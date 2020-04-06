Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT Ms.Enu Sambyal Assistant Professor
MEANING AND DEFINITION OF GROWTH  Meaning of Growth : An increase in size, height and weight of the bodily parts of organ...
MEANING AND DEFINITION OF DEVELOPMENT  Meaning of Development : it is series of orderly progression of change towards mat...
CHARACTERISTICS OF GROWTH Intrinsic Process Extrinsic Changes An aspect of development Measureable Dependent upon mul...
CHARACTERSTICS OF DEVELOPMENT  Wider and comprehensive  Continuous  Changes in body and behavior  Quantitative as well...
DIFFERENCE BETWEEN GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT GROWTH DEVELOPMENT One of the aspect of development Wider and comprehensive Not ...
DEVELOPMENT Physical and motor Development Social Development Intellectual Development Emotional Development Aesthetic Dev...
PRINCIPLES OF GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT 1. Principle of Sequential Development 3. Principle of constancy of Individual Differ...
Principle of Sequential Development A. Cephalocaudal Sequence (Head to Toe) B. Proximodistal Sequence ( Centre to Outer )
Development proceeds from General to Specific
PRINCIPLE OF CONSTANCY OF INDIVIDUAL DIFFERENCES Individual differences in the development remain constant Children who ...
Principle of continuity
Interaction of Heredity and Environment
Principle of Cumulative Development can be easily predictable ,whether it is physical, intellectual or motor development C...
Principle of interrelated development
Principle of Maturation and learning
Influence of Heredity and environment on Growth and Development
INFLUENCE OF HEREDITY ON GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT Heredity and Biological Factors Physical Structure Intelligence Sex Differ...
Endocrine Glands It plays an important role in influencing physical, intellectual, emotional, social and moral development...
Pituitary Gland : called as master gland .it maintain chemical equilibrium of the body Underactivity : It leads to Dwarfis...
Adrenal Glands : Secrete Two hormones –Cortin and Andrenaline. Deficiency of Cortin leads to lack of sleep, Lowered metabo...
Growth and development
Growth and development
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Growth and development

23 views

Published on

Educational Psychology : Growth and development

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Growth and development

  1. 1. GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT Ms.Enu Sambyal Assistant Professor
  2. 2. MEANING AND DEFINITION OF GROWTH  Meaning of Growth : An increase in size, height and weight of the bodily parts of organisms as a whole .It it can be generally be easily observed or measured.  According to Hurlock ,” Growth is change in size, in proportion and disappearance of old features and acquisition of new ones.”  According to Crow and Crow, "Growth refers to structural and physiological changes.”
  3. 3. MEANING AND DEFINITION OF DEVELOPMENT  Meaning of Development : it is series of orderly progression of change towards maturity. It refers to change in structure and improvement in its functioning.  In the view of Hurlock,” development means a progressive sires of changes that occur in orderly predictable pattern as a result of maturation and experience.”
  4. 4. CHARACTERISTICS OF GROWTH Intrinsic Process Extrinsic Changes An aspect of development Measureable Dependent upon multiple factors Not continuous
  5. 5. CHARACTERSTICS OF DEVELOPMENT  Wider and comprehensive  Continuous  Changes in body and behavior  Quantitative as well as qualitative changes  Integrated Process  Organisational Process  Product of Heredity and Environment
  6. 6. DIFFERENCE BETWEEN GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT GROWTH DEVELOPMENT One of the aspect of development Wider and comprehensive Not a continuous process Continuous process Changes in particular aspect Changes as a whole Quantitative changes Qualitative changes Improvement in structure Improvement in structure and functioning Not Integrated Integrated Measurement Assessment Organism Environment May not bring development Possible without growth
  7. 7. DEVELOPMENT Physical and motor Development Social Development Intellectual Development Emotional Development Aesthetic Development Moral Development Vocational Development Language Development Personal Development ASPECTS OF DEVELOPMENT
  8. 8. PRINCIPLES OF GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT 1. Principle of Sequential Development 3. Principle of constancy of Individual Differences 4. Principle of Continuity 5. Interaction of Heredity and Environment 6. Principle of Inter-related development 2. Proceeds from general to specific 7. Principle of cumulative 8.Product of maturation and learning 9. Principle of Predictability
  9. 9. Principle of Sequential Development A. Cephalocaudal Sequence (Head to Toe) B. Proximodistal Sequence ( Centre to Outer )
  10. 10. Development proceeds from General to Specific
  11. 11. PRINCIPLE OF CONSTANCY OF INDIVIDUAL DIFFERENCES Individual differences in the development remain constant Children who develop slow at the time of birth, will continue to do so through out the life and vice versa.
  12. 12. Principle of continuity
  13. 13. Interaction of Heredity and Environment
  14. 14. Principle of Cumulative Development can be easily predictable ,whether it is physical, intellectual or motor development Cumulative means to add on ,a single experience matters in the life . Principle of Predictability
  15. 15. Principle of interrelated development
  16. 16. Principle of Maturation and learning
  17. 17. Influence of Heredity and environment on Growth and Development
  18. 18. INFLUENCE OF HEREDITY ON GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT Heredity and Biological Factors Physical Structure Intelligence Sex Differences Nervous System Endocrine Glands
  19. 19. Endocrine Glands It plays an important role in influencing physical, intellectual, emotional, social and moral development. Endocrine glands are glands of the endocrine system that secrete their products, hormones, directly into the blood. 1. Thyroid Gland 2. Pituitary Gland 3. Parathyroid Gland 4. Adrenal Gland 5. Gonads or Sex Glands
  20. 20. Pituitary Gland : called as master gland .it maintain chemical equilibrium of the body Underactivity : It leads to Dwarfism, Underdeveloped Muscles etc. and Vice versa. Thyroid Gland : Important function in physical as well as mental development Overactivity : it leads to restless, Hyperactive excitable and aggressive Parathyroid Glands : It regulates calcium phosphorous balance Deficiency of Parathoromone : causes cramps , muscular tenseness
  21. 21. Adrenal Glands : Secrete Two hormones –Cortin and Andrenaline. Deficiency of Cortin leads to lack of sleep, Lowered metabolism and weakness Overactivity of Adernaline : it stimulates release of blood sugar from the liver. It cause rapid heart beat and high Blood pressure. Sex Glands : Hormones produced by males are androgens and by females are oestrogens, Progestrone and relaxin

×