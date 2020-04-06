Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ms.Enu Sambyal Assistant Porfessor
MEANING OF Co- Curricular Activities  Co-Curricular activities are those activities, which are undertaken side by side wi...
Characteristics of Co- Curricular Activities  Extracurricular activity helps to accomplish the objectives of education th...
Characteristics of Co- Curricular Activities  These activities create avenues to meet with various people thereby helps i...
PRINCIPLES FOR ORGANZIZNG CO-CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES
There are thirteen main kinds of co-curricular activities 1.Academic development activities 2.Aesthetic development activi...
6.Literacy development activities 7.Moral development activities 8.Physical development activities 9. Productive activitie...
12.Spiritual development activities 13.Multipurpose activities and projects
ACADEMIC RELATED CO-CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES Debate and Discussions School magazines, essay writing, story writing Subject cl...
AESTHETIC RELATED CO- CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES Music and Dance Dramatic Exhibition Fancy Dress, Painting and Drawing Flower F...
CULTURAL RELATED CO-CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES Social service Student’s council YouthParliament
EMOTIONAL DEVELOPMENT RELATED ACTIVITIES Camps Celebration of National and International days Educational tours
LEISURE UTILISATION ACTIVITIES Album making and Stamp collecting Photography Coin collection
LITERACY DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES Debates Recitation Public speaking Declamation contests Library work
MORAL DEVELOPMENT REALTED CO- CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES Celebration of birthdays of great men Morning assembly • Morning Assem...
• NCC • Athletics • Swimming and Hor riding • Indoor and outdoor
•Clay work •Toy making •Soap making •Book binding •Leather work •Cardboard work •Kitchen gardening •Manufacture of teachin...
Field trips Science quiz Science fairs Science clubs Science models Spiritual development activities
•Scouting •Girl guiding •Junior red cross •School cleanliness •Community service •National service scheme
i Yoga Meditation Visit to churches, mosques
Tree plantation Adult education Prize distribution Scouting and girl guiding Undertaking various projects
ROLE OF A TEACHER IN CO - CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES Teachers should take an active interest in organizing co curricular activi...
