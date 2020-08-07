Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pengajar : Siti Lili Angraini, S.Pd BAB 1
Asal Kata Bahasa Arab Kimi ya Perubah an Zat Ilmu yang mempelajari tentang susunan, struktur, sifat, dan perubahan materi,...
Alam sekitar dan proses yang terjadi Produk yang menimbulkan masalah Produk yang bermanfaat Bahan kimia yang berbahaya bag...
Kimia Kedokteran Farmasi Pertanian Biologi Seni Kriminologi Peran Kimia terhadap Ilmu Pengetahuan Lainnya
Kimia - Kedokteran Kimia - Farmasi Mendiagnosis Penyakit Obat-obatan
Kimia - Pertanian Kimia - Biologi Pupuk Metabolisme
Kimia - Seni Kimia - Kriminologi Cat Tes Urine
• Definisi • Sifat • Perubahan • Penggolongan
Apa yang dimaksud dengan materi?
Materi adalah segala sesuatu yang memiliki massa dan menempati ruang
SIFATMATERI Sifat Fisika Sifat Kimia Sifat Intensif Sifat Ekstensif
Sifat Fisika Keadaan Fisis Materi - Titik leleh - Titik didih - Massa jenis Sifat Kimia Perubahan materi menjadi materi la...
Sifat Intensif Bergantung pada jumlah Massa Volume Sifat Ekstensif Tidak bergantung pada jumlah Warna Massa jenis
Perubahan yang tidak menghasilkan materi baru – Perubahan wujud – Pelarutan
Perubahan Kimia Perubahan yang menghasikan materi baru Pencoklatan apel Kembang Api
Perubahan Warna Perubahan Suhu Pembentukan Endapan Pembentukan Gas Ciri- ciri Reaksi Kimia
Penggolongan Materi Materi Zat Tunggal Unsur Logam Nonlogam Metaloid Senyawa Campuran Homogen Heterogen Koloid
Zat Tunggal • Zat yang paling sederhana • Oksigen (O), Hidrogen (H) Unsur • Gabungan unsur yang saling berikatan kimia • A...
Partikel Senyawa a) Air (H2O) b) Karbon dioksida (CO2) c) Garam dapur (NaCl)
Partikel Unsur (a) Helium (Gas mulia) (b) Atom Logam (c) Molekul Oksigen dan Unsur Nonlogam lainnya
Larutan Campuran homogen yang tidak dapat dibedakan lagi antara pelarut dan zat terlarut Suspensi Campuran heterogen yang ...
Terimakasih atas perhatiannya siswa/i sekalian,.
Bab 1 pengenalan ilmu kimia
