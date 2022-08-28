Trial mixing concrete .pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 28, 2022
  1. 1. Continuous Assessment Cover Sheet Faculty of Engineering Module Details Module Code Module Title Program: SLIIT/Curtin/SHU/ Course: BSc/ BEng/ Stream: Civil/Electronics/Mechanical/ Assessment details Title Group assignment YES / NO If yes, Group No. Lecturer/ Instructor Date of Performance Due date Date submitted Student statement and signature By this declaration, I/we confirm my/our understanding and acceptance that the work reported in this report is my/our own work. I/we also understand the consequences of engaging in plagiarism or copying others work without proper citation. Any material used in this work (whether from published sources, the internet or elsewhere) have been fully acknowledged and referenced and are without fabrication or falsification of data. [Copying or plagiarism will result in a “0” mark for the continuous assessment and “F” for the module after an investigation on academic misconduct. All academic misconduct is considered seriously and defined as dishonest and in direct opposition to the values of a learning community. Misconduct may result in penalties from failure to exclusion from the campus. Further help and guidance on how to avoid academic misconduct can be obtained from your academic advisor/tutor] By this declaration, I/we confirm my understanding and acceptance that- • I/we have adhered to relevant ethical guidelines and procedures in the completion of the assignment. • I/we have not allowed another student to have access to or copy from this work. • This work has not been submitted previously. [The Institute may request an electronic copy of this work for submission to the Plagiarism detection facility (TURNITIN). You must make sure that an electronic copy of your work is available in these circumstances] Details of the student/s submitting the assignment Signature ID Number Name (As per the institute records) EN21447648 Perera W P D U Receiving Officer (seal, signature, date) Specific comments about the work (including overall comments and guidelines for improvement) Tutor: Signature: Date: OFFICE USE ONLY
  2. 2. Marks: [ All marks are subject to external moderation and approval of board of examinations] STRUCTURAL ENGINEERING LABORATORY DEPARTMENT OF CIVIL ENGINEERING FACULTY OF ENGINEERING, SLIIT BSc ENGINEERING – YEAR 2 SEMESTER 1 LABORATORY ASSIGNMENT CE2021 – PROPERTIES AND MECHANICS OF MATERIALS Experiment: Trial Mixing of Concrete Introduction A trial mix is used to see if a mix design can produce concrete with the desired strength, workability, and other characteristics. The workability of concrete may be assessed by performing a slump test on new concrete, but the compressive and tensile strengths of concrete must be measured using hardened concrete specimens. The slump test is the most practical method of determining concrete's workability. A higher slump indicates that the concrete is more workable. Both cube and cylindrical specimens can be used to evaluate the concrete's compressive strength, whereas cylindrical examples are required for tensile strength testing. Objectives • To determine the slump of the concrete • To cast cube and cylindrical specimens for hardened concrete testing
  3. 3. Apparatus • Platform scale Figure 1 • Drum concrete mixer Figure 2 • Slump test apparatus Figure 3 • Concrete cylinder molds with diameter 150 mm and height 300 mm (6) Figure 4 • Compacting rod Figure 5 • Scoop Figure 6
  4. 4. • 150 mm x 150 mm x 150 mm concrete cube moulds (3) Figure 7 • Trowel Figure 8 Procedure Step 1. Calculation of mix amounts
  5. 5. Specimen type Unit volume (m3) No of specimens Total (m3) Cube 3.375x10-3 3 0.0101 Cylinder 5.301x10-3 4 0.0212 Total volume 0.0313 Considering 10 % extra for wastages 0.0344 Constituent Weight required per 1m3 (kg) Volume required (m3) Weight required (kg) Coarse aggregate 1019.6 0.0344 35.074 Fine aggregate 868.65 0.0344 29.882 Cement 351.85 0.0344 12.104 Water 190 0.0344 6.536
  6. 6. Step 2: Measuring out constituents • Required amounts of coarse aggregates, fine aggregates, cement. and water were measured. Step 3: Mixing of concrete • Half of the Coarse aggregates were added • All the Fine aggregates were added • All the Cement was added • Remaining coarse aggregates were added • Mixing process started using Drum concrete mixer • All the water were added withing 30s • Mixed around 2min to 3min
  7. 7. Step 4: Carrying out the slump test Tamping rod: 600 mm long; 16 mm diameter; rounded ends • mould and base plate of the slump test apparatus was dampened • Mould was kept on the plate and filled in three layers with concrete(each layer 1/3 of the total height). • Each layer was compacted with 25 strokes from the tamping rod distributed uniformly over the entire cross-section of the mould • After compacting the third layer, the surface was strike offed using the tamping rod using a sawing and rolling motion. • Then the mould was lifted steadily and vertically within 5s to 10s and placed it next to the concrete in an inverted position. • The tamping rod was placed horizontally on the mould and measured the slump of the concrete Figure 9
  8. 8. Step 5: Casting cubes and cylinder specimen Compacting bar: 380 mm long; 1.8 kg; 25 mm2 face • The mould was placed on a rigid horizontal surface • Concrete was placed in layers 50 mm thick using scoop. • Each layer was compacted with 35 strokes from the compacting rod distributed uniformly over the entire cross-section of the mould • Each layer was compacted with 35 strokes from the compacting rod distributed uniformly over the entire cross-section of the mould. (Cubes-min.35 blows pr layer, Cylinders- minimum 30 blows per layer) • After compacting the final layer, smooth offed the top surface and wiped clean the outside of the mould. Step 6: Demoulding and curing Specimens should be left in the mould for at least 16 hours but not more than 3 days. After demoulding, cure specimens in water at a temperature of 20 ˚C ± 2 ˚C. Curing must be done until just before the specimens are tested. Finally, the moulds must be greased up using form oil and assembled awaiting the next casting. Observations • Target slump :30-60mm • Observed slump:183mm • Observed slump type:
  9. 9. Figure 10 collapsed slump DISCUSSION 1. What is the purpose of doing a trial mix? Concrete trial mixes are used to test the strength, workability, density, and other characteristics of concrete mixtures. When novel ingredients or admixtures are to be employed, trial mixes are frequently used. Trial mixes are vital for mix optimization since they may help you maximize all of the elements in the mix. 2. What is the purpose of using a vibrating table/tamping rod? The vibration table may be tuned to provide the optimal acceleration and frequency for compacting concrete, resulting in uniform, neat-surfaced concrete products. In secondary concrete product manufacturers, this compactor may significantly enhance the working environment, product quality, productivity, and cost.
  10. 10. 3. What are the tests you did in the mixing process? Slump test Slump testing is a laboratory or on-site method of determining concrete consistency. The slump test indicates the consistency of concrete in different batches. The shape of the concrete slumps reveals information about the concrete's workability and quality. A few tamping or blows with a tapping rod on the base plate can also be used to assess the features of concrete in terms of segregation propensity. Because of the simplicity of the apparatus and process, this test has been used since 1922. The Slump cone's form demonstrates concrete's workability. 4. Did you achieve the desired slump value? If no, explain the reasons for the difference and the remedies that you could use? All concrete has slump loss, or it would never harden. In the normal slow congealing, we call ‘setting’, the concrete first gradually loses all its slump and then proceeds to harden. • Time When identifying and discussing the causes of slump loss, time is sometimes overlooked. It is, in fact, the most crucial of all of them. From mixing to placement, elapsed time is constantly there and striving to lessen the slump minute by minute. Slump loss is purely a function of time in most cases. Prevention Remove all potential delays. Workable concrete must be established by trial and adjustment made as required under actual job condition After a satisfactory trial on the project, one key change to make is enough extra slump in the concrete as mixed to balance typical slump loss and provide adequate time for transportation and placement. • TEMPERATURE When concrete is mixed, handled, or exposed to high temperatures, the rate of slump loss increases. Whatever additional factors may be at play in a given setting, they appear to be amplified with greater temperatures. Prevention Cooling concrete materials such as aggregate and water (ice, liquid nitrogen) Slow rate of setting time by retarder or supplementary cementing material Follow guidelines on Hot-Weather Concreting 1) AGGREGATE
  11. 11. Aggregates are often blamed for causing slump loss because they are dry or because they have latent absorption. Prevention Use shading for aggregate Highly absorption poor aggregate preferably should not be used Sprinkled to moisten and pre-saturate the aggregate so that it does not absorb water from the concrete after mixing or during pumping. 5. How did you decide the mixing time for each step? When determining the mixing time, there are a few elements to consider. These factors include the mixing drum's rotational speed, the amount of material utilized in the mixture, and the required workability. CONCLUSION Aggregates, Portland cement, and water are all used in the construction of concrete mix designs. The combinations are widely used to increase concrete strength, improve workability, and minimize mixing water needs. Concrete proportions are chosen by striking a balance between cost and needs for strength, durability, density, and beauty. Concrete mix design is the process of selecting acceptable concrete materials and determining their relative proportions with the goal of generating a concrete with the requisite strength, durability, and workability as inexpensively as feasible. As a result, the attribute of workability becomes critical. The compressive strength of hardened concrete, which is often used as an indicator of its other attributes, is determined by a variety of elements including cement quality and amount, water and aggregates, mixing, placement, and compaction. We performed a concrete mixing experiment to see if a certain mix design might provide the needed strength, functionality, and other characteristics. The computations that were necessary were completed. To get an almost flawless concrete mix, path mixing was done with the greatest precision feasible. Once the mixture is complete, pour it into molds and set aside for a day to cure. Also soak the shattered concrete for 28 days in water.
  12. 12. Bibliography Hamakareem, M. I. (n.d.). Failed concrete slump test? Retrieved from The constructors: https://theconstructor.org/ jsssanthoshb. (2020, March 25). SlideShare. Retrieved from Module 4 concrete mix proportioning: https://www.slideshare.net/jsssanthoshbs/module-4-concrete-mix-proportioning Marketing, K. (2013, April 25). Snart Concrete. Retrieved from KRYTON: https://blog.kryton.com/2013/04/three-causes-of-slump-loss/

