1 1 1 1 S. No. UTTF Reading (m3 /s) UTTF Reading (m3 /s) UTTF Reading (m3 /s) UTTF Reading (m3 /s) 1. 0.151 0.144 0.076 0.089 2. 0.149 0.143 0.074 0.090 3. 0.147 0.144 0.073 0.090 4. 0.149 0.145 0.073 0.088 5. 0.147 0.148 0.072 0.089 6. 0.150 0.145 0.073 0.089 7. 0.149 0.139 0.072 0.089 8. 0.151 0.143 0.073 0.089 9. 0.150 0.146 0.074 0.087 10. 0.145 0.146 0.073 0.088 11. 0.149 -- 0.073 -- 12. 0.148 -- 0.072 -- 13. 0.149 -- 0.072 -- 14. 0.153 -- 0.072 -- 15. 0.151 -- 0.073 -- Average Reading (m3 /s) 0.149 0.144 0.073 0.089 Average Reading of UTTF-1 (m3 /s) 0.152 0.148 0.073 0.088 Average Discharge (m3 /s) 0.151 0.146 0.073 0.088
  47. 47. 40 5.5 MEASUREMENT OF ELECTRICAL POWER OUTPUT Yokogawa WT 230 make power analyser was used for power measurement. The readings taken by power analyser are given in Table 5.4. Table 5.4: Electrical power measurement Load (kW) 4.2675 4.0852 2.205 2.580 Time of Start (hours) 1230 1250 1305 1410 Duration of test (minutes) 15 10 15 10 Time of integration (T) (hour: min : sec) 00:15:00 00:10:00 00:15:00 00:10:00 Energy reading (Wh) 0.2134 0.1389 0.1102 0.086 Power calculated (P=Wh / T)×(W) 0.854 0.817 0.441 0.516 Power output (Pe= P x CTR) (kW) 4.2675 4.0852 2.205 2.580 5.6 CALCULATION OF TURBINE EFFICIENCY The average values of electrical power output, discharge and head calculated in the preceding tables are used in the following table for calculating the efficiency of the generating unit. The efficiency of the turbine-generator unit is given by (10) Ph = g HQ (11) Where,  = actual density of water (at 10.4C and 150 kPa absolute) = 999.8 kg/m3 (Reference: IS/IEC-41) g = actual acceleration due to gravity (at 304’ latitude and 1550 m altitude above MSL) = 9.788 m/s2 (Reference: IS/IEC-41) Q = discharge of water through the turbine in m3 /s Table 5.5 gives values for calculating efficiency of turbine. ) h (P turbine to input power Hydraulic ) e (P genertor of output power Electrical η 
  48. 48. 41 Table 5.5: Values for calculating efficiency of turbine Quantity Load on Machine (kW) Discharge (Q) (m3 /s) 0.151 0.146 0.073 0.088 Average depth (h) 0.8863 0.8836 0.8038 0.8280 Net Head from equation (4) - (m) 4.052 4.078 4.412 4.349 Hydraulic Power Input from equation (2) -(kW) 5.987 5.826 3.152 3.745 Electrical Power Output (Pe) - (kW) 4.2675 4.0852 2.205 2.580 Unit Efficiency from equation (1) - (%) 71.28 70.12 69.97 68.97 Photographs taken during performance testing of the generating unit are shown in Figs.5.1- 5.9.
  49. 49. 42 PHOTOGRAPHS Fig.5.1: Diversion channel Fig.5.2: Power channel and trash rack
  50. 50. 43 Fig.5.3: Power channel Fig.5.4: Forebay tank
  51. 51. 44 Fig.5.5: Spillway arrangement Fig.5.6: Turbine and Generator
  52. 52. 45 Fig.5.7: ULS installed at tailrace channel for level measurement Fig.5.8: Precision Digital Wattmeter connected for electrical power output measurement
  53. 53. 46 Fig.5.9: Ultrasonic Transducers of RR and Ultraflux Flow meter make UTTF installed on penstock for discharge measurement
  54. 54. 47 Chapter-6 CONCLUSION In micro-hydro potential sites, cross flow hydro turbine is the suitable alternative to provide the energy due to its low initial cost, easy construction, installation and maintenance. However, cross flow turbine suffers the problem of low performance as compared to conventional hydro turbines. Under the present study, an attempt has been made to enhance the cross flow turbine efficiency by improving the flow conditions/direction inside the turbine runner. A guide mechanism having different types of airfoils (Symmetrical and unsymmetrical) has been investigated and the performance in term of efficiency of the modified turbine is compared with the conventional cross flow turbine design. Following conclusions are drawn from the study. 1. In order to investigate the turbine performance at different operating conditions, numerical simulation (CFD) using commercially available software (ANSYS) was used. Further, the numerical results have been validated with the experimentation carried out in the Hydraulic Measurement Laboratory, Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, India. 2. Based on the numerical simulations, it is found that the guide tube/vane improves the flow characteristics inside the runner and hence the efficiency. The placement angle of the guide vanes affects the flow behavior which in turn flow condition over guide vane. It is, therefore, the placement angle for both symmetrical and unsymmetrical vane was required to be optimized and it is found that the cross flow turbine provides better performance with symmetrical and unsymmetrical guide vane having placement angle of 55º and 45º respectively. The positioning of the guide vanes has also been optimized by placing the guide vanes at left, center and right positions and it has been observed from the numerical simulations that the ‘right’ position of the guide vane yields better performance corresponding to given operating conditions. 3. Further, in order to attain the optimum placement angle and placement position for both symmetrical and un-symmetrical vanes, it was desired to select the suitable airfoil from the two. Therefore, both airfoils have been simulated under similar operating conditions and it has been found that the cross flow turbine at 125% of design discharge and with unsymmetrical guide vane yields the maximum efficiency as 76.61% which is about 5.84% higher than the conventional design cross flow turbine without guide vane and 4.50% higher than the turbine with symmetrical guide vane. 4. The numerical results of the cross flow turbine have been validated by rigorous experimental testing in laboratory. Therefore, a cross flow turbine model was
  55. 55. 48 fabricated and tested under different operating conditions. Based on the experimental investigations it was found that numerical results are on similar lines and a maximum of 4.57% deviation in results was observed which may be due to instrumental or measurement error. 5. Further, in order to test the prototype of modified cross flow turbine a pico hydro power site was identified at Balkhila River in Chamoli District near Mandal village. The turbine is deployed. Further, the modified turbine was tested at site and it has been found that the turbine yields its maximum performance as 71.28% corresponding to 0.151 m3 /s discharge.

